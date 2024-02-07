Finally decided to play Intermission ahead of Rebirth's release. It was alright, more of the same really while giving Yuffie a bit more attention than she had previously. Was kind of surprised when the game told me I wouldn't be back to the slums for a while, then it ended before I had a chance to return, but it was just a little DLC so whatever.



Really looking forward to Rebirth, of the three potential games they've split the original into this looks like it'll be the biggest, with so many locations unlocking in the middle part of the game.



I did find the wealth of materia available a bit pointless in Remake, most of it just ended up getting ignored so I could focus on leveling the handful that was really useful. Maybe that was just me and a better player could make better use of them, but with it all being so linear there wasn't really time for that.