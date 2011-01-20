« previous next »
Author Topic: China - a Fascist State

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #200 on: February 25, 2021, 12:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2021, 12:02:46 am
Rather than have your world view as the only one, and any other being worthy only of a witty aside, have you ever tried looking at things that are alien to you? For instance, you've spoken before about Socrates and the beginnings of western ethics. Have you looked at other aspects of ancient Greek society that we can barely understand today?

No, I've never looked at things which are alien to me.  ::)

I'm not denying that the culture of the Chinese Communist party is alien to me, or that there are competing systems of ethics. I'm making no great claims beyond this: mass murder and genocide have no moral sanction. Somebody, somewhere, at sometime may have made a moral case for genocide. But I know in advance that such a case would be worthless.
Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #201 on: February 25, 2021, 03:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 25, 2021, 12:22:21 pm
No, I've never looked at things which are alien to me.  ::)

I'm not denying that the culture of the Chinese Communist party is alien to me, or that there are competing systems of ethics. I'm making no great claims beyond this: mass murder and genocide have no moral sanction. Somebody, somewhere, at sometime may have made a moral case for genocide. But I know in advance that such a case would be worthless.

No one is making the case for genocide and mass murder, despite your claiming that someone is. However, I'm suggesting that you're aiming at the wrong areas. There's other stuff the Chinese government gets up to that may well affect you more directly. By lashing out at stuff that you're comfortable with lashing out at, you're missing more directly relevant points.

For instance, how comfortable are you with the suggestion that Farage's xenophobia may have more relevance wrt China than your instinctive targeting of genocide and mass murder? Not that he's right in his conclusion. But he's looking closer at the right target than you are.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #202 on: February 25, 2021, 03:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2021, 03:02:17 pm
No one is making the case for genocide and mass murder, despite your claiming that someone is.

The Chinese Communist party is. Have you not been following what's happening to the Uighurs?
Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #203 on: February 25, 2021, 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 25, 2021, 03:05:27 pm
The Chinese Communist party is. Have you not been following what's happening to the Uighurs?

What do you expect the UK to do about it? There's stuff the Chinese government is doing which the UK government can do much more about. And which the UK left should be more aware of.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #204 on: February 25, 2021, 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2021, 03:11:36 pm
What do you expect the UK to do about it?

The first thing they should do is emulate the Canadian parliament and call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. If a general boycott by the democracies doesn't work the UK should unilaterally refuse to send a team. With Canada and possibly the USA opting out that would be a start.

I also hope that we would listen to the Chinese dissidents and think again about how we trade with China. But I haven't studied this and can give you no technical suggestions. My main concern is that China's Fascism is more widely understood across the globe and that the Chinese Communist party is no longer allowed easy propaganda victories. This is not the time for casuistry and narrowly scholastic arguments about 'different systems of ethics' etc etc. It's about recognising our common humanity with the Uighurs and the fact that China has actually signed up to the UN Convention on Genocide.

There was a superb article by Perry Link (who knows a lot about China) in the NYRB a couple of issues back. (About why Chinese dissidents, liberal to a fault, were favouring Trump).
Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #205 on: February 25, 2021, 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 25, 2021, 03:19:26 pm
The first thing they should do is emulate the Canadian parliament and call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. If a general boycott by the democracies doesn't work the UK should unilaterally refuse to send a team. With Canada and possibly the USA opting out that would be a start.

I also hope that we would listen to the Chinese dissidents and think again about how we trade with China. But I haven't studied this and can give you no technical suggestions. My main concern is that China's Fascism is more widely understood across the globe and that the Chinese Communist party is no longer allowed easy propaganda victories. This is not the time for casuistry and narrowly scholastic arguments about 'different systems of ethics' etc etc. It's about recognising our common humanity with the Uighurs and the fact that China has actually signed up to the UN Convention on Genocide.

There was a superb article by Perry Link (who knows a lot about China) in the NYRB a couple of issues back. (About why Chinese dissidents, liberal to a fault, were favouring Trump).

See how much support that kind of call to action gets. My guess is next to zero, especially given how we've already separated ourselves from Europe, and will be feeling its effects in a short while.

Let me point you to Farage's recent attempt to rile up xenophobic hatred, this time at the Chinese, by saying that Chinese are buying up nurseries and whatnot. An outrageous piece of racism, right? Yes, but it also looks at something that we should be concerned with, that directly affects us.

How much do you know of China's neocolonialism? Do you understand the strength and extent of family ties in Chinese culture? Did you know that the Chinese government are trying to leverage the Chinese diaspora?

Let me direct you to Orwell's writings about international Communism, and its relationship with the British left. The practice is pretty similar, but instead of international Communism, read Chinese nationalism, and instead of the USSR, read China. Just as not all the left were beholden to the USSR back in the day, so not all Chinese are loyal to China. But the Chinese government is trying to build that relationship, and that is probably their most direct threat to us here in the UK.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #206 on: February 25, 2021, 03:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2021, 03:34:03 pm
See how much support that kind of call to action gets. My guess is next to zero, especially given how we've already separated ourselves from Europe, and will be feeling its effects in a short while.

Let me point you to Farage's recent attempt to rile up xenophobic hatred, this time at the Chinese, by saying that Chinese are buying up nurseries and whatnot. An outrageous piece of racism, right? Yes, but it also looks at something that we should be concerned with, that directly affects us.

How much do you know of China's neocolonialism? Do you understand the strength and extent of family ties in Chinese culture? Did you know that the Chinese government are trying to leverage the Chinese diaspora?

Let me direct you to Orwell's writings about international Communism, and its relationship with the British left. The practice is pretty similar, but instead of international Communism, read Chinese nationalism, and instead of the USSR, read China. Just as not all the left were beholden to the USSR back in the day, so not all Chinese are loyal to China. But the Chinese government is trying to build that relationship, and that is probably their most direct threat to us here in the UK.


Europe actually might be more amenable to a North American boycott than the UK.

I am actually familiar with the two things you mentioned. The diaspora is an amazing phenomenon and a unique resource for the reasons you hint at. As for Chinese colonialism, I've been bellyaching about this one and off for years.

And thank you "directing me" to Orwell's writings. I'll check them out. Who is he?

Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #207 on: February 25, 2021, 03:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 25, 2021, 03:41:38 pm
Europe actually might be more amenable to a North American boycott than the UK.

I am actually familiar with the two things you mentioned. The diaspora is an amazing phenomenon and a unique resource for the reasons you hint at. As for Chinese colonialism, I've been bellyaching about this one and off for years.

And thank you "directing me" to Orwell's writings. I'll check them out. Who is he?

Did you know that the Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #208 on: February 25, 2021, 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from:    Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?
[/quote

So the Chinese chippy is now a nest of Fifth Columnists?

So were all racist now, Ted? :D
Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #209 on: February 25, 2021, 04:09:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 25, 2021, 03:59:32 pm
[quote author=   Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?


So the Chinese chippy is now a nest of Fifth Columnists?

So were all racist now, Ted? :D

The Chinese government would like it to be. That's my point. It doesn't mean that Chinese diaspora are fifth columnists. But the Chinese government are laying the groundwork. Our response to that should be of more concern to us than making a protest over Xinjiang. It doesn't have to be combative or even confrontational. But simply recognising what is happening, rather than deciding the battle that we're comfortable with and staking out one's position there, would be a start.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #210 on: February 26, 2021, 11:22:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
The Chinese government would like it to be. That's my point. It doesn't mean that Chinese diaspora are fifth columnists. But the Chinese government are laying the groundwork. Our response to that should be of more concern to us than making a protest over Xinjiang.

If you do know what's going on with the Uighurs I can only describe that as trivialisation of genocide. You're in good company though. From the Holocaust itself to Rwanda and beyond the stock response to genocide - as it is unfolding - is to shrug one's shoulders and move the conversation along to something else. This happens so frequently that it's a phenomenon in itself.

In the case of the Uighurs it probably doesn't help their case that they are Muslims - and the wrong sort of Muslims at that. There's also something in your suggestion that China gets a free pass from some on the Left (though even more on the Right). I wouldn't compare this, in scale or intensity of devotion, to what happened with the western left and the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but I know for sure that if the offenders were Israel and not China then the fate of the Uighurs (which is a hundred times worse than what is currently happening to the Palestinians) would be far better known and far better publicised.   

Anyway, although these things move slowly, they do move. The Dutch parliament took an important step yesterday:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/26/dutch-parliament-says-chinas-treatment-of-uighurs-is-genocide
Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #211 on: February 26, 2021, 01:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 26, 2021, 11:22:12 am
If you do know what's going on with the Uighurs I can only describe that as trivialisation of genocide. You're in good company though. From the Holocaust itself to Rwanda and beyond the stock response to genocide - as it is unfolding - is to shrug one's shoulders and move the conversation along to something else. This happens so frequently that it's a phenomenon in itself.

In the case of the Uighurs it probably doesn't help their case that they are Muslims - and the wrong sort of Muslims at that. There's also something in your suggestion that China gets a free pass from some on the Left (though even more on the Right). I wouldn't compare this, in scale or intensity of devotion, to what happened with the western left and the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but I know for sure that if the offenders were Israel and not China then the fate of the Uighurs (which is a hundred times worse than what is currently happening to the Palestinians) would be far better known and far better publicised.   

Anyway, although these things move slowly, they do move. The Dutch parliament took an important step yesterday:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/26/dutch-parliament-says-chinas-treatment-of-uighurs-is-genocide

Would you like to look at the points I've raised as well? I've pointed you before to Orwell's writings on international Communism, which you took offence at as presuming that you'd never heard of him. Of course you have. My point on Orwell is that you're not taking in his points about international Communism despite having read him. Or if you have, you're not understanding how it applies to how China is doing things.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #212 on: February 26, 2021, 01:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 26, 2021, 01:06:08 pm
Would you like to look at the points I've raised as well? I've pointed you before to Orwell's writings on international Communism, which you took offence at as presuming that you'd never heard of him. Of course you have. My point on Orwell is that you're not taking in his points about international Communism despite having read him. Or if you have, you're not understanding how it applies to how China is doing things.

You'd better explain what you mean instead of having me try and guess.

Are you talking about the fellow-travelling phenomenon? The use of state propaganda? The internal repression? If it's the first, then I confess (again) that I don't see that much of a parallel with what Orwell wrote about regarding the appeal of communism to gullible western intellectuals between 1936 and 1947. I'd have thought that the reason people don't like to discuss the current genocide has more to do with Big Business than sympathetic Lefties - plus a bit of low intensity racism ("the Uighurs don't count"). Certainly I don't know who the Chinese equivalent of Willi Muenzenberg is, or what Chinese 'Front' organisations are operating in the West to create a phalanx of influential left-wing supporters. Or what the equivalent of Kingsley Martin's New Statesman or Victor Gollancz's Left Book Club would be. Please tell.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #213 on: February 26, 2021, 02:03:19 pm »
I've never read Orwell. He is, however, on my list.

China presents a monumental conundrum to the globe, as we move on into the future.  They will shortly overtake the US as the biggest economy in the world.  As previously stated, they have gotten rich off the back of our thirst for rampant consumerism.

They are currently causing massive humanitarian and environmental destruction.

Ideally, I'd like to see countries pull out all their investment and manufacturing there, but that wont happen.

We could well be heading towards another cold war scenario.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 26, 2021, 02:03:19 pm
I've never read Orwell. He is, however, on my list.

China presents a monumental conundrum to the globe, as we move on into the future.  They will shortly overtake the US as the biggest economy in the world.  As previously stated, they have gotten rich off the back of our thirst for rampant consumerism.

They are currently causing massive humanitarian and environmental destruction.

Ideally, I'd like to see countries pull out all their investment and manufacturing there, but that wont happen.

We could well be heading towards another cold war scenario.


The CCP and Chinese Corporations (effectively one and the same) have been buying up assets all over the world. One eye on investment potential, one eye on strategic control aims.



Offline Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 12:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:17:17 pm
The CCP and Chinese Corporations (effectively one and the same) have been buying up assets all over the world. One eye on investment potential, one eye on strategic control aims.

That's why it's important and urgent to move towards local economies and supporting SMEs. It contributes towards greening the economy. It give local communities a greater share of their local economy. And it helps safeguard against foreign control of our economy.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:40:50 am »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-guilty-of-genocide-over-uighurs-international-lawyers-say-in-report-z5n7b5lcx

Chinas campaign of persecution against its Uighur ethnic minority has violated every article in the UN genocide convention, a landmark independent review has found.

The report by more than 50 international law experts, which runs to 25,000 pages, is the first legal non-governmental examination of a swelling body of evidence over Beijings treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang province. It adds that the government under President Xi bears responsibility for an ongoing genocide.

Under the UN Genocide Convention, a party can be found to commit genocide if they carry out any of five acts, including murder, displacement and birth suppression, with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.
Online newworldorderA

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:00:01 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 26, 2021, 02:03:19 pm


They are currently causing massive humanitarian and environmental destruction.



Unlike the noble West which after a 100 years of industrialization and pollution still can't reduce their per capita emission levels (highest in the world) or pay reparations to the Global South but point fingers at China  ::)

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:40:50 am
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-guilty-of-genocide-over-uighurs-international-lawyers-say-in-report-z5n7b5lcx

Chinas campaign of persecution against its Uighur ethnic minority has violated every article in the UN genocide convention, a landmark independent review has found.

The report by more than 50 international law experts, which runs to 25,000 pages, is the first legal non-governmental examination of a swelling body of evidence over Beijings treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang province. It adds that the government under President Xi bears responsibility for an ongoing genocide.

Under the UN Genocide Convention, a party can be found to commit genocide if they carry out any of five acts, including murder, displacement and birth suppression, with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

This is hilarious. So the nations that bombed Muslim countries back to the stone age are now suddenly concerned about Muslim rights?

Let's look at what Muslim countries are actually saying shall we?

https://thediplomat.com/2020/10/2020-edition-which-countries-are-for-or-against-chinas-xinjiang-policies/

The source is also interesting. "Non-partisan" and "Experts" they say?

The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy (formerly the Center for Global Policy) is a nonpartisan think tank in Washington D.C., working to enhance U.S. foreign policy based on a deep understanding of the geopolitics of the different regions of the world and their value systems.


Managing editor literally works for the CIA

https://imgur.com/a/WSDrSFC

And what is with this bloke Adrian Zenz that Western media are so desperately pushing? Dude is seriously creepy.

Adrian Zenz is a Christian fundamentalist who says he's "led by God" to destroy the CPC. Furthermore, he's a Senior Fellow for the "Victims of Communism Foundation", which was created by the US-Congress to spread anti-communism and has been heavily criticized for extreme bias and horrible, intellectually bankrupt scholarship (such as counting dead Nazi soldiers as "victims" of Communism, and adding them to the supposed "body count" of communism).
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:07:30 am »
Oh-Oh.

Why are Chinese Communist Party trolls so obvious? They're about as subtle as their Fascist paymasters.
Online newworldorderA

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
CCP troll? My country literally went to war with them...

EDIT : But then that is the playbook for failed liberals. Deflect and project when their "reasoning" has no basis in reality
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:13:49 am »
That makes you a Quisling as well.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:42:28 am »
Quote from: newworldorderA on Today at 10:00:01 am


And what is with this bloke Adrian Zenz that Western media are so desperately pushing? Dude is seriously creepy.

Adrian Zenz is a Christian fundamentalist who says he's "led by God" to destroy the CPC. Furthermore, he's a Senior Fellow for the "Victims of Communism Foundation", which was created by the US-Congress to spread anti-communism and has been heavily criticized for extreme bias and horrible, intellectually bankrupt scholarship (such as counting dead Nazi soldiers as "victims" of Communism, and adding them to the supposed "body count" of communism).


China isn't 'communist'. More a kind of State-Crony-Capitalism.

The CCP is like the board of directors of the holding company. They have direct subsidiary companies, but most of their corporate group is like a franchise operation, with the franchises only allowed to be operated by friends, family, allies, etc.

The sham veneer of 'communism' is there to keep the plebs in line, to keep believing they're working for some greater good, when all it's doing is creating the sort of nepotistic financial elite that the whole Revolution sought to eradicate.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:28 am

China isn't 'communist'. More a kind of State-Crony-Capitalism.

The CCP is like the board of directors of the holding company. They have direct subsidiary companies, but most of their corporate group is like a franchise operation, with the franchises only allowed to be operated by friends, family, allies, etc.

The sham veneer of 'communism' is there to keep the plebs in line, to keep believing they're working for some greater good, when all it's doing is creating the sort of nepotistic financial elite that the whole Revolution sought to eradicate.


That's sort of true. The Chinese economy is certainly hyper-capitalist and capitalist values have percolated every pore of Chinese society. Communism was tried of course in the 1950s and 1960s and - just as in Russia - it proved to be one of the greatest human calamities of all time.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:12:52 pm
That's sort of true. The Chinese economy is certainly hyper-capitalist and capitalist values have percolated every pore of Chinese society. Communism was tried of course in the 1950s and 1960s and - just as in Russia - it proved to be one of the greatest human calamities of all time.


the human race is not yet evolved enough for communism
Online newworldorderA

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #224 on: Today at 12:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:28 am
China isn't 'communist'. More a kind of State-Crony-Capitalism.

The CCP is like the board of directors of the holding company. They have direct subsidiary companies, but most of their corporate group is like a franchise operation, with the franchises only allowed to be operated by friends, family, allies, etc.

The sham veneer of 'communism' is there to keep the plebs in line, to keep believing they're working for some greater good, when all it's doing is creating the sort of nepotistic financial elite that the whole Revolution sought to eradicate.

With all due respect I appreciate the fact that you are more open minded than the masses buying American propaganda brainlessly but I think this analysis is simplistic.

Xi has re-asserted state control of the private sector but he's also scaled back the patronage system. A "contradiction" if you will but nevertheless an important distinction and quite brilliant if he manages to pull it off

This isn't Dengs era but even lee kuan yew noted back then that they were merely adopting capitalism to increase productive forces and hadn't  abandoned their goal of Marxist Leninism with a Maoist tinge

Might I suggest xi : the governance of China where he apparently addresses the "false narrative" of China abandoning the red path. I believe it has been translated into English by the CCP themselves and I am waiting for my copy:)
