The first line is Stevie Heighway's always runningNever forget his goal in the 3:2 v Everton. He announced himself and became a hero. Get well soon Tosh.
Many, many times I heard Toshack, Keegan, goal. It was one of the best partnerships that we had.Hope he pulls through this.
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil""Toshack, Keegan, two nil"
John Toshack's state of health has improved in recent hours and, although he is still in the ICU of a Barcelona hospital, he is already breathing on his own, without the help of the mechanical device that has kept him alive since Saturday morning. afternoon. The Welshman has reacted positively after four days of sedation and although he continues to have the help of artificial oxygenation, he can now breathe on his own, which the doctors assess as satisfactory.The former Royal Society technician [Real manager] is hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by Covid, but his symptoms have improved compared to the serious condition he presented since Saturday, the day on which the doctors had no choice but to intubate him with very low oxygenation in blood.A few hours before the positive evolution experienced by Toshack, his wife, Maite, pointed out that «everyone supports you; everyone calls me to give you strength and I hope they reach you and soon we will be home».Ten days in the ICUIt is the first time that his health condition has improved since he entered on Monday, February 21. As this newspaper advanced , Toshack began to feel bad last weekend, without giving importance at first, to his discomfort. As the hours passed, he had to go to the hospital to have a checkup done. The medical part was clear: severe pneumonia from Covid, despite having the complete vaccination schedule. The same Monday he was admitted to the ICU and his clinical condition progressively worsened until Saturday, when he began to need mechanical assistance to maintain his breathing. After four days of sedation, Toshack has experienced a small improvement and, although he is still in the intensive care unit, he can breathe on his own.Since his delicate state of health was known, there have been numerous signs of support and affection that the former Real coach has received. Starting with the txuri-urdin club itself, as well as Real Madrid, a team he also directed, and Liverpool, where the Welshman is a legend, as well as hundreds of football fans.
Sports finest ever commentator. The one and only. Wow.
Better news from a Real Sociedad website (via Google translate)
