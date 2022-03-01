« previous next »
Author Topic: Big John Toshack  (Read 7256 times)

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #40 on: March 1, 2022, 03:16:11 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on February 28, 2022, 08:14:47 pm
The first line is Stevie Heighway's always running

Never forget his goal in the 3:2 v Everton. He announced himself and became a hero. Get well soon Tosh.

Surely the best ever derby match. Still gives me goosebumps thinking of Chrissie Lawler sticking in the winner. And how appropriate was the Stevie Heighway opening line for Tosh's anthem for that game as him and Stevie destroyed the Blues.

We're all rooting for you Tosh lad - never forget also when you came back with Swansea and pulled open your shirt to reveal the blazing red shirt and Liverbird to the Kop. Wasn't a dry eye around me. YNWA 
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #41 on: March 2, 2022, 04:38:19 pm »
Is there any update on big Tosh have looked through all the media and don't see anything?

My boyhood hero and just praying he pulls through
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #42 on: March 2, 2022, 09:57:00 pm »
Only just seen this on Wales Online, get well soon big man, a legend in Liverpool, Cardiff and Swansea not many can say that about the latter two
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #43 on: March 2, 2022, 10:11:08 pm »
Many, many times I heard Toshack, Keegan, goal. It was one of the best partnerships that we had.
Hope he pulls through this.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #44 on: March 2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March  2, 2022, 10:11:08 pm
Many, many times I heard Toshack, Keegan, goal. It was one of the best partnerships that we had.
Hope he pulls through this.
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"

I wish him a speedy recovery.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #45 on: March 2, 2022, 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"


i grew up on that line and what a beautiful thing it was

get well soon big man
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #46 on: March 3, 2022, 01:16:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"


Sports finest ever commentator. The one and only. Wow.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #47 on: March 3, 2022, 10:09:04 am »
Better news from a Real Sociedad website (via Google translate)
Quote
John Toshack's state of health has improved in recent hours and, although he is still in the ICU of a Barcelona hospital, he is already breathing on his own, without the help of the mechanical device that has kept him alive since Saturday morning. afternoon. The Welshman has reacted positively after four days of sedation and although he continues to have the help of artificial oxygenation, he can now breathe on his own, which the doctors assess as satisfactory.

The former Royal Society technician [Real manager] is hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by Covid, but his symptoms have improved compared to the serious condition he presented since Saturday, the day on which the doctors had no choice but to intubate him with very low oxygenation in blood.

A few hours before the positive evolution experienced by Toshack, his wife, Maite, pointed out that «everyone supports you; everyone calls me to give you strength and I hope they reach you and soon we will be home».

Ten days in the ICU
It is the first time that his health condition has improved since he entered on Monday, February 21. As this newspaper advanced , Toshack began to feel bad last weekend, without giving importance at first, to his discomfort. As the hours passed, he had to go to the hospital to have a checkup done. The medical part was clear: severe pneumonia from Covid, despite having the complete vaccination schedule. The same Monday he was admitted to the ICU and his clinical condition progressively worsened until Saturday, when he began to need mechanical assistance to maintain his breathing. After four days of sedation, Toshack has experienced a small improvement and, although he is still in the intensive care unit, he can breathe on his own.

Since his delicate state of health was known, there have been numerous signs of support and affection that the former Real coach has received. Starting with the txuri-urdin club itself, as well as Real Madrid, a team he also directed, and Liverpool, where the Welshman is a legend, as well as hundreds of football fans.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #48 on: March 3, 2022, 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  3, 2022, 01:16:49 am
Sports finest ever commentator. The one and only. Wow.

Agreed Timbo. The 'less is more' school of commentary. And a voice seemingly built purposefully for live sport.

And come on Tosh! Rise above it, like you always did.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #49 on: March 3, 2022, 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March  3, 2022, 10:09:04 am
Better news from a Real Sociedad website (via Google translate)
Thanks for finding this update. Fingers crossed things moving in the right direction
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #50 on: March 4, 2022, 01:56:19 am »
Good old Tosh. Sounds encouraging. Thanks for digging out this news mate.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #51 on: March 4, 2022, 02:32:40 am »
Thankfully, that's some positive news on Tosh.

I used to love watching him and Keegan tearing defences apart.

Stick in there, big man.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #52 on: March 4, 2022, 04:07:28 am »
Quote from: number 168 on February 28, 2022, 08:14:47 pm
The first line is Stevie Heighway's always running

Never forget his goal in the 3:2 v Everton. He announced himself and became a hero. Get well soon Tosh.

Stevie Heighways always running
Kevin Keegans always scoring
Can you hear the Kopites roaring
Toshack is our King
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #53 on: March 11, 2022, 02:48:00 pm »
He's out of intensive care  :thumbup

'Toshack, who managed Real Madrid twice, Real Sociedad and Swansea City, is now breathing without the aid of a ventilator.'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60545590

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #54 on: March 11, 2022, 03:03:50 pm »
Thats great news. Get better Tosh.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #55 on: March 11, 2022, 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March  4, 2022, 04:07:28 am
Stevie Heighways always running
Kevin Keegans always scoring
Can you hear the Kopites roaring
Toshack is our King
What an incredible song that is. What incredible players we had and continue to do so all these years later. All LFC are sending Tosh best wishes for a full recovery. YNWA.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #56 on: March 11, 2022, 03:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 11, 2022, 02:48:00 pm
He's out of intensive care  :thumbup

'Toshack, who managed Real Madrid twice, Real Sociedad and Swansea City, is now breathing without the aid of a ventilator.'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60545590


Good news. Thanks for the update
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #57 on: March 11, 2022, 04:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 11, 2022, 02:48:00 pm
He's out of intensive care  :thumbup

'Toshack, who managed Real Madrid twice, Real Sociedad and Swansea City, is now breathing without the aid of a ventilator.'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60545590



Great news and hopefully he makes a full recovery.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #58 on: March 11, 2022, 05:01:29 pm »
I just saw this news myself.

Brilliant news.  :)

All the best for a full recovery, big man.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #59 on: March 11, 2022, 05:54:32 pm »
So pleased loved the man, £110 000 for a hero
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #60 on: March 11, 2022, 06:31:36 pm »
With apologies to the Four Yorkshiremen sketch.  ;)

'... and you try and tell the kids of today that Keegan, Heighway and Toshack were the Salah, Mané and Firmino of that generation ... and they won't believe you.'
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #61 on: March 11, 2022, 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 11, 2022, 06:31:36 pm
With apologies to the Four Yorkshiremen sketch.  ;)

'... and you try and tell the kids of today that Keegan, Heighway and Toshack were the Salah, Mané and Firmino of that generation ... and they won't believe you.'

They certainly won more. :D

So far.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #62 on: March 11, 2022, 07:00:56 pm »
Enjoy.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YwdXy90JTVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YwdXy90JTVo</a>

The scenes on the Spion Kop after some of those goals too.  ;D
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #63 on: March 11, 2022, 07:47:22 pm »
Great news that he's out of Intensive Care, fingers crossed he makes a full recovery
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #64 on: March 11, 2022, 08:13:35 pm »
Brilliant news!!! Just before my time but what a player he was for both club and country. Amazing how he never managed the club as was linked a few times but for various reasons it never materialised as he was quite happy abroad. Get well Sir as an absolute legend.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #65 on: March 11, 2022, 10:36:54 pm »
Superb news he's recovering. I nearly wrote an 'early days legend', but as many Reds need to realise we've had legends and hero's for many decades.
Tosh has proper credibility to claim the status.

The Reds have had previous glory, but John Toshack is fundamentally part of the inception of the greatness we enjoy today.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #66 on: March 11, 2022, 10:45:11 pm »
Fantastic news!
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #67 on: March 11, 2022, 11:04:00 pm »
Great news!

Quote from: fowlermagic on March 11, 2022, 08:13:35 pm
Brilliant news!!! Just before my time but what a player he was for both club and country. Amazing how he never managed the club as was linked a few times but for various reasons it never materialised as he was quite happy abroad. Get well Sir as an absolute legend.

Yeah same. Didn't see him as a player (watched that video posted above, thanks SoS :)) but always comes across as knowing what he's talking about when it comes to football. Him being part of the commentary for the 2005 Champions League final (along with Graham Taylor) is really enjoyable to listen to.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #68 on: March 11, 2022, 11:23:46 pm »
Get well soon, Big John.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #69 on: March 11, 2022, 11:26:02 pm »
Great news! Get well soon John.
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #70 on: May 17, 2022, 03:52:39 pm »
This looks like it could be a good watch.

John Toshack started his career at Cardiff City before joining Liverpool in 1970 for a then club-record £110,000
Picture the scenario. Gareth Bale is out of contract and, having won everything there is to win as a player at Real Madrid, the great Welsh forward fancies trying his hand at management.

Injuries are a growing concern but he's still got something to offer, so he takes the chance to become the player-manager of a fourth-tier club in his homeland, Newport County.

So far, so fanciful. Yet while football might have transformed almost beyond recognition over the past four decades, this is as close as a modern allegory comes to the remarkable story of John Toshack's time at Swansea City, the subject of upcoming feature film Tosh.

The year is 1978. Like fellow Cardiff native Bale, Toshack is coming to the end of a glittering spell with one of the world's most iconic clubs. In eight years at Liverpool, Toshack has amassed three league titles, a European Cup, two Uefa Cups and an FA Cup.

As he approaches his 29th birthday, injuries are beginning to take their toll on the imposing Wales striker when he receives a phone call from Malcolm Struel, chairman of Fourth Division side Swansea.

Alan Curtis, one of the Swans' few star players at the time, takes up the story.

"I had just broken into the Wales squad and there was some sort of speculation that John was going to take over at Swansea," he says.

"I approached him and said: 'John, what's this talk of you becoming Swans manager?' And he said: 'No, absolutely no chance whatsoever.'

"Of course, I relayed that when I got back, he's told me categorically he's not going to come. And then literally the following day, he actually walks through the dressing room door as our new manager.

"The whole place, never mind the club, the whole city went football crazy.

"Our gates were OK - 5,000 or 6,000 - and then all of a sudden, John takes over, we are up to 18,000.

"It was such an exciting time, not only for us as players, but for the supporters and for the city."

John Toshack (left) and Alan Curtis (right) celebrate a goal for Wales
John Toshack (left) and Alan Curtis (right) played together for Wales as well as Swansea City
Toshack had an instant impact. Having transformed his players' training methods, diets and drinking habits, he led Swansea to promotion in his first season.

In his second campaign, Toshack convinced several of his former Liverpool team-mates, such as Ian Callaghan and Tommy Smith, to join the club in the Third Division.

A second successive promotion followed, sealed on the final day of the season as Toshack himself scored the winning goal against Chesterfield.

"Some people have got a charisma and a presence about them," says Curtis. "Any time John walked into the changing room or any room, whatever conversations were going on, everything stopped. You took in every word that he said.

"From the first meeting, he talked about his aims and ambition. We probably would have got promotion that year anyway out of the Fourth Division, but John was talking beyond that and he wanted to get the club in the First Division within four to five years.

"In your mind, you're thinking: 'The First Division? The club have never been in the First Division. What is he talking about?'

"But he had this huge belief and this confidence in his ability, and he was more than true to his word."

After a season to consolidate in the Second Division, by May 1981 Swansea had got themselves into a position where victory at Preston would take them to the top flight for the first time.

Toshack delved into his contacts book once more and got the legendary former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly to deliver the pre-match team talk at Deepdale. It had the desired effect as the Swans won 3-1.

"I think we took about 10,000 supporters up there," Curtis recalls. "Although I'm sure I've spoken to about 20,000 supporters who reckon they were there."

A mere three years and two months after taking the job, Toshack had guided Swansea from the Fourth Division to the First Division, to which Shankly said at the time: "He's done a remarkable job. I would say he's possibly manager of the century."

Swansea took to the top flight with a flourish, thrashing Leeds United 5-1 in their first match and climbing to the top of the table by February.

Toshack was awarded an MBE midway through the season and, although the Swans' improbable title challenge fell short, their sixth-place finish remains the highest in the club's history.

John Toshack (left) and Alan Curtis (right)
Alan Curtis (right) was a member of John Toshack's coaching staff when he managed Wales
The good times did not last. Swansea were relegated the following season and, as financial constraints took hold after heavy spending under Toshack, the Swans suffered a second successive relegation to the Third Division. Toshack had left by then and, by 1986, Swansea were back in the bottom tier.

Toshack went on to enjoy a distinguished managerial career with several clubs around the world, including two spells at Real Madrid - where he won a league title - as well as two stints in charge of Wales.

Now 73 years old, Toshack is retired and resting at home in Spain, having recovered from pneumonia and coronavirus which led to him being hospitalised in February.

"It was a scary time, especially when he was on a ventilator and struggling to breathe," says Curtis.

"You have a couple of deep thoughts but thankfully he's well on the mend, he's back home and certainly a lot healthier than he was."

Curtis and his former Swansea team-mates will be at the Swansea.com Stadium on Friday night for the premiere of Tosh, a chance to reminisce and relive those golden years.

"We saw each other on the filming days and it was great to catch up. We tend to keep in touch but we're all looking forward to the premiere," Curtis says.

"That period, going from the Fourth Division to the First, they were fantastic times.

"They were the best days, and I would say I speak for all the players during that time. They were the most memorable times of our careers."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61308350
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:14:42 pm »
Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:12:39 am »
