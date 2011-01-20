Isn't it at least somewhat to do with people trying to argue for Begum, thus highlighting her in the public consciousness? If no one spoke up for her, wouldn't she have gone the same way as Letts?



You might have better evidence than I do, but it feels to me that the right wing media have latched on to her as a cause celebre for their agenda, as it ticked all the boxes that they want ticked. Reminded me of Abu Hamza what a gift for them, the worlds least photogenic man, with one eye and a hook for a hand, who was a next-to-nobody but looked exactly like the charicature of the rights image of Islam. Anyway I digress. Ive no love for Begum whatsoever, but I remember looking through the Daily Mails comments section when news broke that her third baby had died, and never have I been so appalled at the lack of humanity shown on a UK website (and its a high bar). There are a lot - a LOT - of feral nobheads that froth at the mouth about this woman, and theres absolutely no way they would if she was white. To put it bluntly.