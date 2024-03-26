« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Quote from: Garlic Red on March 25, 2024, 10:38:40 pm
How long do we truly believe Edwards and Hughes have been involved with goings on this season?

I find it hard to believe Hughes handed in his notice in November or whenever it was without a clear idea of where he was heading to. I also find it hard to believe that it took for a meeting during the Sloan conference for Edwards to be swayed to return. He might have signed the paperwork then but Id be shocked if theyre both just getting going now. They wont have been working day to day, but Im firmly of the belief that our pursuit of a new manager will be heavily influenced by Edwards, Hughes, Spearman and Gordon. Again, Id be shocked if we appointed a manager that Hughes wasnt completely convinced by or in favour of, likewise, we wont be appointing a manager that doesnt want to come and work alongside Hughes.

We read that when Edwards handed in his notice, essentially Ward taken over for most of that year before officially stepping into role. I think Hughes will have been working on who our next manager is for a while.

Edwards posted on LinkedIn, in January, about looking for someone at his company for an upcoming vacancy and I think there were a few wink emojis/ reactions. It's very likely it was all agreed months ago but formalities only done recently, or they were still ironing out key terms etc.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Eeyore on March 26, 2024, 10:23:45 am
Last season Bournemouth brought in O'Neil as manager after we beat them 9-0 and they had an incredible turnaround and stayed up comfortably. Hughes then got rid of O'Neil and brought in Iraola. At the time Hughes handed in his notice that looked like a disastrous move.

O'Neil's Wolves started the season well and were comfortably in mid-table and were giving the top teams really tough games. Bournemouth had a terrible start to the season and won only 1 of their first 11 and had managed only 6 points from those 11 games and were in the bottom three on goal difference, with a minus 18 goal difference.

Hughes announcing his departure could easily have been more about Bournemouth's poor start than an expectation that he was going to get a top job. The first reports of Hughes handing in his notice came around the 9th of November. Given Klopp only told FSG of his intention to leave in November so I can't see the timeframe being right.

You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.
Boavista might be the rumoured Portugal club FSG are wanting to buy.
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2024, 05:45:18 pm
Boavista might be the rumoured Portugal club FSG are wanting to buy.

Would make sense. Currently owned by the owner of Bordeaux. 28k stadium.
Quote from: CraigDS on March 26, 2024, 03:04:14 pm
Where is that from? I'd be surprised if he hasn't well started given he wasn't under contract to another club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-fsgs-appointment-michael-edwards-ceo-football?amp=1

I dont doubt hes already started, but would be very surprised if Hughes isnt also doing work for us already.
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

I think a key point is that FSG was at that stage looking to sell the club or to sell a stake in the club. Gordon had stepped back from day-to-day running of the club and Hogan was in essence doing two jobs. That kind of situation isn't conducive to appointing a full-time Sporting Director. You would expect that would be left to any new owners or in the case of a minority stake, allowing investors to have an input. 
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, and share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings, and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.

If I were to make a guess. I would say that FSG was at a crossroads. They obviously wanted to be heavily involved in reforming both English football and in creating a breakaway European Super League. When both failed to come to fruition. I think it is likely that they took a step back to evaluate whether they should continue in European Football or to cash in and invest in US sports like the Vegas NBA franchise opportunity.

For me, the likelihood is that they have now decided that their investment in European Football has plenty of headroom and have decided to go all in. That would explain recruiting Edwards as Football CEO and pushing forward with a multi-club model. It wouldn't surprise me if Edwards insistence that he wants a bigger role has influenced the decision to go for a multi-club setup.   
Echo's Business journo saying FSG not after Toulouse. Didn;t deny it being a French club though.  :D

https://twitter.com/_DavePowell/status/1772945433637056746

Quote
NEW: FSG are NOT planning on acquiring Toulouse. No talks have been held, and no talks are planned.

[@_DavePowell]
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.


Nothing would surprise me these days, not even if Xabi agreed to take on the Liverpool job in 2015 but only if we appointed Klopp to get the squad ready and so he could have a stab at management first.  Even if I heard LFC had made a pre-contract agreement with Edward's mum in 1984 it would not surprise me.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Echo's Business journo saying FSG not after Toulouse. Didn;t deny it being a French club though.  :D

https://twitter.com/_DavePowell/status/1772945433637056746

Toulouse?
Everton surely?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 26, 2024, 06:30:35 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-fsgs-appointment-michael-edwards-ceo-football?amp=1

I dont doubt hes already started, but would be very surprised if Hughes isnt also doing work for us already.

I think whoever wrote that article just got it wrong, I'm pretty sure he started officially as of the FSG press release, and spoke about Hughe's joining here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/richard-hughes-appointed-lfcs-new-sporting-director
Quote from: Eeyore on March 26, 2024, 06:33:33 pm
I think a key point is that FSG was at that stage looking to sell the club or to sell a stake in the club. Gordon had stepped back from day-to-day running of the club and Hogan was in essence doing two jobs. That kind of situation isn't conducive to appointing a full-time Sporting Director. You would expect that would be left to any new owners or in the case of a minority stake, allowing investors to have an input. 
If I were to make a guess. I would say that FSG was at a crossroads. They obviously wanted to be heavily involved in reforming both English football and in creating a breakaway European Super League. When both failed to come to fruition. I think it is likely that they took a step back to evaluate whether they should continue in European Football or to cash in and invest in US sports like the Vegas NBA franchise opportunity.

For me, the likelihood is that they have now decided that their investment in European Football has plenty of headroom and have decided to go all in. That would explain recruiting Edwards as Football CEO and pushing forward with a multi-club model. It wouldn't surprise me if Edwards insistence that he wants a bigger role has influenced the decision to go for a multi-club setup.

As the other poster said, it had probably been brewing. I'm sure Klopp had had enough last season. On the pitch was a mess and the squad needed gutting a bit with a whole new midfield required. Off the pitch he had the sideshow of FSG announcing they're selling the club, months after Klopp had signed a new deal. Gordon then steps back and there's been a real braindrain behind the scenes already with Edwards out, the club doctor walking at the start of the season and then Ward announces he's fucking off as well. It was a real shitshow.

Ultimately Klopp wouldn't have wanted to leave the club in the lurch so stuck around this season for the rebuild, to get everything back on track. Rather than appoint a sporting director, Ibiza Jorge - one of Klopp's mates - was given the gig for the season, rather than anything more permanent.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm
I'm sure Klopp had had enough last season. On the pitch was a mess and the squad needed gutting a bit with a whole new midfield required. Off the pitch he had the sideshow of FSG announcing they're selling the club, months after Klopp had signed a new deal. Gordon then steps back and there's been a real braindrain behind the scenes already with Edwards out, the club doctor walking at the start of the season and then Ward announces he's fucking off as well. It was a real shitshow.

Ultimately Klopp wouldn't have wanted to leave the club in the lurch so stuck around this season for the rebuild, to get everything back on track. Rather than appoint a sporting director, Ibiza Jorge - one of Klopp's mates - was given the gig for the season, rather than anything more permanent.

Fucking FSG, Klopp should sue them.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:10:41 pm
Fucking FSG, Klopp should sue them.

I can't see him suing them. Wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't see his contract out though. ;)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:23:41 pm
I can't see him suing them. Wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't see his contract out though. ;)

But even the doctor left Al, the doctor. It sounds criminally negligible to allow anyone to work under such conditions. I'm surprised the FA didn't step in.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:28:06 pm
But even the doctor left Al, the doctor. It sounds criminally negligible to allow anyone to work under such conditions. I'm surprised the FA didn't step in.

The reality with the club doctor walking out at the start of last season is we've had injury after injury ever since, with no restbite, including players coming back from injury before getting the same injury again a game or two and being out a lot longer.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:55:54 pm
Toulouse?
Everton surely?

He missed a great headline "FSG don't want Toulouse."
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm
The reality with the club doctor walking out at the start of last season is we've had injury after injury ever since, with no restbite, including players coming back from injury before getting the same injury again a game or two and being out a lot longer.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Tell me you know fuck all about sports science without telling me you know nothing about sports science.

Doctor Doctor! I have an irrational fear of sausages.

I fear the wurst!

No resbite from the onslaught...
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm
No resbite from the onslaught...

Doctor, Doctor - Aaa, Eee, I, oooh! You...
I think you may have irrtitable vowel syndrome..
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm
Doctor, Doctor - Aaa, Eee, I, oooh! You...
I think you may have irrtitable vowel syndrome..
Doctor! Doctor! I can't stop singing "The Green Green Grass of Home" , "Delilah" and "Sex Bomb"
 - It sounds as though you have Tom Jones syndrome.
Tom Jones syndrome? I've never heard of that; is it common?
 - "It's not unusual..."
