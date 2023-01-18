« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 131097 times)

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2000 on: January 18, 2023, 02:00:25 pm »
Quote from: harris on January 18, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
And what exactly is your barometer?
I ask this because that definttion by todays Lefties/wokes will be very ddifferent from countless millions of regular people.

What the actual fuck? 
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2001 on: January 18, 2023, 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 18, 2023, 02:00:25 pm
What the actual fuck?

You might want to sit down for this shocking news.....

He's a Chelsea fan.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2002 on: January 18, 2023, 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2023, 02:01:30 pm
You might want to sit down for this shocking news.....

He's a Chelsea fan.

Ah that would explain it then although is that us being racist too?
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2003 on: January 18, 2023, 02:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2023, 02:01:30 pm
You might want to sit down for this shocking news.....

He's a Chelsea fan.
Say no more..  :-X

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBeeZVd6urI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBeeZVd6urI</a>
« Reply #2004 on: January 18, 2023, 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 18, 2023, 08:57:41 am
Ladies and gentleman The FA!!!

The FA has revealed a string of offensive racial remarks by John Yems but still concluded the former Crawley manager is "not a conscious racist".

Yems has been banned from football for 15 months for multiple breaches of the Football Association's rule relating to discriminatory comments.

The 63-year-old was charged by the Football Association after he made 16 alleged comments which "included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender" to Crawley players between 2019 and 2022.

Yems admitted to one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments that referenced either ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender between 2019 and 2022.

An independent regulatory commission found four others to be unproven as Yems was earlier this month banned from all football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024.

But the FA panel did, however conclude that Yems:

- Described Muslim members of the squad as "terrorists"
- Deliberately mispronounced the second half of Arnold Schwarzenegger's name to emphasise the N-word
- Used a racial stereotype to a black player of African origin by asking if he liked jerk chicken
- Told Muslim players "your people blow up stuff with vests"
- Said that an Iraqi youth international at the club "would probably blow up the stadium"
- Repeatedly made comments about another player "carrying a bomb in his bag"
- Called one player a "curry muncher" and asked if the player was unhappy that they did not server "curry pizza"
- Made a remark to one player about "how dark his skin is'" on his return to Crawley after representing Grenada

A sanctions document indicates the FA pushed for a two-year suspension but the independent panel agreed with Yems' solicitors that their client was not a racist and neither did he "ever intend to make racist remarks".

The FA said in its findings: "We regard this as an extremely serious case. We have accepted that Mr Yems is not a conscious racist.

"If he were, an extremely lengthy, even permanent, suspension would be appropriate.

"Nevertheless, Mr Yems' 'banter' undoubtedly came across to the victims and others as offensive, racist and Islamophobic. Mr Yems simply paid no regard to the distress which his misplaced jocularity was causing."

Yems, who took charge of Crawley in December 2019, was suspended for 12 days prior to his dismissal in May.

A number of players from the League Two club took grievances to the Professional Footballers' Association, which sparked the investigations.


/

How THE FUCK can anyone read that list and conclude the person using them is not a racist? This ploy of hiding abuse behind the word banter needs to fuck off ASAP

I'm sure it's all just "banter", there is no racism in football 🙄
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2005 on: January 18, 2023, 03:03:08 pm »


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2023, 01:55:29 pm
[/size]
I see this c*nt is still knocking about  ::)
[/size]You simply cannot, and should never attempt to, defend the indefensible. Or spout a diatribe of whataboutery and try to masquerade it as intelligent analysis.


So, harris is currently looking for a new football website to shit all over. Hopefully the thick twat can find a brain, a soul and a dictionary along the way.
« Reply #2006 on: January 18, 2023, 03:03:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 18, 2023, 02:00:25 pm
What the actual fuck? 

Didnt think whataboutery was even achievable on that kind of level
« Reply #2007 on: January 18, 2023, 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 18, 2023, 03:03:08 pm

You simply cannot, and should never attempt to, defend the indefensible. Or spout a diatribe of whataboutery and try to masquerade it as intelligent analysis.


So, harris is currently looking for a new football website to shit all over. Hopefully the thick twat can find a brain, a soul and a dictionary along the way.

I did consider my use of the term 'c*nt' given the RAWK policy on abusing other members, but I decided it was entirely appropriate and justified  :D
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2008 on: January 18, 2023, 03:11:55 pm »
His post history itself buried him and his rant on the MOTD thread nailed him as a dense, swivel-eyed, hypocritical gonk peddling the same old gammon rhetoric acting as innocent, good old fashioned British honesty.  :wanker
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2009 on: January 18, 2023, 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 18, 2023, 03:03:57 pm
Didnt think whataboutery was even achievable on that kind of level

As I was reading it I thought it was some sort of satirical piss take and a poor attempt at humour then realised it was a serious post and a true reflection of his opinion.

What a dickhead!!
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2010 on: January 18, 2023, 03:31:11 pm »
Quote from: harris on January 18, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
See. The difference between myself and everyother half decent non leftie, is that we/they will call out all racism and injustice wherever it is or whoever it is against.  Always have and always will, even if that sometimes means  having to speak the uncomfortable truth.
;D
« Reply #2011 on: January 18, 2023, 03:32:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 18, 2023, 03:19:37 pm
As I was reading it I thought it was some sort of satirical piss take and a poor attempt at humour then realised it was a serious post and a true reflection of his opinion.

What a dickhead!!

The thing with the Chelsea fans that register here and try to promote themselves as being different to the rest of their mongrels, is they ALWAYS out themselves as being one of them.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2012 on: January 18, 2023, 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2023, 03:32:21 pm
The thing with the Chelsea fans that register here and try to promote themselves as being different to the rest of their mongrels, is they ALWAYS out themselves as being one of them.

Something about leopards and spots mate.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2013 on: January 18, 2023, 03:50:27 pm »
Anyway, to get back to it, the FA itself has disagreed with its own independent review's findings:

Quote
The English Football Association has criticised the findings of its own independent panel, which concluded former Crawley manager John Yems was "not a conscious racist", as Kick It Out labelled his 15-month ban from the game a "slap in the face" to his victims.

Yems admitted to one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments that referenced either ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender between 2019 and 2022.

An independent regulatory commission found four others to be unproven, with the 63-year-old earlier this month banned from all football-related activity up to and including 1 June, 2024.

The written reasons for Yems' sanctions were published on Tuesday, which indicated the FA pushed for a two-year suspension, but the independent panel sided with Yems' solicitors, who argued he was not a racist and neither did he "ever intend to make racist remarks".

In response on Wednesday, the FA stressed it "fundamentally disagreed" with the panel's findings, again reiterating the governing body's push for a lengthier sanction.

A statement read: "The FA brought 16 charges of discrimination against John Yems. The independent regulatory commission decided on an 18-month ban for the 12 charges which it upheld or was admitted. We had requested a longer ban.

"Based on the evidence presented to the commission, we fundamentally disagree with the independent panel's finding that this was not a case of conscious racism."

"To speak plainly, a 15-month ban given the severity of the 11 proven charges is a slap in the face to the victims of the discriminatory abuse detailed in this report and anyone who has been subject to racism or Islamophobia."

A number of players from the League Two club took grievances to the Professional Footballers' Association, which sparked the investigations.

Yems, who took charge of Crawley in December 2019, was suspended for 12 days prior to his dismissal in May.

 
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2014 on: January 18, 2023, 03:51:39 pm »
Bunch old  bastards the FA. Burn the place and organisation down.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2015 on: January 18, 2023, 04:00:49 pm »
He didn't MEAN to be racist...........

v

He didn't MEAN to barge into the forward in the penalty area, knocking him down, causing the lad to break his arm and be traumatised........


or

He didn't MEAN to call the referee a twat, it's just ROBUST PASSION and we should show mercy..........



Intention is not the benchmark against which one is penalised in football. The c*nt should be banned for life.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2016 on: January 18, 2023, 05:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2023, 02:01:30 pm
You might want to sit down for this shocking news.....

He's a Chelsea fan.

A few days ago he was arguing that not all Chelsea fans are racists  :lmao
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2017 on: January 18, 2023, 05:31:42 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 18, 2023, 05:30:12 pm
A few days ago he was arguing that not all Chelsea fans are racists  :lmao
he's the kind of fella that would have an argument in an empty room - he was only here on some self-righteous wum trip.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2018 on: January 18, 2023, 06:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 18, 2023, 03:51:39 pm
Bunch old  bastards the FA. Burn the place and organisation down.


Think you may have read that wrong mate  ;D The FA are in the right here, I understand that's fairly shocking.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2019 on: January 18, 2023, 06:12:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 18, 2023, 06:03:35 pm

Think you may have read that wrong mate  ;D The FA are in the right here, I understand that's fairly shocking.
Yup - "The English Football Association has criticised the findings of its own independent panel, which concluded former Crawley manager John Yems was "not a conscious racist", as Kick It Out labelled his 15-month ban from the game a "slap in the face" to his victims."

The question remains, will it (can it?) take further punitive action, like it did over our manager for shouting at a linesman?
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2020 on: January 18, 2023, 06:16:52 pm »
The Football Association has formally reprimanded Aston Villas equality, diversity, and inclusion officer (EDI) over historic tweets following an investigation.

The Athletic has seen several of the tweets in question, which could be construed as Islamophobic.

The tweets were sent by Lucy Keeling between 2012 and 2017, before she became EDI officer.

Keeling has been in her role as EDI officer since 2019, and previously worked for the Aston Villa Foundation for four years. She has apologised unreservedly for the comments to Villa and the FA.

She will not lose her job at Villa, with the club hoping she will learn lessons from the investigation. They consider it out-of-character, and were surprised when the tweets came to light due to her previously exemplary conduct.

An FA spokesperson told The Athletic: The FA stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and one of our key strategic objectives is to use our influence to deliver a game free from discrimination.

We are striving to ensure our sport is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and inclusion, and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.

We take all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and would urge anybody who has been subject to, or a witness of incidents of discrimination, to report it to The FA, their local County FA, or Kick It Out immediately so it can be investigated thoroughly.

https://theathletic.com/4043729/2022/12/30/fa-aston-villa-islamophobic-tweets/
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2021 on: January 18, 2023, 06:20:09 pm »
Wouldn't HR have taken a comprehensive look at someone's digital footprint prior to promoting to a role as sensitive as EDI officer?! :o
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2022 on: January 18, 2023, 10:25:45 pm »
I just read about this a few minutes ago.

In what world is that not consciously racist? The backwards c*nt has literally read straight out of the Islamaphobia 101 megabook on multiple occassions. All this 'Kick Racism Out Of Football' craic, and you get something like this coming up and they brush it under the carpet.

Deary me. He's lucky he didn't get a (well deserved) hiding from his players.

 
« Reply #2023 on: January 19, 2023, 09:45:15 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 18, 2023, 05:30:12 pm
A few days ago he was arguing that not all Chelsea fans are racists  :lmao

There's been a few Chelsea fans registered in my time here, and they all come on saying that. But every one of them revert to type and show their true colours pretty quickly.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2024 on: January 19, 2023, 12:09:44 pm »
Quote from: harris on January 18, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
And what exactly is your barometer?
I ask this because that definttion by todays Lefties/wokes will be very ddifferent from countless millions of regular people.

I woulld actually challenge you to go onto youtube and take a look at one of the Black Conservatives who have channels and look at the video footage they post. On there you will indeed see hours upon hours of racist language and behaviour. Unfortunately for you, it will be the kind of racism yourself and the mainstream media want covered up. You can see everything, from university professor calling for a certain racial group to be wiped out, to  a TV presenter saying people of a certain racial group are evil, sub- human and closer to animals than humans. That TV presenter not only kept his job but also had support from other celebs. Over on these channels you could watch hour after hour, day after day of genuine hardcore racism. I would challenge you to go onto onto the FBI site and look at their collated crime stats which are broken down into racial groupings. Look at those stats and then do the pro rata. 
I don't think you'll have integrity to take up my challenge and go watch the videos put up by the likes of Officer Tatum, because if you care to take the time to look at the facts they will completely destroy the lies and massive hypocrisy of the leftwing narrative.

See. The difference between myself and everyother half decent non leftie, is that we/they will call out all racism and injustice wherever it is or whoever it is against.  Always have and always will, even if that sometimes means  having to speak the uncomfortable truth.


.



Your surname wouldn't happen to be O'Connell would it & why the fuck are you talking about Americans you c*nt ?
« Reply #2025 on: January 19, 2023, 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 19, 2023, 12:09:44 pm


Your surname wouldn't happen to be O'Connell would it & why the fuck are you talking about Americans you c*nt ?

Who is Harris O'Connell? Never heard of him  :D
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2026 on: January 19, 2023, 12:13:33 pm »
Clive Harris O'Connell,famous lawyer,well after we made him famous.

Just read that he's gone,feel silly now as I won't be able to call in my bet.
« Reply #2027 on: January 19, 2023, 12:17:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 19, 2023, 12:13:33 pm
Clive Harris O'Connell,famous lawyer,well after we made him famous.

Just read that he's gone,feel silly now as I won't be able to call in my bet.

Just googled him. Remember him now. c*nt.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2028 on: January 19, 2023, 12:19:51 pm »
If he's not a "conscious" racist then he's an unconscious racist - that means it comes naturally to him and he doesn't have to think about it.   That's even fucking worse! (pardon my French).
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2029 on: January 19, 2023, 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on January 19, 2023, 12:19:51 pm
If he's not a "conscious" racist then he's an unconscious racist - that means it comes naturally to him and he doesn't have to think about it.   That's even fucking worse! (pardon my French).
Totally. Also it beggars belief that the silly twat reportedly believes he's owed an apology! He should have been banned for life, the fucking dinosaur 🙄
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64332290
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2030 on: January 19, 2023, 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 19, 2023, 05:00:48 pm
Totally. Also it beggars belief that the silly twat reportedly believes he's owed an apology! He should have been banned for life, the fucking dinosaur 🙄
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64332290

Wow, just wow. Genuinely lost for words.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2031 on: January 26, 2023, 04:32:06 pm »
Let's be honest, FIFA, UEFA, Spanish FA, Clubs, Police and Politicians can do almost anything to stop this, but they don't, because its not them who suffers and not high on their agenda

Vinicius Jr: Effigy prompts condemnation of 'repugnant' behaviour towards Real Madrid winger

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64414425
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2032 on: January 27, 2023, 04:52:30 am »
Quote from: Machae on January 26, 2023, 04:32:06 pm
Let's be honest, FIFA, UEFA, Spanish FA, Clubs, Police and Politicians can do almost anything to stop this, but they don't, because its not them who suffers and not high on their agenda

Vinicius Jr: Effigy prompts condemnation of 'repugnant' behaviour towards Real Madrid winger

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64414425

Said it in the Spanish Football thread, but this was disgusting. I tried to put the raciscm connection to the back of my head on this one (as difficult as it was).

Imagine having so much hatred and having so little going on in your life that you would spend the time to do that. They might be famous, they might be rich, but these people are humans. Their families are normal people. I can't begin to imagine how my mum would feel if that was my effigy dangling from that bridge. Horrible.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2033 on: January 27, 2023, 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 26, 2023, 04:32:06 pm
Let's be honest, FIFA, UEFA, Spanish FA, Clubs, Police and Politicians can do almost anything to stop this, but they don't, because its not them who suffers and not high on their agenda

Vinicius Jr: Effigy prompts condemnation of 'repugnant' behaviour towards Real Madrid winger

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64414425

This is one of the reasons I was happy to see the Brazilian players especially Vini jr dance their hearts away at the World Cup.
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 10:53:39 pm »
Have to wonder when those in charge will look to back their fucking talk

Lukaku sent off, getting a second yellow for daring to celebrate after scoring a penalty following racist chanting towards him

Now Vinicius being subjected to disgusting monkey chants from Girona fans... ref even managed to book him for getting the ball booted at him from point blank range while sitting on the floor
