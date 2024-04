Three old men are chatting about...



the problems of being old.



The seventy year old man says, "I wake up every morning at seven and it takes me twenty minutes to pee."



The eighty year old man says, "I'm worse than that. I get up at eight and I sit there and grunt and groan for half an hour before I finally have a bowel movement."



The ninety year old man says, "At seven I pee like a horse, at eight I crap like a cow."



"So what's your problem?" asked the others.



"I don't wake up until nine."