I think one point being missed in the discussion around how any further expansion could be achieved is the issue of the area travel infrastructure, if I remember rightly back in the heady days of H&G and the 70K monstrosity they proposed was that any proposal beyond 65K would mean major investment by the club and local authority into how they would managed the movement of people into and out of the area- Im certain without it then it would never have gained planning permission

Im sure the potential proposal involved the rebuilding and reopening of the old Bootle line with a couple of new stations built(one was proposed to be on Utting Ave)- the issue then even in the noughties was the cost could be anything up to £200m which totally rules out an expansion given it would push total costs to in excess of £400m just for an extra 6-7k seats- a number that would take years and years to recover costs