Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 526949 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5920 on: March 26, 2024, 03:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 25, 2024, 10:38:40 pm
How long do we truly believe Edwards and Hughes have been involved with goings on this season?

I find it hard to believe Hughes handed in his notice in November or whenever it was without a clear idea of where he was heading to. I also find it hard to believe that it took for a meeting during the Sloan conference for Edwards to be swayed to return. He might have signed the paperwork then but Id be shocked if theyre both just getting going now. They wont have been working day to day, but Im firmly of the belief that our pursuit of a new manager will be heavily influenced by Edwards, Hughes, Spearman and Gordon. Again, Id be shocked if we appointed a manager that Hughes wasnt completely convinced by or in favour of, likewise, we wont be appointing a manager that doesnt want to come and work alongside Hughes.

We read that when Edwards handed in his notice, essentially Ward taken over for most of that year before officially stepping into role. I think Hughes will have been working on who our next manager is for a while.

Edwards posted on LinkedIn, in January, about looking for someone at his company for an upcoming vacancy and I think there were a few wink emojis/ reactions. It's very likely it was all agreed months ago but formalities only done recently, or they were still ironing out key terms etc.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5921 on: March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 26, 2024, 10:23:45 am
Last season Bournemouth brought in O'Neil as manager after we beat them 9-0 and they had an incredible turnaround and stayed up comfortably. Hughes then got rid of O'Neil and brought in Iraola. At the time Hughes handed in his notice that looked like a disastrous move.

O'Neil's Wolves started the season well and were comfortably in mid-table and were giving the top teams really tough games. Bournemouth had a terrible start to the season and won only 1 of their first 11 and had managed only 6 points from those 11 games and were in the bottom three on goal difference, with a minus 18 goal difference.

Hughes announcing his departure could easily have been more about Bournemouth's poor start than an expectation that he was going to get a top job. The first reports of Hughes handing in his notice came around the 9th of November. Given Klopp only told FSG of his intention to leave in November so I can't see the timeframe being right.

You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5922 on: March 26, 2024, 05:45:18 pm »
Boavista might be the rumoured Portugal club FSG are wanting to buy.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5923 on: March 26, 2024, 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2024, 05:45:18 pm
Boavista might be the rumoured Portugal club FSG are wanting to buy.

Would make sense. Currently owned by the owner of Bordeaux. 28k stadium.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5924 on: March 26, 2024, 06:30:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 26, 2024, 03:04:14 pm
Where is that from? I'd be surprised if he hasn't well started given he wasn't under contract to another club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-fsgs-appointment-michael-edwards-ceo-football?amp=1

I dont doubt hes already started, but would be very surprised if Hughes isnt also doing work for us already.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5925 on: March 26, 2024, 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

I think a key point is that FSG was at that stage looking to sell the club or to sell a stake in the club. Gordon had stepped back from day-to-day running of the club and Hogan was in essence doing two jobs. That kind of situation isn't conducive to appointing a full-time Sporting Director. You would expect that would be left to any new owners or in the case of a minority stake, allowing investors to have an input. 
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, and share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings, and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.

If I were to make a guess. I would say that FSG was at a crossroads. They obviously wanted to be heavily involved in reforming both English football and in creating a breakaway European Super League. When both failed to come to fruition. I think it is likely that they took a step back to evaluate whether they should continue in European Football or to cash in and invest in US sports like the Vegas NBA franchise opportunity.

For me, the likelihood is that they have now decided that their investment in European Football has plenty of headroom and have decided to go all in. That would explain recruiting Edwards as Football CEO and pushing forward with a multi-club model. It wouldn't surprise me if Edwards insistence that he wants a bigger role has influenced the decision to go for a multi-club setup.   
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5926 on: March 27, 2024, 02:16:56 pm »
Echo's Business journo saying FSG not after Toulouse. Didn;t deny it being a French club though.  :D

https://twitter.com/_DavePowell/status/1772945433637056746

Quote
NEW: FSG are NOT planning on acquiring Toulouse. No talks have been held, and no talks are planned.

[@_DavePowell]
« Last Edit: March 27, 2024, 02:19:56 pm by Samie »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5927 on: March 27, 2024, 02:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 26, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
You might be right, Im not disagreeing.

My own personal view which is completely made up by me is I feel like this whole thing has been brewing for a long time. I felt something was happening pretty much the moment Ward handed in his notice and the initial reports were Liverpool arent going to look for his replacement until hes left, then when we appointed Schmadtke, again, it felt bizarre for such a forward-thinking company that seemingly embraces modern ideas, modern tech and modern leadership, that they would turn to a retired journeyman for a position thats perceived to be crucial at the club. Americans value the suits far more than the majority of British football fans, it was a bizarre appointment.

These are all people who will speak to each other a lot, share their ideas, plans for the future, feelings and developments in life. Ive found it very hard to believe that Jurgen dropped the bombshell in November without anyone having an inkling it was coming. Lijnders obviously mentioned theyd discussed it in the summer, I feel like Klopp discussed leaving last season and Gordon persuaded him to stay for another year, brought in Schmadtke to make that year easier and knew he had to work on something big to bring Edwards back. They probably asked Jurgen for a decision before the calendar year end so they could get everything in motion and notices could be served. On top of that, Edwards being a good friend to Ian Graham is happy to do a year at Ludonautics to help get that off the ground and be the headline name for that company, get a few clubs on board before leaving for a bigger project for FSG.

Well obviously never know how the dominoes truly fell and what led to what. I just have a hard time believing all of these things have happened in such a relatively short space of time and happen to be a coincidence. I imagine Edwards remained a confidant of Gordons at times, I dont believe theyll have been sat in a boozer discussing it, but I do believe Gordon will have asked for a promise of sorts that he doesnt go elsewhere (it seems he was offered a similar role to what he has here by Chelsea and Ineos) with one eye on the day Jurgen leaves and who would be best to guide the club out of that period.

Is this tin foil hat stuff? Ive no idea, Ive just been surprised at how such a large plan (multi club, Gordon changing role, top people being head hunted in the UK and Europe) appears to be developing very quickly. It just feels like this is something thats around a year or so in the making.


Nothing would surprise me these days, not even if Xabi agreed to take on the Liverpool job in 2015 but only if we appointed Klopp to get the squad ready and so he could have a stab at management first.  Even if I heard LFC had made a pre-contract agreement with Edward's mum in 1984 it would not surprise me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5928 on: March 27, 2024, 03:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 27, 2024, 02:16:56 pm
Echo's Business journo saying FSG not after Toulouse. Didn;t deny it being a French club though.  :D

https://twitter.com/_DavePowell/status/1772945433637056746

Toulouse?
Everton surely?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5929 on: March 27, 2024, 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 26, 2024, 06:30:35 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-fsgs-appointment-michael-edwards-ceo-football?amp=1

I dont doubt hes already started, but would be very surprised if Hughes isnt also doing work for us already.

I think whoever wrote that article just got it wrong, I'm pretty sure he started officially as of the FSG press release, and spoke about Hughe's joining here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/richard-hughes-appointed-lfcs-new-sporting-director
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5930 on: March 27, 2024, 04:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 26, 2024, 06:33:33 pm
I think a key point is that FSG was at that stage looking to sell the club or to sell a stake in the club. Gordon had stepped back from day-to-day running of the club and Hogan was in essence doing two jobs. That kind of situation isn't conducive to appointing a full-time Sporting Director. You would expect that would be left to any new owners or in the case of a minority stake, allowing investors to have an input. 
If I were to make a guess. I would say that FSG was at a crossroads. They obviously wanted to be heavily involved in reforming both English football and in creating a breakaway European Super League. When both failed to come to fruition. I think it is likely that they took a step back to evaluate whether they should continue in European Football or to cash in and invest in US sports like the Vegas NBA franchise opportunity.

For me, the likelihood is that they have now decided that their investment in European Football has plenty of headroom and have decided to go all in. That would explain recruiting Edwards as Football CEO and pushing forward with a multi-club model. It wouldn't surprise me if Edwards insistence that he wants a bigger role has influenced the decision to go for a multi-club setup.

As the other poster said, it had probably been brewing. I'm sure Klopp had had enough last season. On the pitch was a mess and the squad needed gutting a bit with a whole new midfield required. Off the pitch he had the sideshow of FSG announcing they're selling the club, months after Klopp had signed a new deal. Gordon then steps back and there's been a real braindrain behind the scenes already with Edwards out, the club doctor walking at the start of the season and then Ward announces he's fucking off as well. It was a real shitshow.

Ultimately Klopp wouldn't have wanted to leave the club in the lurch so stuck around this season for the rebuild, to get everything back on track. Rather than appoint a sporting director, Ibiza Jorge - one of Klopp's mates - was given the gig for the season, rather than anything more permanent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5931 on: March 27, 2024, 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 27, 2024, 04:09:34 pm
I'm sure Klopp had had enough last season. On the pitch was a mess and the squad needed gutting a bit with a whole new midfield required. Off the pitch he had the sideshow of FSG announcing they're selling the club, months after Klopp had signed a new deal. Gordon then steps back and there's been a real braindrain behind the scenes already with Edwards out, the club doctor walking at the start of the season and then Ward announces he's fucking off as well. It was a real shitshow.

Ultimately Klopp wouldn't have wanted to leave the club in the lurch so stuck around this season for the rebuild, to get everything back on track. Rather than appoint a sporting director, Ibiza Jorge - one of Klopp's mates - was given the gig for the season, rather than anything more permanent.

Fucking FSG, Klopp should sue them.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5932 on: March 27, 2024, 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 27, 2024, 04:10:41 pm
Fucking FSG, Klopp should sue them.

I can't see him suing them. Wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't see his contract out though. ;)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5933 on: March 27, 2024, 04:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 27, 2024, 04:23:41 pm
I can't see him suing them. Wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't see his contract out though. ;)

But even the doctor left Al, the doctor. It sounds criminally negligible to allow anyone to work under such conditions. I'm surprised the FA didn't step in.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5934 on: March 27, 2024, 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 27, 2024, 04:28:06 pm
But even the doctor left Al, the doctor. It sounds criminally negligible to allow anyone to work under such conditions. I'm surprised the FA didn't step in.

The reality with the club doctor walking out at the start of last season is we've had injury after injury ever since, with no restbite, including players coming back from injury before getting the same injury again a game or two and being out a lot longer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5935 on: March 27, 2024, 04:38:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 27, 2024, 03:55:54 pm
Toulouse?
Everton surely?

He missed a great headline "FSG don't want Toulouse."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5936 on: March 27, 2024, 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 27, 2024, 04:34:44 pm
The reality with the club doctor walking out at the start of last season is we've had injury after injury ever since, with no restbite, including players coming back from injury before getting the same injury again a game or two and being out a lot longer.

Tell me you know fuck all about sports science without telling me you know nothing about sports science.

Doctor Doctor! I have an irrational fear of sausages.

I fear the wurst!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5937 on: March 27, 2024, 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 27, 2024, 04:45:57 pm
Tell me you know fuck all about sports science without telling me you know nothing about sports science.

Doctor Doctor! I have an irrational fear of sausages.

I fear the wurst!

No resbite from the onslaught...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5938 on: March 27, 2024, 10:03:24 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 27, 2024, 04:47:06 pm
No resbite from the onslaught...

Doctor, Doctor - Aaa, Eee, I, oooh! You...
I think you may have irrtitable vowel syndrome..
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5939 on: March 28, 2024, 01:03:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on March 27, 2024, 10:03:24 pm
Doctor, Doctor - Aaa, Eee, I, oooh! You...
I think you may have irrtitable vowel syndrome..
Doctor! Doctor! I can't stop singing "The Green Green Grass of Home" , "Delilah" and "Sex Bomb"
 - It sounds as though you have Tom Jones syndrome.
Tom Jones syndrome? I've never heard of that; is it common?
 - "It's not unusual..."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5940 on: March 28, 2024, 07:33:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 26, 2024, 02:12:08 pm

Both O'Neil and Iraola look good appointments (now) but both at the time seemed poor. Getting rid of O'Neil looked poor (even at the time). Of course we do not know how much pressure the owners placed on Hughes.




https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/why-bournemouth-decided-to-sack-gary-oneil-after-guaranteeing-premier-league-survival/


I hope it was mainly Foley rather than Hughes because that would suggest Hughes has more sense than sometimes it has appeared. O'Neil and Hughes were teammates at Portsmouth.


Wolves are currently above Bournemouth despite their recent financial challenges
Firing O'neil seemed like an odd move but they stat wise lucky to survive and they really liked Iraola(he really performed well in Spain with small clubs). It honestly worked out well for everybody in terms of Bouremouth and O'Neil. Basically Bournemouth wanted to make sure they could stay up
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5941 on: March 28, 2024, 05:58:26 pm »
So, it looks like when FSG took over they wanted to follow the Arsenal model (so to speak), now they turned attention to the Brighton model. It makes sense to buy a second club in order to get players from South America into Europe where the laws allow and then shift them to England. This is probably more economically viable than supporting a network of scouts and taking a huge jump over the English work permit hurdle. Not even Europe has the same laws regarding the move of young players.

Perhaps some experts here might narrow down the countries where bringing young players (<18 maybe) from abroad is allowed by law?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5942 on: March 29, 2024, 05:13:58 pm »
Quote
FSG are moving towards a multi-club model and intend to make that move 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍, opening up possibilities around Liverpools recruitment and youth development strategy.

[@MsiDouglas]
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5943 on: March 30, 2024, 10:43:44 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 28, 2024, 05:58:26 pm
So, it looks like when FSG took over they wanted to follow the Arsenal model (so to speak), now they turned attention to the Brighton model. It makes sense to buy a second club in order to get players from South America into Europe where the laws allow and then shift them to England. This is probably more economically viable than supporting a network of scouts and taking a huge jump over the English work permit hurdle. Not even Europe has the same laws regarding the move of young players.

Perhaps some experts here might narrow down the countries where bringing young players (<18 maybe) from abroad is allowed by law?

I'm with you, this is underpin by costs but I'm baffled as to how that could actually be the case lol
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5944 on: March 30, 2024, 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 29, 2024, 05:13:58 pm

Yeah, let's catch them young. I just checked how much Brighton paid for Adingra (Wow!).

We can do that too and improve the other club in the process.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm »
Confused by this - Eveningn Standard saying United trying to hijack our move for Southamptons Jason Wilcox. Loads of reports about him going to United, but this is the first Ive seen any mention of us. Must be wrong? Dont think its impossible wed want another hire - but this just doesnt ring true. 

https://t.co/ukYKXtPYoF
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Must be a typo.  Our technical structure is sorted now.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 08:28:32 pm »
Yeah weird, no one else is reporting it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 08:29:25 pm »
Sounds like bollocks and an absolute no to anyone who spent that long at City.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
Looks like Edwards is trying to beef things up and not running as lean an operation as previous. Maybe he wants to avoid the type of burnout he suffered from by doing too much.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 08:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:26:34 pm
Must be a typo.  Our technical structure is sorted now.

Hard to say isnt it. Wilcox would be working under a SD at United (Ashworth) so we could conceivably want a similar set up. Or it could be something with this additional club, although there were reports linking us to that guy at Benfica.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm »
The guy at Benfica is for the second club mate, not an LFC appointment.

I see who that article is by and it's a hater. Who is also a Cheslea fan.  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:34:06 pm
The guy at Benfica is for the second club mate, not an LFC appointment.

Yeah exactly - I mean Wilcox could be an alternative for that lad (although Id guess the reason were looking at the Benfica fella is his knowledge of a particular league).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5953 on: Today at 08:49:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:29:25 pm
Sounds like bollocks and an absolute no to anyone who spent that long at City.

He seemed to go out of his way not to sell Lavia to us, although you could say he got the best deal by refusing to compromise.

Hughes has bought his own guys with him anyway. Wilcox to United has been an open secret since City's CEO went to United. He'll be working with Ashworth there.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5954 on: Today at 08:57:09 pm »
I like it. An average retro PL midfield running the club. Get Tommy Widdrington in as commercial director and Willem Korsten as head scout and were sorted.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5955 on: Today at 08:59:22 pm »
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport·6m
Understand #LFC have zero interest in taking Jason Wilcox from Southampton. The former Blackburn Rovers winger is expected to leave his role as Southamptons director of football, with Manchester United having made him a target. Manchester United play Liverpool on Sunday
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5956 on: Today at 09:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:34:06 pm
The guy at Benfica is for the second club mate, not an LFC appointment.

I see who that article is by and it's a hater. Who is also a Cheslea fan.  ;D

Seems to like bigging himself up:

Quote
A skilled and multi-award winning journalist working at the Evening Standard newspaper. I have appeared on CNN, SkySports, BBC 5 Live and TalkSport delivering my expert knowledge on Chelsea FC and the England national team.

I have had agenda setting stories published in national, international and regional newspapers, and I have previously worked at the BBC and Daily Mirror.

I have built a loyal following on social media following, with an audience of over 1 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (as of April 2022).

As well as working with world class footballers for well over five years, I have had experience of interviewing or working with celebrities, rock stars, wrestlers, CEOs and Members of Parliament.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5957 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:00:57 pm
Seems to like bigging himself up:

Sounds like someone off love island.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5958 on: Today at 09:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:02:36 pm
Sounds like someone off love island.

Samie must love him, he's worked with wrestlers!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5959 on: Today at 09:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:03:33 pm
Samie must love him, he's worked with wrestlers!

Is it Samie?
