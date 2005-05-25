« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 08:47:04 pm
https://x.com/datamb_/status/1787174513630642486?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Basically as good as a season as Wirtz. What a talent
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 08:49:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on May  5, 2024, 08:47:04 pm
https://x.com/datamb_/status/1787174513630642486?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug

Basically as good as a season as Wirtz. What a talent

Wirtz has 11 league goals so Im not sure thats quite true but I like the positivity!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 09:34:55 pm
What a beautiful goal! Some dont think hes good enough but I hope we keep him for years! Great touch and creativity today! Always tries to make good things happen on the pitch. On top of that, he clearly loves the Club and the fans. Like having a fan playing for us on the pitch! Looking forward to seeing him next season, think he will be a key man!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 09:36:07 pm
Quote from: WestieRed on May  5, 2024, 09:34:55 pm
What a beautiful goal! Some dont think hes good enough but I hope we keep him for years! Great touch and creativity today! Always tries to make good things happen on the pitch. On top of that, he clearly loves the Club and the fans. Like having a fan playing for us on the pitch! Looking forward to seeing him next season, think he will be a key man!
That's what he is :D
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 09:38:11 pm
Quote from: WestieRed on May  5, 2024, 09:34:55 pm
What a beautiful goal! Some dont think hes good enough but I hope we keep him for years! Great touch and creativity today! Always tries to make good things happen on the pitch. On top of that, he clearly loves the Club and the fans. Like having a fan playing for us on the pitch! Looking forward to seeing him next season, think he will be a key man!

And he is only 21!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 09:44:04 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on May  5, 2024, 09:38:11 pm
And he is only 21!

Whats not to like and support, right??
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 5, 2024, 09:45:08 pm
His improvement in front of the goal is very clear.

Initially at occasions he'd look a bit unconvincing and weak in front of the goal...it's clear he worked a lot on his shooting and just looks a lot more convincing and confident. Next step is getting closer to the goal and taking more shots in the box. I expect him to be a much better player over the next few years. Kind of player that makes a difference on the pitch.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 01:22:50 am
That was a Pearler.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 01:28:40 am
Can't help but love the lad. Always gives 100%, never shies away from anything or anyone and always wants to be on the ball to impact the game. Long may his progress continue.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 01:36:14 am
Reckon he will benefit from Slot the most.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 01:55:33 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May  6, 2024, 01:36:14 am
Reckon he will benefit from Slot the most.

I think so, listening to the podcasts and watching some videos on his tactics he sets up his midfield at times in a way that Elliott is exactly the type of player to fit that role. Its a runners role and Harvey has tons of it in him. I think we have a real talent in him that we will see the best of in the next 6-7 years. Lads that age can go off the rails as weve seen at other (Utd) clubs, but Harvey is a solid lad for his age, hes humble in his interviews from what Ive seen. He came back from a bad injury stronger than ever and it didnt knock him. Depending on how things go I see a potential future captain there. Ive never seen him not give 100% on a pitch, even this last few weeks hes showed up everytime when others were like ghosts of themselves.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 02:29:09 pm
Lad is just getting better and better, looking forward to seeing the player he becomes by the time hes 24/25, his attitude is such, that you feel he is just gonna keep going up levels.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 02:55:55 pm
He makes things happen.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
May 6, 2024, 03:03:53 pm
Playing with real verve.. obviously looking forward to working with his arle fella...Dirk Kuyt....
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:08:51 am
He should have kept his place after what he gave us during that injury ravaged period. He isn't the finished article but already so so good. You can never fault his workrate on the pitch and his technique is absolutely mint. The only thing he needs from here is experience to broaden his ideas and his confidence to do the incredible more often. He isnt the largest physically and never will be, but he makes up for it with his creativity and effort. I hope Arne gives him a fair crack as well because I genuinely think he'd be a mainstay for this team, especially if we choose to play a different formation allowing him more advanced positions.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 05:08:35 am
Hope he works on his right foot in the preseason, a lot of chances end up fallling on that side for him and thats the only area where you can see a lack of confidence and assuredness with.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 10:32:13 am
Quote from: William Regal on May  6, 2024, 02:29:09 pm
Lad is just getting better and better, looking forward to seeing the player he becomes by the time hes 24/25, his attitude is such, that you feel he is just gonna keep going up levels.

Odegaard is a good example for him to follow. Looking at their career stats, it seems to be progressing similarly. If he was a bit faster, he would be next to unplayable. I know the likes of Foden and Trent have previously used a coach to improve their speed. Wonder if thats something Harvey could do with
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:08:35 am
Hope he works on his right foot in the preseason, a lot of chances end up fallling on that side for him and thats the only area where you can see a lack of confidence and assuredness with.

Why is one-footedness only ever a criticism for left footed players?
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm
Why is one-footedness only ever a criticism for left footed players?

Its bizarre isn't it?  I'm a leftie, and in my experience most righties were shite on their left  ;D

But it was never highlighted as much by most.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 12:11:55 pm
love the way he pucks the ball out of the air so consistently, he's got a great touch, he's a good player, and he'll get better.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:08:35 am
Hope he works on his right foot in the preseason, a lot of chances end up fallling on that side for him and thats the only area where you can see a lack of confidence and assuredness with.

What if he develops a third foot?


Does he have to change his name to Harvey N'Elliot?
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm
Why is one-footedness only ever a criticism for left footed players?
I think it's for the same reason that a left footed player that can strike a ball competently is over-praised for doing so ("a wand of a left foot").  Most people watching a match will subconsciously put themselves in the position of the player they're watching and picture what they'd do in that situation.  As the majority of people are right-footed then a good left-footed strike is more impressive while a miscued right-footed strike is more shocking.

It still surprises me though that so many players get to the level of professional footballer - let alone those that make it to the elite levels - and are still noticeably weaker on one foot.  In that decisive moment it makes sense that you'd go to your preferred foot but a lot of top players can't even do the basics with their weaker foot.  Are they not allowed to spend a bit of their spare time kicking a ball around with their weaker foot?!

Anyway, I'm pleased that Harvey is getting some credit.  Hopefully Slot takes to him and finds him a consistent role within the team.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm
I think that its a. not really true that players cant do the basics with their wrong foot. b. its the case that you can actually accomplish most things you need to even at the highest level heavily favouring one foot and c. its very hard to improve your weaker foot towards the level of your stronger foot for most players so they end up favouring their strongest even if theyre working on their weaker foot. Obviously there are outliers with this.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 05:36:10 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm
Why is one-footedness only ever a criticism for left footed players?

Wasnt criticism on my part and its not because hes left footed but he genuinely fluffs a lot of great opportunities because he appears quite uncomfortable when they come his way. I think everyone should work to be as two footed as possible, its a massive advantage.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:36:10 pm
Wasnt criticism on my part and its not because hes left footed but he genuinely fluffs a lot of great opportunities because he appears quite uncomfortable when they come his way. I think everyone should work to be as two footed as possible, its a massive advantage.
I'd say Trent is close to equally strong on either foot.  best in our squad, and has been getting stronger each of the past 2-3 seasons.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:44:20 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm
Its bizarre isn't it?  I'm a leftie, and in my experience most righties were shite on their left  ;D

But it was never highlighted as much by most.

ha you should come play for my Sunday league team. im decades older than most of them and therefore take it as my birthright to loudly shout advice at any given situation, and i swear most of what i say boils down to "Use your left foot damn it" . I utterly harp on it because its a huge advantage to be at least semi two footed at that low level of football.

that said the shootings the last and hardest thing, even my left foot shot is pretty crap and ive worked on it for years and have a pretty decent right foot if i say so myself. however for passing and defensive clearances purposes the oppo simply doesn't expect the wrong foot. its a free yard at our level. Candy from a baby. so i spend all season every year harping on whoever doesn't use the left, which is all of them.

so you are right. Most righty's are utter crap on the left. Even in the pros there are a lot of one footers which since it gives you an advantage or at that level not having the ability is a disadvantage, its hard to understand.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:48:35 pm
there's a reason why Trent and Robbo trade positions when we're defending a corner.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:48:35 pm
there's a reason why Trent and Robbo trade positions when we're defending a corner.

well?? don't keep us waiting, Sam! Spill it.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm
well?? don't keep us waiting, Sam! Spill it.
sorry, it'd give you a headache amigo.  it's deep-dive football analytics of the highest order, understood by very few.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 04:12:18 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
I'd say Trent is close to equally strong on either foot.  best in our squad, and has been getting stronger each of the past 2-3 seasons.

Jota is the most two-footed player in the squad for me. Must be a nightmare to defend against.
