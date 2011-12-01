« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:16:11 pm
I think there is a real chance of relegation if they get found guilty.

I'd love that to happen, then the EFL reject their application to join them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:39:47 pm
Hell just laugh it off.
Imagine coming through the ranks of your club - then get binned off at the first chance using blood money and then to become a fan boy of that regime. No morels and thick as fuck .
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:18:51 pm
I hope we get to hear Statman Gazs thoughts on this.

Who?  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:19:10 pm
I'd love that to happen, then the EFL reject their application to join them.

Could you imagine a complete expulsion? Won't happen, but how good would that be?;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:19:10 pm
I'd love that to happen, then the EFL reject their application to join them.

Would Mansoor pass the fit and proper tests to own an EFL club if he is found to have broken dozens of PL rules.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:14:50 pm
The Premier League has been investigating Man City for the past 4 years. Much to our frustration, we've all been wondering what they're been playing at and if they'll ever do anything. Well, now we have the answer. It seems they've been taking their time building a strong case against City. I'm not sure Man City is going to be able to wiggle themselves out of it this time.

City's team of lawyers was attempting to slow the investigation down as well that was part of why it's taken so long. I think they got some sort of injunction in the end to force City to release some documents and then it could proceed quicker.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 06:21:51 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:20:31 pm
Who?  ;D
Prepare yourself for the funniest eight minutes of radio.

https://youtu.be/eOIEN7rm-pE
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 06:22:34 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:20:31 pm
Who?  ;D

Some Abu Dhabi apologist clown who calls into 606 and makes an embarrassment of himself. When you have Robbie Savage playing 4th dimensional chess with you, you should really pack it in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 06:23:54 pm »
Will they start booing the Premier League anthem now then?  8)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:16:11 pm
I think there is a real chance of relegation if they get found guilty.

I'm surprised. I mean, they absolutely should be and suffer points deductions for all those years and be stripped of everything they've won since 2008 but I doubt anything close to that'll happen. At best, I'd guess it's probably going to be a fine- IF they're found guilty and that's a big IF, given they can afford the best lawyers. I hate being cynical about it all and wish it weren't so but I just can't see it happening. Saying that, I didn't see the Premier League even charging them so there's some  hope to cling into.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 05:26:05 pm
Seems the reluctance to strip titles is more down to protecting the brand and not deeming previous seasons a farce. Personally I think stripping titles is the only way to avert the farce.

Yep. Multiple years of No Title Awarded would be more of a farce. Stripping and re-awarding titles is a massive deterrent
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
Clinical is in his bunker right now thinking "Great, now Abu Dhabi will sell City, which means we are third in line for new owners. It's over."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:23:54 pm
Will they start booing the Premier League anthem now then?  8)

They boo 'Glory Glory Man Utd' already,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32173 on: Today at 06:26:54 pm »
I think giving the title to the 2nd place team opens up too many cans of worms for the PL in regards to the 5th and 6th place teams, so I can see the PL leaving the space vacant, if they go so far as to strip City of the titles. But I would love to see a retroactive winner announced, if only for Steven Gerrard. I think a PL trophy would go a long way to banishing the slip for him. It's not just about the fans, it's about all the players and staff who deserve this, who put in the hard work only to be cheated out of their reward.

I have no idea how this will turn out, but if it's nothing more than a fine, the league is well and truly gone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32174 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:18:51 pm
I hope we get to hear Statman Gazs thoughts on this.
Ang on Robbeh Ang on Ang on
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32175 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:26:33 pm
They boo 'Glory Glory Man Utd' already,

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32176 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:12:07 pm
That was the game where one of their fans had a meltdown about Salahs new hat because no one cared about the most boring cup final in decades

Yeah imagine winning a cup but right after instead of celebrating going to the press box to have rant about Mo.

They all know they've cheated,it's the quilt talking.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32177 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32178 on: Today at 06:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:15 pm
I'm surprised. I mean, they absolutely should be and suffer points deductions for all those years and be stripped of everything they've won since 2008 but I doubt anything close to that'll happen. At best, I'd guess it's probably going to be a fine- IF they're found guilty and that's a big IF, given they can afford the best lawyers. I hate being cynical about it all and wish it weren't so but I just can't see it happening. Saying that, I didn't see the Premier League even charging them so there's some  hope to cling into.

Mate, its over a 100 breaches. IF they get found guilty they aren't just getting away with a slap on the wrist and a fine.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32179 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm »
As much as I want to believe, in a world where Blatter somehow was cleared it just seems evident that money rules and justice never to be expected.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32180 on: Today at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:05:00 pm
Don't forget how they robbed Watford too.



Watford would have just lost to whoever City best in the semi (Brighton I think) so not as straight forward with Cups.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the
« Reply #32181 on: Today at 06:34:34 pm »
And another one who really doesn't believe City have done anything wrong....they are totally clueless.

"Why are they after us? Honestly?"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32182 on: Today at 06:36:17 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 06:26:54 pm
I think giving the title to the 2nd place team opens up too many cans of worms for the PL in regards to the 5th and 6th place teams, so I can see the PL leaving the space vacant, if they go so far as to strip City of the titles. But I would love to see a retroactive winner announced, if only for Steven Gerrard. I think a PL trophy would go a long way to banishing the slip for him. It's not just about the fans, it's about all the players and staff who deserve this, who put in the hard work only to be cheated out of their reward.

I have no idea how this will turn out, but if it's nothing more than a fine, the league is well and truly gone.

The cans of worms are already opened. Unless Man City get the most severe punishment after these charges, the PL will lose all the credibility, and the European Super League will be only a matter of time. Not to mention the possible withdrawal of the sponsors, and worst of all, the PL TV deals being put under scrutiny, because no one pays billions for a suspicious product ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32183 on: Today at 06:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:15 pm
I'm surprised. I mean, they absolutely should be and suffer points deductions for all those years and be stripped of everything they've won since 2008 but I doubt anything close to that'll happen. At best, I'd guess it's probably going to be a fine- IF they're found guilty and that's a big IF, given they can afford the best lawyers. I hate being cynical about it all and wish it weren't so but I just can't see it happening. Saying that, I didn't see the Premier League even charging them so there's some  hope to cling into.

Read this it's a good article and tells just how important this battle is.

https://t.co/DOuDmV4HdU
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32184 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
Skysports just said only 3 seasons league titles could be considered to be possibly taken away from City

2011/12  GD
2013/14  2 pts
2017/18 19 points
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32185 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:30:45 pm
Mate, its over a 100 breaches. IF they get found guilty they aren't just getting away with a slap on the wrist and a fine.

I hope you're right. And where's this positivity in the main forum? :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32186 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:23:54 pm
Will they start booing the Premier League anthem now then?  8)

Well funny that you should mention that....here's one of their posts.


"Going to boo the Premier League anthem now."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32187 on: Today at 06:38:12 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:36:58 pm
Skysports just said only 3 seasons league titles could be considered to be possibly taken away from City

2011/12  GD
2013/14  2 pts
2017/18 19 points

They don't know that they are still investigating them to the present day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32188 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:36:58 pm
Skysports just said only 3 seasons league titles could be considered to be possibly taken away from City

2011/12  GD
2013/14  2 pts
2017/18 19 points

Yes, today's charges are for the 2009-2018 period. Any later breaches of the rules are yet to be determined, since Man City have refused to hand over the evidence ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32189 on: Today at 06:39:40 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:05:00 pm
Don't forget how they robbed Watford too.


This made a mockery of such a prestigious competition.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32190 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Where do the premier league go if city beat this ?

Thats a lot of charges

Theyll be fucked
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32191 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:21:51 pm
Prepare yourself for the funniest eight minutes of radio.

https://youtu.be/eOIEN7rm-pE

Exactly what it says on the tin.. thought Gaz was going to stroke out there for a minute  :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32192 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:38:12 pm
They don't know that they are still investigating them to the present day.
They have to be, especially the Haaland "only £51m" transfer, when we all know it's probably cost them about 4 times that figure initially.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32193 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:37:12 pm
And where's this positivity in the main forum? :P

It's hard to be positive about the reds at the moment. It hurts seeing them struggle like this. I just want to know what the owners plan on doing with us. Then we can perhaps look forward to something better next season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32194 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
The independent tribunal are going to come under a lot of pressure, I'm sure of that. I suspect that this will be a line in the sand exercise where the PL Execs (who love money as much as anyone) are seen to be doing the right thing and putting a lid on the ridiculous spending some clubs are able to make without selling players, whilst not impacting their brand going forward. Everything that came before will be what it was but we'll be fairer next season type affair. Give us £20M to spend on grass roots and all will be forgiven. But, they could have just brushed it all off as too difficult, and having now announced the charges, if the tribunal is truly independent and containing persons of Corinthian spirit, well, who knows what might happen. Seems more interest in the story in foreign media outlets than in England which tells its own story.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32195 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Well funny that you should mention that....here's one of their posts.


"Going to boo the Premier League anthem now."

... and they wonder why everyone laughs at them  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32196 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:39:33 pm
Yes, today's charges are for the 2009-2018 period. Any later breaches of the rules are yet to be determined, since Man City have refused to hand over the evidence ...

So why not every season in that period
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32197 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:36:58 pm
Skysports just said only 3 seasons league titles could be considered to be possibly taken away from City

2011/12  GD
2013/14  2 pts
2017/18 19 points

They should be given a 15 point penalty for these 3 seasons.
In the 3 seasons after these, it should only be a 3 point penalty as they're only being investigated for failure to comply rather than outright cheating  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32198 on: Today at 06:46:07 pm »
Mental that Citys owners aren't even the worst in the premier league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32199 on: Today at 06:47:00 pm »
Sky trying to spin this in a way to make it seem Man City doing nothing wrong.  ;D
