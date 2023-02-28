What is the official line from the club on the opening of the new ARE?
Opening for the 23/24 season is what i remember? The key words missing from that is the 'start of'.
So have they given themselves flexibility for it to be opened at some point within the season?
Obviously we don't get a good look inside, other than Drone's footage from a week or so ago, but fitting out a building of that size is going to take a long time. Plus all the facades to make it water tight. Add to that the removal of the old and tieing in.
An early shout for me is that i cannot see the stand ready for August 12th, but perhaps that was never the plan.