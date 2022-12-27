« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kicking Off in Iran....Again  (Read 25119 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,697
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #200 on: December 27, 2022, 07:05:25 pm »
It's going to be another Syria at this rate. They'll have helicopters machine gunning protesters and the army launching mortars. Probably are already. :(

At some point we have to hope the army realise it's more trouble than it's worth and switch sides.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #201 on: January 14, 2023, 07:01:36 am »
Logged

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #202 on: January 15, 2023, 03:48:23 pm »
The Islamic Republic is sooooooo bad, honestly I could write a novel how they've destroyed our homeland in everyway imaginable. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are literal heavens in comparison when thinking about it.

Actually, I was thinking which regime is worse than them in the world, and I could only come up with North Korea (at least no mandatory hijab or banned bars there) and Taliban (which we would have been like had the Islamic Republic directly succeeded Qajar dynasty directly in early 1900s)...in a way, Pahlavi family was the only Iranian regime that recognized women as human and gave them equal rights. else IR would literally be Taliban (they are literally Taliban with better makeup and PR now) .
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #203 on: January 15, 2023, 03:50:47 pm »
Seriously grim, this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,536
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #204 on: January 15, 2023, 07:37:47 pm »
Everyday  I seem, to read about someone being executed just for wanting to speak freely and dress how they want

How depressing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #205 on: July 1, 2023, 11:32:03 am »
I watched this BBC documentary on the uprising in Iran, it was a tough watch but once more my admiration for those women and men remains steadfast. The major street protests have been stifled by the evil state, but acts of defiance are still being made, with individual acts of bravery. My biggest fear is in the end these people will be forgotten but I hope their memory lives on. Another thing which occured to me. So many people go on about the evils of social media and yes we know that there are extremes to it. But without social media we would not be viewing what these courageous people achieved. So many of the  young teenagers involved used their social media accounts to show the world, what they were having to live with. It's proof that social media has it's uses in society as a means of showing their life and sacrifice. As in the words of the protesters, Women, Life, Freedom.

https://search.bbc.co.uk/search?q=Inside%20the%20Iranian%20Uprising&suggid=urn%3Abbc%3Aprogrammes%3Am001nbh3&scope=iplayer%3Atv&destination=iplayer
« Last Edit: July 1, 2023, 11:33:54 am by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #206 on: October 8, 2023, 07:43:09 am »
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #207 on: October 8, 2023, 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  8, 2023, 07:43:09 am
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

The Morality Police. The words make you shudder.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Danishred

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #208 on: October 8, 2023, 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  8, 2023, 07:43:09 am
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!
For those who don't follow these things very closely, it is worth mentioning that Narges Mohammadi was awarded this years Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narges_Mohammadi

She is currently imprisoned by the awful Iranian regime and they have, unsurprisingly condemned this year's award.
https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-condemns-awarding-nobel-peace-prize-mohammadi-biased-political-move-2023-10-06/
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #209 on: October 8, 2023, 01:26:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  8, 2023, 07:43:09 am
I see it continues to kick off in Iran. Young women being pushed into vans in one video this c*nt slams her head into the door. Absolute animals. It's disturbing how this story has been forgotten in the West. There was also an acid attack on girls in a school. Please don't forget about this, these brave women deserve support.

Quote from: Danishred on October  8, 2023, 12:49:47 pm
Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!

I echo this
Where did you read about the latest attacks Jill?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #210 on: October 8, 2023, 10:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Danishred on October  8, 2023, 12:49:47 pm
Thanks for keeping this thread alive, highlighting this devastating situation!
For those who don't follow these things very closely, it is worth mentioning that Narges Mohammadi was awarded this years Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narges_Mohammadi

She is currently imprisoned by the awful Iranian regime and they have, unsurprisingly condemned this year's award.
https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-condemns-awarding-nobel-peace-prize-mohammadi-biased-political-move-2023-10-06/

My pleasure, these brave people should be getting all the attention that they have earned. Such courageous people fighting this revolting regime, when you put this with the post that downtown has put on the Israel thread, what a moment it would be if the people of Iran unite and say enough is enough. Especially as this regime is behind a lot of what's going on elsewhere in the Middle East. Delighted this brave person has been recognised.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  8, 2023, 01:26:30 pm
I echo this
Where did you read about the latest attacks Jill?

Sorry Kenny. I read it on a twitter account of a journalist in Iran, a lot of the time it goes very quiet then suddenly something appears. I should have put the video on this morning but got distracted. Needless to say it's been taken down again, surprise, surprise. But the brave fight continues in Iran let's hope one day it pays off for them.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  8, 2023, 10:12:25 am
The Morality Police. The words make you shudder.
Shuddering indeed Yorkie.
« Last Edit: October 8, 2023, 10:09:54 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #211 on: October 9, 2023, 07:52:13 pm »
Another great defiance from Iran.

Emily
@emilyshar1
Iranians refusing to step on American and Israel flag. As an islamic republic supporter walks across both flags, students chant bisharaf meaning dishonorable or lack of dignity.

https://x.com/emilyshar1/status/1710881841211638203?s=20
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,536
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #212 on: October 9, 2023, 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  9, 2023, 07:52:13 pm
Another great defiance from Iran.

Emily
@emilyshar1
Iranians refusing to step on American and Israel flag. As an islamic republic supporter walks across both flags, students chant bisharaf meaning dishonorable or lack of dignity.

https://x.com/emilyshar1/status/1710881841211638203?s=20
Thats incredibly brave.
To show dignity like that in-the face of oppression.

Would I have the courage? I doubt it sadly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #213 on: October 9, 2023, 10:49:55 pm »
These acts of defiance keep occuring despite the constant crack downs by the authorities, amazing how things have changed in Iran.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #214 on: October 10, 2023, 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  9, 2023, 07:52:13 pm
Another great defiance from Iran.

Emily
@emilyshar1
Iranians refusing to step on American and Israel flag. As an islamic republic supporter walks across both flags, students chant bisharaf meaning dishonorable or lack of dignity.

https://x.com/emilyshar1/status/1710881841211638203?s=20

Great stuff. There's millions of good 'uns in Iran.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #215 on: October 10, 2023, 09:13:29 pm »
Yes indeed it is.

Iran is the only "muslim" country where the ordinary people (not the regime mercenaries) are much more pro-Israel or more to say anti-Palestine. The reasons are very simple:

- Palestine was a terrorist training ground for Islamists and Marxists to get military training and import them to Iran to cause chaos in lead up to the 1979 "revolution" which started our downfall and misery.

- Palestinians absolutely love Saddam Hussain. There is a Saddam square in Gaza and even 2 nights ago when there was "celebration rally" for Hammas, the Palestinians were dancing with Saddam posters (I have the video)

- For 44 years, all of our taxes, and money of OUR IRANIAN natural resources has been going to Palestine, Gaza, Hezbollah etc...A large proportion of population in the West is already frustrated and tired of having their tax money sent to Ukraine after 1.5 years, now imagine this scenario for 44 bloody years as you get poorer and poorer every day. That's why One of the most prevalent chants in all anti-regime protests in Iran is: "No to Gaza, No to Lebanon, My life is only for Iran."

- All of Gazans, Hamas fans, Hezbollah etc would gladly come to streets of Tehran and act as suppression arm of Islamic Republic to massacre Iranians just so that their sugardaddy sponsor, Islamic Republic, can stay in power. Last year on Twitter in height of the Mahsa Amini protests, literally every single person with "Palestine" flag in their bio and name were justifying the brutal massacre of our kids, women, teenagers, and men on the streets of Iran.

The hell with them. Sorry if it comes as insensitive...I've seen nothing but misery in my life from Palestinian side. So that's why Iranians are the only "muslim" countries that rarely care about Ummah or Islamic aspect of Palestine stuff. We've suffered enough...plus, we were a nation before Islam even was forced on us, and we'll be a nation long after these cancers (Mullahs) are gone.

Last night in Israel-support rally in Toronto:




« Last Edit: October 10, 2023, 09:18:10 pm by downtown »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #216 on: October 10, 2023, 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: downtown on October 10, 2023, 09:13:29 pm
Yes indeed it is.

Iran is the only "muslim" country where the ordinary people (not the regime mercenaries) are much more pro-Israel or more to say anti-Palestine. The reasons are very simple:

- Palestine was a terrorist training ground for Islamists and Marxists to get military training and import them to Iran to cause chaos in lead up to the 1979 "revolution" which started our downfall and misery.

- Palestinians absolutely love Saddam Hussain. There is a Saddam square in Gaza and even 2 nights ago when there was "celebration rally" for Hammas, the Palestinians were dancing with Saddam posters (I have the video)

- For 44 years, all of our taxes, and money of OUR IRANIAN natural resources has been going to Palestine, Gaza, Hezbollah etc...A large proportion of population in the West is already frustrated and tired of having their tax money sent to Ukraine after 1.5 years, now imagine this scenario for 44 bloody years as you get poorer and poorer every day. That's why One of the most prevalent chants in all anti-regime protests in Iran is: "No to Gaza, No to Lebanon, My life is only for Iran."

- All of Gazans, Hamas fans, Hezbollah etc would gladly come to streets of Tehran and act as suppression arm of Islamic Republic to massacre Iranians just so that their sugardaddy sponsor, Islamic Republic, can stay in power. Last year on Twitter in height of the Mahsa Amini protests, literally every single person with "Palestine" flag in their bio and name were justifying the brutal massacre of our kids, women, teenagers, and men on the streets of Iran.

The hell with them. Sorry if it comes as insensitive...I've seen nothing but misery in my life from Palestinian side. So that's why Iranians are the only "muslim" countries that rarely care about Ummah or Islamic aspect of Palestine stuff. We've suffered enough...plus, we were a nation before Islam even was forced on us, and we'll be a nation long after these cancers (Mullahs) are gone.

Last night in Israel-support rally in Toronto:






Fantastic to see you downtown, glad you have come back on and look forward to keeping up with what's going on in Iran.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #217 on: October 10, 2023, 10:18:52 pm »
This is a shocking message from Nazanin who is a well respected Iranian journalist, who has brought many stories of whats going on in her native land, I have followed her for a long time. It kind of sums everything  that is wrong with the security set up in this wretched country of ours.  :no

Nazanin Boniadi

@NazaninBoniadi
On two occasions in the past week Ive been detained and questioned by
@metpoliceuk
 counterterrorism unit and border officers at Londons Heathrow Airport.

This is at the same time that members of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islam Republic regime operate openly in the UK.

Rather than protecting us against a regime that actively targets its opponents on Western soil, the
@metpoliceuk
s incompetence further undermines our security. I call on the
@ukhomeoffice
 to offer support for dissidents, not distress.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #218 on: October 11, 2023, 05:26:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October 10, 2023, 09:40:32 pm
Fantastic to see you downtown, glad you have come back on and look forward to keeping up with what's going on in Iran.  :)

Thanks Jill, I appreciate it so much. I really hope it's towards the end of them, so I can soon go back home after almost 2 decades and rebuild my own country.

As for news in Iran, a 16-year old schoolgirl, Armita Geranvand was beaten by Morality Police in the metro a week ago and she's been in a coma since (Basically exactly what happened to Mahsa Amini before she died after 3 days in coma) . There is heightened security presence where she's hospitalized and her mom has already been arrested (A lot of parents of those killed in last year's protests have either been arrested or are under house arrest, the ones who went public at least).

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/05/armita-geravand-iran-cctv



Quote
Iranian opposition figures have demanded the release of complete CCTV footage of an incident in which a 16-year-old girl, now in a coma, collapsed after a claimed encounter with hijab police on the Tehran metro.

Armita Geravand remains in hospital after the incident on Sunday. Authorities have released footage that they say substantiates their claim that Armita fainted due to a drop in blood pressure, but witnesses and rights groups abroad allege that she fell during a confrontation with agents because she was not wearing the hijab.

CCTV footage shared by the state news agency IRNA showed Armita without a hijab accompanied by two female friends walking towards the train from the metro platform. Upon entering the carriage, one of the girls is seen immediately backing off and reaching for the ground, before another girl is dragged unconscious from the cabin by passengers.

A witness claimed that soon after Armita entered the carriage a female hijab enforcer started arguing with her because she wasnt wearing a headscarf. The chador-clad woman screamed at her asking her why was she not covered, the witness told the Guardian. Armita then told her Do I ask you to remove your headscarf? Why are you asking me to wear one? Their argument then turned violent. The hijab enforcer started physically attacking Armita and  violently pushed her.

Another witness said Armita was still conscious when she fell on the ground. Witnesses claimed they spotted the same hijab enforcer waiting behind the ambulance that took Armita to the hospital.

State news has not carried any footage from inside the train itself and offered no explanation on why it hadnt been released. Most train cars on the Tehran metro have multiple CCTV cameras, which are viewable by security personnel. Opposition figures say the clock on the footage shows at least 100 seconds is missing.

The human rights group Hengaw said Armitas mother, Shahin Ahmadi, had been arrested on Wednesday and that her whereabouts was unknown. Irans semi-official Tasnim news agency denied the claim, which could not be verified. If Ahmadi has been detained it would suggest that authorities fear she did not believe the official narrative of what happened to her daughter.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, Ahmadi said her daughter had collapsed due to a fall in her blood pressure, but activists said they feared her testimony had been staged.

Rights groups fear that Armita might face the same fate as Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death in a coma last year in the custody of morality police sparked months of nationwide protest. In another echo of the Amini case, a journalist from the Shargh newspaper, who tried to investigate the incident, was briefly detained.

Her friends and family are under pressure, one witness said. I dont expect them to reveal the truth after what happened to Mahsas family.

Narges Mohammadi, a womens rights activist serving a 10-year jail sentence in Evin prison in Tehran, said on Instagram that the governments behaviour shows its desperate attempt to prevent the truth  from being revealed.

The case has begun to draw international attention, including from the German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, who tweeted: Once again a young woman in #Iran is fighting for her life. Just because she showed her hair on the subway. Its unbearable.

Abram Paley, the US deputy special envoy for Iran, tweeted that he was shocked by the reports that the so-called morality police had assaulted Armita. He added: The reported arrest of reporter Maryam Lotfi while investigating this assault is also unacceptable and an affront to journalistic freedoms. The Iranian regime should spend more time worrying about how it treats its own people rather than how the media covers its abuses.

Iran has returned its morality police and hijab enforcement agents to the street in recent months as lawmakers push to enforce even stricter penalties for those flouting the head-covering requirement.

Hengaw claimed that the security guards responsible for policing the hijab at the Tehran metro station where Armita was injured had not reported for work, but it has not been possible to confirm this independently. She was taken to the nearby Fajr hospital, which is now under heavy guard.

Nasser Kanani, a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, described western countries concern about the situation of Iranian women interventionist, biased and dishonest.

Irans few remaining independent newspapers, under ever heavier censorship, have not reported extensively on what happened, but Etemaad, a reformist paper, challenged the government to explain why reporters were being prevented from carrying out their constitutional duty to seek the truth.

A trade union for teachers said in a statement on Wednesday that the ministry of educations security director had visited Armitas school and threatened her teachers. He emphasised that sharing any news or photos of Armita Geravand on social media by her teachers would result in heavy fines and the immediate termination of their contracts, the union said.
« Last Edit: October 11, 2023, 05:28:16 pm by downtown »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #219 on: October 11, 2023, 05:45:26 pm »
Quote from: downtown on October 11, 2023, 05:26:28 pm
Thanks Jill, I appreciate it so much. I really hope it's towards the end of them, so I can soon go back home after almost 2 decades and rebuild my own country.

As for news in Iran, a 16-year old schoolgirl, Armita Geranvand was beaten by Morality Police in the metro a week ago and she's been in a coma since (Basically exactly what happened to Mahsa Amini before she died after 3 days in coma) . There is heightened security presence where she's hospitalized and her mom has already been arrested (A lot of parents of those killed in last year's protests have either been arrested or are under house arrest, the ones who went public at least).

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/05/armita-geravand-iran-cctv



I read about this poor girl the other day and meant to put this on here, such evilness to be attacking your children they are the people of the future. We need to keep this open as a tribute to those who have had the courage to fight this despicable regime. I really hope with everything downtown you get your wish and a new beginning for Iran a country which has such a great and unique history, but has been let down by some odious regimes. You deserve better.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #220 on: October 11, 2023, 08:58:42 pm »
Jill, I've spent a lot of time the last year reading our contemporary history in a lot more details and watching lots of video content from 1940s forward and the more I read, the more I talk to my elders, the more I watch videos of the Pahlavi dynasty, the more I appreciate what they did for this country and makes me cry how they were treated....lots through marxist/islamist propaganda....about Savak for example, all the current Islamic Republic elite were prisoners of Savak in addition to extreme marxists and terrorist MEK organization. It was literally our version of CIA or M16...like any country has...but I urge people to read about White Revolution that Shah did (in 1963) that absolutely changed Iran for so much better for the decades that came right before the wretched "revolution"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Revolution

- Great redistribution of wealth to Iran's working class
- Gave right to vote to women (first country in Middle East to do it)
- explosive economic growth in subsequent decade
- rapid urbanization
- deconstruction of Iran's feudalist customs
- Free and Compulsory Education and a daily free meal for all children from kindergarten to 14 years of age
- Introduction of Social Security and National Insurance for all Iranians
- Workers' Right to Own Shares in the Industrial Complexes

and much more....May he rest in peace ... I'll make a much more detailed post with videos and comparisons when the time is right. But the more I read about the Shah and watch his old interviews (both in Persian, English and French (he was a polyglot) , the more I love him for all the right reasons. His system wasn't perfect and needed some reforms to give more power to parliament, but it's undeniable that Pahlavi dynasty were the most competent and progressive and modern rulers Iran as a country has ever had (at least in the last 400 years).

-----------------
Anyways, terrible news regarding the 16-year old Armita. Reports coming out tonight that she has died ... Another Mahsa Amini a year later :(
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #221 on: October 11, 2023, 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: downtown on October 11, 2023, 08:58:42 pm
Jill, I've spent a lot of time the last year reading our contemporary history in a lot more details and watching lots of video content from 1940s forward and the more I read, the more I talk to my elders, the more I watch videos of the Pahlavi dynasty, the more I appreciate what they did for this country and makes me cry how they were treated....lots through marxist/islamist propaganda....about Savak for example, all the current Islamic Republic elite were prisoners of Savak in addition to extreme marxists and terrorist MEK organization. It was literally our version of CIA or M16...like any country has...but I urge people to read about White Revolution that Shah did (in 1963) that absolutely changed Iran for so much better for the decades that came right before the wretched "revolution"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Revolution

- Great redistribution of wealth to Iran's working class
- Gave right to vote to women (first country in Middle East to do it)
- explosive economic growth in subsequent decade
- rapid urbanization
- deconstruction of Iran's feudalist customs
- Free and Compulsory Education and a daily free meal for all children from kindergarten to 14 years of age
- Introduction of Social Security and National Insurance for all Iranians
- Workers' Right to Own Shares in the Industrial Complexes

and much more....May he rest in peace ... I'll make a much more detailed post with videos and comparisons when the time is right. But the more I read about the Shah and watch his old interviews (both in Persian, English and French (he was a polyglot) , the more I love him for all the right reasons. His system wasn't perfect and needed some reforms to give more power to parliament, but it's undeniable that Pahlavi dynasty were the most competent and progressive and modern rulers Iran as a country has ever had (at least in the last 400 years).

-----------------
Anyways, terrible news regarding the 16-year old Armita. Reports coming out tonight that she has died ... Another Mahsa Amini a year later :(

That's terrible news, RIP Armita.  :(

Thanks for the link, I will certainly have a look and by all means use this thread to put other videos on, I am always interested learning about other cultures.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #222 on: October 28, 2023, 04:54:16 pm »
The sad news has been confirmed officially RIP Armita.  :(


Nazanin Boniadi
@NazaninBoniadi
Devastated to hear that 16-year-old #ArmitaGeravand has died after 28 days in hospital following a reported assault by Islamic Republic morality police while on a Tehran metro, because she wasnt wearing the compulsory hijab. When impunity reigns supreme, history repeats itself. #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #223 on: April 25, 2024, 11:57:34 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #224 on: April 30, 2024, 10:19:40 am »
Grim new details of the last hours of Nika Shakarmi's life after being abducted by regime security forces ...keep in mine, she was 16 !

It's extremely chilling and bone-shaking ... For me, Nika was THE symbol of protests.

The day of revenge against these evil monsters (I think maybe only N.Korea regime compares in evilness, but at least they don't have morality police over there, or in Syria) will be so severe, they won't know what hit them.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-68840881

Quote
An Iranian teenager was sexually assaulted and killed by three men working for Iran's security forces, a leaked document understood to have been written by those forces says.

It has let us map what happened to 16-year-old Nika Shakarami who vanished from an anti-regime protest in 2022.

Her body was found nine days later. The government claimed she killed herself.

We put the report's allegations to Iran's government and its Revolutionary Guards. They did not respond.

Marked "Highly Confidential", the report summarises a hearing on Nika's case held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - the security force that defends the country's Islamic establishment. It includes what it says are the names of her killers and the senior commanders who tried to hide the truth.

It contains disturbing details of events in the back of an undercover van in which security forces were restraining Nika. These include:

One of the men molested her while he was sitting on her
Despite being handcuffed and restrained, she fought back, kicking and swearing
An admission that this provoked the men to beat her with batons
There are numerous fake Iranian official documents in circulation, so the BBC spent months checking every detail with multiple sources.

Our extensive investigations indicate the papers we obtained do chronicle the teenager's last movements.

Short presentational grey line
Nika Shakarami's disappearance and death were widely reported, and her picture has become synonymous with the fight by women in Iran for greater freedoms. As street protests spread across Iran in the autumn of 2022, her name was shouted by crowds furious at the country's strict rules on the compulsory veil [hijab].

The Woman, Life, Freedom movement had been sparked just days earlier by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. She died from injuries sustained in police custody according to a UN fact-finding mission after being accused of not wearing her hijab properly.

In Nika's case, her family found her body in a mortuary more than a week after she disappeared from a protest. But Iran's authorities denied Nika's death was connected to the demonstration and, after conducting their own investigation, said that she had died by suicide.

Just before she vanished, Nika was filmed on the evening of 20 September near Laleh Park in central Tehran, standing on a dumpster setting fire to hijabs.

Others around her chanted "death to the dictator" - referring to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What she could not have known at the time is that she was being watched, as the classified report makes clear.

Addressed to the IRGC's commander-in-chief, it says it is based on extensive talks with its teams that policed that protest.

Monitoring the demonstration were several undercover security units, the document's account begins.

It says one of these - Team 12 - suspected the teenager "of leadership, due to her unconventional behaviour and repeated calls with her mobile phone".

The team sent one of its operatives into the crowd, posing as a protester, to confirm Nika was indeed one of the demonstration's leaders. Then, according to the report, he called in his team to arrest her. But she fled.

Her aunt had previously told BBC Persian that Nika rang a friend that night to say she was being chased by security forces.

Almost an hour passed before she was spotted again, says the report, when she was detained and put in the team's vehicle - an unmarked freezer van.

Nika was in the rear compartment with three Team 12 members - Arash Kalhor, Sadegh Monjazy, and Behrooz Sadeghy.

Their team leader Morteza Jalil was up front with the driver.

The group then attempted to find somewhere to take her, the report says.

They tried a temporary police camp nearby but were turned away because it was overcrowded.

So they continued to a detention centre, a 35-minute drive away, whose commander initially agreed to admit Nika. But then he changed his mind.

"The accused [Nika] was constantly swearing and chanting," he told investigators for the report.

"At that time, there were 14 other female detainees at the station and my perception was that she could agitate the others.

"I was worried she would cause a riot".

Morteza Jalil once again contacted his IRGC HQ for advice, says the report, and was told to head to Tehran's notorious Evin Prison.

En route, he said he began to hear crashing noises behind him coming from the pitch-dark rear compartment of the van.

We know what he was hearing, from the testimony outlined in the document from the men guarding Nika in the back.

One of them, Behrooz Sadeghy, said as soon as she had been put back into the van after being rejected by the detention centre, Nika had started to swear and shout.

"Arash Kalhor gagged her mouth with his socks but she started struggling. Then Sadegh [Monjazy] laid her on the chest freezer and sat on her. The situation calmed," he told investigators.

"I don't know what happened, but after a few minutes she started swearing. I couldn't see anything, I could only hear fighting and bashing."

But Arash Kalhor gave further chilling details.

He says he briefly turned on his phone torch and saw Sadegh Monjazy "[has] put his hand inside her trousers".

Arash Kalhor said after that they lost control.

"He doesn't know who [was doing it], but he could hear the baton hitting the accused [Nika]... 'I started to kick and punch but really didn't know if I was hitting our guys or the accused.'"

But Sadegh Monjazy contradicted Arash Kalhor's statement, which he said was motivated by professional jealousy. He denied putting his hand in her trousers - but said he could not deny that he became "aroused" while sitting on her and touched Nika's buttocks.

He said this provoked Nika - despite the fact her hands were tied behind her back - to scratch him and jolt so that he fell over.

"She kicked at my face, so I had to defend myself."

From the van's cabin, Morteza Jalil ordered the driver to pull over.

He opened the rear door to discover Nika's lifeless body.

He said he cleaned the blood from her face and head - "which were not in a good condition".

This echoes the state in which Nika's mother says she eventually found her daughter in the mortuary, and Nika's death certificate - obtained by BBC Persian in October 2022 - which states she was killed by "multiple injuries caused by blows with a hard object".

Team leader Morteza Jalil admitted he didn't try to find out what had happened.

"I was only thinking about how to transfer her and didn't ask any questions of anyone. I only asked: 'Is she breathing?' I think it was Behrooz Sadeghy who answered, 'no, she is dead'."

With a killing on his hands, Jalil called the IRGC's HQ for a third time.

On this occasion, he spoke to a more senior officer, codenamed "Naeem 16".

"We already had deaths in our stations, and I didn't want the number to rise to 20," Naeem 16 told the investigation. "Bringing her to the base wouldn't have solved any problems."

He told Jalil to simply "dump her on the street". Jalil said they left Nika's body in a quiet street under Tehran's Yadegar-e-Emam highway.

The report concludes that a sexual assault caused the fight in the rear compartment of the van, and that strikes from Team 12 had caused Nika's death.

"Three batons and three Tasers were all used. It is not clear which one of the blows was the fatal one," it says.

The report contradicts the government's narrative of what happened to Nika. Nearly a month after her funeral, state television broadcast the results of the official investigation, which said Nika had jumped to her death from a building.

It showed CCTV of a person it claimed was Nika entering an apartment block, but Nika's mother told BBC Persian in a phone interview that she could not "under any circumstances, confirm that person is Nika".

"We all know that they are lying," Nasrin Shakarami later told a BBC documentary, discussing authorities' claims about the deaths of protesters.

Short presentational grey line
The BBC Eye investigation was not just concerned with the content of the report, but whether it could be trusted as an artefact.

Sometimes, what appear to be official Iranian documents and other materials circulating on the internet are found to have been faked.

Most of these counterfeit documents, however, are easy to spot because they clearly diverge from official formatting - showing erroneous spacing and letter headings, or containing significant grammatical or spelling errors.

They might also include the wrong official slogan or logo for the year they purport to originate from, or an anachronistic title for a government agency or department, for example.

Another indicator is language that does not match the very specific style that tends to be used by Iranian official bodies.

The document our investigation centred on contained a few such inconsistencies. For instance, the "Naja" police force quoted in the report was known as "Faraja" at the time.

Therefore, to further test the document's veracity, we gave it to a former Iranian intelligence officer who has seen hundreds of legitimate ones.

He rang the IRGC archive - using an official code issued each day to senior intelligence officers in Iran - to check if the case file this report was allegedly part of really existed and what it was about.

He received confirmation that it did, and that the report's number showed it was part of a 322-page case file on anti-government protesters in 2022.

While we can never be 100% certain, this gave us confidence that it is genuine.

His unique access to the IRGC also helped us iron out another mystery - the identity of "Naeem 16", the man who told the team to dump Nika's body.

The former intelligence officer did this by making another call - this time to someone inside Iran's military apparatus. He was told Naeem 16 is the call sign for a Captain Mohammad Zamani, serving in the IRGC.

That name is listed as one of the attendees at the five-hour hearing into Nika's death that the report summarises.

We put the allegations to the IRGC and the Iranian government. They did not respond.

The men responsible for Nika's death were not punished, so far as we know.

A clue as to why that might be the case can be found in the document itself. All of Team 12 - who were at the hearing - are listed in the report and to the right of their names is the group to which they belong: "Hezbollah".

This refers to an Iranian paramilitary group, Hezbollah, unrelated to the Lebanese group of the same name. Its members are used by the IRGC but sometimes operate outside its jurisdiction, as the report seems to acknowledge:

"Since the above persons belonged to the forces of Hezbollah, following up this case beyond obtaining the necessary commitments and security guarantees has not been possible," it says.

IRGC officer Naeem 16, on the other hand, was given a written reprimand, it adds.

As many as 551 protesters were killed by security forces during Iran's Woman, Life, Freedom movement, most of them by gunfire, according to the UN's fact-finding mission.

The protests subsided after a few months due to the bloody crackdown by security forces. There followed a lull in activity by Iran's morality police, but a new crackdown on breaches of the Islamic dress code began earlier this month.

Among those to have been arrested is Nika's elder sister, Aida..
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #225 on: May 6, 2024, 10:34:32 am »
A man has received the death sentence for supporting women's rights. His name is Mahmoud Mehrabi.

https://twitter.com/GhonchehAzad/status/1787177807908327452
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,015
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #226 on: May 6, 2024, 10:38:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  6, 2024, 10:34:32 am
A man has received the death sentence for supporting women's rights. His name is Mahmoud Mehrabi.

https://twitter.com/GhonchehAzad/status/1787177807908327452

So disgusting and dispiriting this. Such a courageous young man.
« Last Edit: May 6, 2024, 10:40:15 am by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:23:29 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 