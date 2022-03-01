« previous next »
Author Topic: Big John Toshack  (Read 3411 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #40 on: March 1, 2022, 03:16:11 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on February 28, 2022, 08:14:47 pm
The first line is Stevie Heighway's always running

Never forget his goal in the 3:2 v Everton. He announced himself and became a hero. Get well soon Tosh.

Surely the best ever derby match. Still gives me goosebumps thinking of Chrissie Lawler sticking in the winner. And how appropriate was the Stevie Heighway opening line for Tosh's anthem for that game as him and Stevie destroyed the Blues.

We're all rooting for you Tosh lad - never forget also when you came back with Swansea and pulled open your shirt to reveal the blazing red shirt and Liverbird to the Kop. Wasn't a dry eye around me. YNWA 
Offline Corbykop

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #41 on: March 2, 2022, 04:38:19 pm »
Is there any update on big Tosh have looked through all the media and don't see anything?

My boyhood hero and just praying he pulls through
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #42 on: March 2, 2022, 09:57:00 pm »
Only just seen this on Wales Online, get well soon big man, a legend in Liverpool, Cardiff and Swansea not many can say that about the latter two
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline stockdam

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #43 on: March 2, 2022, 10:11:08 pm »
Many, many times I heard Toshack, Keegan, goal. It was one of the best partnerships that we had.
Hope he pulls through this.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #44 on: March 2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March  2, 2022, 10:11:08 pm
Many, many times I heard Toshack, Keegan, goal. It was one of the best partnerships that we had.
Hope he pulls through this.
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"

I wish him a speedy recovery.
Offline Armand9

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #45 on: March 2, 2022, 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"


i grew up on that line and what a beautiful thing it was

get well soon big man
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 01:16:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  2, 2022, 10:11:56 pm
"Toshack, Keegan, one nil"
"Toshack, Keegan, two nil"


Sports finest ever commentator. The one and only. Wow.
Offline Ray K

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 am »
Better news from a Real Sociedad website (via Google translate)
Quote
John Toshack's state of health has improved in recent hours and, although he is still in the ICU of a Barcelona hospital, he is already breathing on his own, without the help of the mechanical device that has kept him alive since Saturday morning. afternoon. The Welshman has reacted positively after four days of sedation and although he continues to have the help of artificial oxygenation, he can now breathe on his own, which the doctors assess as satisfactory.

The former Royal Society technician [Real manager] is hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by Covid, but his symptoms have improved compared to the serious condition he presented since Saturday, the day on which the doctors had no choice but to intubate him with very low oxygenation in blood.

A few hours before the positive evolution experienced by Toshack, his wife, Maite, pointed out that «everyone supports you; everyone calls me to give you strength and I hope they reach you and soon we will be home».

Ten days in the ICU
It is the first time that his health condition has improved since he entered on Monday, February 21. As this newspaper advanced , Toshack began to feel bad last weekend, without giving importance at first, to his discomfort. As the hours passed, he had to go to the hospital to have a checkup done. The medical part was clear: severe pneumonia from Covid, despite having the complete vaccination schedule. The same Monday he was admitted to the ICU and his clinical condition progressively worsened until Saturday, when he began to need mechanical assistance to maintain his breathing. After four days of sedation, Toshack has experienced a small improvement and, although he is still in the intensive care unit, he can breathe on his own.

Since his delicate state of health was known, there have been numerous signs of support and affection that the former Real coach has received. Starting with the txuri-urdin club itself, as well as Real Madrid, a team he also directed, and Liverpool, where the Welshman is a legend, as well as hundreds of football fans.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:16:49 am
Sports finest ever commentator. The one and only. Wow.

Agreed Timbo. The 'less is more' school of commentary. And a voice seemingly built purposefully for live sport.

And come on Tosh! Rise above it, like you always did.
Offline duvva

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:04 am
Better news from a Real Sociedad website (via Google translate)
Thanks for finding this update. Fingers crossed things moving in the right direction
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:56:19 am »
Good old Tosh. Sounds encouraging. Thanks for digging out this news mate.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:32:40 am »
Thankfully, that's some positive news on Tosh.

I used to love watching him and Keegan tearing defences apart.

Stick in there, big man.
Online kesey

Re: Big John Toshack
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:07:28 am »
Quote from: number 168 on February 28, 2022, 08:14:47 pm
The first line is Stevie Heighway's always running

Never forget his goal in the 3:2 v Everton. He announced himself and became a hero. Get well soon Tosh.

Stevie Heighways always running
Kevin Keegans always scoring
Can you hear the Kopites roaring
Toshack is our King
