In Singapore where I live, among the local Chinese, you will find both solidarity and antipathy towards China. I'm of Indian origin but have skin in the game in the sense that i find the ethnic Chinese around me being swayed by arguments on both sides. The one thing the PRC system has going for itself in convincing the diaspora about its motivations is the fact that they are almost all, Han Chinese. Never underestimate the pull of ethnicity. Ever since Qin Shi Huang, the IDEA of unity among the Han has been a very emotive and powerful one. Although there is fairly open suspicion and hostility among the local Chinese here towards the PRC, the feeling is a little different towards the Chinese people in China. While you do get the usual jokes and stereotyping of mainlanders, I do sense deep down that the advancement of the PRC is also seen somewhat as a reflection of the 'advantageous' attributes of the Chinese race. Qualities like hard work, thrift, civilisational smarts(?), the benefits of order etc. Of course the last point is obviously a reflection of where Singapore is as a nation with a political system not so subtly modelled after the CCP.



In recent times, especially the last few turbulent US-China years, I have seen an increasing willingness on the part of local Chinese to see the confrontations as an attempt to hold back the advancement of the Chinese people. The CCP has been very effective in corralling and in some cases, mobilising, these feelings among the Han Chinese diaspora. It's not a good sign. In fact, local Chinese now talk about being 'profiled' when they're in countries like the USA and Australia. This may well be confirmation bias on their part but you can see how they might think that and China is there to take full advantage of such perceptions. You may have read about the arrest of a Singaporean academic arrested in the USA for alleged spying on behalf of China. That in turn breeds more suspicions of ethnic Chinese and it becomes a vicious cycle just like with Muslims.



There are many anecdotes about mainland Chinese here in Singapore asking their local brethren why they don't feel a sense of loyalty and kinship towards China. It's quite worrying for the government here. There are many many first and second generation Chinese emigres in sensitive positions in the private and public sector. With the exposure of more examples of confused loyalties resulting in prosecutions, the situation can quickly spiral downwards. Singapore is now quite inextricably linked with China and any potential sanctions by China has the distinct possibility of crippling Singapore.