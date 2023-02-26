Who knows? At the moment, it doesn't look likely, but it is hardly impossible, if you remove that row of houses ...







Bar floating the whole stadium on bags of gas and moving it down the road or on to the park (wait a minute...) there is really nothing that is impossible. Rebuild the SKD, knock down the kop, move the road, buy the houses, move the people... the how really doesn't matter (given limitless funds). The why is way more important. Why have an 80k seat stadium? To be the biggest no matter the cost? To have the best team? To be the best club that wins the most trophies? To be top of the heap 'bigger' than anyone else. Or is it 'just' to be able to get into the ground? Or is it all of those?So which part of building bigger makes that happen? Or better (from a stadium point of view), what kind of stadium suits the club's goal to be the best in the world better? If it's about money or buying success, there's more clout in the ink on one commercial contract (or one investment deal) than any stadium of any size.How much stadium would you have to build to get the money over how long a period to beat a billion investment for a minority shareholding today or tomorrow? Actually no, now that's impossible.