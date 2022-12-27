« previous next »
Author Topic: Kicking Off in Iran....Again  (Read 18972 times)

It's going to be another Syria at this rate. They'll have helicopters machine gunning protesters and the army launching mortars. Probably are already. :(

At some point we have to hope the army realise it's more trouble than it's worth and switch sides.
Popcorn's Art

The Islamic Republic is sooooooo bad, honestly I could write a novel how they've destroyed our homeland in everyway imaginable. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are literal heavens in comparison when thinking about it.

Actually, I was thinking which regime is worse than them in the world, and I could only come up with North Korea (at least no mandatory hijab or banned bars there) and Taliban (which we would have been like had the Islamic Republic directly succeeded Qajar dynasty directly in early 1900s)...in a way, Pahlavi family was the only Iranian regime that recognized women as human and gave them equal rights. else IR would literally be Taliban (they are literally Taliban with better makeup and PR now) .
Seriously grim, this.
Everyday  I seem, to read about someone being executed just for wanting to speak freely and dress how they want

How depressing
I watched this BBC documentary on the uprising in Iran, it was a tough watch but once more my admiration for those women and men remains steadfast. The major street protests have been stifled by the evil state, but acts of defiance are still being made, with individual acts of bravery. My biggest fear is in the end these people will be forgotten but I hope their memory lives on. Another thing which occured to me. So many people go on about the evils of social media and yes we know that there are extremes to it. But without social media we would not be viewing what these courageous people achieved. So many of the  young teenagers involved used their social media accounts to show the world, what they were having to live with. It's proof that social media has it's uses in society as a means of showing their life and sacrifice. As in the words of the protesters, Women, Life, Freedom.

https://search.bbc.co.uk/search?q=Inside%20the%20Iranian%20Uprising&suggid=urn%3Abbc%3Aprogrammes%3Am001nbh3&scope=iplayer%3Atv&destination=iplayer
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

The Morality Police. The words make you shudder.
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!
For those who don't follow these things very closely, it is worth mentioning that Narges Mohammadi was awarded this years Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narges_Mohammadi

She is currently imprisoned by the awful Iranian regime and they have, unsurprisingly condemned this year's award.
https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-condemns-awarding-nobel-peace-prize-mohammadi-biased-political-move-2023-10-06/
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!

I echo this
Where did you read about the latest attacks Jill?
Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!
For those who don't follow these things very closely, it is worth mentioning that Narges Mohammadi was awarded this years Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narges_Mohammadi

She is currently imprisoned by the awful Iranian regime and they have, unsurprisingly condemned this year's award.
https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-condemns-awarding-nobel-peace-prize-mohammadi-biased-political-move-2023-10-06/

My pleasure, these brave people should be getting all the attention that they have earned. Such courageous people fighting this revolting regime, when you put this with the post that downtown has put on the Israel thread, what a moment it would be if the people of Iran unite and say enough is enough. Especially as this regime is behind a lot of what's going on elsewhere in the Middle East. Delighted this brave person has been recognised.

I echo this
Where did you read about the latest attacks Jill?

Sorry Kenny. I read it on a twitter account of a journalist in Iran, a lot of the time it goes very quiet then suddenly something appears. I should have put the video on this morning but got distracted. Needless to say it's been taken down again, surprise, surprise. But the brave fight continues in Iran let's hope one day it pays off for them.

The Morality Police. The words make you shudder.
Shuddering indeed Yorkie.
Another great defiance from Iran.

Emily
@emilyshar1
Iranians refusing to step on American and Israel flag. As an islamic republic supporter walks across both flags, students chant bisharaf meaning dishonorable or lack of dignity.

https://x.com/emilyshar1/status/1710881841211638203?s=20
