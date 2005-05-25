What a fucking player



Over the moon for him to score his 100th Liverpool goal, can only be a handful of wide men in premier league history who have scored more



He's cemented his place as one of the true greats in our history, 100 goals, absolutely pivotal in our only league title in 30 years and winning the champions league



on top of that he works his absolute bollocks off every single came defending Robertson, true team player and big game player



nothing fucks me off more than coming into this thread and seeing supposed reds making cunty little digs at him, he deserves way better than that with what he's done for this football club, bring home number 20 sadio and shut these clueless doubters up.