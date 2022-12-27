The Islamic Republic is sooooooo bad, honestly I could write a novel how they've destroyed our homeland in everyway imaginable. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are literal heavens in comparison when thinking about it.
Actually, I was thinking which regime is worse than them in the world, and I could only come up with North Korea (at least no mandatory hijab or banned bars there) and Taliban (which we would have been like had the Islamic Republic directly succeeded Qajar dynasty directly in early 1900s)...in a way, Pahlavi family was the only Iranian regime that recognized women as human and gave them equal rights. else IR would literally be Taliban (they are literally Taliban with better makeup and PR now) .