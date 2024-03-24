« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
March 24, 2024, 09:32:38 pm
Plenty of time to sign him up but we really can't afford to let players go into there final year of contract.
March 24, 2024, 09:37:03 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 24, 2024, 06:03:33 pm
Sorry to have derailed the thread, I think it sits within here though. Weve just appointed a new SD and FCEO, the two biggest tasks theyre facing is appointing a new manager and sorting the situation of three of our most important players. Can take it to the relevant player threads if theres no interest in discussing it here, it sits under strategy for me like.

It hasn't derailed the thread. After the recruitment of a new manager the next major items for the men in suits will be the contract situations of the Salah, Trent and VVD, so without a doubt this is the correct place to discuss this.
Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 24, 2024, 06:03:33 pm
Sorry to have derailed the thread, I think it sits within here though. Weve just appointed a new SD and FCEO, the two biggest tasks theyre facing is appointing a new manager and sorting the situation of three of our most important players. Can take it to the relevant player threads if theres no interest in discussing it here, it sits under strategy for me like.

I think strategy is the key phrase here. With Edwards now becoming one of the senior suits at the club it will be interesting to see what direction our transfer strategy takes. We had the initial transfer strategy when we were playing catch-up in terms of both the standard of the playing squad and revenues.  It made perfect sense to have an analytics-based recruitment policy that improved the squad and also increased revenues through player sales.

Once we caught up though and became the best team on the planet with huge revenues. That understandably needed to change. The manager and the coaching team had more of a say. Unfortunately because of COVID combined with less need to turn players over we ended up in a situation in which there was a lack of investment in the playing squad leading to a squad that aged and became less competitive.

Hopefully, now we can have the best of both worlds. We are highly competitive again, have a very good squad with a crop of young talent and only a few areas of concern. Hopefully, we can begin a program of refreshing the squad. That means we constantly refresh and rarely have to rebuild. For me that should be what the suits are looking to do.

A strategy that allows us to be competitive season in season out.
Yesterday at 12:58:19 pm
I think well continue as has been the case before. Analytics in America was often used to find value. Some numbers were initially undervalued, then as things evolved those things would become overvalued and the evolution would lead to trying to find value in other areas.

You could argue that initially signing players from within the premier league/PL experienced at a good age was an undervalued area. We managed to get Mane, Gini, Mo and Robbo all for great value and exploited that. Then the English sides got richer and its much more challenging to find that same sort of value unless a player has a clause like Mac Allister. So we then look to other markets to find value and thats led us to Netherlands, Portugal and Germany for some of our most recent large outlays. All the while along weve been exploiting the market of players around the age of 16 to fill our academy with talented lads for minimal fees. Theyre more of an unknown, but any risk on potential is mitigated by how little theyve cost. It now looks like FSG will be trying to compliment what were doing here with a second club abroad. Its hard to see that as anything other than a project to develop talent for the transfer market/parent club.

I cant see heaps changing from an approach perspective, I cant see us suddenly taking greater risks or paying way above our valuation like Chelsea have. I think theyll look to have a squad of around 20 senior players max with the rest being made up of academy players the coaching staff think can contribute. I just hope that within that 20 we dont enter seasons where absolute certs for the treatment table are factored in and relied upon like in the past. Decisions on the likes of Ox and Keita were far too optimistic, adding a player like Thiago to that list was silly really even if your glass is three quarters full.

The great thing with the emergence of young talent is we might be able to aim for transformers in the key windows as the younger players should add proper depth to the squad, enabling us to invest the majority of our budget into potentially elite players.
Yesterday at 02:07:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:58:19 pm
The great thing with the emergence of young talent is we might be able to aim for transformers in the key windows.
I hope AI doesn't take the game over that much.
Yesterday at 04:20:18 pm
https://twitter.com/PJBuckingham/status/1772176727055176060

Quote
Liverpool and FSG are about to embark on a multi-club strategy to remain competitive. A look at where the search will be focused, why and the size of club that will serve this purpose. Portugal a strong candidate.
Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm
I wonder if the location of the second club might have some bearing on the new manager?

Let's imagine it is neck and neck between Alonso and Amorim. But then let's say that FSG buy a second club in Portugal. They might see it as slightly more preferable to have a Portuguese manager, to help sync things up and provide some sort of pathway from Portugal to Anfield?

I know that will be the job of Edwards, and Hughes, who would both be above the LFC manager in the pecking order, but having the manager from the same nation as the second club might be seen as a nice bonus.
Yesterday at 05:26:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:18 pm
https://twitter.com/PJBuckingham/status/1772176727055176060
Liverpool and FSG are about to embark on a multi-club strategy to remain competitive. A look at where the search will be focused, why and the size of club that will serve this purpose. Portugal a strong candidate.


Typical FSG pretend they are skint and then buy Portugal.
Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm
I wonder if the location of the second club might have some bearing on the new manager?

Let's imagine it is neck and neck between Alonso and Amorim. But then let's say that FSG buy a second club in Portugal. They might see it as slightly more preferable to have a Portuguese manager, to help sync things up and provide some sort of pathway from Portugal to Anfield?

I know that will be the job of Edwards, and Hughes, who would both be above the LFC manager in the pecking order, but having the manager from the same nation as the second club might be seen as a nice bonus.
Yesterday at 06:18:47 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1772247311529443618

Quote
Portugal, France & Belgium considered most likely starting points
Target a small club where "protests would be minimal"?
Must have potential to be self-sustainable
Was Strasbourg too big for BlueCo?

@PJBuckingham explores Liverpool and FSG's multi-club targets.
Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm
Rumour is the French club FSG are looking at is Toulouse.  :D
Yesterday at 06:28:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm
Rumour is the French club FSG are looking at is Toulouse.  :D
Reunion with Damien Comolli?  :o
Yesterday at 07:08:11 pm
I thought only Everton paid Toulouse.
Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
good article ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68654523
Richard Hughes: Why Liverpool's 'forensic' new sporting director could 'flourish' at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm
Hughes is fluent in French and Italian so you'd think that would be a greater factor than the manager's nationality.
Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm
Rumour is the French club FSG are looking at is Toulouse.  :D

I'd be surprised if it wasn't high on any list
Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
good article ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68654523
Richard Hughes: Why Liverpool's 'forensic' new sporting director could 'flourish' at Anfield

Says there that he is bringing two of his senior staff with him. Would they be getting a slight demotion as Fallows and Hunter have the senior scouting jobs here?
Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Says there that he is bringing two of his senior staff with him. Would they be getting a slight demotion as Fallows and Hunter have the senior scouting jobs here?

A demotion and a 200% pay rise, swings and roundabouts.
Yesterday at 09:20:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Says there that he is bringing two of his senior staff with him. Would they be getting a slight demotion as Fallows and Hunter have the senior scouting jobs here?

"Demotion" in terms of title maybe, but wage and role (given size of club we are in comparison) likely massively increased.
Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Says there that he is bringing two of his senior staff with him. Would they be getting a slight demotion as Fallows and Hunter have the senior scouting jobs here?

There was speculation Fallows and Hunter were in the running for the SD job at a point, wasnt there?

Im completely speculating, but I wouldnt be surprised if we see some movement with some of the existing staff members like F&H already at the club. Theyve all been in their roles for a while, they might want something different themselves or may be in line for promotions, Ive just no idea what their next best role would be.
Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:20:21 pm
"Demotion" in terms of title maybe, but wage and role (given size of club we are in comparison) likely massively increased.

Hughes is bringing in two people who do the scouting coordinator and Chief scout roles at Bournemouth and we have Fallows and Hunter who occupy the Head of Recruitment and Chief Scout roles themselves. Dont know but feels like we could see some roles and scope have to change. Maybe Hunter and Fallows become key recruiters for the group model whilst Hughes and his gang deal with Liverpool exclusively.

Feels like he is bringing in his own team so to speak and wondering whether that was in any way needed? We already have an amazing transfer, scouting and data department.
Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm
Hughes is fluent in French and Italian so you'd think that would be a greater factor than the manager's nationality.

Michael Edwards and FSG's top brass will be picking the Manager not Richard Hughes.
Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
How long do we truly believe Edwards and Hughes have been involved with goings on this season?

I find it hard to believe Hughes handed in his notice in November or whenever it was without a clear idea of where he was heading to. I also find it hard to believe that it took for a meeting during the Sloan conference for Edwards to be swayed to return. He might have signed the paperwork then but Id be shocked if theyre both just getting going now. They wont have been working day to day, but Im firmly of the belief that our pursuit of a new manager will be heavily influenced by Edwards, Hughes, Spearman and Gordon. Again, Id be shocked if we appointed a manager that Hughes wasnt completely convinced by or in favour of, likewise, we wont be appointing a manager that doesnt want to come and work alongside Hughes.

We read that when Edwards handed in his notice, essentially Ward taken over for most of that year before officially stepping into role. I think Hughes will have been working on who our next manager is for a while.
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 05:47:39 am »


  when will the discussion of the Academy feature when talking through the likely recruitment strategy of Edwards/Hughes?
