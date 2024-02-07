« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)  (Read 27013 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,676
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
« Reply #360 on: February 7, 2024, 08:25:42 am »
Standard 'Shut up and take my money' meme
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #361 on: February 9, 2024, 04:28:25 pm »
I really need to jump on Intergrade at some point, still haven't played it.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #362 on: February 22, 2024, 02:55:32 pm »
Seems Rebirth is freaking amazing.

93 score on Metacritic.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #363 on: February 22, 2024, 04:09:37 pm »
Was trying to finish my replay of FF7 OG before the 29th to refresh my memory of the story (my memories of the Cloud/Zack stuff is pretty hazy, I remember not really getting it back in the day) but pretty unlikely I'll get it done before then. Guess I'll just have to go into it semi-blind.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #364 on: February 23, 2024, 02:26:20 am »
Quote from: Bread on February 22, 2024, 04:09:37 pm
Was trying to finish my replay of FF7 OG before the 29th to refresh my memory of the story (my memories of the Cloud/Zack stuff is pretty hazy, I remember not really getting it back in the day) but pretty unlikely I'll get it done before then. Guess I'll just have to go into it semi-blind.
I played it 2 years ago and it's still a story told very badly imo, I barely understood anything and that's with having the context for Zack. It's like they forgot to put in a bunch of exposition. I think it's a combination of the famously bad translation, and the understandably low quality of the ingame cutscenes not conveying the intention of the developers.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #365 on: February 28, 2024, 01:38:31 pm »
Finally decided to play Intermission ahead of Rebirth's release. It was alright, more of the same really while giving Yuffie a bit more attention than she had previously. Was kind of surprised when the game told me I wouldn't be back to the slums for a while, then it ended before I had a chance to return, but it was just a little DLC so whatever.

Really looking forward to Rebirth, of the three potential games they've split the original into this looks like it'll be the biggest, with so many locations unlocking in the middle part of the game.

I did find the wealth of materia available a bit pointless in Remake, most of it just ended up getting ignored so I could focus on leveling the handful that was really useful. Maybe that was just me and a better player could make better use of them, but with it all being so linear there wasn't really time for that.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #366 on: February 29, 2024, 04:07:43 pm »
It's fantastic .
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #367 on: February 29, 2024, 10:22:29 pm »
About 3 hours in so far. Looks promising for when you're into the swing of things, but extremely daunting to begin with. Kalm is absolutely massive now, and there's tutorials up the wazoo.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #368 on: March 1, 2024, 11:53:40 am »
3-4 hours in and it is class. I could not finish Remake on Hard mode unfortunately, got to Shinra tower and ran out of time before this one and never even did Intermission so did not get Ramuh, shame but I shall for the second playthrough, looks awesome, mad how big Kalm was considering it was like 2 houses, the square and that's about it before!
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #369 on: March 1, 2024, 07:43:48 pm »
Just a pity the upscaling in performance mode is so bad. Wish more games had that same third option Horizon FW has.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,676
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #370 on: March 1, 2024, 10:28:51 pm »
Queens blood is going to do my fucking head in but the game is visually stunning.

I am going to play it so casually so will stay pretty clear of spoilers and probably this thread for the next 3 months.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #371 on: March 4, 2024, 11:07:58 am »
I've put a lot of time into it already, I like how they've tended to keep a lot of moments from the original game in there even if the order of events or circumstances have changed, since seeing those moments in high quality is the best part of the game for me.

It does feel a bit like two games at times, exploring the towns and the mix of main/side quests is one experience while the open world stuff almost feels separate. The open world stuff is fun but I can see it grating towards the end if you try to do everything, while the town/story stuff is amazing. Hopefully there's a way to new game+ it and just play through the story with maxed out characters.

I wasn't a fan of Queens Blood at first but now that I have a decent selection of cards it's growing on me.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #372 on: March 4, 2024, 11:55:15 am »
10 hours into Rebirth now...



Just arrived past the caves into the Junon area... I 100% the Grasslands area and was amazed at how expansive they made a super empty area in the original feel, it has been an excellent journey so far and the combat is far better than in Remake with just a few tweaks, realy really enjoying this.

Elenea was an annoying little bitch, not the fight, she got clapped, just her dialogue lol
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #373 on: March 12, 2024, 02:05:56 pm »
Got to Gold Saucer yesterday and man this game blows me away. They really went all out with features and enviroments in this one.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 03:28:19 pm »
Absolutely despise Chadley. He's actively a detriment to my enjoyment of the game. Every non-main story activity involves him pecking Cloud's head with his inane, nondescript dialogue every 10 seconds, and it's affecting the pacing when he's ringing you every time you find something interesting on the world map. Then he has the audacity to give me a performance review when I ignore him. "Sorry Cloud, I notice that intel gathering has slowed down". What you gonna do, fire me from doing you favours? Fuck off.

I do like this game a lot but there's a fair amount of Ubisoft-ification here. A shit load of map markers and busywork, most of which doesn't feel particularly rewarding upon completion. Scanning 4 crystals to make a VR summon fight easier? Scanning a lifestream fountain to get lore on the area? You could get by on just doing the protorelic quests, dangerous fiend encounters and excavating for treasure.

Not trying to be a hater but I dunno; this doesn't need to be a 100 hour game. Remove half the annoying mini-games (Tifa's crunches can absolutely get in the bin), condense the amount of busywork on the world map and reduce the amount of pointless dialogue, and you'd have a genuine GOTY contender and possible all-timer. Square are clearly very good at expanding spaces that are actually lived in; Kalm, Junon and Costa Del Sol are all absolutely phenomenal locales and I've enjoyed spending times at these locations more than I have the actual open world.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:28:19 pm
Absolutely despise Chadley. He's actively a detriment to my enjoyment of the game. Every non-main story activity involves him pecking Cloud's head with his inane, nondescript dialogue every 10 seconds, and it's affecting the pacing when he's ringing you every time you find something interesting on the world map. Then he has the audacity to give me a performance review when I ignore him. "Sorry Cloud, I notice that intel gathering has slowed down". What you gonna do, fire me from doing you favours? Fuck off.

I do like this game a lot but there's a fair amount of Ubisoft-ification here. A shit load of map markers and busywork, most of which doesn't feel particularly rewarding upon completion. Scanning 4 crystals to make a VR summon fight easier? Scanning a lifestream fountain to get lore on the area? You could get by on just doing the protorelic quests, dangerous fiend encounters and excavating for treasure.

Not trying to be a hater but I dunno; this doesn't need to be a 100 hour game. Remove half the annoying mini-games (Tifa's crunches can absolutely get in the bin), condense the amount of busywork on the world map and reduce the amount of pointless dialogue, and you'd have a genuine GOTY contender and possible all-timer. Square are clearly very good at expanding spaces that are actually lived in; Kalm, Junon and Costa Del Sol are all absolutely phenomenal locales and I've enjoyed spending times at these locations more than I have the actual open world.

I agree that the activities in the open world is very Ubisoft bloat. But for some reason I don't mind it so much because the world looks pretty and I like how it ties all the locations together. Plus running around with the amazing music is just a joy too.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 06:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:28:19 pm
Absolutely despise Chadley. He's actively a detriment to my enjoyment of the game. Every non-main story activity involves him pecking Cloud's head with his inane, nondescript dialogue every 10 seconds, and it's affecting the pacing when he's ringing you every time you find something interesting on the world map. Then he has the audacity to give me a performance review when I ignore him. "Sorry Cloud, I notice that intel gathering has slowed down". What you gonna do, fire me from doing you favours? Fuck off.

I do like this game a lot but there's a fair amount of Ubisoft-ification here. A shit load of map markers and busywork, most of which doesn't feel particularly rewarding upon completion. Scanning 4 crystals to make a VR summon fight easier? Scanning a lifestream fountain to get lore on the area? You could get by on just doing the protorelic quests, dangerous fiend encounters and excavating for treasure.

Not trying to be a hater but I dunno; this doesn't need to be a 100 hour game. Remove half the annoying mini-games (Tifa's crunches can absolutely get in the bin), condense the amount of busywork on the world map and reduce the amount of pointless dialogue, and you'd have a genuine GOTY contender and possible all-timer. Square are clearly very good at expanding spaces that are actually lived in; Kalm, Junon and Costa Del Sol are all absolutely phenomenal locales and I've enjoyed spending times at these locations more than I have the actual open world.

Yeah agree, I'm actually looking forward to finishing it so that I can go back and just play the actual game without all of the side stuff. Mai is even more annoying than Chodeley too, I've had to repeat a few fiend intel's to complete the todo list and she rambles on about the history of the creature every single time.

One thing that bugs me about modern triple AAA games in general is how much they interrupt me. Walk into a room and the camera pulls away to a ladder I need to climb, reach a scenic spot and my character is forced to slow walk past, approach a puzzle and a voice over tells me exactly what I need to do, etc. Rebirth is especially annoying for this as each open world section is already repetitive, so the constant interruptions to already mundane tasks really starts to grate around the 3rd/4th region.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 