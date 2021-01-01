« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 437485 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,049
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:32:39 pm
We might have different definitions here, but who has her beat in ring and levels her on the mic?

But, even if I agreed with that, the star power is aspect is important. Because she isn't going to Tony Khan grateful.for the opportunity, she knows what she needs to do to get ahead. An Athena is fantastic but she might not fight her corner like the old Sasha Banks can.

That is what I mean more than in ring.

Yeah I think we're probably saying the same thing, but I think she's always been a little overrated in-ring and very sus on the stick.  I would put Hayter, Shida, Riho, Storm and Statlander above her for in-ring ability and think Storm with this Timeless stuff has shown she's easily better with promo work.

She's a positive for AEW, more eyes on the women, more reason to book the women properly, and she absolutely adds more star power.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 04:49:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:41:15 pm
Yeah I think we're probably saying the same thing, but I think she's always been a little overrated in-ring and very sus on the stick.  I would put Hayter, Shida, Riho, Storm and Statlander above her for in-ring ability and think Storm with this Timeless stuff has shown she's easily better with promo work.

She's a positive for AEW, more eyes on the women, more reason to book the women properly, and she absolutely adds more star power.

Wrestling is very much an opinions based world and I can only say, on this, we are poles apart.

And, I envy you that, cos you'll enjoy the division more that I do currently. Let's hope we both have something to smile about soon ☺
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,049
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:49:29 pm
Let's hope we both have something to smile about soon ☺

Assume you're talking about my boy, Angelico, getting a title run.  Agreed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:03:05 pm
Well, I hope so, but the WCW Cruiserweight division was revolutionary. I just don't see a women's division in AEW reaching that, given the high bar they would need to clear (because WWE have already reached for the star with theirs) and an owner whose words haven't matched his actions with it.

We'll see, Mercedes can change the game.

I don't think they'll match the division because frankly it was the best division in ring wise ever perhaps. But perhaps they can become the equivalent role - exciting and different show stealing middle acts.

I does take Tony actually following through, or at least handing the wheel over and giving them time and space to do whatever, but I think the tools are there
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 