What a player, and the very definition of a model professional. The perfect example for all young kids and team mates of how to conduct yourself on and off the pitch.Famously normal, super fit, and always focused on his football - he's apparently still one of the last to drop in the beep test, and often outlasting players that are 15 years younger.Aside from his contribution on the pitch, I think his contribution in the dressing room and on the training ground will have been massive, and a key part of our success under Jurgen.He delivered solid performances time and time again, but was so often underestimated and written off - including by many on here. Earlier this season, some predicted a thrashing from City at Anfield when he was named at RB alongside Gomez. He then had a brilliant game and kept City's left side quiet for the whole 90 minutes.He was Mr reliable, Mr versatile, and the perfect player to cover any position, or see a game out when needed, or ensure calm heads under pressure.So many memorable moments, but one that stands out for me was his 'reducer' tackle on Neymar. Milner is an absolute master at taking a player out whilst staying on his feet, and letting them know he's there. It was early in the game, and it was a clear statement to both Neymar and PSG - this is Anfield, and you're in for a tough night