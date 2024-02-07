« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)  (Read 26562 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
« Reply #360 on: February 7, 2024, 08:25:42 am »
Standard 'Shut up and take my money' meme
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,025
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #361 on: February 9, 2024, 04:28:25 pm »
I really need to jump on Intergrade at some point, still haven't played it.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #362 on: February 22, 2024, 02:55:32 pm »
Seems Rebirth is freaking amazing.

93 score on Metacritic.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #363 on: February 22, 2024, 04:09:37 pm »
Was trying to finish my replay of FF7 OG before the 29th to refresh my memory of the story (my memories of the Cloud/Zack stuff is pretty hazy, I remember not really getting it back in the day) but pretty unlikely I'll get it done before then. Guess I'll just have to go into it semi-blind.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #364 on: February 23, 2024, 02:26:20 am »
Quote from: Bread on February 22, 2024, 04:09:37 pm
Was trying to finish my replay of FF7 OG before the 29th to refresh my memory of the story (my memories of the Cloud/Zack stuff is pretty hazy, I remember not really getting it back in the day) but pretty unlikely I'll get it done before then. Guess I'll just have to go into it semi-blind.
I played it 2 years ago and it's still a story told very badly imo, I barely understood anything and that's with having the context for Zack. It's like they forgot to put in a bunch of exposition. I think it's a combination of the famously bad translation, and the understandably low quality of the ingame cutscenes not conveying the intention of the developers.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,025
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm »
Finally decided to play Intermission ahead of Rebirth's release. It was alright, more of the same really while giving Yuffie a bit more attention than she had previously. Was kind of surprised when the game told me I wouldn't be back to the slums for a while, then it ended before I had a chance to return, but it was just a little DLC so whatever.

Really looking forward to Rebirth, of the three potential games they've split the original into this looks like it'll be the biggest, with so many locations unlocking in the middle part of the game.

I did find the wealth of materia available a bit pointless in Remake, most of it just ended up getting ignored so I could focus on leveling the handful that was really useful. Maybe that was just me and a better player could make better use of them, but with it all being so linear there wasn't really time for that.
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake (with added Rebirth)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
It's fantastic .
Logged
No time for caution.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 