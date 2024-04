Yep we fucked it up in the end, Jurgen and the players will take a share of that blame.. But I just want to thank this giant of a man, a wonderful wonderful human being that brought us all so much joy.. the end kind of ruined things for us cos in football obviously you’re only as good as your last result.. we win everyone’s great we lose they’re shit sell them. I don’t deny the issues we have and I wonder if Klopp leaving ended up putting pressure on the lads knowing if they fuck up they can’t give Klopp a send off.. I don’t know, too painful to think of that right now and going back to the point of my post. No doubt this forum will be a tough place to be given the form of the boys and what’s happened over the last few weeks but I just wanted to say THANK YOU, Jurgen, you gave us all some wonderful memories. A great manager and an even better man, he’ll be missed.. Go get that well deserved rest , Boss.