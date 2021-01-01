« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Plenty of time to sign him up but we really can't afford to let players go into there final year of contract.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm
Sorry to have derailed the thread, I think it sits within here though. Weve just appointed a new SD and FCEO, the two biggest tasks theyre facing is appointing a new manager and sorting the situation of three of our most important players. Can take it to the relevant player threads if theres no interest in discussing it here, it sits under strategy for me like.

It hasn't derailed the thread. After the recruitment of a new manager the next major items for the men in suits will be the contract situations of the Salah, Trent and VVD, so without a doubt this is the correct place to discuss this.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
I think strategy is the key phrase here. With Edwards now becoming one of the senior suits at the club it will be interesting to see what direction our transfer strategy takes. We had the initial transfer strategy when we were playing catch-up in terms of both the standard of the playing squad and revenues.  It made perfect sense to have an analytics-based recruitment policy that improved the squad and also increased revenues through player sales.

Once we caught up though and became the best team on the planet with huge revenues. That understandably needed to change. The manager and the coaching team had more of a say. Unfortunately because of COVID combined with less need to turn players over we ended up in a situation in which there was a lack of investment in the playing squad leading to a squad that aged and became less competitive.

Hopefully, now we can have the best of both worlds. We are highly competitive again, have a very good squad with a crop of young talent and only a few areas of concern. Hopefully, we can begin a program of refreshing the squad. That means we constantly refresh and rarely have to rebuild. For me that should be what the suits are looking to do.

A strategy that allows us to be competitive season in season out.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 12:58:19 pm »
I think well continue as has been the case before. Analytics in America was often used to find value. Some numbers were initially undervalued, then as things evolved those things would become overvalued and the evolution would lead to trying to find value in other areas.

You could argue that initially signing players from within the premier league/PL experienced at a good age was an undervalued area. We managed to get Mane, Gini, Mo and Robbo all for great value and exploited that. Then the English sides got richer and its much more challenging to find that same sort of value unless a player has a clause like Mac Allister. So we then look to other markets to find value and thats led us to Netherlands, Portugal and Germany for some of our most recent large outlays. All the while along weve been exploiting the market of players around the age of 16 to fill our academy with talented lads for minimal fees. Theyre more of an unknown, but any risk on potential is mitigated by how little theyve cost. It now looks like FSG will be trying to compliment what were doing here with a second club abroad. Its hard to see that as anything other than a project to develop talent for the transfer market/parent club.

I cant see heaps changing from an approach perspective, I cant see us suddenly taking greater risks or paying way above our valuation like Chelsea have. I think theyll look to have a squad of around 20 senior players max with the rest being made up of academy players the coaching staff think can contribute. I just hope that within that 20 we dont enter seasons where absolute certs for the treatment table are factored in and relied upon like in the past. Decisions on the likes of Ox and Keita were far too optimistic, adding a player like Thiago to that list was silly really even if your glass is three quarters full.

The great thing with the emergence of young talent is we might be able to aim for transformers in the key windows as the younger players should add proper depth to the squad, enabling us to invest the majority of our budget into potentially elite players.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:58:19 pm
The great thing with the emergence of young talent is we might be able to aim for transformers in the key windows.
I hope AI doesn't take the game over that much.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/PJBuckingham/status/1772176727055176060

Quote
Liverpool and FSG are about to embark on a multi-club strategy to remain competitive. A look at where the search will be focused, why and the size of club that will serve this purpose. Portugal a strong candidate.
