Why is one-footedness only ever a criticism for left footed players?
I think it's for the same reason that a left footed player that can strike a ball competently is over-praised for doing so ("a wand of a left foot"). Most people watching a match will subconsciously put themselves in the position of the player they're watching and picture what they'd do in that situation. As the majority of people are right-footed then a good left-footed strike is more impressive while a miscued right-footed strike is more shocking.
It still surprises me though that so many players get to the level of professional footballer - let alone those that make it to the elite levels - and are still noticeably weaker on one foot. In that decisive moment it makes sense that you'd go to your preferred foot but a lot of top players can't even do the basics with their weaker foot. Are they not allowed to spend a bit of their spare time kicking a ball around with their weaker foot?!
Anyway, I'm pleased that Harvey is getting some credit. Hopefully Slot takes to him and finds him a consistent role within the team.