the high court says it was the case that they knew didn’t it?



Ive met the head teacher. She’s brilliant at what she does, absolutely brilliant, but she does do some things that are divisive.

I thought they would lose actually, but when I read the judgment it all sounds quite sensible.



According to what Ive read on the BBC, The ban on prayer came in response to muslims, including the child praying in the school.In March 2023, up to 30 students began praying in the school's yard, using blazers to kneel on, the High Court heard.Pupils are not allowed to gather in groups of more than four, including in the school yard.due to concerns about a "culture shift" towards "segregation between religious groups and intimidation within the group of Muslim pupils", the court was told.I took that to mean the ban was in response to the prayingShe might well be good at what she does but that doesn't necessarily prove her a good person