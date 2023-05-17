« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 514163 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,435
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4320 on: May 17, 2023, 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on May 17, 2023, 09:17:06 am
Mad to think he spent more time at LFC than any other club, considering the fact he joined us at 29, and 330 appearances later he will leave.
Absolute ledge!

I do worry about him falling off a cliff. Good point.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • Meh sd f
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4321 on: May 17, 2023, 04:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on May 17, 2023, 09:17:06 am
Mad to think he spent more time at LFC than any other club, considering the fact he joined us at 29, and 330 appearances later he will leave.
Absolute ledge!
So far, yes.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,601
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4322 on: May 17, 2023, 06:06:46 pm »
Now confirmed on official, guess he still wants to rack up the appearances while his body is still going. Would've loved for him to stay even if he cant quite do it for us every week.

Shame he isn't joining the coaching team, we'll miss him from the leadership group.

What a legend!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,684
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4323 on: May 17, 2023, 06:08:56 pm »
With Milly leaving our average squad age drops by 10 years.  ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4324 on: May 17, 2023, 06:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 17, 2023, 06:08:56 pm
With Milly leaving our average squad age drops by 10 years.  ;D

As do the collective lactate test scores...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4325 on: May 17, 2023, 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 17, 2023, 06:09:33 pm
As do the collective lactate test scores...
Ghost Town asked me to mention to you that it's lactose not lactate.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,462
  • Truthiness
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4326 on: May 17, 2023, 07:54:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 06:16:18 pm
Ghost Town asked me to mention to you that it's lactose not lactate.
Milner's been milking that for years now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,025
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4327 on: May 17, 2023, 08:20:55 pm »
Gonna miss him when he leaves.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,190
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4328 on: May 17, 2023, 10:21:08 pm »
.
Some videos and info on James Milner...


more to be added - sometime after the season ends.







LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/james-milner

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1285

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Milner









'James Milner - All 26 Goals for Liverpool so far - 2015-2022' (as of June 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBoFGUPPInQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBoFGUPPInQ</a>



'James Milner 2023 🔮 Defensive Skills & Tackles ► LIVERPOOL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5X3ZOJ_rNLg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5X3ZOJ_rNLg</a>



'James Milner 2022 ● Amazing Skills Show':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I0RWdkLU4_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I0RWdkLU4_E</a>



'James Milner Ballin' At 36' (as of August 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dgU4s0x-wiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dgU4s0x-wiQ</a>



'James Milner  Amazing Defensive Skills & Passes  Liverpool' (as of May 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w</a>



'35 Year Old Milner is Still Amazing!' (as of February 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tL0VjPNSADQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tL0VjPNSADQ</a>



'James Milner 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6ABlhWVIsl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6ABlhWVIsl8</a>



'James Milner Undying Warrior 2019/2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I8ei8O1nKMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I8ei8O1nKMA</a>



'James Milner Persistent Players 2019':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GcTKj1v2CiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GcTKj1v2CiY</a>



'James Milner | 2018/2019 Performance | 1080p HD | British Commentary':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQao_zdI3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQao_zdI3c</a>



'James Milner 2016/17 | Adaptation | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c5YjISBjOG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c5YjISBjOG8</a>



Milner meets Neymar:-

www.facebook.com/btsport/videos/james-milner-meets-neymar/1900987060196518



'When Lionel Messi Called James Milner a Donkey':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOeRyO50Mrk



'James Milner = Machine 🤖':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/722034194956613



'Why James Milner is Liverpool's unsung hero' - from 2018:-

www.facebook.com/soccerstories.KeliNetwork/videos/142367530048549



'James Milner - King of Assists 2018':-

www.facebook.com/Liverpoolmiddleeast/videos/1981258098574901



'James Milner is an absolute machine 💪💪💪' - from 2021:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/871936956725313



'Milner amazing clearance vs Bournemouth:-

www.youtube.com/shorts/BN8c2i4EgB8



'"I might stretch to a Ribena!" 😂 James Milner's priceless reaction after Liverpool v Roma' - CL semi in 2019:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7ClsvBmXM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7ClsvBmXM8</a>







Trophies won with James Milner at Liverpool...






















'Every Premier League Goal 2015/16':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CJK1hhAdbuQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CJK1hhAdbuQ</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2016/17':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWOMpN1pVT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWOMpN1pVT0</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2017/18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJgvx6zjk5Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJgvx6zjk5Q</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2018/19':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uzkEsY88P7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uzkEsY88P7I</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2020/21':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2021/22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tgE68nbOs1w</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2022/23':-

tba...















James Milner for Leeds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfs2Dy3VAMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfs2Dy3VAMw</a>



'James Milner - Newcastle Nostalgia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GDpSNJXsrEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GDpSNJXsrEs</a>



'James Milner "The Lionheart" - Aston VIlla Farewell'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4obtNs5fUpk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4obtNs5fUpk</a>



'James Milner's 18 goals for Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mv42rlElOmg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mv42rlElOmg</a>















'WE ARE LIVERPOOL PODCAST: Episode 1 - James Milner | 'That season was a big problem'' - 55 minute program with Milner, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g</a>



'Ben Foster Meets James Milner | Pro Debut, Derby Days & THAT Lionel Messi Tackle | Prime Video Sport' - 30 minute program:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4</a>



'Milner and Robertson decide the GOAT of dunking biscuits | 'Are we being too generous to Hob nobs?'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vfotc-sN6vY</a>



'Milner and Robertson answer 'Everyday Dilemmas' | The perfect cuppa, red or brown sauce and more':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVFBnPGOm-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVFBnPGOm-Q</a>



'Milner and Robertson decide the GOAT Christmas film | Which Home Alone? Die Hard & ELF impressions':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ndLfuHBKPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ndLfuHBKPw</a>



'BEZZIES with Milner and Robertson | 'I had to phone my Dad for one of the answers'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8wN00FR9tMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8wN00FR9tMM</a>



'What I Wore: James Milner':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2P5-gFbvq48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2P5-gFbvq48</a>



'James Milner on receiving his MBE 👏':-

www.facebook.com/liverpooldotcom/videos/958268838514303



'James Milner OBE | From Leeds to Liverpool':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolEchoLFC/videos/361160832783936















Some articles on James Milner at Liverpool...



I was desperate to change the numbers on the Champions Wall: https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2020-08-04-james-milner-i-was-desperate-to-change-the-numbers-on-the-champions-wall

Liverpool midfielder celebrates Milestone of 500 PL appearances by recalling a tough start: www.premierleague.com/news/948604

Milner reflects on nearly 600 apps: www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11391437/James-Milner-reflects-career-just-week-hitting-20-years-Premier-League-player.html

Klopp praises Milner for reaching 600: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/james-milner-appearances-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-b2223873.html

Milner 'incredible' on eve of 800th appearance: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/clmnxel9d7lo

Milner's Self-Isolation Videos Are Guaranteed To Make You Smile: www.sportbible.com/football/reactions-news-take-a-bow-legends-james-milners-self-isolation-videos-are-guaranteed-to-make-you-smile-20200318

Comparing the team on James Milners Liverpool debut to 2020: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/comparing-the-team-on-james-milners-liverpool-debut-to-the-class-of-2020

Milner explains why Liverpool PL title win was 'special' to him: www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/james-milner-explains-liverpool-premier-league-title-win-special-a4515096.html

Lionel Messi was 'going mad' in the tunnel after what James Milner did: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lionel-messi-james-milner-liverpool-25800494

'I speak Spanish to my kids every day': www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4245

7 times James Milner was a better person than all of us put together: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/six-times-james-milner-was-a-better-person-than-all-of-us-put-together

Jürgen Klopp praises role model James Milner: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/30/jurgen-klopp-praises-role-model-james-milner-after-liverpool-win-with-rotation

Liverpool's James Milner has won club's brutal lactate test every year: www.givemesport.com/88029807-liverpools-james-milner-has-won-clubs-brutal-lactate-test-ever-year

Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer


Transfermarkt page: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/james-milner/profil/spieler/3333

'Boring James Milner' account (654k followers): https://twitter.com/BoringMilner

actual James Milner official twitter account: https://twitter.com/JamesMilner
















-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: May 18, 2023, 02:13:43 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4329 on: May 17, 2023, 10:35:10 pm »
Time after time after time he showed how great a professional he is. He always showed great determination and never backed out of a tackle. Good luck and youll be missed.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4330 on: May 17, 2023, 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 06:16:18 pm
Ghost Town asked me to mention to you that it's lactose not lactate.
Allergically - I mean allegedly ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,131
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4331 on: May 17, 2023, 11:43:48 pm »
Not exactly a James Milner video and I know it's not new, but worth resharing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4332 on: May 18, 2023, 12:33:28 pm »
Hey, Jase, any chance you could post a few things about Milly?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,435
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4333 on: May 18, 2023, 12:46:33 pm »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4334 on: May 18, 2023, 02:26:09 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OHgKoJRYo2w</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHgKoJRYo2w



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzbNZtxXP6g



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y5BhXnpyD4



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ADmRvOTFN_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ADmRvOTFN_M</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADmRvOTFN_M

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4335 on: May 18, 2023, 03:24:10 pm »
Brand new... just been uploaded to YT. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3la7MgEj108" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3la7MgEj108</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3la7MgEj108
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,190
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4336 on: May 18, 2023, 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 18, 2023, 12:33:28 pm
Hey, Jase, any chance you could post a few things about Milly?

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4337 on: May 18, 2023, 04:50:04 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline andrewd3

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • The reds are coming up the hill boy
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4338 on: May 18, 2023, 06:44:21 pm »
Legend. A real team leader. I'll be sad to see him go.
Logged
they all laugh at us they all mock at us they all say our days are numbered

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4339 on: May 18, 2023, 07:13:22 pm »
A Liverpool legend.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4340 on: May 18, 2023, 07:53:03 pm »
What a player, and the very definition of a model professional. The perfect example for all young kids and team mates of how to conduct yourself on and off the pitch.

Famously normal, super fit, and always focused on his football - he's apparently still one of the last to drop in the beep test, and often outlasting players that are 15 years younger.

Aside from his contribution on the pitch, I think his contribution in the dressing room and on the training ground will have been massive, and a key part of our success under Jurgen.

He delivered solid performances time and time again, but was so often underestimated and written off - including by many on here. Earlier this season, some predicted a thrashing from City at Anfield when he was named at RB alongside Gomez. He then had a brilliant game and kept City's left side quiet for the whole 90 minutes.

He was Mr reliable, Mr versatile, and the perfect player to cover any position, or see a game out when needed, or ensure calm heads under pressure.

So many memorable moments, but one that stands out for me was his 'reducer' tackle on Neymar. Milner is an absolute master at taking a player out whilst staying on his feet, and letting them know he's there. It was early in the game, and it was a clear statement to both Neymar and PSG - this is Anfield, and you're in for a tough night  ;D

« Last Edit: May 18, 2023, 07:54:40 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,358
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 03:22:12 pm »
Hope we bombard the pitch with Ribena bottles for him.
And wear freshly ironed shirts to the match.

There's something special about people like him, Origi , Ox , Bobby that's more than football.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,515
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 04:08:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:22:12 pm
Hope we bombard the pitch with Ribena bottles for him.
And wear freshly ironed shirts to the match.

There's something special about people like him, Origi , Ox , Bobby that's more than football.
Everyone bring small scissors to the game and after the end go cut the grass.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • Klopptimistic
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4343 on: Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm »
Chuck Norris wears a Milner shirt
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • Justice for the 97
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm »
Great influence on players in the dressing room. Such a stalwart player - one of the most memorable moments for me was his incredible goal-line clearance against Bournemouth.....wow !
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm
Great influence on players in the dressing room. Such a stalwart player - one of the most memorable moments for me was his incredible goal-line clearance against Bournemouth.....wow !

Loved him fuck off shielding the ball to close out the Barcelona demolition...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm »
our late game close-the-thing-out subs won't be the same .....
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,598
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm »
This is probably a weird way to remember a player, but I just love how he always found the slightest advantage.

Even stupid things like the un-punishable time wasting -we're ahead, Milner gets to take a corner, spends  a while putting the ball down so it just doesn't overhang the line, linesman checks and makes him do it again.... ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm
This is probably a weird way to remember a player, but I just love how he always found the slightest advantage.

Even stupid things like the un-punishable time wasting -we're ahead, Milner gets to take a corner, spends  a while putting the ball down so it just doesn't overhang the line, linesman checks and makes him do it again.... ;D

Loved that shit, loved it... ;D

Snide without being punished for it, Milly knows all the tricks, including the most important one of all- how to not get caught.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4349 on: Today at 02:13:32 am »
He set the standards at a massive club like Liverpool much into his late career. That's the epitome of a consummate professional. Not only the players but the backroom staff too will miss him and his commitment.

Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 