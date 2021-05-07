« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 242409 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3400 on: May 7, 2021, 02:59:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  7, 2021, 02:57:56 pm
There was VAR in the game. They used it to look to see if Gini should have got a red card for ragging the ball away from Ter Stegen for his 1st goal.

Well it was VAR run by a group of knowledgable specialists, unlike the gimps who moderate in the PL!
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
  • Born and Bred
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3401 on: May 7, 2021, 03:34:26 pm »
Wow two years.... :o

I was at the game with my son and almost missed the 4th, having turned to speak to him just as Trent looked to walk away from the corner.

Luckily he was to my right so I could see Trent turn back, we both looked up at the crucial moment.

Weirdly however, it didn't really compute straight away, I was half expecting the Ref to pull play back for taking the corner too quickly - thankfully he wasn't a Premier League Ref!

The next day I was in work sitting opposite a staunch Spurs fan....'over to you mate' - and what a performance they put on too!

Needless to say it was a good week for both of us.
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,728
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3402 on: May 7, 2021, 04:45:16 pm »
in many ways we are spoiled as fans

i dont even mean trophies, look at the European nights we have had.

If you open a debate as to what the best ones are, let the old lads in. They can regale us about Celtic and Inter in the 60s, St. Etienne in the 70s. Why not

What about the 80s. Rush with the hat trick at home to Benfica anyone?

90s, touch of meh there but Auxerre deserves a mention, especially it being the first time Liverpool trailed by 2 goals going into a second leg and still qualified.

00s, im now into my prime as a Liverpool fan, and i feel like its my time. Barcelona 01, Roma 02, Olympiakos 04, Chelsea 05 (fucking boss, finally see us in a champions league final little knowing I would see at least another 3), Chelsea again 07, Inter 08, Arsenal 08, Real Madrid 09.

Bored yet? tough im not finished. Manchester City in 2018, kicked the shit out of them.  PSG 2018 and Bobby's late winner, Napoli 2018, that boss save from Alisson.

Well if you want the absolute best of the lot read on

I thought we were unlucky not just to lose in the first leg in the Nou camp, but to lose 3-0? Na it wasnt that bad a performance. Battered them for parts of it, Salah somehow hitting the post, Messi stumbling home a goal against the run of play but jesus yeah his free kick was bloody great. It could have been worse actually, had we played bad it would have been 6-0, Barca were just lethal infront of goal, apart from the last kick of the game when that cabbage Dembele missed an easy chance.

3-0, ok part of you thinks, we can still do it, but you know its unlikely especially against a team like that. Just for good measure by the time of the second leg Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are both out. Right even with them its going to be hard, without them, see ya later good night. We still had a chance to win the Premier league, one point behind City, both those boys will be back, maybe just write this one off? Maybe try not get too embarrassed and concentrate on Sunday.

Remember getting a mail off the brother "hopefully we dont get embarrassed, keep it to 2-0 even". That is seriously how hard the task was. It wasn't a case of thinking you could pull it back, it was whether it could get even worse. With Salah and Firmino out we surely cant. it was like a Formula 1 race, you are 40 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton mid way through and your DRS has failed plus you have lost 3rd and 4th gear.

However THIS IS ANFIELD. In the words of Jurgen Klopp we were the only team in the world that could do this. We were. WE FUCKING WERE. Something in mind clicked when Jordan Henderson lead Liverpool out that night, my mind suddenly went we can do it. Maybe it was the noise, the see of red, the looks of determination or the sea of waving flags in the Kop. An early goal you just never know.

That did come, Jordi Albas header was telegraphed by Mane, he fed Henderson, he charged for the box, its saved but there is Divock Origi. 1-0, the place is going nuts and the game has pretty much only started. 3-0 deficit is now 2, 2 goals in 80 odd minutes? That really doesnt look so hard now does it? In truth it could have been any score at half time, Barcelona nearly got a couple themselves, Alisson brought off 3 saves alone, even Andy Robertson had a couple of chances. This game is descending into mayhem but you still need a lot of stars to align. But often when there is a big obstacle in front of me I say ok I need to do this but if I break it down into smaller bits I can gradually build it up and get it out of the way.

Like a long run, 10k is a daunting distance sometimes, but if I can get through the first bit and feel ok, I am into a groove, then the next bit, the next bit and before I know it I am over half way. 10k has become 4k, not so impossible is it. Football is the same. I even think back to comeback that amounted to nothing, way back one time we were 3-0 down to Basel half time. It looked over. But if you take the first 15 minutes of the second half and try whittle down the deficit maybe things wont look so bad, It isnt impossible to score 1 goal in 15 minutes. And If you do you should have at least half an hour to find 2. 2 in half an hour isnt impossible and sure if you get another you are sucking diesel. Basel for instance we were 3 down after 45 minutes. But by 60 minutes it was 2-3. Suddenly its not such a big mountain is it?

So back to Barcelona, its 1-0, or 1-3 I suppose but there are 45 minutes to go. If we get one in the first 15 minutes then anything can happen. Even if it takes until the 80th or 85th minute we still have time to find another. One thing is for sure whatever way you break it down you do need the next goal. Alissons role that night was underrated. He brought off at least 3 decent saves in the first half another in the second from Messi at the near post. Then suddenly that mountain infront of us at the start was being reduced to a mole hill.

Trent Alexander Arnold was magnificent that night, a straight up 10/10 performance. He made one mistake all night, and you know what? It lead to the second goal, he lost possession but how you recover from mistakes is important, he won it back, he motored down the wing and his cross was met by Gini Wijnaldum and the ball squirmed in. Oil on the fire or what? Crowd is losing it, there is still half an hour left and only one goal to go. This is possible, this can happen. We have the wind behind us, 3rd and 4th gear has fixed itself, DRS repaired, watch fucking out HERE COME THE FUCKING REDS. CLEAR THE BLOODY LINE.

This isnt ending 2-0, no no sunshine. Their keeper has shit the bed, Messi is looking around knowing the onslaught is coming, the greatest player to have played the game is shitting it, Suarez is shitting it, Busquets is shitting it, Alba is shitting , Coutinho is only short of hiding in the corner crying under a table.

We didnt have time to settle as good work from Milner and Shaqiri lead to a pinpoint cross from the latter and Gini is there again, only a minute later and he buries it in the top corner. A neighbour had called in, she sat in the kitchen with my mrs hearing me going nuts.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS JESUS CHRIST
erm I think you need to check on him, he could be having a heart attack
Running in the kitchen even they know its going well
ITS LEVEL, ITS LEVEL AND THERE IS STILL HALF AN HOUR LEFT

Listen to the bloody noise after that goal, football really is nothing without fans.

We deserve this, but will we do it, as I try to figure in my mind who might take a penalty if it gets that far I look away for a split second. Then again judging by Barcelona I was in good company. I look up to see Origi sweep it home, do I cheer? I mean surely something isnt right here, the Barcelona team arent even looking, there is about 2 Liverpool players in the box. Surely there is a reason its going to be ruled out but no. Trent has caught them asleep into the job and him and Divock have smashed the vault and won the lottery.

Now we are ahead, jesus. Hang on, just hang on boys, you are so nearly there. Every single fucking one of you has done us proud and there goes the final whistle. 4-0, we are off to the European cup final again. Milner sinks to his knees, Gini on his knees covers his face and wonderfully every single player (injured ones and all) with the staff line up in front of the Kop.

My neighbour comes in did they win?
It might sound a silly question but she doesnt care for football and she is going through a personal hell be kind.
yes we did, any chance you could drop over for the final?

I watch the scenes, I ready myself for the final, I sit back with a very expensive beer I have kept for a special occasion and this is bloody special so I crack it open (200 fathoms, google it and buy it if it ever comes back in stock).

And of course social media can have some. Something along the lines of
what a bloody team. We have conquered all of Europe, we are never gonna stop.

So your honour, in light of all this evidence, I move that this was the best night Anfield saw in Europe, the best of the best.

A few days later I am at Anfield for the Wolves game, long after the match ends I am over the main stand tunnel shaking hands with Divock Origi. Only one thing to say
thanks for taking them down last Tuesday
In a very humble tone he replies no problem.

He will always be a hero no matter what now (mind you a few weeks later in Madrid he went one better, not sure Anfield ever did)

The end.
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • Seis Veces
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3403 on: May 7, 2021, 04:55:24 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  7, 2021, 04:45:16 pm

A few days later I am at Anfield for the Wolves game, long after the match ends I am over the main stand tunnel shaking hands with Divock Origi. Only one thing to say
thanks for taking them down last Tuesday
In a very humble tone he replies no problem.

He will always be a hero no matter what now (mind you a few weeks later in Madrid he went one better, not sure Anfield ever did)

The end.
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

There's no doubt. He's the coolest man in the world.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3404 on: May 7, 2021, 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  7, 2021, 04:45:16 pm
in many ways we are spoiled as fans

i dont even mean trophies, look at the European nights we have had.

If you open a debate as to what the best ones are, let the old lads in. They can regale us about Celtic and Inter in the 60s, St. Etienne in the 70s. Why not

What about the 80s. Rush with the hat trick at home to Benfica anyone?

90s, touch of meh there but Auxerre deserves a mention, especially it being the first time Liverpool trailed by 2 goals going into a second leg and still qualified.

00s, im now into my prime as a Liverpool fan, and i feel like its my time. Barcelona 01, Roma 02, Olympiakos 04, Chelsea 05 (fucking boss, finally see us in a champions league final little knowing I would see at least another 3), Chelsea again 07, Inter 08, Arsenal 08, Real Madrid 09.

Bored yet? tough im not finished. Manchester City in 2018, kicked the shit out of them.  PSG 2018 and Bobby's late winner, Napoli 2018, that boss save from Alisson.

Well if you want the absolute best of the lot read on

I thought we were unlucky not just to lose in the first leg in the Nou camp, but to lose 3-0? Na it wasnt that bad a performance. Battered them for parts of it, Salah somehow hitting the post, Messi stumbling home a goal against the run of play but jesus yeah his free kick was bloody great. It could have been worse actually, had we played bad it would have been 6-0, Barca were just lethal infront of goal, apart from the last kick of the game when that cabbage Dembele missed an easy chance.

3-0, ok part of you thinks, we can still do it, but you know its unlikely especially against a team like that. Just for good measure by the time of the second leg Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are both out. Right even with them its going to be hard, without them, see ya later good night. We still had a chance to win the Premier league, one point behind City, both those boys will be back, maybe just write this one off? Maybe try not get too embarrassed and concentrate on Sunday.

Remember getting a mail off the brother "hopefully we dont get embarrassed, keep it to 2-0 even". That is seriously how hard the task was. It wasn't a case of thinking you could pull it back, it was whether it could get even worse. With Salah and Firmino out we surely cant. it was like a Formula 1 race, you are 40 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton mid way through and your DRS has failed plus you have lost 3rd and 4th gear.

However THIS IS ANFIELD. In the words of Jurgen Klopp we were the only team in the world that could do this. We were. WE FUCKING WERE. Something in mind clicked when Jordan Henderson lead Liverpool out that night, my mind suddenly went we can do it. Maybe it was the noise, the see of red, the looks of determination or the sea of waving flags in the Kop. An early goal you just never know.

That did come, Jordi Albas header was telegraphed by Mane, he fed Henderson, he charged for the box, its saved but there is Divock Origi. 1-0, the place is going nuts and the game has pretty much only started. 3-0 deficit is now 2, 2 goals in 80 odd minutes? That really doesnt look so hard now does it? In truth it could have been any score at half time, Barcelona nearly got a couple themselves, Alisson brought off 3 saves alone, even Andy Robertson had a couple of chances. This game is descending into mayhem but you still need a lot of stars to align. But often when there is a big obstacle in front of me I say ok I need to do this but if I break it down into smaller bits I can gradually build it up and get it out of the way.

Like a long run, 10k is a daunting distance sometimes, but if I can get through the first bit and feel ok, I am into a groove, then the next bit, the next bit and before I know it I am over half way. 10k has become 4k, not so impossible is it. Football is the same. I even think back to comeback that amounted to nothing, way back one time we were 3-0 down to Basel half time. It looked over. But if you take the first 15 minutes of the second half and try whittle down the deficit maybe things wont look so bad, It isnt impossible to score 1 goal in 15 minutes. And If you do you should have at least half an hour to find 2. 2 in half an hour isnt impossible and sure if you get another you are sucking diesel. Basel for instance we were 3 down after 45 minutes. But by 60 minutes it was 2-3. Suddenly its not such a big mountain is it?

So back to Barcelona, its 1-0, or 1-3 I suppose but there are 45 minutes to go. If we get one in the first 15 minutes then anything can happen. Even if it takes until the 80th or 85th minute we still have time to find another. One thing is for sure whatever way you break it down you do need the next goal. Alissons role that night was underrated. He brought off at least 3 decent saves in the first half another in the second from Messi at the near post. Then suddenly that mountain infront of us at the start was being reduced to a mole hill.

Trent Alexander Arnold was magnificent that night, a straight up 10/10 performance. He made one mistake all night, and you know what? It lead to the second goal, he lost possession but how you recover from mistakes is important, he won it back, he motored down the wing and his cross was met by Gini Wijnaldum and the ball squirmed in. Oil on the fire or what? Crowd is losing it, there is still half an hour left and only one goal to go. This is possible, this can happen. We have the wind behind us, 3rd and 4th gear has fixed itself, DRS repaired, watch fucking out HERE COME THE FUCKING REDS. CLEAR THE BLOODY LINE.

This isnt ending 2-0, no no sunshine. Their keeper has shit the bed, Messi is looking around knowing the onslaught is coming, the greatest player to have played the game is shitting it, Suarez is shitting it, Busquets is shitting it, Alba is shitting , Coutinho is only short of hiding in the corner crying under a table.

We didnt have time to settle as good work from Milner and Shaqiri lead to a pinpoint cross from the latter and Gini is there again, only a minute later and he buries it in the top corner. A neighbour had called in, she sat in the kitchen with my mrs hearing me going nuts.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS JESUS CHRIST
erm I think you need to check on him, he could be having a heart attack
Running in the kitchen even they know its going well
ITS LEVEL, ITS LEVEL AND THERE IS STILL HALF AN HOUR LEFT

Listen to the bloody noise after that goal, football really is nothing without fans.

We deserve this, but will we do it, as I try to figure in my mind who might take a penalty if it gets that far I look away for a split second. Then again judging by Barcelona I was in good company. I look up to see Origi sweep it home, do I cheer? I mean surely something isnt right here, the Barcelona team arent even looking, there is about 2 Liverpool players in the box. Surely there is a reason its going to be ruled out but no. Trent has caught them asleep into the job and him and Divock have smashed the vault and won the lottery.

Now we are ahead, jesus. Hang on, just hang on boys, you are so nearly there. Every single fucking one of you has done us proud and there goes the final whistle. 4-0, we are off to the European cup final again. Milner sinks to his knees, Gini on his knees covers his face and wonderfully every single player (injured ones and all) with the staff line up in front of the Kop.

My neighbour comes in did they win?
It might sound a silly question but she doesnt care for football and she is going through a personal hell be kind.
yes we did, any chance you could drop over for the final?

I watch the scenes, I ready myself for the final, I sit back with a very expensive beer I have kept for a special occasion and this is bloody special so I crack it open (200 fathoms, google it and buy it if it ever comes back in stock).

And of course social media can have some. Something along the lines of
what a bloody team. We have conquered all of Europe, we are never gonna stop.

So your honour, in light of all this evidence, I move that this was the best night Anfield saw in Europe, the best of the best.

A few days later I am at Anfield for the Wolves game, long after the match ends I am over the main stand tunnel shaking hands with Divock Origi. Only one thing to say
thanks for taking them down last Tuesday
In a very humble tone he replies no problem.

He will always be a hero no matter what now (mind you a few weeks later in Madrid he went one better, not sure Anfield ever did)

The end.
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
brilliant!

For me it ranks directly alongside Istanbul. 2005 was an underdog achieving something incredible against all odds, 2019 was the best team in the world going from being on the verge of ending the season with nothing to dishing out the most sensational display of raw power you could ever imagine. The fans, the players, we played against a team containing the best player who's ever played the game and absolutely decimated them.

Those two minutes between Gino's two goals. Unbelievable. From a vague hope at 1-0 but knowing one Barca goal would kill it to having them on their knees, waiting to be put out of their misery . Van Dijk tackling Messi straight from kick off after the second goal was just perfect.

I can't put into words that night. I put it alongside Istanbul because they were total opposites. Istanbul was the bigger shock, the madder comeback, the most ridiculous...but what the Barca game has is the fact that we were the best team in Europe and we went out and proved it. There was no fate, no sense of otherworldliness going on. Just the best team being the best team. With the sheer power that only Anfield can create behind it. The fans, Klopp, that team. The holy trinity. Can't see it ever being beaten.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,744
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3405 on: May 7, 2021, 08:31:40 pm »
Miss this period of time. Was incredible.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,744
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3406 on: May 7, 2021, 08:37:19 pm »
We've had one disappointing season following two seasons of winning the Champions League and the title mate. Stop going on as if we haven't done anything for years on end.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,930
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3407 on: May 7, 2021, 08:40:42 pm »
He's Clint Eastwood, that loon lost his marbles  a decade ago.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,002
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3408 on: May 7, 2021, 09:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  7, 2021, 08:40:42 pm
He's Clint Eastwood, that loon lost his marbles  a decade ago.

He's certainly not happy, feeling glad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,186
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3409 on: May 7, 2021, 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  7, 2021, 09:04:58 pm
He's certainly not happy, feeling glad.

He needs sunshine, in a bag.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,744
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3410 on: May 8, 2021, 04:25:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May  7, 2021, 08:37:19 pm
We've had one disappointing season following two seasons of winning the Champions League and the title mate. Stop going on as if we haven't done anything for years on end.  :D
Its not just the winning - football is unrecognisable now. Watching the highlights of this game reminds you what difference having fans in the ground makes.

Give me a full stadium for a West Brom v Burnley over an empty Champions League final any day.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,235
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3411 on: May 8, 2021, 05:05:01 pm »
Brilliant post @paulrazor :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,728
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3412 on: May 8, 2021, 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  8, 2021, 05:05:01 pm
Brilliant post @paulrazor :thumbup
:)

Oh cheers alonsoisared too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,561
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3413 on: June 23, 2021, 06:38:08 pm »
Not bad.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,414
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3414 on: June 27, 2021, 09:50:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  7, 2021, 04:45:16 pm
in many ways we are spoiled as fans

i dont even mean trophies, look at the European nights we have had.

If you open a debate as to what the best ones are, let the old lads in. They can regale us about Celtic and Inter in the 60s, St. Etienne in the 70s. Why not

What about the 80s. Rush with the hat trick at home to Benfica anyone?

90s, touch of meh there but Auxerre deserves a mention, especially it being the first time Liverpool trailed by 2 goals going into a second leg and still qualified.

00s, im now into my prime as a Liverpool fan, and i feel like its my time. Barcelona 01, Roma 02, Olympiakos 04, Chelsea 05 (fucking boss, finally see us in a champions league final little knowing I would see at least another 3), Chelsea again 07, Inter 08, Arsenal 08, Real Madrid 09.

Bored yet? tough im not finished. Manchester City in 2018, kicked the shit out of them.  PSG 2018 and Bobby's late winner, Napoli 2018, that boss save from Alisson.

Well if you want the absolute best of the lot read on

I thought we were unlucky not just to lose in the first leg in the Nou camp, but to lose 3-0? Na it wasnt that bad a performance. Battered them for parts of it, Salah somehow hitting the post, Messi stumbling home a goal against the run of play but jesus yeah his free kick was bloody great. It could have been worse actually, had we played bad it would have been 6-0, Barca were just lethal infront of goal, apart from the last kick of the game when that cabbage Dembele missed an easy chance.

3-0, ok part of you thinks, we can still do it, but you know its unlikely especially against a team like that. Just for good measure by the time of the second leg Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are both out. Right even with them its going to be hard, without them, see ya later good night. We still had a chance to win the Premier league, one point behind City, both those boys will be back, maybe just write this one off? Maybe try not get too embarrassed and concentrate on Sunday.

Remember getting a mail off the brother "hopefully we dont get embarrassed, keep it to 2-0 even". That is seriously how hard the task was. It wasn't a case of thinking you could pull it back, it was whether it could get even worse. With Salah and Firmino out we surely cant. it was like a Formula 1 race, you are 40 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton mid way through and your DRS has failed plus you have lost 3rd and 4th gear.

However THIS IS ANFIELD. In the words of Jurgen Klopp we were the only team in the world that could do this. We were. WE FUCKING WERE. Something in mind clicked when Jordan Henderson lead Liverpool out that night, my mind suddenly went we can do it. Maybe it was the noise, the see of red, the looks of determination or the sea of waving flags in the Kop. An early goal you just never know.

That did come, Jordi Albas header was telegraphed by Mane, he fed Henderson, he charged for the box, its saved but there is Divock Origi. 1-0, the place is going nuts and the game has pretty much only started. 3-0 deficit is now 2, 2 goals in 80 odd minutes? That really doesnt look so hard now does it? In truth it could have been any score at half time, Barcelona nearly got a couple themselves, Alisson brought off 3 saves alone, even Andy Robertson had a couple of chances. This game is descending into mayhem but you still need a lot of stars to align. But often when there is a big obstacle in front of me I say ok I need to do this but if I break it down into smaller bits I can gradually build it up and get it out of the way.

Like a long run, 10k is a daunting distance sometimes, but if I can get through the first bit and feel ok, I am into a groove, then the next bit, the next bit and before I know it I am over half way. 10k has become 4k, not so impossible is it. Football is the same. I even think back to comeback that amounted to nothing, way back one time we were 3-0 down to Basel half time. It looked over. But if you take the first 15 minutes of the second half and try whittle down the deficit maybe things wont look so bad, It isnt impossible to score 1 goal in 15 minutes. And If you do you should have at least half an hour to find 2. 2 in half an hour isnt impossible and sure if you get another you are sucking diesel. Basel for instance we were 3 down after 45 minutes. But by 60 minutes it was 2-3. Suddenly its not such a big mountain is it?

So back to Barcelona, its 1-0, or 1-3 I suppose but there are 45 minutes to go. If we get one in the first 15 minutes then anything can happen. Even if it takes until the 80th or 85th minute we still have time to find another. One thing is for sure whatever way you break it down you do need the next goal. Alissons role that night was underrated. He brought off at least 3 decent saves in the first half another in the second from Messi at the near post. Then suddenly that mountain infront of us at the start was being reduced to a mole hill.

Trent Alexander Arnold was magnificent that night, a straight up 10/10 performance. He made one mistake all night, and you know what? It lead to the second goal, he lost possession but how you recover from mistakes is important, he won it back, he motored down the wing and his cross was met by Gini Wijnaldum and the ball squirmed in. Oil on the fire or what? Crowd is losing it, there is still half an hour left and only one goal to go. This is possible, this can happen. We have the wind behind us, 3rd and 4th gear has fixed itself, DRS repaired, watch fucking out HERE COME THE FUCKING REDS. CLEAR THE BLOODY LINE.

This isnt ending 2-0, no no sunshine. Their keeper has shit the bed, Messi is looking around knowing the onslaught is coming, the greatest player to have played the game is shitting it, Suarez is shitting it, Busquets is shitting it, Alba is shitting , Coutinho is only short of hiding in the corner crying under a table.

We didnt have time to settle as good work from Milner and Shaqiri lead to a pinpoint cross from the latter and Gini is there again, only a minute later and he buries it in the top corner. A neighbour had called in, she sat in the kitchen with my mrs hearing me going nuts.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS JESUS CHRIST
erm I think you need to check on him, he could be having a heart attack
Running in the kitchen even they know its going well
ITS LEVEL, ITS LEVEL AND THERE IS STILL HALF AN HOUR LEFT

Listen to the bloody noise after that goal, football really is nothing without fans.

We deserve this, but will we do it, as I try to figure in my mind who might take a penalty if it gets that far I look away for a split second. Then again judging by Barcelona I was in good company. I look up to see Origi sweep it home, do I cheer? I mean surely something isnt right here, the Barcelona team arent even looking, there is about 2 Liverpool players in the box. Surely there is a reason its going to be ruled out but no. Trent has caught them asleep into the job and him and Divock have smashed the vault and won the lottery.

Now we are ahead, jesus. Hang on, just hang on boys, you are so nearly there. Every single fucking one of you has done us proud and there goes the final whistle. 4-0, we are off to the European cup final again. Milner sinks to his knees, Gini on his knees covers his face and wonderfully every single player (injured ones and all) with the staff line up in front of the Kop.

My neighbour comes in did they win?
It might sound a silly question but she doesnt care for football and she is going through a personal hell be kind.
yes we did, any chance you could drop over for the final?

I watch the scenes, I ready myself for the final, I sit back with a very expensive beer I have kept for a special occasion and this is bloody special so I crack it open (200 fathoms, google it and buy it if it ever comes back in stock).

And of course social media can have some. Something along the lines of
what a bloody team. We have conquered all of Europe, we are never gonna stop.

So your honour, in light of all this evidence, I move that this was the best night Anfield saw in Europe, the best of the best.

A few days later I am at Anfield for the Wolves game, long after the match ends I am over the main stand tunnel shaking hands with Divock Origi. Only one thing to say
thanks for taking them down last Tuesday
In a very humble tone he replies no problem.

He will always be a hero no matter what now (mind you a few weeks later in Madrid he went one better, not sure Anfield ever did)

The end.
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

 :wellin :wellin :wellin

Wow. What a fucking post. The best I can say is that you've done the night justice mate. Well in Paul lad.

BTW I do agree with your assessment of where it ranks - it was without doubt the best Anfield night ever amongst a litany of amazing nights and I go right back to Anderlecht in '64. I always thought Inter in '65 straight after Wembley would never be beaten but the Barca night was truly off the scale. The opening goal, Gini's flash bang brace and then the realization of that final Divock clincher. All following a clutch of close shaves from Messi and Jarca. Simply too much to take in. I stood there numb for minutes after the celebrations at the end, scarcely daring to believe that what I'd witnessed had actually taken place.

 :)
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,836
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3415 on: June 27, 2021, 10:07:46 pm »
Juventus at Anfield in 05 was great as well. Got to mention Dortmund as well,
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,556
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3416 on: June 27, 2021, 10:37:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 27, 2021, 10:07:46 pm
Juventus at Anfield in 05 was great as well. Got to mention Dortmund as well,
Roma in 2001 was it? (Or was it the time before  that?) that was spicey too

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,744
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3417 on: June 27, 2021, 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on June 27, 2021, 09:50:58 pm
:wellin :wellin :wellin

Wow. What a fucking post. The best I can say is that you've done the night justice mate. Well in Paul lad.

BTW I do agree with your assessment of where it ranks - it was without doubt the best Anfield night ever amongst a litany of amazing nights and I go right back to Anderlecht in '64. I always thought Inter in '65 straight after Wembley would never be beaten but the Barca night was truly off the scale. The opening goal, Gini's flash bang brace and then the realization of that final Divock clincher. All following a clutch of close shaves from Messi and Jarca. Simply too much to take in. I stood there numb for minutes after the celebrations at the end, scarcely daring to believe that what I'd witnessed had actually taken place.

 :)

Didn't attend the Barca game, but I did go to the Chelsea semi in 2004, just remember seeing people dancing down the road after the game, afterwards George had to beg people to leave the ground, as the players needed to warm down. The last final minutes of that game were so tense say nothing of the Chelsea miss right at the end and I still don't know how it didn't go in.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,186
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3418 on: June 27, 2021, 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 27, 2021, 10:37:49 pm
Roma in 2001 was it? (Or was it the time before  that?) that was spicey too



Roma in 2002, Houlliers return to the dug out. Had to win by 2 to qualify and did.

2001 we lost to Roma on the night but went through on aggregate. More nervy than a classic European atmosphere.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3419 on: June 27, 2021, 10:53:34 pm »
Considering where this led us, it's the best night for me in living memory.  It surpasses '05 because we all know the team under Klopp was far superior to what Rafa had; but at the same time it was also deeply wounded, missing several key players.  The stand-ins rose to the occasion and fucked those Catalan Bastards up, good and proper.

We all umm and ahh about the likes of Shaqiri and Origi now, but they helped make that victory that night, and paved the way to Number 6. It was a testament to the willpower and self belief Rafa had instilled into them that we got the result we did.  I was privileged to watch this in the pub with one of my best mates, shouting myself fucking hoarse as the fourth went in.  I thought it would be disallowed.  It was so outrageous, there just HAD to be something wrong with it. But then I was going mental, cheering and knowing it was done, bar a nerve wracking 20 odd minutes including injury time to go.

My voice didn't recover till the final.  And then it was fucked again. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,728
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3420 on: June 28, 2021, 09:42:43 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on June 27, 2021, 09:50:58 pm
:wellin :wellin :wellin

Wow. What a fucking post. The best I can say is that you've done the night justice mate. Well in Paul lad.

BTW I do agree with your assessment of where it ranks - it was without doubt the best Anfield night ever amongst a litany of amazing nights and I go right back to Anderlecht in '64. I always thought Inter in '65 straight after Wembley would never be beaten but the Barca night was truly off the scale. The opening goal, Gini's flash bang brace and then the realization of that final Divock clincher. All following a clutch of close shaves from Messi and Jarca. Simply too much to take in. I stood there numb for minutes after the celebrations at the end, scarcely daring to believe that what I'd witnessed had actually taken place.

 :)
thank you.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 27, 2021, 10:07:46 pm
Juventus at Anfield in 05 was great as well. Got to mention Dortmund as well,
Jesus how did I not mention Dortmund, that was one of the best matches i've seen

Unfortunately I didnt enjoy Juventus, stuck in work all day, frantically trying to get 5 minutes to see the game and not seeing any of it, final whistle went I was actually pretty depressed. was asked in work
"whats up with you"

Explained that i just wanted 5 minutes to catch some of the game, I mean 5 mins in a 6 hour shift after I'd already done a full 8 hour day wasnt much

Same woman gets on her high horse
"well if you wanted to watch it take it off, you are here to work, not here to watch football, wa wa wa moan fucking bitch nag nag nag "

I felt like going "i swear if you dont shut up i will belt you straight in the fucking mouth"

Shows the mood i was in. I bloody made sure I didnt miss a european tie again that season
« Last Edit: June 28, 2021, 11:29:49 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3421 on: June 28, 2021, 10:19:14 am »
Cheers for these posts (and for reviving this thread Paulrazor!)

It definitely has to be the pinnacle for me. I was not lucky enough to be in Anfield for this one (the City 3-0 is the best Anfield European night I have personally attended).

I remember watching the away tie and feeling very dejected. But even on the way out there was still a few (some half-hearted, some more-convinced) mutterings of "They´ve still got to come to our place". It felt like a fools hope, but a hope none-the-less in one of those situations where only the footy (and this club) can get you believing despite all the evidence to the contrary. I also remember talking to my mate about our chances just before the Anfield leg was going to start - and in a weird twisted logic having two of our best players out made me more confident we would do it.

But the pub kicked off like I´d never seen it. People were up on the tables and chairs, falling in piles on the floor, lights being (accidently) smashed out - not that the landlord gave a shit! The second half is kind of an adrenaline filled blur to be honest. Pure frenzy, followed by a mixture of shock, disbelief and elation after the event.

One thing that stuck with me was a group of Spanish girls sitting at one of the tables, decked out with Barca scarves, presumably come expecting to watch Barcelona parade their way to victory. When it all kicked off they were sat their looking very taken aback (maybe even a little scared!) - they weren´t even looking at the match just watching it all kick off around them. They even stayed behind at the end to watch the jubilations. Living in Barcelona now, I can confirm they simply don´t live the footy in the same we do at home.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2021, 10:59:16 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3422 on: June 30, 2021, 08:33:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 27, 2021, 10:51:16 pm
Roma in 2002, Houlliers return to the dug out. Had to win by 2 to qualify and did.

2001 we lost to Roma on the night but went through on aggregate. More nervy than a classic European atmosphere.

The 2001 game was when the referee gave Roma a penalty for a handball late on, which would have enabled them to equalise on aggregate, only to then change his mind and give them a corner instead, even though he blew his whistle before the ball went out. Was batshit crazy officiating, especially given that it was a handball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,728
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3423 on: June 30, 2021, 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 30, 2021, 08:33:38 am
The 2001 game was when the referee gave Roma a penalty for a handball late on, which would have enabled them to equalise on aggregate, only to then change his mind and give them a corner instead, even though he blew his whistle before the ball went out. Was batshit crazy officiating, especially given that it was a handball.
yeah i totally understood why the roma players went nuts

He definitely pointed to the spot too

He start firing out cards like Christmas after it.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3424 on: July 6, 2021, 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Stussy on May  8, 2019, 06:20:16 pm
this Barcelona fans twitter timeline

We seem to have inflicted a psychological wound on that club that is immense. We've sent them into an abyss. Things won't be the same for them again

https://twitter.com/RafaelH117

Pertinent for the Barca thread:

Quote
Rafael Hernández
@RafaelH117
·
15h
Finally found an upside to the Anfield collapse. Barcelona wins a treble in 2019 and the next president would have continued Bartomeus work. There would have been no club left by 2027.

Seems daft that he's touting Messi as blameless like.  The guy is still eating a massive chunk of wages, even if Bartomeu has managed to flush their finances down the bog.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,528
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3425 on: July 6, 2021, 06:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  6, 2021, 05:28:39 pm
Pertinent for the Barca thread:

Seems daft that he's touting Messi as blameless like.  The guy is still eating a massive chunk of wages, even if Bartomeu has managed to flush their finances down the bog.

Saw this yesterday when the news about Barça having hit their wage cap - this is insane.

Quote
The player made 383,655,000 euros over the 3 years but he has generated 619,265,000 euros in the same time period. This means that the player has made the club a profit of 235,610,000 euros.

He's got Barça over a fucking barrel.

https://everythingbarca.com/2021/02/05/lionel-messi-generates-barcelona/
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • [Under Construction]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,768
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3426 on: July 6, 2021, 08:09:28 pm »
I genuinely shudder to think what might've happened had we played the game without any fans.

I seriously hope that we get out of this clusterfuck of a pandemic just so we can experience such nights again.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3427 on: July 6, 2021, 08:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on July  6, 2021, 06:36:55 pm
Saw this yesterday when the news about Barça having hit their wage cap - this is insane.

He's got Barça over a fucking barrel.

https://everythingbarca.com/2021/02/05/lionel-messi-generates-barcelona/

It's truly Messi FC at this point.  I'd say he needs to move on, if only to help Barca move on, but at the same time they will be nothing without him.  They'll utterly collapse when he goes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,484
  • Truthiness
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3428 on: July 14, 2021, 12:31:24 pm »
I found Johnny Liew's full time match report from the Independent and it's a masterpiece. To write this probably 30 minutes after the final whistle is just incomprehensible to me.

An Anfield miracle transcribed from the pages of pure fantasy
Quote
This was a night when Anfield heaved with the heft of the impossible, when a crowd of thousands and an audience of millions lost itself in the mad, dangerous intoxication of football

Jonathan Liew

May 07 2019 10:56 PM

Liverpool win a corner on the right. Theres a roar as Trent Alexander-Arnold jogs over to take it. Then, before he can deliver, it, theres another roar, this time louder. Fifty yards away, on the edge of the centre circle, Lionel Messi is wagging his finger angrily at Andy Robertson.

Barcelona are 3-0 up on aggregate. A ninth Champions League final is seemingly theirs for the taking. And yet the greatest footballer the world has seen is being riled by a left-back from Giffnock in Glasgow. Weve played one minute, and already the night is shaking with possibility.

This is Liverpools gift: to rip up what you thought you knew about football and footballers, to take you  mentally and physically  to a place you dont know and never wanted to go. To make your eardrums ring and your sinuses twang and your heart thump to the point where its all you can think about. To the point where you start to question yourself. To the point where you dont realise youve left a massive gap in your left channel until its just a fraction of a second too late.

Barcelona know theres no Mo Salah to contend with tonight, so perhaps unconsciously theyve tacked right in anticipation of the threat of Sadio Mane. Jordi Alba doesnt normally misplace headers, but this time he does. Jordan Henderson doesnt normally find himself in the penalty area snacking on loose balls, but this time he does. Divock Origi doesnt normally start at all, but this time he is. Weve played seven minutes, Liverpool are 1-0 up, and theres not a soul in the world who can tell you how this is going to turn out.

Jurgen Klopp loves his players taking long shots. Theres a school of thought that the long shot is a low-percentage effort that rarely results in a goal and often needlessly squanders possession in a promising area. But while long shots may register low on the xG (expected goals) scale, they rank high on the xG (expected gasps) scale. You can whistle one just over the bar. You can rattle the post. You can force the goalkeeper into an acrobatic save and win a corner. Occasionally, you can even score.

Or, more likely, the ball hits someone. And in that pregnant pocket of time when the ball runs loose and is spinning furiously and unpredictably on its axis, it doesnt really matter who you are. Whether you were born in Bootle or Buenos Aires or in a giant Nasa football laboratory, hatched from an incubated ostrich egg and raised by benevolent droid servant. For that fraction of a second, its about speed and sharpness, and hunger, and often blind stupid luck. Robertsons shot spins wickedly wide, but not before Ter Stegen has scrambled desperately to his right, his career choices flashing portentously before him.

The rest of the first half passes in something of a blur. At least, thats probably what it feels like if youre in Barcelona yellow. Ter Stegen larrups the ball straight out of play. Nobody has seen Philippe Coutinho for about half an hour and his parents are beginning to get worried. Messi gets the ball 14 yards out with the goal at his mercy, and doesnt score, doesnt miss, doesnt force a save, but loses the ball. Just as simply and as carelessly as if it were a 5p coin slipping through a hole in his pocket. If Barcelona didnt already know something funny was happening, they do now.

Half-time comes and goes. The Liverpool supporters sip contentedly on their teas. Theres no point witnessing a footballing miracle, after all, if you havent got a cuppa to enjoy it with. Barcelona trot out after the break, meanwhile, with their senses restored. Its been a tough half, but they still lead 3-1 in the tie. Slow the game, keep the ball, see out the next 15 minutes, and the storm will pass.

What they dont realise is that theyre in the eye of it.

Luis Suarez is staring into space. To describe it as a thousand-yard stare would be to undersell it by an order of magnitude. Such is the sunkenness of his eyes, the emptiness of his glare, the blankness of his features, it wouldnt be a surprise if he could see straight into his front room in Uruguay. From his expression alone, you wouldnt know if he were watching a nuclear mushroom cloud, Churchills declaration of war on Germany or a video on dental etiquette.

Whats just happened is that Gini Wijnaldum has headed Liverpool into a 3-0 lead on the night. Once again, this is a scenario that has been transcribed from the pages of pure fantasy. Jordi Alba doesnt normally get tackled in his own corner, but this time he does. Ter Stegen doesnt normally let shots squirm under his arm, but this time he does. Clement Lenglet doesnt normally lose his man in the area, but this time he does. Gini Wijnaldum doesnt normally score at all. He has one Champions League goal in his entire Liverpool career. Now he has two in the space of two minutes.


From the moment his plane touched down in England, Suarez has been the focus of Liverpools rage. The torrent of boos had begun even before a ball had been kicked. Just the mere proximity of Suarez to the ball at kick-off was enough to bring Anfield out in paroxysms of hate. F--- off, Suarez, they chant at him during the first half as he wins a soft free-kick on the edge of the Liverpool area.

Suarez can take all this. In a way, theres a part of him that relishes it. The baring of teeth, the saliva-flecked invective, the jeers and the derision: this is all collateral damage, the simple cost of doing business in a game that must be won at all costs. If the opposition are directing their anger at him, then hes doing his job. But what hes feeling now is something far deeper and unfamiliar: real pain. Liverpool are 3-0 up, and nobody in the stadium could care less about him in that moment.

Well, the fourth goal. What on earth is there to be said about the fourth goal? Only that if you had sat Barcelonas players down in the dressing room before the game and told them that not only would they lose 4-0, but that the fourth goal would be scored while half of them were looking in the other direction, theyd give you an extremely strange look.

Football is a game of systems and tactics. Football is a game of formbooks and numbers. Football is a game hopelessly rigged in favour of those with existing advantage. Thats all true, but equally you cant line up this Barcelona team against this Liverpool team  no Salah, no Firmino, dealt a hammer blow in the Premier League less than 24 hours earlier  and argue a four-goal disparity between them. You cant analyse that final goal on Wyscout. And you cant explain how Barcelona  the best team in the world, with perhaps the best player ever to draw breath  can capitulate as comprehensively as this.

The weeks ahead will be full of hustle and bustle. Theres a Premier League title to be won and lost. Theres Madrid, theres Ajax or Tottenham, theres hours of scrabbling around on Expedia and Skyscanner and WhatsApp trying to find a bed or a floor to kip on. But when the curtain comes down on this season, and for many years to come, Liverpool fans will bond over the belief and the disbelief of this night. The Barcelona game, theyll say, and thatll be all they need to say. A night when Anfield heaved with the heft of the impossible, when a crowd of thousands and an audience of millions lost itself in the mad, dangerous intoxication of football.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,461
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3429 on: July 14, 2021, 12:57:46 pm »
And lest we forget - Robertson had to come off at half-time as well due to Suarez's kick.

We were running out of bodies!
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3430 on: July 15, 2021, 02:53:42 pm »

'When I'm watching Liverpool 4-0 Barca for the 200th time':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o_2B2tBGzhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o_2B2tBGzhI</a>

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,448
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3431 on: July 15, 2021, 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 15, 2021, 02:53:42 pm
'When I'm watching Liverpool 4-0 Barca for the 200th time':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o_2B2tBGzhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o_2B2tBGzhI</a>

;D

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,930
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3432 on: October 29, 2021, 05:39:09 pm »
Arrigo Sacchi's comment today from Carra's interview.  :D



Quote
I watched Liverpool play Barcelona and I was emotional. I was emotional because it was not just a team winning, it was an entire city. In the next life, I want to be a coach in England
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,210
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3433 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm »
Boom.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 12:23:26 am »
Hello!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 