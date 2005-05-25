Its bizarre isn't it? I'm a leftie, and in my experience most righties were shite on their left



But it was never highlighted as much by most.



ha you should come play for my Sunday league team. im decades older than most of them and therefore take it as my birthright to loudly shout advice at any given situation, and i swear most of what i say boils down to "Use your left foot damn it" . I utterly harp on it because its a huge advantage to be at least semi two footed at that low level of football.that said the shootings the last and hardest thing, even my left foot shot is pretty crap and ive worked on it for years and have a pretty decent right foot if i say so myself. however for passing and defensive clearances purposes the oppo simply doesn't expect the wrong foot. its a free yard at our level. Candy from a baby. so i spend all season every year harping on whoever doesn't use the left, which is all of them.so you are right. Most righty's are utter crap on the left. Even in the pros there are a lot of one footers which since it gives you an advantage or at that level not having the ability is a disadvantage, its hard to understand.