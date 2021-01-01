We might have different definitions here, but who has her beat in ring and levels her on the mic?
But, even if I agreed with that, the star power is aspect is important. Because she isn't going to Tony Khan grateful.for the opportunity, she knows what she needs to do to get ahead. An Athena is fantastic but she might not fight her corner like the old Sasha Banks can.
That is what I mean more than in ring.
Yeah I think we're probably saying the same thing, but I think she's always been a little overrated in-ring and very sus on the stick. I would put Hayter, Shida, Riho, Storm and Statlander above her for in-ring ability and think Storm with this Timeless stuff has shown she's easily better with promo work.
She's a positive for AEW, more eyes on the women, more reason to book the women properly, and she absolutely adds more star power.