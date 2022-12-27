Yes indeed it is.Iran is the only "muslim" country where the ordinary people (not the regime mercenaries) are much more pro-Israel or more to say anti-Palestine. The reasons are very simple:- Palestine was a terrorist training ground for Islamists and Marxists to get military training and import them to Iran to cause chaos in lead up to the 1979 "revolution" which started our downfall and misery.- Palestinians absolutely love Saddam Hussain. There is a Saddam square in Gaza and even 2 nights ago when there was "celebration rally" for Hammas, the Palestinians were dancing with Saddam posters (I have the video)- For 44 years, all of our taxes, and money of OUR IRANIAN natural resources has been going to Palestine, Gaza, Hezbollah etc...A large proportion of population in the West is already frustrated and tired of having their tax money sent to Ukraine after 1.5 years, now imagine this scenario for 44 bloody years as you get poorer and poorer every day. That's why One of the most prevalent chants in all anti-regime protests in Iran is: "No to Gaza, No to Lebanon, My life is only for Iran."- All of Gazans, Hamas fans, Hezbollah etc would gladly come to streets of Tehran and act as suppression arm of Islamic Republic to massacre Iranians just so that their sugardaddy sponsor, Islamic Republic, can stay in power. Last year on Twitter in height of the Mahsa Amini protests, literally every single person with "Palestine" flag in their bio and name were justifying the brutal massacre of our kids, women, teenagers, and men on the streets of Iran.The hell with them. Sorry if it comes as insensitive...I've seen nothing but misery in my life from Palestinian side. So that's why Iranians are the only "muslim" countries that rarely care about Ummah or Islamic aspect of Palestine stuff. We've suffered enough...plus, we were a nation before Islam even was forced on us, and we'll be a nation long after these cancers (Mullahs) are gone.Last night in Israel-support rally in Toronto: