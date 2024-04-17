According to what Ive read on the BBC, The ban on prayer came in response to muslims, including the child praying in the school.



In March 2023, up to 30 students began praying in the school's yard, using blazers to kneel on, the High Court heard.



Pupils are not allowed to gather in groups of more than four, including in the school yard.



The school introduced the ban in the same month due to concerns about a "culture shift" towards "segregation between religious groups and intimidation within the group of Muslim pupils", the court was told.







I took that to mean the ban was in response to the praying





She might well be good at what she does but that doesn't necessarily prove her a good person





Its also worth reading her response. She is a good person, what person would work as hard as she does for so long to get such good outcomes for her students without being so? It doesnt mean I agree with everything she says though. People arent black or white, they arent good or bad, life is much more complex than that.As far as I know, the number of Muslim students applying to the school increased notably. They seem to have feared that with such high numbers of students potentially wanting to pray publicly at lunch time, it may have become uncomfortable for those students who either did not want to or were not Muslim.Its quite an interesting issue. We allow our Muslim students to use a prayer room, but we are a faith school so it would be utter hypocrisy not to. However there is no pressure for students to do so, nor would this ever be tolerated. We do have an issue where Muslim students are choosing non halal options in the canteen though. This has caused push back from some parents where they want us to intervene. We wont do that as its not our place to do so.It is regrettable (of course) that she has received death threats. But perhaps not surprising