Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 1014671 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:11:02 am
It's still not clear what we're trying to achieve.  We set up to play like a possession team but aren't coached to play possession football, and our set of forwards don't compliment each other or gel particularly well.

We have quality all over the pitch, which is why we'll always get results and why we're right up there, but it really feels like there's no clear plan.

Don't expect much activity in January, maybe a defender, but a serious rethink is needed in the summer.

Our game control and defensive structure, as well as our counter pressing has improved big time though this past week. How many times did we like the 18-20 team did we win the ball back in great positions against all three teams? Loads and we should have converted.

I can see why Klopp was delighted with that element of performance against United. The issue is now the last bit but I remember the Guardiola thing about getting you to their box and then its on the attackers.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 10:05:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:12 am
Our game control and defensive structure, as well as our counter pressing has improved big time though this past week. How many times did we like the 18-20 team did we win the ball back in great positions against all three teams? Loads and we should have converted.

I can see why Klopp was delighted with that element of performance against United. The issue is now the last bit but I remember the Guardiola thing about getting you to their box and then its on the attackers.
It just seems like it going take some time. Yes Everybody loves new signing but it super important to be consistently playing with the same player in the system. This little winter break probably going be super helpful for everybody, Even without Endo and Salah, Klopp going be able to work on the training pitch more then he has since like August since having Midweek games training sessions are a lot more recovery stuff at times from my understanding.

Im not discounting not saying adding players is important but like putting somebody new in takes time to get used too and there was 4 new Midfielders too with Lineups also been heavy rotated in part of managing minutes/playing time and in part because of injuries and red cards.
Also there still been a lot of good performances this season, just seems a little dip the last month.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:05:46 am
It just seems like it going take some time. Yes Everybody loves new signing but it super important to be consistently playing with the same player in the system. This little winter break probably going be super helpful for everybody, Even without Endo and Salah, Klopp going be able to work on the training pitch more then he has since like August since having Midweek games training sessions are a lot more recovery stuff at times from my understanding.

Im not discounting not saying adding players is important but like putting somebody new in takes time to get used too and there was 4 new Midfielders too with Lineups also been heavy rotated in part of managing minutes/playing time and in part because of injuries and red cards.
Also there still been a lot of good performances this season, just seems a little dip the last month.


I agree which is why bar a defender I have said we should look to identify new players at the end of the season. I think we need an attacker of starting level but we should wait until the summer.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:11:02 am
It's still not clear what we're trying to achieve.  We set up to play like a possession team but aren't coached to play possession football, and our set of forwards don't compliment each other or gel particularly well.

We have quality all over the pitch, which is why we'll always get results and why we're right up there, but it really feels like there's no clear plan.

Don't expect much activity in January, maybe a defender, but a serious rethink is needed in the summer.

You keep saying that we aren't coached to play possession football.

If that were true how has Endo improved his involvement in the build-up, How has Jones changed from a pure attacker to a controller, how has Gomez improved his build-up play when asked to play as an IFB, and above all how has Darwin massively improved his link-up play and how has Mo become a playmaker.

Those things don't just happen, it requires coaching and huge amounts of work on the training ground.
Online Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:26:14 am »
Individual improvements aren't the same as repeated structures at a team level. Obviously there going to be some possession work, we're going to have lots of it, but it's not and will never be our biggest strength of what we build from like say Guardiola or De Zerbi or Postecoglu it seems. That's fine, there isn't one way of winning. I'm also not sure how much Gomez has improved rather than his role just changed, he's always been really good on the ball. Same with Endo just getting more game time (and is he that much better than 2 weeks ago?). I'm sure if asked Klopp'd say Endo and the team have had very little time on the training ground to work on these things since the season started.
Offline tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 11:15:42 am
You keep saying that we aren't coached to play possession football.

If that were true how has Endo improved his involvement in the build-up, How has Jones changed from a pure attacker to a controller, how has Gomez improved his build-up play when asked to play as an IFB, and above all how has Darwin massively improved his link-up play and how has Mo become a playmaker.

Those things don't just happen, it requires coaching and huge amounts of work on the training ground.

We still struggle to play out from the back under pressure, and we're never able to work the ball into the box against a packed defence.  We just end up crossing or taking a pot shot.
Offline jepovic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
I dont think we struggled to get the ball up, except the first 15 min. Do we warm up or do we spend the last hour before the game eating pie? Not sure anymore

Our final passes were poor though, especially from our normally best players like Trent and Salah
Online Marys Donkey

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:00:54 pm
We still struggle to play out from the back under pressure, and we're never able to work the ball into the box against a packed defence.  We just end up crossing or taking a pot shot.

I would say we were much better at building up from the back against West Ham and Arsenal than we were against United.

As for working the ball into the box for me a lot of that is down to Salah losing a yard of pace, Diaz not being the same since his injury and we are missing Robbo who is very good at getting to the bye line.

Do the likes of City and Arsenal pass their way into the box or just use the likes of Doku, Grealish, Martinelli and Saka to use their individual ability to take players on.

For me we are a work in progress and pretty much stuck between Klopp mk1 and mk2. We have an abundance of shooting power but lack a game breaker in the wide positions and that should be addressed in the next couple of windows.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
The template is we're supposed to overwhelm teams in the press and attack to such an extent that it covers up for the few good chances we concede when it fails. So to say it's a work in progress or ahead of schedule when its really all working except the attack yet those attackers aren't new, well then it's a problem. For all the lamenting of not getting a proper DM or another CB, it really hasn't been an issue over the course of the season so far. Where we've had an issue is our attackers seemingly forgetting how to attack, especially over the last month. If collectively they had any type of form we'd be looking pretty good right now.

I'd buy an attacker this window if one is available. We have a good chance to win the title now. We could get better next year but ManC reloads and our chances would be worse. Need to strike while the iron is hot so to say.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:34:15 pm
The template is we're supposed to overwhelm teams in the press and attack to such an extent that it covers up for the few good chances we concede when it fails. So to say it's a work in progress or ahead of schedule when its really all working except the attack yet those attackers aren't new, well then it's a problem. For all the lamenting of not getting a proper DM or another CB, it really hasn't been an issue over the course of the season so far. Where we've had an issue is our attackers seemingly forgetting how to attack, especially over the last month. If collectively they had any type of form we'd be looking pretty good right now.

I'd buy an attacker this window if one is available. We have a good chance to win the title now. We could get better next year but ManC reloads and our chances would be worse. Need to strike while the iron is hot so to say.

I basically agree with this. Good post.
Offline johnny74

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Is it the players or the system? They all seem to be playing in very tight spaces and I'm not sure how they are supposed to fit together other than Mo is on the wing which is working in a sense.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 07:07:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:47 am


I agree which is why bar a defender I have said we should look to identify new players at the end of the season. I think we need an attacker of starting level but we should wait until the summer.
It just what type of Defender. I know hybrid cb/lb been mentioned however if the CB not good in the air I doubt Klopp would sign them.
Would just think long term LB comes in the summer and one of the current ones is gone. It really sucks both had freak type injuries. Have 4 senior Cbs healthy granted one has be a start at FB now.
It just depends on Diaz for attacker for me, can find the form etc. Is it just return performance from the knee injury at the PL level.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:07:40 pm
It just what type of Defender. I know hybrid cb/lb been mentioned however if the CB not good in the air I doubt Klopp would sign them.
Would just think long term LB comes in the summer and one of the current ones is gone. It really sucks both had freak type injuries. Have 4 senior Cbs healthy granted one has be a start at FB now.
It just depends on Diaz for attacker for me, can find the form etc. Is it just return performance from the knee injury at the PL level.

I am not one who wants a CB/LB. I dont know why thats a thing anymore, full backs and centrebacks do different roles. What people want is an eventual Virgil replacement but how many centrebacks are there that can also play left back and be amazing in the air?

I wanted a left back but personally I think we should get a right back who can start and shift Trent to midfield. That would also release Gomez to cover at left back until Robertson and Tsimikas come back. Next summer just get an out and out centreback to replace Matip.

In terms of the attack I believe that unless we see a serious up turn in form from Diaz, Nunez or Gakpo, that we need a top attacker.

Its also funny how priorities can change because of the form of Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott and the possibility of Trent and promise of Gravenberch, I actually have central midfield down as last in priority.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:04 pm
I am not one who wants a CB/LB. I dont know why thats a thing anymore, full backs and centrebacks do different roles. What people want is an eventual Virgil replacement but how many centrebacks are there that can also play left back and be amazing in the air?

I wanted a left back but personally I think we should get a right back who can start and shift Trent to midfield. That would also release Gomez to cover at left back until Robertson and Tsimikas come back. Next summer just get an out and out centreback to replace Matip.

In terms of the attack I believe that unless we see a serious up turn in form from Diaz, Nunez or Gakpo, that we need a top attacker.

Its also funny how priorities can change because of the form of Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott and the possibility of Trent and promise of Gravenberch, I actually have central midfield down as last in priority.
I rather keep Trent at RB. His only spot in MF is 6, and that limits how much he can go forward.
I think Quansah can be the Virgil replacement long term. I mostly just think LB going need to be sorted unless they fully just think of Gomez as a FB now which I doubt(then a CB needed). That 4 senior Cbs.
Nunez has been good even though he not scoring he not an issue imo.
Online Coolie High

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 07:32:27 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:30:03 pm
I rather keep Trent at RB. His only spot in MF is 6, and that limits how much he can go forward.
I think Quansah can be the Virgil replacement long term. I mostly just think LB going need to be sorted unless they fully just think of Gomez as a FB now which I doubt(then a CB needed). That 4 senior Cbs.
Nunez has been good even though he not scoring he not an issue imo.


Gomez is a cb, Konate Gomez VVD Quansah is a good 4, we dont need to sign another one, if anything we should bring Van Den Berg back.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:32:27 pm

Gomez is a cb, Konate Gomez VVD Quansah is a good 4, we dont need to sign another one, if anything we should bring Van Den Berg back.
I agree about Gomez. I think Van Den Berg has a option for Mainz to buy. I think he earned enough to come back but Im not sure he going too.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:34:15 pm
The template is we're supposed to overwhelm teams in the press and attack to such an extent that it covers up for the few good chances we concede when it fails. So to say it's a work in progress or ahead of schedule when its really all working except the attack yet those attackers aren't new, well then it's a problem. For all the lamenting of not getting a proper DM or another CB, it really hasn't been an issue over the course of the season so far. Where we've had an issue is our attackers seemingly forgetting how to attack, especially over the last month. If collectively they had any type of form we'd be looking pretty good right now.

I'd buy an attacker this window if one is available. We have a good chance to win the title now. We could get better next year but ManC reloads and our chances would be worse. Need to strike while the iron is hot so to say.

For me, we have moved away from trying to overwhelm teams. We might have a 10-15 minute period when we go full-court press but those occasions are few and far between.

We are now looking for midfield control. A good example would be the initial substitutions against United that left us open to the counter for a period. We then shut things down and went back to control.

Earlier in the season and especially last season we were regularly giving up big chances with alarming regularity. In the last three games against top 8 sides, we have offered up very little.

Arsenal had an xG of 0.85, West Ham 0.06 and United 0.63. That is a massive improvement and shows how much better we are at controlling the transitions. Inevitably that has had a knock on effect on how much we are creating but even so we have had 76 shots in the last three games.

Obviously, a lot of those shots have been from less-than-ideal positions but with a little refinement things should improve.     
