« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 519112 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,394
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3160 on: February 28, 2023, 08:44:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 28, 2023, 08:40:37 pm
how did you spend the 125k he paid you to move out of anfield area in case they need the land to build another main stand tier in 2045

I've donated that to the WBR Kop wormhole portal fund.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm »
https://youtu.be/csbcx60IFmI

New Paul Frost video, some nice detail as ever
Logged

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 08:44:42 am »
I think one point being missed in the discussion around how any further expansion could be achieved is the issue of the area travel infrastructure, if I remember rightly back in the heady days of H&G and the 70K monstrosity they proposed was that any proposal beyond 65K would mean major investment by the club and local authority into how they would managed the movement of people into and out of the area- Im certain without it then it would never have gained planning permission
Im sure the potential proposal involved the rebuilding and reopening of the old Bootle line with a couple of new stations built(one was proposed to be on Utting Ave)- the issue then even in the noughties was the cost could be anything up to £200m which totally rules out an expansion given it would push total costs to in excess of £400m just for an extra 6-7k seats- a number that would take years and years to recover costs
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 09:16:34 am »
What is the official line from the club on the opening of the new ARE?
Opening for the 23/24 season is what i remember? The key words missing from that is the 'start of'.
So have they given themselves flexibility for it to be opened at some point within the season?
Obviously we don't get a good look inside, other than Drone's footage from a week or so ago, but fitting out a building of that size is going to take a long time. Plus all the facades to make it water tight. Add to that the removal of the old and tieing in.
An early shout for me is that i cannot see the stand ready for August 12th, but perhaps that was never the plan.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 