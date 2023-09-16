« previous next »
Wolverhampton Wanderers

JP!

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
September 16, 2023, 06:23:00 pm
Fans aside, I thought they did pretty well, pressed well and harried us, for about 60 minutes, then the muscle injuries etc started to kick in. Didn't look fit to me.
bradders1011

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
September 16, 2023, 06:34:52 pm
That's why I wasn't too concerned at 1-0 down- they were never keeping up their press for 100 minutes. They were sprinting at everything, that's why we lost ever 50-50 first half, was always going to regress and start leaving spaces. O'Neill's got them trying stuff though, might stay up if they can string something together and get some luck, but they look very Championship to me.
Red-Soldier

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
September 16, 2023, 06:48:56 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on September 16, 2023, 04:33:52 pm
There can't be many areas with football teams where the poverty songs aren't utterly lacking in self-awareness after more than a decade of Tory incompetence, but some of the worst ones for singing them do seem to contribute greatly to food banks organised by their club or fan groups, so you wonder how things don't click and they realise the connection between their idiotic songs and those endeavours.

Genuine question.  How many working class people can afford to go to the footie now? 
redgriffin73

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
September 16, 2023, 07:02:42 pm
Love a flop to the floor holding their head or face, these.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:34:21 pm »
I think O'Neill looks a decent manager from the evidence of the last 12 months, I thought they'd be down fighting at the bottom but look OK for safety without glory, not sure I can say the same for Bournemouth
Zimagic

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:53:31 pm »
I think there's a high level in the PL that most teams can play to, but the differences between clubs being for how long and what end-product they can conjour out of it. Wolves are in the group of teams that can spike high, are ok converting the few chances they get but also can't maintain their high for very long. The rest of the game essentially comes down to being able to defend long enough for their chances to count.

Another striker (or the same striker on another day) would have had them 2-3 up, they carved out clear chances while they were in the ascendency. Actually, the goal was one of the harder to score of those they created.

Once we stared cutting off their supply and stopped giving away the ball in the 2nd half, you never really felt that Wolves were going to add to their goal, so it became a question of being able to defend their lead. Which they couldn't, but maybe will against other opposition.

I think they'll be fine. A couple of wins and they will end up comfortably mid-table.
disgraced cake

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:34:21 pm
I think O'Neill looks a decent manager from the evidence of the last 12 months, I thought they'd be down fighting at the bottom but look OK for safety without glory, not sure I can say the same for Bournemouth

Not surprised he looks a decent manager, he spent time learning at Liverpool after all  :) I was impressed with what he done at Bournemouth. Wasn't winning every week or smashing teams playing great football, but they won a few games I thought they had little chance in (including against us) and had them save with weeks to go last season. Shame they couldn't beat Everton to send them down though.

Wolves aren't great but again by April time or so I imagine they're safe.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #607 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm »
Last couple of years they've stayed up despite having a dreadful time scoring because they were defensively solid enough to pick up points. They're really defensively poor this season. But they do have one of the best keepers in the bottom half. I still think it's either them or Everton as the likely established PL side to go down
