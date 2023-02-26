Absolutely correct. Comments about future expansion and casually shunting people out of homes IS silly. It's more than silly in fact; it's callous.
Bad enough when you want to move. Getting forced out of your house because you've become inconvenient would be even worse. People have jobs; their kids go to schools where they have mates. It's bloody awful disruption, yet people here talk about shunting residents around like they're Tetris bricks. It's disrespectful, and kind of goes against what our club is supposed to stand for - community solidarity.
LFC raised enough hackles when it came to the Main stand. I think it's wise to let the dust settle a bit.
I'm not sure where you're coming from with this. It'll be ok to move people round willy nilly if the club just waits a bit?
Whatever outsiders (like David Conn for example) think of it or locals (not unnaturally) say about it to get the best they can for themselves and maybe families if they have them, I do think people take sides on this issue on the basis of very broad assumptions (family homes all individually owned, permanent residents, people happy where they are, wouldn't want to be bought out, wouldn't want to live somewhere nicer...), where the facts of the matter can be very different (blocks of ownership, transient population, fed up with the area, crime or even, of having a football ground on their doorstep...).
And property is an asset and every asset has its price, to be balanced against moving or not moving. There's even the notion of the 'greater public good', enshrined in our planning laws. It's not a black and white situation and sometimes not even a community-driven set of decisions or based on emotive outlooks.