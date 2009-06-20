« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,793
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1160 on: February 27, 2024, 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 27, 2024, 10:36:50 am
This is always an odd one because it depends on how people ask the question, it’s can be asked in a genuinely inquisitive and friendly way or it can be asked in an aggressive way. I was born in the UK but if someone asks me where I’m from my default answer is usually “my parents are from India” because you can usually tell that’s what they really want to know so why not just give them the answer, it’s not something to be ashamed of.
Funnily enough, many, many years ago, on a night out with the lads, I was approached by an attractive woman. I initially thought she was chatting me up. Nope. She asked if was I Irish? 'Well, my parents are from Ireland', I responded. With that, she was off back to her mates. 'Yep. Irish'. It seems that there had been some kind of debate/bet about her being able to recognise Irish people. So, milky white people get it occasionally too. ;D

But I am with you. Surely, even if a bit presumptive, awkward, and indicative of some unworldliness, most people asking you this question are probably just trying to be nice. But in the case of accents, the question is more understandable. I got it rather a lot when I lived in the US. And I was once complimented by a Mexican US immigrant on the standard of my English, presumably, not realising that we speak English in the United Kingdom (perhaps I should have said that 'I am from England'). I was somewhat lost for words. ;D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,791
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1161 on: February 27, 2024, 04:14:26 pm »
Your green top hat and tails would've given it away jiminy.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,793
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1162 on: February 27, 2024, 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 27, 2024, 04:14:26 pm
Your top hat and tails would've given it away jiminy.
They were in at the dry cleaners. But I was wearing my monocle.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,982
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1163 on: February 27, 2024, 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 27, 2024, 11:05:52 am
Funnily enough, many, many years ago, on a night out with the lads, I was approached by an attractive woman. I initially thought she was chatting me up. Nope. She asked if was I Irish? 'Well, my parents are from Ireland', I responded. With that, she was off back to her mates. 'Yep. Irish'. It seems that there had been some kind of debate/bet about her being able to recognise Irish people. So, milky white people get it occasionally too. ;D

But I am with you. Surely, even if a bit presumptive, awkward, and indicative of some unworldliness, most people asking you this question are probably just trying to be nice. But in the case of accents, the question is more understandable. I got it rather a lot when I lived in the US. And I was once complimented by a Mexican US immigrant on the standard of my English, presumably, not realising that we speak English in the United Kingdom (perhaps I should have said that 'I am from England'). I was somewhat lost for words. ;D

I've found that I can easily recognise people of African descent, no matter what they look like. If they're Homo Sapiens, then they're of African descent.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,791
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1164 on: February 27, 2024, 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 27, 2024, 05:06:34 pm
They were in at the dry cleaners. But I was wearing my monocle.

My post never made sense, it does now  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,104
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1165 on: February 27, 2024, 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 27, 2024, 10:36:50 am
This is always an odd one because it depends on how people ask the question, its can be asked in a genuinely inquisitive and friendly way or it can be asked in an aggressive way. I was born in the UK but if someone asks me where Im from my default answer is usually my parents are from India because you can usually tell thats what they really want to know so why not just give them the answer, its not something to be ashamed of.

That's very magnanimous of you. Many 2nd+ Australians of SE Asian decent feel resentment at being asked where they come from, and I think that's perfectly understandable. Perhaps it doesn't feel so egregious in the UK where the person asking the question is probably part of the indigenous population, but being asked by a white Australian whose ancestors have a maximum 236 years connection to the land, usually far less, must feel a bit rich. Chinese settlement in Australia exploded during the Gold rush era so there's really very little discrepancy there. If I was asked by an aboriginal Australian where I'm from, I would not be offended even if my great great...grandfather had landed in 1788.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,793
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1166 on: February 27, 2024, 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 27, 2024, 10:18:21 pm
My post never made sense, it does now  ;D
I worked with what I had. ;D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,868
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 27, 2024, 10:36:50 am
This is always an odd one because it depends on how people ask the question, its can be asked in a genuinely inquisitive and friendly way or it can be asked in an aggressive way. I was born in the UK but if someone asks me where Im from my default answer is usually my parents are from India because you can usually tell thats what they really want to know so why not just give them the answer, its not something to be ashamed of.

Thats not something to be ashamed of to be honest. 1 out of 1000 might probably have nefarious intentions, on a bad day, if you are unlucky. But thats not the norm in the soceity, no matter how effed the society seems to be now.

Where one is from, they should be proud of it. Afterall, what are we without history and identity.
Offline [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,158
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 06:40:13 am
Afterall, what are we without history and identity.

Chelsea fan
Offline bigbonedrawky

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,282
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 02:05:11 pm »
Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,774
  June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm »
I'm not proud of being a Brit.

Scouser first, Chinese/Taffy second and third.

England's done some good things and some shite things I'm not proud of.
Expect nothing.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,282
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 04:42:41 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I'm not proud of being a Brit.

Scouser first, Chinese/Taffy second and third.

England's done some good things and some shite things I'm not proud of.
Something you can thank the Chinese for eh...You'd be blueshite otherwise... ;D
Offline Brissyred

  RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,082
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 12:47:49 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 27, 2024, 02:26:17 am
It's a bit different if you have an accent. How many people ask you before you open your mouth?
If you are non white and asked that question, jumping to the conclusion that the question is due to racism is a bit racist, is it not?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,791
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 12:52:57 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:47:49 am
If you are non white and asked that question, jumping to the conclusion that the question is due to racism is a bit racist, is it not?

Not really, no it's not.  (says the white man).
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,104
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 12:57:21 am »
No.

It may not be malicious racism, but it's still based on a subconscious assumption that "real Australians" look a certain way that excludes the person being asked.

Maybe I've misunderstood what you're getting at, but I can totally understand a born-and-bred Australian being annoyed or offended that they're forever treated as an outsider while those with equal or lesser connection to the country are accepted as insiders because of skin colour. Tell me you've never heard anyone in this country, without any intended malice, say something like "I went to the shops today and there were hardly any Aussies there", meaning the shop was full of people of Asian or Middle Eastern appearance who, for all we know, might be descended from 19th century immigrants.
