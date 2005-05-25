« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11160 on: September 18, 2021, 07:20:22 pm
Hate those shite players with 4 in 5 ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11161 on: September 18, 2021, 07:23:13 pm
What a fucking player

Over the moon for him to score his 100th Liverpool goal, can only be a handful of wide men in premier league history who have scored more

He's cemented his place as one of the true greats in our history, 100 goals, absolutely pivotal in our only league title in 30 years and winning the champions league

on top of that he works his absolute bollocks off every single came defending Robertson, true team player and big game player

nothing fucks me off more than coming into this thread and seeing supposed reds making cunty little digs at him, he deserves way better than that with what he's done for this football club, bring home number 20 sadio and shut these clueless doubters up.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11162 on: September 18, 2021, 07:45:33 pm
Absolutely chuffed to bits for Sadio. Got a feeling he's really going to tear it up this season. Him in tandem with Robbo is going to be a nightmare to defend against
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11163 on: September 18, 2021, 07:48:03 pm
His goalscoring record is impressive. Think it's fair to say that his signing was the start of the great things we have achieved.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11164 on: September 18, 2021, 08:11:05 pm
Spot on, that. Esp the last paragraph.

Mane is boss and is going to have a monster season.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11165 on: September 18, 2021, 09:22:14 pm
dirkster on September 18, 2021, 07:45:33 pm
Absolutely chuffed to bits for Sadio. Got a feeling he's really going to tear it up this season. Him in tandem with Robbo is going to be a nightmare to defend against

Robbo and Sadio do have a very good understanding of how to combine. Same wavelength perpetually...
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11166 on: September 18, 2021, 09:34:52 pm
He looks determined to make it back to his previous level, which gives me hope he will. Well taken goal today.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11167 on: September 18, 2021, 09:58:39 pm
Yes! Delighted he's got to 100, he absolutely deserves it, he's been sensational for us, and getting to a ton is just cements his legacy here a little further. And like people were saying last week against Leeds, he's still getting into goalscoring positions and he did so again today, to make the run and follow up Salah's header. Decent finish as well :)
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11168 on: September 18, 2021, 11:12:58 pm
FSG making best use of their communal kit.  Maybe a quick photoshop to save some time as well. ;)



Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11169 on: September 18, 2021, 11:41:05 pm
One hundred goals and if I'm mistaken not one of them was a penalty. Makes it even more impressive.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11170 on: Yesterday at 12:29:49 am
tyututy" border="0
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11171 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 am
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11172 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 am
Watching the video of his 100 goals for the club, and it's interesting to see the variety. Lots of quality headers amongst them, which stands out.

Also lots of assists from Robbo, Bobby, and a certain Mr Salah.

What a player, and delighted for him.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11173 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 am
I really enjoyed watching his goals. Most are hit so cleanly.teams need to start putting defenders on the far post as hes very good at scoring just inside the post. Some very good headers as well. The quality of the goals is very high and it just shows how brilliant he is.


https://youtu.be/CXUxfoQbBro
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11174 on: Yesterday at 12:17:40 pm
I watched a video of his first 50 goals some time back and noted that he had fallen over after 20 of them. A wildly brilliant player. Looking forward to him proving the doubters wrong all season long.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11175 on: Yesterday at 12:24:29 pm
Yes, he ends up on his bum after quite a few of them. Think it shows how much he throws himself in to the chances.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11176 on: Yesterday at 12:34:07 pm
Still think his first was his best, Munich very close though.

One of my all time fav players.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11177 on: Yesterday at 01:47:19 pm
Only two away from scoring 100 premier league goals, as Salah just did. Mane has 77 for us and got 21 for Southampton.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11178 on: Today at 06:15:35 am
Lots of headers too for such a short arse! :)
And how many Salah, Mane, Salah, Mane, Robertson's cross, Mane... are there?
Salah and Mane is such a dynamic duo. You don't realize it until you see highlights like these.
Love him. Absolutely love, love him, love him!
Here's to the next 100... quicker and on the way to nr 20 and all with us.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11179 on: Today at 10:29:36 am
We have Sadio Mané,
And we will win the league.
