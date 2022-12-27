I watched this BBC documentary on the uprising in Iran, it was a tough watch but once more my admiration for those women and men remains steadfast. The major street protests have been stifled by the evil state, but acts of defiance are still being made, with individual acts of bravery. My biggest fear is in the end these people will be forgotten but I hope their memory lives on. Another thing which occured to me. So many people go on about the evils of social media and yes we know that there are extremes to it. But without social media we would not be viewing what these courageous people achieved. So many of the young teenagers involved used their social media accounts to show the world, what they were having to live with. It's proof that social media has it's uses in society as a means of showing their life and sacrifice. As in the words of the protesters, Women, Life, Freedom.