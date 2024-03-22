« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1294843 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,279
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24880 on: March 22, 2024, 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 22, 2024, 01:40:15 pm
Thats nothing. Theres a bloke on here who always posts about teams and leagues he has absolutely no time for.

Bloody people coming on here and posting on boards about subjects related to those boards!
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,279
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24881 on: March 22, 2024, 02:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 22, 2024, 01:43:36 pm
Films and music too.

Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24882 on: March 22, 2024, 02:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 22, 2024, 02:32:18 pm
Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.

:D

Ive still never seen that. Worth a watch?
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24883 on: March 22, 2024, 03:00:47 pm »
I just quickly sift through RAWK these days I'm afraid so apologies for effectively now being a mere interloper but reading what I can only term the naive posts of some within this particular thread compels me to do a quick post on what, lets be honest, is or at least should be a mind numbing issue for every true Red.

Cutting right to the chase, the thing is no way on God's earth are the three major game/result/possibly season changing referee/VAR decisions that Liverpool have suffered this season been borne out of mere officialdom incompetence, albeit that such utter incompetence is so plainly manifest in virtually every Premier League game I've seen either live or on screen.

No, the clear reality is that the officials in question in the specific games which have caused such anguish to every true supporter of our amazing club simply did not want to adjudicate in Liverpool's favour for any of the incidents despite the clear and overwhelming evidence which, with 100% certainty, should have compelled them to do so and more pointedly would have compelled any fair minded officials to do so.

We can take all three of the incidents in question - the disallowed Diaz goal, the Odegaard handball in the box and  the Doku kung fu assault -  and each one is crystal clear in respect of the decision that should have been given in Liverpool's favour by the collective officials. Yet in each case the officials contrived to ignore that crystal clear evidence to ensure the decision did not favour Liverpool.

There are, of course, a myriad of other decisions both this season and in past seasons both on and off the field of play and notably in the seemingly unerring selection of, shall we term them, scarcely our favourite match officials for Liverpool games. However, to harp on about these aspects merely serves to muddy the waters of the three huge adjudications which could have - but still hopefully will not have - a crushingly disastrous impact on our Premier League season.

As to what compels the officials in question and their ex-SYP lord and master to behave and rule in the way they have done by rejecting the reality of each situation and ruling against us, there is nobody other than the protagonists themselves who know the answer to that.

It may simply be intrinsic bias - corrupt as that is in the case of what is supposed to be impartial officialdom. It may be even more sinister than that. We can all have our suspicions but none of us can actually know. Certainly at this stage of the current shitshow we are all being subjected to.

However, mere incompetence is one thing it simply cannot be, given the manner in which we all witnessed each of the decisions being arrived at and subsequently either lamely and misleadingly apologized for in the case of the Diaz disallowed goal or supported in the case of the other two incidents.

The comments of the Man United fan Mark Godbridge in his superb video condemnation of the Webb response to the Doku debacle which someone posted above and a trawl through some of the associated comments in the wake of it of other non-Liverpool fans including even some Man City fans do actually provide a modicum of solace.

That said, the awful reality is nothing can compensate for the desecration of the so crucial level playing field philosophy and with it game we are all so attached to which is now blighting us all. Winning the league will, needless to say, make the pain go away and send us into our personal and collective nirvana. When all's told, however, what it won't do, sadly, is to dispel the rot at the very heart of our game.     
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24884 on: March 22, 2024, 03:09:46 pm »
Spot on Timbo
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24885 on: March 22, 2024, 03:42:03 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,479
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24886 on: March 22, 2024, 07:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 22, 2024, 02:32:18 pm
Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24887 on: March 22, 2024, 07:57:38 pm »
"Ollie" doesnt like these last few posts !!

Cricket umpires are all friends im sure but you dont see 3rd umpire go yeah snicko shows an edge to keeper but its not a big edge so stick witj not out....yeah out no not out....check complete.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24888 on: March 23, 2024, 02:09:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on March 22, 2024, 11:16:32 am
Problem is. Nobody could actually be that shit and still be in a job.

The Tories say hi.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,189
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24889 on: March 23, 2024, 02:33:33 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 22, 2024, 03:00:47 pm
snip.     

Good post. I was mostly on the "incompetence, not bias/conspiracy" side for a long time, but the brazen gaslighting and alternative fact-telling after the drop ball and the Doku incident have convinced me there is more to it than myopia or bottling of big occasions. And I wasn't even particularly bothered by the Doku incident in the immediate aftermath- I thought it was a penalty but "you've seen them not given" - but reading the transcript of Oliver's interaction with the VAR/AVAR, the continued parroting by the media and PGMOL boss of the demonstrable lie of Doku winning the ball, the Ministry of Truth-level description of the event by Atwell (unless things have changed since I was a ref and a "high chest" is now a thing), Oliver going from being the country's best ref to one of its worst while travelling to the UAE on massive moonlighting deals that PGMOL have adjudged to be fine and dandy, all tells me there is more likely than not to be fire behind the smoke.
« Last Edit: March 23, 2024, 10:48:39 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,090
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24890 on: March 23, 2024, 09:12:47 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on March 21, 2024, 02:15:34 am
Craig Burley rips 'UTTER GARBAGE' from Howard Webb regarding Liverpool no-call|
ESPN FC
https://youtu.be/X-0NDJmDAr4?si=urSaSQ0l6suMRNV0
Thanks for posting that, I've only just seen it.
Thoroughly depressing and anger inducing.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24891 on: March 23, 2024, 09:22:33 am »
Quote from: John C on March 23, 2024, 09:12:47 am
Thanks for posting that, I've only just seen it.
Thoroughly depressing and anger inducing.
At least some people are starting to speak out about it.
For me, its reached crisis point. It has to stop now. The officials have gotten away with it for too long.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,090
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24892 on: March 24, 2024, 10:57:55 am »
Some posts from the last day or so are now in the conspiracy thread in the main forum.

Let's keep this for VAR & Refs please  :wave
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,275
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24893 on: March 24, 2024, 05:03:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 24, 2024, 10:57:55 am
Some posts from the last day or so are now in the conspiracy thread in the main forum.

Let's keep this for VAR & Refs please  :wave
That action must be reviewed by VAR, John.  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,753
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24894 on: March 24, 2024, 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 24, 2024, 05:03:03 pm
That action must be reviewed by VAR, John.  ;D

Good process.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,279
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24895 on: Yesterday at 11:36:34 am »
The interesting thing that might happen here is if we have Liverpool completely out of the title race, suddenly getting a raft of decisions for them (and the usual outrage from the media that we get any decisions)

I have noticed when we've been fucked by PGMOL and we're out of everything that suddenly we get the normal decisions that any club gets that we rarely do

Similar to us getting booted up and down the pitch for 85+ minutes and nothing from the ref, followed by 3 or 4 yellows for the opposition after the game plays out (Presumably so they can say they aren't fucking bent and gave 3 or 4 yellows to both sides- even though we seem to get very early yellows for pretty much nothing and in most games, we'll have an oppo player committing three or four yellow card offences which are ignored before finally getting one once the game has gone)

It was my mate that pointed that out last season. The stats on that are interesting, if anyone can be arsed digging them up.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24896 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
Similar to us getting booted up and down the pitch for 85+ minutes and nothing from the ref, followed by 3 or 4 yellows for the opposition after the game plays out (Presumably so they can say they aren't fucking bent and gave 3 or 4 yellows to both sides- even though we seem to get very early yellows for pretty much nothing and in most games, we'll have an oppo player committing three or four yellow card offences which are ignored before finally getting one once the game has gone)

This happens pretty much every game though, referees feel a lot more comfortable dishing out yellows when they know it's unlikely to influence the result. I don't think this specific example has much to do with us at all.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,735
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24897 on: Yesterday at 01:21:44 pm »
So you can foul someone in a way that will affect the result, but not be punished in a way that will affect the result. No wonder the game is fucked.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24898 on: Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:21:44 pm
So you can foul someone in a way that will affect the result, but not be punished in a way that will affect the result. No wonder the game is fucked.

I'm not attempting to justify it, I'm pointing out that it's something they do for all games not just ours.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24899 on: Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
The interesting thing that might happen here is if we have Liverpool completely out of the title race, suddenly getting a raft of decisions for them (and the usual outrage from the media that we get any decisions)

I have noticed when we've been fucked by PGMOL and we're out of everything that suddenly we get the normal decisions that any club gets that we rarely do

Similar to us getting booted up and down the pitch for 85+ minutes and nothing from the ref, followed by 3 or 4 yellows for the opposition after the game plays out (Presumably so they can say they aren't fucking bent and gave 3 or 4 yellows to both sides- even though we seem to get very early yellows for pretty much nothing and in most games, we'll have an oppo player committing three or four yellow card offences which are ignored before finally getting one once the game has gone)

It was my mate that pointed that out last season. The stats on that are interesting, if anyone can be arsed digging them up.

True.

I noticed when we used to finish 3rd/4th Neville/Sky used to big us up great football top manager Klopp easy to say as he knows we arent winning.

Soon as we challenged he used to have an heart attack if City looked like dropping points in April.

Its all broken the system as it stands it needs independent VAR staff but the arguement is "Ollie/Atwell" are a team ....yeah and dont we know it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,222
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24900 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm
I'm not attempting to justify it, I'm pointing out that it's something they do for all games not just ours.

That's actually corruption that - their job is to apply the LOTG fairly to all teams, not ignore them and thus give advantages to teams who cheat by fouling all game and letting them off with it.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24901 on: Today at 02:09:34 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 23, 2024, 02:33:33 am
Good post. I was mostly on the "incompetence, not bias/conspiracy" side for a long time, but the brazen gaslighting and alternative fact-telling after the drop ball and the Doku incident have convinced me there is more to it than myopia or bottling of big occasions. And I wasn't even particularly bothered by the Doku incident in the immediate aftermath- I thought it was a penalty but "you've seen them not given" - but reading the transcript of Oliver's interaction with the VAR/AVAR, the continued parroting by the media and PGMOL boss of the demonstrable lie of Doku winning the ball, the Ministry of Truth-level description of the event by Atwell (unless things have changed since I was a ref and a "high chest" is now a thing), Oliver going from being the country's best ref to one of its worst while travelling to the UAE on massive moonlighting deals that PGMOL have adjudged to be fine and dandy, all tells me there is more likely than not to be fire behind the smoke.

Got to say I didn't see it at the game and didn't know about it until I watched it on the telly when I got home. It was of course 100% a clear pen but then listening to the studio pundits afterwards especially Carragher I do have to admit I did start to have fleeting doubts about my own interpretation, even thinking that just maybe with all the recent rule changes that for some strange reason such dangerous kicking was no longer considered foul play. So I  phoned my son in law (a Blue) to check with him and it took no more than a moment for me to re-enter the real world and realise that Carragher and the others had been spouting complete fucking bollocks as of course such dangerous kicking was a clear foul.

The subsequent Howard Webb attempt to present a 50-50 interpretation was of course so preposterous it was nigh impossible to believe even a lying low life such as him could have gone through with it.

And as you rightly say, the desperation of his attempt to defend such an officialdom abomination - as so brilliantly illustrated by Man united fanatic Mark Goldbridge in his You Tube piece - must surely convince even those Reds hitherto so sceptical of what they consider merely tin foil hat conspiracies concerning our club to re-examine their scepticism when reflecting on the absurdities and lies of this particular judgement in tandem with the other two crucial injustices highlighted in my earlier post.

As I stressed above, none of us can know what lies behind these three utter travesties. All we do know is that for whatever reason the officials both on field and in the VAR studio chose not to favour Liverpool with decisions that any fair and impartial officials would most certainly have done. Whether that  is down to unconscious bias or something more sinister we do not know.

What it cannot possibly be when reflecting on the circumstances surrounding all three episodes is mere incompetence and ineptitude of officials of such high station in the refereeing pyramid, as some within both the threads dealing with these matters on this forum seem to have so doggedly maintained. As I see it, surely no Liverpudlian worthy of the name can surely still believe such an explanation now that the weasel lying of Webb regarding the latest episode has so vividly exposed the shams we've all had to witness and endure.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 