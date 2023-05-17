.Some videos and info on James Milner...more to be added - sometime after the season ends.
LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/james-milner
LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1285
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Milner
'James Milner - All 26 Goals for Liverpool so far - 2015-2022
' (as of June 2022)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBoFGUPPInQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBoFGUPPInQ</a>
'James Milner 2023 🔮 Defensive Skills & Tackles ► LIVERPOOL
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5X3ZOJ_rNLg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5X3ZOJ_rNLg</a>
'James Milner 2022 ● Amazing Skills Show
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I0RWdkLU4_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I0RWdkLU4_E</a>
'James Milner Ballin' At 36
' (as of August 2022)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dgU4s0x-wiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dgU4s0x-wiQ</a>
'James Milner Amazing Defensive Skills & Passes Liverpool
' (as of May 2021)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w</a>
'35 Year Old Milner is Still Amazing!
' (as of February 2021)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tL0VjPNSADQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tL0VjPNSADQ</a>
'James Milner 2019/20
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6ABlhWVIsl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6ABlhWVIsl8</a>
'James Milner Undying Warrior 2019/2020
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I8ei8O1nKMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I8ei8O1nKMA</a>
'James Milner Persistent Players 2019
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GcTKj1v2CiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GcTKj1v2CiY</a>
'James Milner | 2018/2019 Performance | 1080p HD | British Commentary
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQao_zdI3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQao_zdI3c</a>
'James Milner 2016/17 | Adaptation | HD
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c5YjISBjOG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c5YjISBjOG8</a>Milner meets Neymar
:-www.facebook.com/btsport/videos/james-milner-meets-neymar/1900987060196518
'When Lionel Messi Called James Milner a Donkey
':-www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOeRyO50Mrk
'James Milner = Machine 🤖
':-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/722034194956613
'Why James Milner is Liverpool's unsung hero
' - from 2018:-www.facebook.com/soccerstories.KeliNetwork/videos/142367530048549
'James Milner - King of Assists 2018
':-www.facebook.com/Liverpoolmiddleeast/videos/1981258098574901
'James Milner is an absolute machine 💪💪💪
' - from 2021:-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/871936956725313
'Milner amazing clearance vs Bournemouth
:-www.youtube.com/shorts/BN8c2i4EgB8
'"I might stretch to a Ribena!" 😂 James Milner's priceless reaction after Liverpool v Roma
' - CL semi in 2019:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7ClsvBmXM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7ClsvBmXM8</a>Trophies won with James Milner at Liverpool...
'Every Premier League Goal 2015/16
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CJK1hhAdbuQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CJK1hhAdbuQ</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2016/17
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWOMpN1pVT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWOMpN1pVT0</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2017/18
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJgvx6zjk5Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJgvx6zjk5Q</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2018/19
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uzkEsY88P7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uzkEsY88P7I</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2019/20
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2020/21
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2021/22
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w</a>
'Every Premier League Goal 2022/23
':-
tba...James Milner for Leeds
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfs2Dy3VAMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfs2Dy3VAMw</a>
'James Milner - Newcastle Nostalgia
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GDpSNJXsrEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GDpSNJXsrEs</a>
'James Milner "The Lionheart" - Aston VIlla Farewell
'<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4obtNs5fUpk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4obtNs5fUpk</a>
'James Milner's 18 goals for Manchester City
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mv42rlElOmg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mv42rlElOmg</a>
'WE ARE LIVERPOOL PODCAST: Episode 1 - James Milner | 'That season was a big problem'
' - 55 minute program with Milner, from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g</a>
'Ben Foster Meets James Milner | Pro Debut, Derby Days & THAT Lionel Messi Tackle | Prime Video Sport
' - 30 minute program:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4</a>
'Milner and Robertson decide the GOAT of dunking biscuits | 'Are we being too generous to Hob nobs?'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY</a>
'Milner and Robertson answer 'Everyday Dilemmas' | The perfect cuppa, red or brown sauce and more
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVFBnPGOm-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVFBnPGOm-Q</a>
'Milner and Robertson decide the GOAT Christmas film | Which Home Alone? Die Hard & ELF impressions
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ndLfuHBKPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ndLfuHBKPw</a>
'BEZZIES with Milner and Robertson | 'I had to phone my Dad for one of the answers'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8wN00FR9tMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8wN00FR9tMM</a>
'What I Wore: James Milner
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2P5-gFbvq48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2P5-gFbvq48</a>
'James Milner on receiving his MBE 👏
':-www.facebook.com/liverpooldotcom/videos/958268838514303
'James Milner OBE | From Leeds to Liverpool
':-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolEchoLFC/videos/361160832783936Some articles on James Milner at Liverpool
...
I was desperate to change the numbers on the Champions Wall: https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2020-08-04-james-milner-i-was-desperate-to-change-the-numbers-on-the-champions-wall
Liverpool midfielder celebrates Milestone of 500 PL appearances by recalling a tough start: www.premierleague.com/news/948604
Milner reflects on nearly 600 apps: www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11391437/James-Milner-reflects-career-just-week-hitting-20-years-Premier-League-player.html
Klopp praises Milner for reaching 600: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/james-milner-appearances-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-b2223873.html
Milner 'incredible' on eve of 800th appearance: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/clmnxel9d7lo
Milner's Self-Isolation Videos Are Guaranteed To Make You Smile: www.sportbible.com/football/reactions-news-take-a-bow-legends-james-milners-self-isolation-videos-are-guaranteed-to-make-you-smile-20200318
Comparing the team on James Milners Liverpool debut to 2020: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/comparing-the-team-on-james-milners-liverpool-debut-to-the-class-of-2020
Milner explains why Liverpool PL title win was 'special' to him: www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/james-milner-explains-liverpool-premier-league-title-win-special-a4515096.html
Lionel Messi was 'going mad' in the tunnel after what James Milner did: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lionel-messi-james-milner-liverpool-25800494
'I speak Spanish to my kids every day': www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4245
7 times James Milner was a better person than all of us put together: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/six-times-james-milner-was-a-better-person-than-all-of-us-put-together
Jürgen Klopp praises role model James Milner: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/30/jurgen-klopp-praises-role-model-james-milner-after-liverpool-win-with-rotation
Liverpool's James Milner has won club's brutal lactate test every year: www.givemesport.com/88029807-liverpools-james-milner-has-won-clubs-brutal-lactate-test-ever-year
Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer
Transfermarkt page: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/james-milner/profil/spieler/3333
'Boring James Milner' account (654k followers): https://twitter.com/BoringMilner
actual James Milner official twitter account: https://twitter.com/JamesMilner
