The template is we're supposed to overwhelm teams in the press and attack to such an extent that it covers up for the few good chances we concede when it fails. So to say it's a work in progress or ahead of schedule when its really all working except the attack yet those attackers aren't new, well then it's a problem. For all the lamenting of not getting a proper DM or another CB, it really hasn't been an issue over the course of the season so far. Where we've had an issue is our attackers seemingly forgetting how to attack, especially over the last month. If collectively they had any type of form we'd be looking pretty good right now.



I'd buy an attacker this window if one is available. We have a good chance to win the title now. We could get better next year but ManC reloads and our chances would be worse. Need to strike while the iron is hot so to say.