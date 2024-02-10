Poll

Online Hestoic

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #400 on: February 10, 2024, 09:02:54 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on February  5, 2024, 07:14:43 pm
Drury is GBH to the ears with his poetic scripted drivel

He seems to have upped his Drury-isms since being appointed at Sky, which have made him unbearable now. It used to be quite unique, but now it seems so forced.
Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  A manc
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #401 on: February 10, 2024, 11:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on February 10, 2024, 09:02:54 pm
He seems to have upped his Drury-isms since being appointed at Sky, which have made him unbearable now. It used to be quite unique, but now it seems so forced.
There was a tweet from the very week he was appointed saying everyone saying he'd be a breath of fresh air would be sick of him by January, and sure enough, I am sick of him!
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #402 on: February 11, 2024, 01:36:45 am »
On the one hand you have a skeletal old ballbag barely hanging on to a scrap of life. On the other you have a super-animated dork jizzing over his thesaurus. The state of the profession isn't great.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,653
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #403 on: February 11, 2024, 01:35:54 pm »
« Last Edit: February 11, 2024, 01:39:18 pm by Pistolero »
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,503
  Poultry in Motion
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #404 on: February 11, 2024, 02:11:35 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on February 11, 2024, 01:36:45 am
On the one hand you have a skeletal old ballbag barely hanging on to a scrap of life.

Many bones in your ballbag?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,860
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #405 on: February 11, 2024, 06:43:27 pm »
Used to like Drury. Find him irritating of late.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #406 on: February 11, 2024, 07:17:02 pm »
Drury just never, ever shuts up.
Offline slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #407 on: February 11, 2024, 08:36:59 pm »
Was that Drury on Sky with Neville today. If it was, as soon as he called Hojland "Rock and Roll Rasmus" the sound of the fire crackling was the only sound in my living room
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #408 on: February 17, 2024, 03:00:47 pm »
Listening to Jenas is like having the slow onset of influenza. Gradually gets worse and worse and makes you feel nauseous. He just drones on and on until your ears bleed. And its not just the awful voice.  Its cliche after cliche, and when he does spout his mind numbing  bollocks I genuinely think that he thinks hes delivering some sort of genius insight. Fucking hell hes bad
Offline slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #409 on: February 17, 2024, 08:54:27 pm »
Aw Jenas is dreadful. Really. After 5 mins you'd think Brentford were like Brazil in the 70's. How good they were, how nice there moves are, bla bla bla. Toney, you forget what a joy he is to watch.
Offline slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #410 on: February 21, 2024, 10:33:41 pm »
Driving home tonight and tuned into hear the team news. I try to avoid it now, but got it on TalkSport. That Durhum tube saying that the team we picked was aimed at trying to make sure Everton would go down this year, and a clear indication that we were making the league cup a priority over the league. Luton would never have a better chance of winning at Anfield, and we would probably scrape by with a dodgy VAR decision. Couldn't work out of if it was typical shock jock click bait shite, or just ill informed, lazy Gary Neville level of reporting.
Wonder who took the jam out of his doughnut.
Online RedDeadRejection

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #411 on: February 21, 2024, 11:05:37 pm »
He's the original click bait artist. Absolute no mark.
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #412 on: February 22, 2024, 05:25:52 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on February 21, 2024, 11:05:37 pm
He's the original click bait artist. Absolute no mark.

A station that employs / employed Keys, Gray, O'Hara, Mills, Goldstein, Gabby A and has connections to the "rag" doesnt it ??

Best to not listen to it full of 99% whoppers.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,433
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #413 on: February 22, 2024, 05:36:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on February 21, 2024, 10:33:41 pm
Driving home tonight and tuned into hear the team news. I try to avoid it now, but got it on TalkSport. That Durhum tube saying that the team we picked was aimed at trying to make sure Everton would go down this year, and a clear indication that we were making the league cup a priority over the league. Luton would never have a better chance of winning at Anfield, and we would probably scrape by with a dodgy VAR decision. Couldn't work out of if it was typical shock jock click bait shite, or just ill informed, lazy Gary Neville level of reporting.
Wonder who took the jam out of his doughnut.

He's bezzy mate with Carra now, even though Carra threatened to knock him out in 2007, so he's probably been infected with the Blueshite Bitterness
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
Drury I beg you please stop writing your own poetry and shoehorning it in.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,664
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:59:44 pm
Drury I beg you please stop writing your own poetry and shoehorning it in.

Glad I'm not the only one who thinks he does that.
Online RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:59:44 pm
Drury I beg you please stop writing your own poetry and shoehorning it in.


Worst was "Gusto, with great appetite".
It's a terrible comment in itself, but also he said it while Gusto was just in the middle of the pitch, with no one near him.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:03:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:24:04 pm

Worst was "Gusto, with great appetite".
It's a terrible comment in itself, but also he said it while Gusto was just in the middle of the pitch, with no one near him.

God that one got my back up.
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:16:51 pm »
Honestly I would have Tyler back in a flash, Drury with his rehearsed lines is truly insufferable.
All great commentators know that there are moments in sport where words are not necessary and you just take time out for a few seconds or many seconds.
Drury doesn't understand that, he believes he must talk incessantly, and a lot of it is utter bollocks.
Appalling commentator.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:20:42 pm »
Peter Drury is an absolute wank.
Offline medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  Garrincha
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm »
Let the game breath more! Sometimes simplicity is just better

There's painting a picture and then his version is like having someone read out lines War and Peace multiple times during a match
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,433
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:03:16 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:20:42 pm
Peter Drury is an absolute wank.

At least he was delighted and enthusiastic when we scored, Tyler would have groaned and we all know rat boy was fucking crying
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,188
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
Still loving Daniel Sturridge. I imagine he'll say something at some point that will be completely ridiculous but we haven't reached that point yet
Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:10:15 pm »
I'll always have some sort of like for Jon Champion. Grew up playing PES on the PS1 in the late 90s and he was commentator for it, so I'll always be fond of his voice.

He seems more consistently unbiased too, if a little droll.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,491
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:16 pm
At least he was delighted and enthusiastic when we scored, Tyler would have groaned and we all know rat boy was fucking crying

Was he looking in the mirror?
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:43:11 pm »
I get how Drury's constant "poetic" drivel can get annoying quickly, but to say bringing Tyler back would be an improvement is insanity. I can just imagine his downtrodden, dreary, monotonous 'I just watched my dog get ran over' commentary now.

"Oh and.....Van Dijk has headed it in...........Liverpool celebrate, VAR will check it of course.........."

Drury at least still has enthusiasm for the game. Tyler decided he peaked with the Aguero goal in 2012 and decided he was done trying after that.
