« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 56908 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:14:02 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 11:03:35 am
The country didn't vote the brown fella into number 10, and are about to get rid of him in his first election.

Good point on Khan but I still think generally we are a racist right wing nation.

Khan was only elected by a small subset that is going to skew a certain way so it's not really a good point regarding the country as a whole.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 11:03:35 am
The country didn't vote the brown fella into number 10, and are about to get rid of him in his first election.

Good point on Khan but I still think generally we are a racist right wing nation.

They don't want to vote him out because of his skin colour though it's because he's a c*nt  ;D

As someone who doesn't come from a white family who's walked down the streets of many European countries I can confirm from personal experience that places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Ukraine are by far worse.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:15:05 am
They don't want to vote him out because of his skin colour though it's because he's a c*nt  ;D

As someone who doesn't come from a white family who's walked down the streets of many European countries I can confirm from personal experience that places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Ukraine are by far worse.

As someone who has been on holiday to Spain and Italy with a Black lad, ironically called Henry, Id say that correct
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 11:52:20 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:15:05 am
They don't want to vote him out because of his skin colour though it's because he's a c*nt  ;D

As someone who doesn't come from a white family who's walked down the streets of many European countries I can confirm from personal experience that places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Ukraine are by far worse.
My wife is black and French.  She's had more abuse here for speaking to the kids in French than she has for her skin colour, particularly since Cameron kicked off all the Brexit nonsense.

I'm not convinced the UK is less racist that those other countries though, more that there's a simmering lid kept on it.  That simmering lid holds no sway though when it comes to voting (or posting comments on Daily Mail articles...).

London voting in Sadiq Khan is likely reflective of the diversity within London and the elastic effect of their previous mayor being the Tory twat Johnson.

I've not really followed the Begum story that closely recently.  Is she remorseful for her actions when with ISIS?  As I understand it she had a horrible time, particularly towards the end.  Her ill-judged journey started with child grooming so if she's remorseful then I'd like to think she would be given a second chance.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,431
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 12:29:29 pm »
I genuinely dont care if shes remorseful or not (apparently she is). Stripping UK born nationals of their citizenship is absolutely egregious. Especially so when its the case of a minor who has been groomed, brainwashed and trafficked. At 14/15 she was a child in the eyes of the law.

All this ruling does is states that what Javid did was not unlawful. However, it doesnt address that Javids decision was abhorrent.

Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,431
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:48:59 am
Seems a tad over the top  ;D Considering the prime minister and the mayor of it's capital aren't white  ;D

Sunak wasnt voted in by the nation. Khan basically had a 50-50 chance on being elected by virtue of his party - the most popular in London. In 2016 he had a boost post Johnson and strong support among ethnic minorities. Last time, he was running against a black man.

Worth noting the dog whistle racism of Goldsmiths campaign in 2016 too.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,853
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:43:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:52:20 am
My wife is black and French.  She's had more abuse here for speaking to the kids in French than she has for her skin colour, particularly since Cameron kicked off all the Brexit nonsense.


As a total irrelevance, I don't see how anyone couldn't like the sound of a French woman speaking French. They could be reading aloud reports of the day's trading on global stock exchanges and I'd still go all gooey!

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • IFWT
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm »
Why are you discussing Khan in this thread?

To the matter in hand.  It's currently being discussed on James O"Brien - he believes she was groomed as she was underage.  However, he does add the caveat that we do not know the evidence regarding national security.

I believe that she should not have been stripped of her citizenship by the very vitue of her being groomed.  It's just wrong.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:44:04 pm

I believe that she should not have been stripped of her citizenship by the very vitue of her being groomed.  It's just wrong.

Im more concerned with the fact her alternative state option is Babladesh, she's never been there and they would likely executed her.

She's British.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,688
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:43:09 pm

As a total irrelevance, I don't see how anyone couldn't like the sound of a French woman speaking French. They could be reading aloud reports of the day's trading on global stock exchanges and I'd still go all gooey!

Because Brits are lazy fuckers when it comes to language and it triggers their inferiority complex knowing someone's kids are going to grow up bilingual.

That said, a gal I know had a huge part of her childhood growing up in France. When she was applying for Uni in the UK, they told her she would need to sit an English exam. She said down the phone, "Do I sound like I need to take a bloody English exam!?"

*for the record, she's very clever
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
If it was exactly the same circumstances, but this was a white girl with the possibility of being able to get, say, an Irish passport, I do wonder if the clamour and outcome would have been the same.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,185
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 04:34:15 pm
If it was exactly the same circumstances, but this was a white girl with the possibility of being able to get, say, an Irish passport, I do wonder if the clamour and outcome would have been the same.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/18/jack-letts-stripped-british-citizenship-isis-canada
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 04:34:15 pm
If it was exactly the same circumstances, but this was a white girl with the possibility of being able to get, say, an Irish passport, I do wonder if the clamour and outcome would have been the same.

There's no wonder about it, we'd have taken them back the same way that we've already taken back hundreds.

Scumbags are just using this lass to try and look tough on crime.

Quote
About 400 individuals 'of national security concern', including ISIS fighters, have already returned to the UK from Syria and Iraq, although only 40 have been successfully prosecuted, according to UK Home Office figures. There is also the issue of proportionality.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:03:26 pm
There's no wonder about it, we'd have taken them back the same way that we've already taken back hundreds.

See above.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:19:28 pm
See above.

How about you see above, we've taken hundreds back, hundreds of male isis FIGHTERS, not a young lass who was groomed online though, that would be far too dangerous.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,343
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 05:24:31 pm »
Would
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 05:37:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:02:53 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/18/jack-letts-stripped-british-citizenship-isis-canada
Letts was suffering from mental health issues. So, the mentally ill and groomed school girls are candidates for the having their citizenship stripped of them instead of being tried for suspicion of committing crimes. What a bizarre, little country.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:02:53 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/18/jack-letts-stripped-british-citizenship-isis-canada

15 year old female non-combatant with no second nationality is not the same as this. It actually emphasises the point when you compare the absolute vitriol shes had come her way with what this fella has had.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:53 pm by Farman »
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 06:42:16 pm
15 year old female non-combatant with no second nationality is not the same as this. It actually emphasises the point when you compare the absolute vitriol shes had come her way with what this fella has had.

How much publicity has Jack Letts had?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 07:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:52:44 pm
How much publicity has Jack Letts had?

Again, that supports the point Im trying to make, this time from the perspective of the media.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 07:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 07:12:54 pm
Again, that supports the point Im trying to make, this time from the perspective of the media.

Isn't it at least somewhat to do with people trying to argue for Begum, thus highlighting her in the public consciousness? If no one spoke up for her, wouldn't she have gone the same way as Letts?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:32:35 pm
Isn't it at least somewhat to do with people trying to argue for Begum, thus highlighting her in the public consciousness? If no one spoke up for her, wouldn't she have gone the same way as Letts?

You might have better evidence than I do, but it feels to me that the right wing media have latched on to her as a cause celebre for their agenda, as it ticked all the boxes that they want ticked. Reminded me of Abu Hamzawhat a gift for them, the worlds least photogenic man, with one eye and a hook for a hand, who was a next-to-nobody but looked exactly like the charicature of the rights image of Islam. Anyway I digress. Ive no love for Begum whatsoever, but I remember looking through the Daily Mails comments section when news broke that her third baby had died, and never have I been so appalled at the lack of humanity shown on a UK website (and its a high bar). There are a lot - a LOT - of feral nobheads that froth at the mouth about this woman, and theres absolutely no way they would if she was white. To put it bluntly.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 08:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:32:35 pm
Isn't it at least somewhat to do with people trying to argue for Begum, thus highlighting her in the public consciousness? If no one spoke up for her, wouldn't she have gone the same way as Letts?

(Not really directed at you)

I keep on saying this & people keep on ignoring it, why they do that I can only guess but, SHE WAS A FUCKING CHILD, she's also never lived in the country that we're trying to fob her off to, A COUNTRY THAT HAS THE DEATH PENALTY.

She is our problem, end of story.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,612
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:15:05 am
They don't want to vote him out because of his skin colour though it's because he's a c*nt  ;D

As someone who doesn't come from a white family who's walked down the streets of many European countries I can confirm from personal experience that places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Ukraine are by far worse.

100% this, as much as this country pisses me off at times I cant emphasise enough how much easier it is being non-white in this country compared to any other I have been to in Europe, its not perfect here dont get me wrong but its miles ahead of the rest of Europe.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 