Offline Yorkshire-Red

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 10:21:18 AM »
 Burnley

Allison
Williams Gomez VVD Robertson
Keita Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 0:3 to us
Scorer: Salah
DP: 4
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 10:33:43 AM »
Burnley

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho Keita Jones
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 2
Online Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 10:51:00 AM »

Burnley

Alisson
Williams Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho Ox wijnaldum
Jones Firmino Mane

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 2
Online redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 11:00:15 AM »
Vs Burnley

Alisson
Williams
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Mane
Salah
Minamino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
