Racism in Football

Nick110581

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 06:24:12 pm
To be honest, I would get my team to walk off if I was a Manager.

Be a huge statement and shut these moronic c*nts up.
RyanBabel19

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:47:37 pm
I wonder if it will affect Bellingham? Why go to Spain and put yourself in the firing line?

Doubt it will make a difference, this stuff was happening before Bellingham to Madrid was started so it's nothing new

Infantino has outlined what should be done in these situations... something i've not seen happen a single time in the history of football
disgraced cake

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 06:51:27 pm
The La Liga president taking to twitter to talk shite ... yikes.

Really sad to see, he's had to deal with this ever since he went to Spain really but it's been awful this season. Still you get dickheads saying about how he brings it on himself. Just a really sad situation.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Doubt it will make a difference, this stuff was happening before Bellingham to Madrid was started so it's nothing new

Infantino has outlined what should be done in these situations... something i've not seen happen a single time in the history of football

It makes difference to Bellingham though. Maybe we can't pay him as much as Real Madrid, but at least in here, he won't have to deal with that crap.
RyanBabel19

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 08:09:34 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm
It makes difference to Bellingham though. Maybe we can't pay him as much as Real Madrid, but at least in here, he won't have to deal with that crap.

Thats how it should be, but id imagine reality will play out very differently. How many black players have turned down playing in La Liga so far because of this racism?
Machae

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #2045 on: Today at 02:01:51 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:24:12 pm
To be honest, I would get my team to walk off if I was a Manager.

Be a huge statement and shut these moronic c*nts up.

They should, refs should abandon games or Carlo get his team to walk off. They're all fucking cowards and asking Vini what he wants to do, fucking idiots. They don't care, it doesn't bother them because for them, they've never experienced abuse or racism. Privilege of being white and insulated from discrimination

Humanity should dictate you do try to help and lead by example. If you saw your daughter, mother, wife being abused, would you ignore it?
