The template is we're supposed to overwhelm teams in the press and attack to such an extent that it covers up for the few good chances we concede when it fails. So to say it's a work in progress or ahead of schedule when its really all working except the attack yet those attackers aren't new, well then it's a problem. For all the lamenting of not getting a proper DM or another CB, it really hasn't been an issue over the course of the season so far. Where we've had an issue is our attackers seemingly forgetting how to attack, especially over the last month. If collectively they had any type of form we'd be looking pretty good right now.
I'd buy an attacker this window if one is available. We have a good chance to win the title now. We could get better next year but ManC reloads and our chances would be worse. Need to strike while the iron is hot so to say.
For me, we have moved away from trying to overwhelm teams. We might have a 10-15 minute period when we go full-court press but those occasions are few and far between.
We are now looking for midfield control. A good example would be the initial substitutions against United that left us open to the counter for a period. We then shut things down and went back to control.
Earlier in the season and especially last season we were regularly giving up big chances with alarming regularity. In the last three games against top 8 sides, we have offered up very little.
Arsenal had an xG of 0.85, West Ham 0.06 and United 0.63. That is a massive improvement and shows how much better we are at controlling the transitions. Inevitably that has had a knock on effect on how much we are creating but even so we have had 76 shots in the last three games.
Obviously, a lot of those shots have been from less-than-ideal positions but with a little refinement things should improve.