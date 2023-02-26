« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 517377 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3120 on: February 26, 2023, 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 26, 2023, 01:00:21 pm
^
I can see two cranes up from here in Sefton Park. The big crawler crane is not up though. No idea if it's still on site but just not extended currently.

Latest Mr Drone video shows the crawler has been dismantled and is going to be removed, presumably as all the heavy lifts are done.

Its mainly the precast terracing at either end and the roof to be finished. Some block work started at either end and the windows should be going in the next few months
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3121 on: February 26, 2023, 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February 26, 2023, 01:25:50 pm
Latest Mr Drone video shows the crawler has been dismantled and is going to be removed, presumably as all the heavy lifts are done.

Its mainly the precast terracing at either end and the roof to be finished. Some block work started at either end and the windows should be going in the next few months
Thanks. I've not seen Droney's latest offering yet. I'll have to have a look.

I'm really looking forward to seeing it finished now. Hopefully I'll be able to get a ticket in there at some point to check it out.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • kopite
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3122 on: February 26, 2023, 04:25:34 pm »
Yeah...a couple of hours after no cranes, I saw a crane at the Main Stand side and one roughly in the middle at the back, these were white skinny things, sorry not a very technical term!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3123 on: February 26, 2023, 11:59:18 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on February 21, 2023, 09:04:43 pm
From intense YouTube watching and chatting bollocks on this thread, Ive decided that the Kop will be completely rebuilt within 10 years and the SKD will never be expanded. Possibly remodelled for internal upgrades and better hospitality. At least It wont look wonky. Any further expansion will be new ground in Stanley Park. The end.

Who knows? At the moment, it doesn't look likely, but it is hardly impossible, if you remove that row of houses ...

Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 07:16:45 am »
I dont think the club, the local area and particularly the people who live in those properties (including Wylva road) have any appetite to remove those rows of houses. Im not aiming this at you, but I personally find the constant speculation on drone videos and Skyscraper City about such undertakings pretty grotesque. And Im glad it never takes hold on this site.

Besides the moral aspect of the conversation, the precedent set by the preparation to re-build the main stand, even the Kemlyn road, proves that clearing a built up residential area is a timely, costly and deeply controversial undertaking. I cant see FSG wanting to go anywhere near it (or even see the need to go past 65k).

As much as I love stadium development, Id actually (possibly naively) rather they concentrate on ploughing the money into players for the next 10 years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:34:18 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 08:03:51 am »
Well, I don't think it will happen in the near future, and even if it happens, it will most likely include adding 5,000 seats to the upper tier of the SKD stand (not a new tier) and a new roof identical to the ARE stand. In order to do that, you probably won't need to remove more than one row of houses ...


Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
Well, I don't think it will happen in the near future, and even if it happens, it will most likely include adding 5,000 seats to the upper tier of the SKD stand (not a new tier) and a new roof identical to the ARE stand. In order to do that, you probably won't need to remove more than one row of houses ...



The interesting thing about the SKD stand is that it's now the oldest part of the ground, especially with the old Kemlyn part at the bottom designed for people no taller than 5 feet. It'll need some upgrades in the next 10 years though I don't see how the club can do anything larger with all the houses impacted.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • kopite
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: quasimodo on Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm
The interesting thing about the SKD stand is that it's now the oldest part of the ground, especially with the old Kemlyn part at the bottom designed for people no taller than 5 feet. It'll need some upgrades in the next 10 years though I don't see how the club can do anything larger with all the houses impacted.

As ever it's all down to money, I went in the old Kemlyn Rd stand a few times many years ago, a knee crunching experience. They really should upgrade that stand now for the comfort of the fans (customers!) but the Club would  take a big loss in revenue in doing so, knowing an upgrade will mean less seats with the current regs.

 As long as Liverpool can fill the current version the Kemlyn Road, despite its obvious limitations, they will be happy enough.

I don't think it's fair to worry the residents in Skerries and Wylva Road that the club may be looking to expand over their homes in the future. Whatever happens to the SKD Stand in the future, I think it should be on its own current footprint.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,229
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm »
We could always do RAWK's favourite thing when it comes to the stadium and that is to fill in the corners.  ;D
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 26, 2023, 11:59:18 pm
Who knows? At the moment, it doesn't look likely, but it is hardly impossible, if you remove that row of houses ...


They could literally pick up that entire street (both sides of it) and move it in to that bit of wasteland behind the Kop while everyone was out at work and they'd never need to know.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 05:47:53 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
They could literally pick up that entire street (both sides of it) and move it in to that bit of wasteland behind the Kop while everyone was out at work and they'd never need to know.

I think they might notice the house isn't where they left it ;)

That bit of wasteland used to be houses, my Dad owned one of them back in the 80's, I think the area is earmarked for development.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 06:10:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 26, 2023, 11:59:18 pm
Who knows? At the moment, it doesn't look likely, but it is hardly impossible, if you remove that row of houses ...



Bar floating the whole stadium on bags of gas and moving it down the road or on to the park (wait a minute...) there is really nothing that is impossible. Rebuild the SKD, knock down the kop, move the road, buy the houses, move the people... the how really doesn't matter (given limitless funds). The why is way more important. Why have an 80k seat stadium? To be the biggest no matter the cost? To have the best team? To be the best club that wins the most trophies? To be top of the heap 'bigger' than anyone else. Or is it 'just' to be able to get into the ground? Or is it all of those?

So which part of building bigger makes that happen? Or better (from a stadium point of view), what kind of stadium suits the club's goal to be the best in the world better? If it's about money or buying success, there's more clout in the ink on one commercial contract (or one investment deal) than any stadium of any size.

How much stadium would you have to build to get the money over how long a period to beat a billion investment for a minority shareholding today or tomorrow? Actually no, now that's impossible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:17:45 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
They could literally pick up that entire street (both sides of it) and move it in to that bit of wasteland behind the Kop while everyone was out at work and they'd never need to know.

Literally more plausible than most of the comments in Mr Drones videos.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,045
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm »
Let's remember that those houses have people in them. People have lives, and they don't like having their lives disrupted. I'm sure most of us here have moved house at least once and most will agree it's a pretty stressful experience, even when it goes smoothly. We shouldn't Anfield residents as inconvenient cattle, to be moved on to another field, like it's no trouble at all.

I think we're looking at 10 years minimum before further expansion is considered possible. I'd expect some upgrades and refurbs in the meantime, but whilst a stadium capable of holding 72k is possible (more if safe standing is deemed practical), it won't be anytime soon.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,097
  • JFT 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
Well, I don't think it will happen in the near future, and even if it happens, it will most likely include adding 5,000 seats to the upper tier of the SKD stand (not a new tier) and a new roof identical to the ARE stand. In order to do that, you probably won't need to remove more than one row of houses ...




Because of right-to-light issues I would imagine you would be looking at a minimum of three rows of houses.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm
Because of right-to-light issues I would imagine you would be looking at a minimum of three rows of houses.

I'm sure the residents on the South East side of Skerries road would be made up about the view from their front door going from Stan and Sheilas net curtains to a gargantuan stand with 20k people milling around every other Saturday.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm
Let's remember that those houses have people in them. People have lives, and they don't like having their lives disrupted. I'm sure most of us here have moved house at least once and most will agree it's a pretty stressful experience, even when it goes smoothly. We shouldn't Anfield residents as inconvenient cattle, to be moved on to another field, like it's no trouble at all.

I think we're looking at 10 years minimum before further expansion is considered possible. I'd expect some upgrades and refurbs in the meantime, but whilst a stadium capable of holding 72k is possible (more if safe standing is deemed practical), it won't be anytime soon.

:wellin
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 08:31:09 pm »
Even if there is an upgrade to the SKD stand in the future, I doubt it will go higher than the ARE stand. That is why I have suggested expanding the upper tier of the SKD stand, not adding another tier. And a new roof of course, identical to the ARE stand roof ...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,754
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm
Let's remember that those houses have people in them. People have lives, and they don't like having their lives disrupted. I'm sure most of us here have moved house at least once and most will agree it's a pretty stressful experience, even when it goes smoothly. We shouldn't Anfield residents as inconvenient cattle, to be moved on to another field, like it's no trouble at all.

I think we're looking at 10 years minimum before further expansion is considered possible. I'd expect some upgrades and refurbs in the meantime, but whilst a stadium capable of holding 72k is possible (more if safe standing is deemed practical), it won't be anytime soon.
Thank Christ for a bit of sense.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
Hypothetically. How many houses are there on Skerries and Wylva and how much would it cost to rebuild them (or updated modern equivalents) on a footprint as close as possible to their current location?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
We need people to stop living in la-la land. There is going to be NO further development after the ARE build for the foreseeable future.

Anything beyond 62K is unlikely unless there is a massive upgrade in public transport to & from the Anfield area. It just wont happen as LCC cant spend on major infrastructure and national government has other priorities. Unless we get a new tram system or a reopening of the Bootle branch line, we wont get planning permission.

You are talking serious money £100M plus to make the levels of public transport suitable to go beyond crowds of 62K. Never gonna happen!

And finally can some of you  please stop with the nonsense about moving people out of the houses on the streets behind the SKD stand. Who do you think you are? These are peoples homes/lives/families you are blandly discussing.

Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm
We need people to stop living in la-la land. There is going to be NO further development after the ARE build for the foreseeable future.

Anything beyond 62K is unlikely unless there is a massive upgrade in public transport to & from the Anfield area. It just wont happen as LCC cant spend on major infrastructure and national government has other priorities. Unless we get a new tram system or a reopening of the Bootle branch line, we wont get planning permission.

You are talking serious money £100M plus to make the levels of public transport suitable to go beyond crowds of 62K. Never gonna happen!

And finally can some of you  please stop with the nonsense about moving people out of the houses on the streets behind the SKD stand. Who do you think you are? These are peoples homes/lives/families you are blandly discussing.



Cage well and truly rattled😩. No more silly comments about Anfield expansion. We have all been told.  Never going to happen.  Absolute cobblers.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,045
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Cage well and truly rattled😩. No more silly comments about Anfield expansion. We have all been told.  Never going to happen.  Absolute cobblers.

Absolutely correct. Comments about future expansion and casually shunting people out of homes IS silly. It's more than silly in fact; it's callous.

Bad enough when you want to move. Getting forced out of your house because you've become inconvenient would be even worse. People have jobs; their kids go to schools where they have mates. It's bloody awful disruption, yet people here talk about shunting residents around like they're Tetris bricks. It's disrespectful, and kind of goes against what our club is supposed to stand for - community solidarity.

LFC raised enough hackles when it came to the Main stand. I think it's wise to let the dust settle a bit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm »
Maybe the owners of those houses would feel differently if the club offered twice the market value. I mean, the club have enough resources to make it worthwhile for the residents of those houses and help make the move an easy process. Or could slowly start buying up houses again when they come up for sale but this time don't let them fall into disrepair. Plenty of ways to go about it without being shitbags.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 07:25:01 am »
I like the new Anfield Road Extension and Im enjoying watching the construction - which is underway.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:44 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 09:36:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Absolutely correct. Comments about future expansion and casually shunting people out of homes IS silly. It's more than silly in fact; it's callous.

Bad enough when you want to move. Getting forced out of your house because you've become inconvenient would be even worse. People have jobs; their kids go to schools where they have mates. It's bloody awful disruption, yet people here talk about shunting residents around like they're Tetris bricks. It's disrespectful, and kind of goes against what our club is supposed to stand for - community solidarity.

LFC raised enough hackles when it came to the Main stand. I think it's wise to let the dust settle a bit.
amen

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 10:24:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Absolutely correct. Comments about future expansion and casually shunting people out of homes IS silly. It's more than silly in fact; it's callous.

Bad enough when you want to move. Getting forced out of your house because you've become inconvenient would be even worse. People have jobs; their kids go to schools where they have mates. It's bloody awful disruption, yet people here talk about shunting residents around like they're Tetris bricks. It's disrespectful, and kind of goes against what our club is supposed to stand for - community solidarity.

LFC raised enough hackles when it came to the Main stand. I think it's wise to let the dust settle a bit.

I'm not sure where you're coming from with this. It'll be ok to move people round willy nilly if the club just waits a bit?

Whatever outsiders (like David Conn for example) think of it or locals (not unnaturally) say about it to get the best they can for themselves and maybe families if they have them, I do think people take sides on this issue on the basis of very broad assumptions (family homes all individually owned, permanent residents, people happy where they are, wouldn't want to be bought out, wouldn't want to live somewhere nicer...), where the facts of the matter can be very different (blocks of ownership, transient population, fed up with the area, crime or even, of having a football ground on their doorstep...).

And property is an asset and every asset has its price, to be balanced against moving or not moving. There's even the notion of the 'greater public good', enshrined in our planning laws. It's not a black and white situation and sometimes not even a community-driven set of decisions or based on emotive outlooks.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:18 am by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
But Peter, the ground looks wonky. Cmon.
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:34:56 am
But Peter, the ground looks wonky. Cmon.

interesting point of view... let's spend a few hundred million. Why? Because it looks wonky.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,946
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 12:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:09:00 pm
interesting point of view... let's spend a few hundred million. Why? Because it looks wonky.
That sounds like my missus when I put shelves up in the kitchen. 
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 12:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:09:00 pm
interesting point of view... let's spend a few hundred million. Why? Because it looks wonky.

Thats more like it!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 