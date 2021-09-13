« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Sarge

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
Hate those shite players with 4 in 5 ;D
William Regal

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
What a fucking player

Over the moon for him to score his 100th Liverpool goal, can only be a handful of wide men in premier league history who have scored more

He's cemented his place as one of the true greats in our history, 100 goals, absolutely pivotal in our only league title in 30 years and winning the champions league

on top of that he works his absolute bollocks off every single came defending Robertson, true team player and big game player

nothing fucks me off more than coming into this thread and seeing supposed reds making cunty little digs at him, he deserves way better than that with what he's done for this football club, bring home number 20 sadio and shut these clueless doubters up.
dirkster

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm
Absolutely chuffed to bits for Sadio. Got a feeling he's really going to tear it up this season. Him in tandem with Robbo is going to be a nightmare to defend against
MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
What a fucking player

Over the moon for him to score his 100th Liverpool goal, can only be a handful of wide men in premier league history who have scored more

He's cemented his place as one of the true greats in our history, 100 goals, absolutely pivotal in our only league title in 30 years and winning the champions league

on top of that he works his absolute bollocks off every single came defending Robertson, true team player and big game player

nothing fucks me off more than coming into this thread and seeing supposed reds making cunty little digs at him, he deserves way better than that with what he's done for this football club, bring home number 20 sadio and shut these clueless doubters up.
His goalscoring record is impressive. Think it's fair to say that his signing was the start of the great things we have achieved.
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
Spot on, that. Esp the last paragraph.

Mane is boss and is going to have a monster season.
afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm
Absolutely chuffed to bits for Sadio. Got a feeling he's really going to tear it up this season. Him in tandem with Robbo is going to be a nightmare to defend against

Robbo and Sadio do have a very good understanding of how to combine. Same wavelength perpetually...
bornandbRED

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11166 on: Yesterday at 09:34:52 pm
He looks determined to make it back to his previous level, which gives me hope he will. Well taken goal today.
Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11167 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
Yes! Delighted he's got to 100, he absolutely deserves it, he's been sensational for us, and getting to a ton is just cements his legacy here a little further. And like people were saying last week against Leeds, he's still getting into goalscoring positions and he did so again today, to make the run and follow up Salah's header. Decent finish as well :)
BarryCrocker

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11168 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
FSG making best use of their communal kit.  Maybe a quick photoshop to save some time as well. ;)



Quote from: kavah on September 13, 2021, 11:10:51 pm
Handy they didn't put his name on it so they can reuse it   ;)  ;D
disgraced cake

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11169 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm
One hundred goals and if I'm mistaken not one of them was a penalty. Makes it even more impressive.
Capon Debaser

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11170 on: Today at 12:29:49 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
FSG making best use of their communal kit.  Maybe a quick photoshop to save some time as well. ;)



