Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
November 8, 2023, 09:14:59 am
Been feeling really down since my covid symptoms eased. Like, inexplicably depressed. Anyone else have that? Didnt happen the last time but apparently it can happen. Overall, the physical symptoms only lasted 5 days but this is really grim.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
November 8, 2023, 09:21:33 am
Quote from: thejbs on November  8, 2023, 09:14:59 am
Been feeling really down since my covid symptoms eased. Like, inexplicably depressed. Anyone else have that? Didnt happen the last time but apparently it can happen. Overall, the physical symptoms only lasted 5 days but this is really grim.

I think thats quite a typical post viral response. I had flu decades ago and had a good fortnight of feeling down.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
November 9, 2023, 07:16:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on November  8, 2023, 09:14:59 am
Been feeling really down since my covid symptoms eased. Like, inexplicably depressed. Anyone else have that? Didnt happen the last time but apparently it can happen. Overall, the physical symptoms only lasted 5 days but this is really grim.
It can do a lot of random stuff for a while, my sleep is still messed up and got a bit of anxiety as well which is a treat, hopefully just a matter of time for both of us !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
November 29, 2023, 01:41:55 pm
Meh, wife has it again, went to a party on the weekend (friends daughters 1st birthday) and picked it up. Now we go back to isolation and hopefully she gets over it quickly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 7, 2023, 10:55:46 pm
I had the Covid enquiry on in the background today and it's the first time I've ever listened to Johnson for more than a few sentences.  He seemingly has a big "tell" when he knows he's cornered as he stumbles for a few seconds then comes out with gushing praise and thanks for the question that was asked.

He floundered hopelessly in large parts today and his explanations for sidelining the devolved governments, cheering on geronticide of the elderly and being deliberately hostile to the trade unions were particularly flimsy.  Assuming he's had fair warning of what he was going to be asked about he seems to have not bothered to do his homework, as usual.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 10:12:18 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December  7, 2023, 10:55:46 pm
I had the Covid enquiry on in the background today and it's the first time I've ever listened to Johnson for more than a few sentences.  He seemingly has a big "tell" when he knows he's cornered as he stumbles for a few seconds then comes out with gushing praise and thanks for the question that was asked.

He floundered hopelessly in large parts today and his explanations for sidelining the devolved governments, cheering on geronticide of the elderly and being deliberately hostile to the trade unions were particularly flimsy.  Assuming he's had fair warning of what he was going to be asked about he seems to have not bothered to do his homework, as usual.

Surprised there hasn't been more coverage of the covid inquiry on here.  Johnson got slaughtered yesterday.  Not unexpected, but the coverage on the BBC is quite muted about it.  Especially around his "let it rip" comments.  Which Hugo Keith KC got him to say that wasn't his policy, before then showing him several examples where he had made quotes saying exactly that.  The worst thing about the inquiry is that nobody will be held responsible.  Just a lesson learning exercise for next time.  As far as I'm aware test and trace and a lot of the monitoring has already been removed. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 11:38:18 am
Quote from: flemingcool on December  8, 2023, 10:12:18 am
Surprised there hasn't been more coverage of the covid inquiry on here.  Johnson got slaughtered yesterday.  Not unexpected, but the coverage on the BBC is quite muted about it.  Especially around his "let it rip" comments.  Which Hugo Keith KC got him to say that wasn't his policy, before then showing him several examples where he had made quotes saying exactly that.  The worst thing about the inquiry is that nobody will be held responsible.  Just a lesson learning exercise for next time.  As far as I'm aware test and trace and a lot of the monitoring has already been removed.

You would have thought that any basic lessons would already have been learned. Better testing and tracing for a start and not having an incompetent government running things.

One thing Johnson waffled on about was his meeting with some of the let rip brigade ( Heneghan and Sunetra) was that they agreed that letting it rip wasnt a good idea.

Either Johnson is lying to the Inquiry or the Great Barrington lot were lying in their public pronouncements.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 05:10:47 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  8, 2023, 11:38:18 am
You would have thought that any basic lessons would already have been learned. Better testing and tracing for a start and not having an incompetent government running things.
Liverpool was mentioned at the hearing yesterday, it was something to do with us allegedly being treated differently from Manchester. Not sure. But Johnson's answer alluded to the efforts we'd made in the test & trace campaign, in fact we were one of the first cities that trialled it and it was lead by a London consultancy firm.

I was one of the operational leads to get the Covid Tests collected from the communities were we not getting sent via designated (priority) Post Boxes.

And you're right, despite our best efforts and having resourced it fully, it was a bit of a shambles. The wagon that was supposed to pick up off of the tests we'd collected during the day sometimes didn't turn up. So for example a person would develop symptoms during Monday, take a test Monday night, attend the location were the van was to hand the test over Tuesday morning, but the test wasn't collected to be taken to a central point until Wednesday 7pm because it didn't turn up on Tuesday 7pm. So the test would arrive to be processed at a central location on Thursday morning and fuck knows how long it took to to be looked at after that.
So imagine how many people contracted Covid between Monday morning and mid-day Thursday.

Of course it was a very, very difficult period, Covid was an enormous & serious event for us and we did actually do well to put so many good things in place. But certain projects failed and were costly. Fuck knows what the London Consultants were paid.


I won't even go in to the shite PPE we had delivered that never left the site, someone made big dosh off that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 05:29:52 pm
Quote from: John C on December  8, 2023, 05:10:47 pm
Liverpool was mentioned at the hearing yesterday, it was something to do with us allegedly being treated differently from Manchester. Not sure. But Johnson's answer alluded to the efforts we'd made in the test & trace campaign, in fact we were one of the first cities that trialled it and it was lead by a London consultancy firm.

We need to be careful on that claim John. Burnham feels sure that Manchester was singled out by the government for its defiance and simply suffered a "punishment beating" when it came to extending lockdown. I can well believe it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 07:09:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  8, 2023, 05:29:52 pm
We need to be careful on that claim John. Burnham feels sure that Manchester was singled out by the government for its defiance and simply suffered a "punishment beating" when it came to extending lockdown. I can well believe it.
Hey Yorky, hows things?
As I said, I didn't hear what was said, just the comment about our track & trace scheme.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 07:29:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  8, 2023, 05:29:52 pm
We need to be careful on that claim John. Burnham feels sure that Manchester was singled out by the government for its defiance and simply suffered a "punishment beating" when it came to extending lockdown. I can well believe it.

That's what those of us who live here felt too, we felt like we were getting kicked out of spite. Was proud of Burnham for standing up to the floopy headed twat.

The rules were nuts too, you couldn't go to Lymm for a meal (just across the border), which we wanted to do for my birthday, but I could go to work in Warrington and go the pub, so I took the missus with me to pick up uniform then went the pub on the way home. And I know loads just went to Warrigton and Liverpool on the trains to go out, someone said half of where I live was on the piss in Warrington one night.

They also refused to listen to sense when all the cases were over in Rochdale and Bury and locked us all down, even though Trafford was one of the lowest in the UK. Then they allowed people from those areas to go the the Trafford Centre and our cases went through the roof.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 08:04:59 pm
Quote from: John C on December  8, 2023, 07:09:44 pm
Hey Yorky, hows things?
As I said, I didn't hear what was said, just the comment about our track & trace scheme.

Not bad John, except I've just tested positive for Covid. A mildish form, but the second red line is faintly there. No Selhurst Park for me, which was not the plan.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 09:05:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  8, 2023, 08:04:59 pm
Not bad John, except I've just tested positive for Covid. A mildish form, but the second red line is faintly there. No Selhurst Park for me, which was not the plan.
Ah that's ironically crap mate. Get well soon and circulate us all the details about those free Covid tests you're still getting :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 8, 2023, 09:07:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  8, 2023, 08:04:59 pm
Not bad John, except I've just tested positive for Covid. A mildish form, but the second red line is faintly there. No Selhurst Park for me, which was not the plan.

Get well, Yorky.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 11, 2023, 01:18:31 pm
Finally tested negative this morning. Stupid COVID. Meh

Hopefully this is the last of it for us.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 11, 2023, 01:19:27 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 11, 2023, 01:18:31 pm
Finally tested negative this morning. Stupid COVID. Meh

Hopefully this is the last of it for us.

I am glad you are over it now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 11, 2023, 01:20:25 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December 11, 2023, 01:19:27 pm
Get well soon, Chakan.  :wave

Thanks, was a mild form, but the congestion was just so annoying! Literally felt like my ears were being pressed into my head for 2 days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 11, 2023, 03:36:38 pm
Hope JBS, Chak and Yorky are all feeling better. My daughter and granddaughter have both recently had the so-called mild strain, and it has left them weak, and low in spirits, and much more so than just seasonal winter blues.

Just following Sunaks appearance in the inquiry. Whatever me might think of him generally, it has to be said that his overall performance thus far, and defence of his position as CX, is in a different league to that of Johnson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 12, 2023, 12:02:26 am
I dunno, his memory man defence was maddening and opens up questions on his suitability to lead. Could a young man really not remember the most significant meetings of his career? Hes either got a psychological impairment or hes a liar.

And thats before we get into his technical incompetence around WhatsApp.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 12, 2023, 05:00:02 am
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2023, 12:02:26 am
I dunno, his memory man defence was maddening and opens up questions on his suitability to lead. Could a young man really not remember the most significant meetings of his career? Hes either got a psychological impairment or hes a liar.

And thats before we get into his technical incompetence around WhatsApp.

Surely such important meetings were minuted as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 12:21:23 am
Got it the first time on Thursday (the 'mild' version) thanks to my arsehole coworkers. Initial symptoms were unexpected (severe joint pain restricted to my right wrist, knee and ankle) coupled with an extremely high resting BPM (in the 110s) that woke me up at 1am.

First day and half or two were the worst - aches, chills, feeling sweaty, BPM that never went below 80. Bizarrely I never tested positive on either of those days. Positive line only showed on Day 3. Before that I thought I had the flu as I wasn't coughing and didn't have the classic symptoms.

Next two were when the nasal stuff (limited to one nostril) and dry cough arrived. BPM thankfully went back to normal. Took 4 days until I started to sneeze again.

Cough and nose are pretty much done. I never had a fever, sore throat, headache, an upset stomach or lost sense of taste/smell at any point. My breathing has a smoky feel to it the past two days and the fatigue is very intense. Oddly the line on my test today was darker than at any point despite hardly coughing/blowing my nose.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 02:08:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 14, 2023, 12:21:23 am
Got it the first time on Thursday (the 'mild' version) thanks to my arsehole coworkers. Initial symptoms were unexpected (severe joint pain restricted to my right wrist, knee and ankle) coupled with an extremely high resting BPM (in the 110s) that woke me up at 1am.

First day and half or two were the worst - aches, chills, feeling sweaty, BPM that never went below 80. Bizarrely I never tested positive on either of those days. Positive line only showed on Day 3. Before that I thought I had the flu as I wasn't coughing and didn't have the classic symptoms.

Next two were when the nasal stuff (limited to one nostril) and dry cough arrived. BPM thankfully went back to normal. Took 4 days until I started to sneeze again.

Cough and nose are pretty much done. I never had a fever, sore throat, headache, an upset stomach or lost sense of taste/smell at any point. My breathing has a smoky feel to it the past two days and the fatigue is very intense. Oddly the line on my test today was darker than at any point despite hardly coughing/blowing my nose.

Weirdly your collation of symptoms matched mine exactly - particularly the isolated joint pains.

Just be careful about a risk of more high resting bpm as I was hospitalised five weeks after Covid with atrial fibrillation- and 15 months later going for an echo sound this afternoon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 14, 2023, 02:08:38 pm
Weirdly your collation of symptoms matched mine exactly - particularly the isolated joint pains.

Just be careful about a risk of more high resting bpm as I was hospitalised five weeks after Covid with atrial fibrillation- and 15 months later going for an echo sound this afternoon.

Wow. I have an underlying condition so my GP is planning to run some tests once I'm negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 05:39:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 14, 2023, 05:22:07 pm
Wow. I have an underlying condition so my GP is planning to run some tests once I'm negative.

Get d.dimer and LDL checked if you can.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 05:43:41 pm
Some scary stories on here, I hope everyone is begging to feel better now. So much is going around at the moment, we have our work do tomorrow and there will be a number of people missing due to various viruses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 14, 2023, 05:49:11 pm
Yeah I had the elevated heart rate when I had it as well, the joys of fitness trackers you get to see all of this in real time now as well, resolved itself ok, seems to be totally normal now and watch detects no sign of a-fib either
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 17, 2023, 12:25:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 11, 2023, 01:20:25 pm
Thanks, was a mild form, but the congestion was just so annoying! Literally felt like my ears were being pressed into my head for 2 days.

Day 7 after first symptoms and I am as bunged up as ever. The congestion is never ending.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 18, 2023, 11:51:57 am
Took me until day 10 to register negative tests. However, I think over the last two days my sense of smell has either been partially lost or dulled. I'm not sure if it is due to congestion or COVID. For instance, I can smell Persil and Barry's Tea bags if I put my nose up to them. A body wash my missus likes I could barely smell, another she likes smells different. I couldn't register a body wash that I bought by accident that I've never liked even though usually I can smell it once the cap is off.  Similarly I can only faintly smell the green tea I keep in my desk at work, but I can't smell a bar of chocolate I was gifted
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
December 18, 2023, 01:24:42 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December 17, 2023, 12:25:38 pm
Day 7 after first symptoms and I am as bunged up as ever. The congestion is never ending.

Blimey! At first glance I read that as constipation. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 1, 2024, 07:59:38 pm
No idea if I've got covid but I've had an awful cough, coughing up all sorts of gunk and vomiting because of it, headache, hot and cold. I've been drinking water and taking meds but it's been days now 😔
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 1, 2024, 10:13:31 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on January  1, 2024, 07:59:38 pm
No idea if I've got covid but I've had an awful cough, coughing up all sorts of gunk and vomiting because of it, headache, hot and cold. I've been drinking water and taking meds but it's been days now 😔

That sounds like the Liverpool Lurgy affecting my sister in law and it looks like its reached Chester.

Think Ill stay away from Chester centre if youve got it. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 1, 2024, 10:14:36 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  1, 2024, 10:13:31 pm
That sounds like the Liverpool Lurgy affecting my sister in law and it looks like its reached Chester.

Think Ill stay away from Chester centre if youve got it. ;D

It's horrible. Never had a cough like it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 2, 2024, 04:33:18 pm
So many have caught it this December.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 5, 2024, 12:50:41 pm
Kate Garraways (GMB) husband has died after a long battle against Covid

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/derek-draper-dead-kate-garraway-illness-covid-instagram-b1130534.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 5, 2024, 05:07:54 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  5, 2024, 12:50:41 pm
Kate Garraways (GMB) husband has died after a long battle against Covid

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/derek-draper-dead-kate-garraway-illness-covid-instagram-b1130534.html
oh blimey that's so sad, he suffered terribly since he caught it, no life for him really
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 5, 2024, 05:09:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  2, 2024, 04:33:18 pm
So many have caught it this December.
yeah loads of it about, the government only jabbing over 65s and the vulnerable this year probably didn't help
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
January 5, 2024, 06:52:02 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  5, 2024, 05:09:04 pm
yeah loads of it about, the government only jabbing over 65s and the vulnerable this year probably didn't help

To be fair basically anyone who wants a jab can get one, but people aren't aware of that as they pushed the over-65 line so much in the media, and a lot of people aren't that interested anymore anyway. I think even take-up amongst over 65s is lower now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:49:54 am
Got it at the moment via work most likely. Flipping hell.

« Reply #70918 on: Today at 02:50:33 am »
Quote from: filopastry on January  5, 2024, 06:52:02 pm
To be fair basically anyone who wants a jab can get one, but people aren't aware of that as they pushed the over-65 line so much in the media, and a lot of people aren't that interested anymore anyway. I think even take-up amongst over 65s is lower now
I asked for one between September and December and was told I'm not eligible?

Don't even know if you can still go pharmacy and get one?
