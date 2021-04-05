« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
If that's Haaland's spirit, can definitely see him being the new poster boy of PSG once Mbappe fucks off
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April  4, 2021, 07:28:22 pm
Transfer fee: 150 million
Agent fee: 20 million
Signing-on fee: 20 million
Wages: 600,000 per week (after taxes)

Nah, that is too much ...

1,300,000 per week over 5 years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  5, 2021, 07:45:04 am
1,300,000 per week over 5 years.

Bargain.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  4, 2021, 04:21:34 pm
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.

Or 120k a week when he signs for Abu Dhabi  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Raiola is a parasite. Don't see how he's blagged all this money. He's in it for himself and himself only. Can't be a coincidence that all of his clients fail to fulfil their potential and are often criticised for having attitude problems.

The day he's done with the sport will be a good day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  4, 2021, 04:21:34 pm
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.

Do you think they made their demands with a straight face?  Like, how do you ask for 20m for basically doing nothing.  The agent should get something (certainly not 20m) but why would the father get any money out of the deal?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
No wonder Alfe Haaland wants Raiola as his Son's agent, it pays well it seems.

I said it the other day, but i can see Haaland playing for the 2 big Spanish clubs in the next 6-7 years.

Look at Zlatan, he's played for Inter (Once) Ac Milan (three) and Juve.

Ballotelli played for both Milan teams as well.



Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
You have to laugh at those numbers. For all of the talk of Raiola just looking to get the best deal and Haaland being concerned regarding his legacy, they've handed a massive guiding say in his career over to a man who is so greedy and parasitic that he simply can't leave well alone - it doesn't matter if his player has landed well at a club, he always agitates and looks to get them away. He's been poison in the ear of all of his biggest clients.

You only need to see Mario Balotelli playing Serie B football aged only 30 to show how much genuine care Raiola has for his clients. Look at Ibra, Kean, Balotelli, Maxwell, De Vrij and now Haaland. Pulled from pillar to post. Then the likes of Pogba and Donnarumma - he sits in the background and agitates them, making them want a move they didn't even know they wanted. Gravenberch, Malen, Thuram - all Raiola clients who will net him millions in the next year or so.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Ideally, payments to agents by clubs would be outlawed, with only players able to pay their representatives.

But FIFA & UEFA are corrupt, and seem to want this shitshow to continue.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  6, 2021, 11:07:25 am
Ideally, payments to agents by clubs would be outlawed, with only players able to pay their representatives.

But FIFA & UEFA are corrupt, and seem to want this shitshow to continue.
FIFA are looking to change how agents are paid. Now whether that's because they're looking out for.the game, or just want less of the money leaking out to agents and not themselves i don't know

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/05/fifa-set-to-attack-super-agent-influence-with-regulations-and-fee-restriction

It's part of why someone like Ibrahimovic now cares about his likeness being used in video games. Raiola and other agents need a way to hit back at this
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2020/11/25/exclusive-ea-responds-to-zlatan-ibrahimovic-and-mino-raiola-criticism-on-fifa-video-game/
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  6, 2021, 11:07:25 am
Ideally, payments to agents by clubs would be outlawed, with only players able to pay their representatives.

Only thing that would result in is players getting bigger signing on fees i.e. current agent fees getting added on.

Agree that something needs to change though but its tricky, because there will be a work-around with pretty much every solution. The ideal solution is for every club to agree to limit agent fees and sign on fees to X amount or X percentage of a transfer fee, but that only works if every club then abides by it. As soon as one club starts adding on additional fees to ensure they get a player, which will inevitably happen, the whole thing falls apart.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Haaland comes across as a massive dickhead to me. I remember seeing his ADHD-like antics in the tunnel when we played Salzburg, then the other week storming off the pitch for Dortmund. Then theres this whole public hawking around Europe and demands of his father and agent. The ego and diva factor is far too much, I can imagine he wouldn't exactly be a positive influence for dressing room harmony either. The fact he has a face like a smashed crab just tops off my dislike. Hope he goes to Spain, just so I dont have to see/read about him every day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Layer 2 on April  6, 2021, 03:25:03 pm
Haaland comes across as a massive dickhead to me. I remember seeing his ADHD-like antics in the tunnel when we played Salzburg, then the other week storming off the pitch for Dortmund. Then theres this whole public hawking around Europe and demands of his father and agent. The ego and diva factor is far too much, I can imagine he wouldn't exactly be a positive influence for dressing room harmony either. The fact he has a face like a smashed crab just tops off my dislike. Hope he goes to Spain, just so I dont have to see/read about him every day.

Agreed Mbappe for example has all the talent without the circus.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Layer 2 on April  6, 2021, 03:25:03 pm
Haaland comes across as a massive dickhead to me. I remember seeing his ADHD-like antics in the tunnel when we played Salzburg, then the other week storming off the pitch for Dortmund. Then theres this whole public hawking around Europe and demands of his father and agent. The ego and diva factor is far too much, I can imagine he wouldn't exactly be a positive influence for dressing room harmony either. The fact he has a face like a smashed crab just tops off my dislike. Hope he goes to Spain, just so I dont have to see/read about him every day.

I'd be thrilled if he went to Spain. I agree with what you say, but of course, I can't say no to him if it wasn't mad money. But no way in hell that we'd spend that kind of money on him, on his agent's fees and his fathers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: plura on April  7, 2021, 07:33:03 am
I'd be thrilled if he went to Spain. I agree with what you say, but of course, I can't say no to him if it wasn't mad money. But no way in hell that we'd spend that kind of money on him, on his agent's fees and his fathers.

If he went to Barca with that type of wages, Barca would surely go bankrupt. Especially if this empty stadium situation continue for 2-5 years. As good as he is, would be nice if he did that for Barca. Would now lose any sleep if all of the big four in Spain were to become bankrupt at the same time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  6, 2021, 11:07:25 am
Ideally, payments to agents by clubs would be outlawed, with only players able to pay their representatives.

But FIFA & UEFA are corrupt, and seem to want this shitshow to continue.

This isn't going to change anything though.  Instead of money going from Club to agent it'll go from club to new player to agent. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
If those figures are accurate, well to be fair even if they arent they wont be far off, then Barca cant afford him. They are skint as it is without keeping Messi on AND those additional numbers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Layer 2 on April  6, 2021, 03:25:03 pm
Haaland comes across as a massive dickhead to me.
Well his dad's basically robbing £20m off him if those figures are true so the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April  8, 2021, 11:48:41 am
This isn't going to change anything though.  Instead of money going from Club to agent it'll go from club to new player to agent. 

It will take all the clubs coming together and say where not paying agents fees its down the players and set the max signing on fee as say 3% that no club will go over .
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  9, 2021, 03:59:08 pm
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him

Nah I'm with you. Really can't see it.

But then he's English, young, and playing for a London club, so the media have bigged him up massively.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  9, 2021, 03:59:08 pm
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him

Talk of United trying to use Lingard as a makeweight for him. Better off buying Ndidi if they're looking to spend £80m on a midfielder, but I do think Rice is decent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  9, 2021, 04:11:45 pm
Talk of United trying to use Lingard as a makeweight for him. Better off buying Ndidi if they're looking to spend £80m on a midfielder, but I do think Rice is decent.
That's all Rice is in my eyes, decent. He doesn't look to me like someone who's suddenly going to develop into a quality holding player or a game winning box to box midfielder. Yes he's only 22, but profile his defensive numbers (the best part of his game, statistically) against the big European leagues and he comes out looking... average. He's certainly not as good as an Anguissa at Fulham or Douglas Luiz at Villa - both who equal his defensive numbers whilst offering more going forward.

Ndidi is like you say, immense. 21 pressures and 4.32 tackles per 90 whilst winning 2.21 aerial duels is the work of a monster. Ndidi is producing defensive numbers that Fabinho can't even match (though that is purely based on this season - last year Fabinho was debatably the best holding midfielder on the planet and it's worth saying Fabinho is twice the player on the ball that Ndidi is) and is unfussy with the ball - he's not going to carve a defence apart with a clever pass but he's possibly the most dominant and athletic shielding player in the league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  9, 2021, 03:59:08 pm
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him

Rice looks to me to be like Dier - a total nothing of a midfielder.

And don't worry it's not just you. Seemingly the entire Chelsea board agrees as they sacked Frank because he wouldn't fucking shut up about signing him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  9, 2021, 04:55:32 pm
Rice looks to me to be like Dier - a total nothing of a midfielder.

And don't worry it's not just you. Seemingly the entire Chelsea board agrees as they sacked Frank because he wouldn't fucking shut up about signing him.

Dont let Ciara see this!

I think hes better than Dier already (low bar I know) and has quietly impressed this season. He seems to read the SME well and has decent physicality. Hes no world beater but United seem to like two functional midfielders in front of their array of cheating options up top so hed probably improve them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  9, 2021, 03:59:08 pm
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him

Hah.  I got into trouble due to this argument about a week ago. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Who rated Declan Rice? I have never met anyone who thinks he is anything higher than a decent player, at best.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  9, 2021, 03:59:08 pm
Becoming convinced I'm the only remaining Declan Rice skeptic - the world seems certain he's a top player or will become a top player and I don't see it. Just had a look at his underlying numbers and okay he's playing for West Ham and they play a certain way but they back up that he's really not great on the ball
Obviously this could come back to haunt me as he's young and obv not terrible but i do hope one of our rivals pays big money for him

Disagree, he's so good he almost does the job of two players. If we signed him, we'd basically have a Rice Rice Naby midfield.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
The Athletic reporting Kane wants to leave if Spurs don't get Champions League football. Think at this point in his career it shouldn't matter if they do, if he wants to win something important he's going to need to leave anyway. They say the two Manchester clubs most likely to.offer him a way out
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Utd would be mad not to go all out on him this summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Wanting to leave Spurs is one thing but when Levy slaps that £150m price tag on him its a different story.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:10:15 am
The Athletic reporting Kane wants to leave if Spurs don't get Champions League football. Think at this point in his career it shouldn't matter if they do, if he wants to win something important he's going to need to leave anyway. They say the two Manchester clubs most likely to.offer him a way out

He will end up at Man Utd. It is inevitable, on so many levels ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Given his injury record, it would be a ridiculous risk for any club to spend the £100m+ necessary.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:02:13 am
Given his injury record, it would be a ridiculous risk for any club to spend the £100m+ necessary.

I think that Man Utd are stupid enough to do it. After all, they did spend £80 million on Maguire ...
