Reckon he will benefit from Slot the most.



I think so, listening to the podcasts and watching some videos on his tactics he sets up his midfield at times in a way that Elliott is exactly the type of player to fit that role. Its a runners role and Harvey has tons of it in him. I think we have a real talent in him that we will see the best of in the next 6-7 years. Lads that age can go off the rails as weve seen at other (Utd) clubs, but Harvey is a solid lad for his age, hes humble in his interviews from what Ive seen. He came back from a bad injury stronger than ever and it didnt knock him. Depending on how things go I see a potential future captain there. Ive never seen him not give 100% on a pitch, even this last few weeks hes showed up everytime when others were like ghosts of themselves.