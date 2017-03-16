« previous next »
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:25:56 pm
No there isn't. There were 15 games of a title winning season that people attended.

Adjust the criteria accordingly.
it's not even a hard process, it's just working out numbers which the ticket office have full access too
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:25:56 pm
No there isn't. There were 15 games of a title winning season that people attended.

Adjust the criteria accordingly.

Would you be saying that if you had 13 credits reduced to 9 because of the pandemic and the last four games being cancelled?
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm
it's not even a hard process, it's just working out numbers which the ticket office have full access too


It is a hard though because for every supporter like you there will be a dozen more who had games cancelled and want the credit back.

Rightly or wrongly, that is what the club will have to deal with.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 30, 2021, 09:45:05 pm
Well no because they didn't actually attend the games

By this argument, ONLY people who went to the game themselves should be credited, not if they have passed it on or not turned up at all of which we know there are hundreds every game.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:50:27 pm
By this argument, ONLY people who went to the game themselves should be credited, not if they have passed it on or not turned up at all of which we know there are hundreds every game.
if only they actually bothered to implement a system where this could be done
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm
It is a hard though because for every supporter like you there will be a dozen more who had games cancelled and want the credit back.

Rightly or wrongly, that is what the club will have to deal with.
I think the only  difficulty for the club is selling tickets and then not being allowed those fans in the ground but they can easily work out the credit numbers by just using 10/15 from 19/20 instead of 13/19
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm
It is a hard though because for every supporter like you there will be a dozen more who had games cancelled and want the credit back.

Rightly or wrongly, that is what the club will have to deal with.

Well those people just need to be told they can't have a credit for game they didn't attend.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:50:27 pm
By this argument, ONLY people who went to the game themselves should be credited, not if they have passed it on or not turned up at all of which we know there are hundreds every game.

Well yes, of course they should.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:09:20 pm
if only they actually bothered to implement a system where this could be done

This is coming, I am sure of it
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:27:53 pm
Well those people just need to be told they can't have a credit for game they didn't attend.

which is easy to say but not implement,  anyway as I said I will be staggered if they don't go with 18/19 for a number of reasons.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
Well yes, of course they should.


Can't make my mind up if you are being incredibly condescending or agreeing here?!?
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
my prediction:

No credits given for any games next season at all
Use 19/20 for cup games as all the comps were completed (unfortunately)
Use 18/19 for the Premier League games for the same reason as above.

Big question is do they do something to help those who have reached 13 last season but not the year before.....
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:39:10 pm
my prediction:

No credits given for any games next season at all
Use 19/20 for cup games as all the comps were completed (unfortunately)
Use 18/19 for the Premier League games for the same reason as above.

Big question is do they do something to help those who have reached 13 last season but not the year before.....

You say this with the confidence of someone who has had some info rather than this being a prediction  ;)
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm
You say this with the confidence of someone who has had some info rather than this being a prediction  ;)

Nope!  Just an educated guess based on what they have done so far this season.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm
Can't make my mind up if you are being incredibly condescending or agreeing here?!?

Im just saying that of course only people who attend should get the credit

The club needs to think of a way that means you dont fall off the ladder for missing one game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:25:56 pm
No there isn't. There were 15 games of a title winning season that people attended.

Adjust the criteria accordingly.

You've mentioned winning the title a few times now. What has that got to do with ticket selling criteria?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:39:10 pm
my prediction:

No credits given for any games next season at all
Use 19/20 for cup games as all the comps were completed (unfortunately)
Use 18/19 for the Premier League games for the same reason as above.

Big question is do they do something to help those who have reached 13 last season but not the year before.....

So what do they use for 22/23 season?
If they're not going to count credits next season, how do they decide who gets them the following season if they disregard last season for next seasons sales? Use 18/19 again, effectively using that seasons credits 3 times?
Online keano7

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:39:10 pm
my prediction:

No credits given for any games next season at all
Use 19/20 for cup games as all the comps were completed (unfortunately)
Use 18/19 for the Premier League games for the same reason as above.

Big question is do they do something to help those who have reached 13 last season but not the year before.....
If its full stadiums all season then I cant see why they would go with a credit-less season. Im on 15 from 18/19 and 9 from 19/20. Whatever happens you win some you lose some. I know if I I put the effort in and the new ticketing system is as good as we hope then it wont be too much trouble to get back to 13+.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Shaneee. on Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm
I hit the magic number last year after years of trying but if they use credits for the 18/19 season going forward, the last few years has been a whole waste of time trying to get to the magic number 13
For 18/19 I completely dropped out of the guaranteed one due to the company I worked out going bust just before the first bulk sales.. managed to get up to 11/15 and had 2 of the last 4 games that were scrubbed off in 19/20... Club will be the ones with the numbers and I'd like to think they'd use logic and use the 15 games and then use the number whether that be 13/12/11 as the "guaranteed" providing we are as expected having full stadiums all season next season.
Offline Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm
For 18/19 I completely dropped out of the guaranteed one due to the company I worked out going bust just before the first bulk sales.. managed to get up to 11/15 and had 2 of the last 4 games that were scrubbed off in 19/20... Club will be the ones with the numbers and I'd like to think they'd use logic and use the 15 games and then use the number whether that be 13/12/11 as the "guaranteed" providing we are as expected having full stadiums all season next season.

With any common sense they have to use some of last season, say maybe even they go 13+ from 18/19 OR 13+ from 19/20.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:04:55 pm
You've mentioned winning the title a few times now. What has that got to do with ticket selling criteria?

Just that its a pretty significant season youre completely discounting for the sake of 4 games
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:16:25 am
Just that its a pretty significant season youre completely discounting for the sake of 4 games

It's not relevant for selling tickets.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Given people on 13+ from 2018/19 season could have ended up with 9 last season (plus the 4 cancelled games...) maybe they'll spread it over two seasons?

And say something like you need 22 of the last 34 games?

I just can't see them solely using 2019/20
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:01:00 am
Given people on 13+ from 2018/19 season could have ended up with 9 last season (plus the 4 cancelled games...) maybe they'll spread it over two seasons?

And say something like you need 22 of the last 34 games?

I just can't see them solely using 2019/20

That is even more of a change to normality though!  They will use 18/19 it is just a case of what they do (if anything) to those who got 13+ last year.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 08:29:40 am
That is even more of a change to normality though!  They will use 18/19 it is just a case of what they do (if anything) to those who got 13+ last year.

13/19 from 2018/19

OR

13/15 from 2019/20

Think that would solve everyone's arguments... apart from the ones who were under 13 in 18/19, and had 13 in 19/20 until they cancelled 4 matches and it knocked them down to 9/10/11/12
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Big news this
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/430018-season-ticket-renewals-to-open-for-2021-22

"Alternatively, fans can also transfer their seat to up to six named individuals within their Friends and Family members network, should they be unable to attend individual games. More details about this transfer process can be found in the latest FAQs.

Season ticket holders will be subject to the same qualifying criteria as Members to enrol in the clubs Auto Cup Scheme. This will ensure a much fairer process for all supporters who would like to attend home cup matches.

As our participation in the 2019-20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Scheme for the 2021-22 season.

Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions."
Online keano7

Re: Members Sales
So it will be a credit-less season. Suppose its just kicking the can down the road until 2022/23 when the arguments weve made for and against will be back in play again.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Yep, Im definitely getting fucked over here
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
So no credit for 2021/22

ST holders can allocate tickets for up-to 6 pre-defined friends

Cup comps to use 2019/20 credit

The biggest hint for me here is "As our participation in the 2019-20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety" - Prem wasn't completed in it's entirety, so for us members I think that is the clear indication that 18/19 credits will mean something in the sales for 2021/22
Online davidsteventon

Re: Members Sales
Imagine doing a bulk sale, then the first few games being cancelled. It's going to take a while to right itself.
Online keano7

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:31:15 am
So no credit for 2021/22

ST holders can allocate tickets for up-to 6 pre-defined friends

Cup comps to use 2019/20 credit

The biggest hint for me here is "As our participation in the 2019-20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety" - Prem wasn't completed in it's entirety, so for us members I think that is the clear indication that 18/19 credits will mean something in the sales for 2021/22
If its 18/19 or 19/20 then whichever they choose for 21/22 theyd have to go with again in 22/23. Seems pretty unfair on whoever loses out. A no credit system for next season is a bit pointless when the club are offering numerous methods of selling your ticket to a friend / family member or through the exchange. Every game sells out regardless of opposition.
