They don't want to vote him out because of his skin colour though it's because he's a c*nt



As someone who doesn't come from a white family who's walked down the streets of many European countries I can confirm from personal experience that places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Ukraine are by far worse.



My wife is black and French. She's had more abuse here for speaking to the kids in French than she has for her skin colour, particularly since Cameron kicked off all the Brexit nonsense.I'm not convinced the UK is less racist that those other countries though, more that there's a simmering lid kept on it. That simmering lid holds no sway though when it comes to voting (or posting comments on Daily Mail articles...).London voting in Sadiq Khan is likely reflective of the diversity within London and the elastic effect of their previous mayor being the Tory twat Johnson.I've not really followed the Begum story that closely recently. Is she remorseful for her actions when with ISIS? As I understand it she had a horrible time, particularly towards the end. Her ill-judged journey started with child grooming so if she's remorseful then I'd like to think she would be given a second chance.