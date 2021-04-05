You have to laugh at those numbers. For all of the talk of Raiola just looking to get the best deal and Haaland being concerned regarding his legacy, they've handed a massive guiding say in his career over to a man who is so greedy and parasitic that he simply can't leave well alone - it doesn't matter if his player has landed well at a club, he always agitates and looks to get them away. He's been poison in the ear of all of his biggest clients.



You only need to see Mario Balotelli playing Serie B football aged only 30 to show how much genuine care Raiola has for his clients. Look at Ibra, Kean, Balotelli, Maxwell, De Vrij and now Haaland. Pulled from pillar to post. Then the likes of Pogba and Donnarumma - he sits in the background and agitates them, making them want a move they didn't even know they wanted. Gravenberch, Malen, Thuram - all Raiola clients who will net him millions in the next year or so.