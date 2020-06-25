« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6440 on: October 21, 2020, 07:03:39 PM »
Nothing for tonight?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6441 on: October 21, 2020, 07:05:03 PM »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6442 on: October 21, 2020, 07:06:56 PM »
cheers
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6443 on: October 21, 2020, 07:18:31 PM »
.



Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A ton of stream sites, match highlights & full game replays : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.phptopic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new

LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)
 

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:54:37 AM by oojason »
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6444 on: October 21, 2020, 07:29:23 PM »
jones starting! come on lads 🔴👊

edit: nervy game but W is a W! on to sheffield  ;)
« Last Edit: October 21, 2020, 09:58:10 PM by ifoundaway »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 04:57:01 PM »
Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!



If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years

and use one of these streams below to watch the match...



A few free and reasonable (and sometimes superb) quality stream sites - and some of the sites listed will have multiple streams for our match:-

https://lfcglobe.co.uk (for Liverpool matches only; look for the streams page - which appears around 30 minutes before kick off)

https://reddit.soccerstreams.net/home
https://redditt.soccerstreams.net/home
https://soccer.streamsc.com
https://soccerstreams-100.com
https://soccerstreams1.com
http://givemereddit.stream/soccer
https://homepage.footybite.com
https://www.hulkstream.com/livesport/football
https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.html
https://streamwoop.net/agenda
https://www.usagoals.net/b/football.html
https://mamahd.best

http://atdhe.pro
https://arenavision.in/schedule/guide
http://bilasport.xyz/soccerstreams.php
https://blacktiesports.net
http://buffstreamz.com / http://bfst.to
http://coswitmedia.com/soccer
https://cricfree.sc
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://daddylive.live
https://decimalnews.cc
https://www3.eplsite.football
http://firstrows.xyz
http://footballstream.to/football-live-streams.php
http://freestreams-live1.com
http://goatd.me
https://hd-streams.live
http://hockeynews.site/live-fixtures (appears very close to kick off)
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://liveonscore.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
http://www.lmisport.com
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.info
https://myoplay.club/op-schedule & https://myoplay.club/op-foot-live
http://www.myp2p.biz/soccer
http://www.ovostreams.com
http://papahd.live
http://ripple.is/soccer
http://www.releasesky.com
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
https://soccerlegacy.net
https://www.socolive.pro
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportmarble.com
https://sports24.club/soccer.php
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://studiojunction.xyz
https://successstudios.co/fixture-page
https://tonnestream.xyz
https://www.totalsportek.com/category/football
https://www.treesnetwork.com/channels/soccer/stream
https://ustvgo.tv/category/sports
https://www.vipboxtv.se
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)

^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products it is just a bonus.



Obviously, many of the above sites for streams may also be useful for other football matches and sports too... and a fair few sites have multiple streams for each match.

The quality of stream sites change over time often due to money, effort & volume of people watching them - a superb stream site one month can be poor / average the next month...

As ever, use an adblocker like 'uBlock Origin' on your web browser (free - and easy to use) - it won't block all of the pop-ups and ads - but it still stops a fair number of them.



List of live matches to be shown on UK TV in the coming weeks 1 - http://www.live-footballontv.com : https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

List of live matches shown on tv around the world in the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams) - www.livesoccertv.com & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool



Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:09 PM by oojason »
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 05:51:39 PM »
Nice one Jason cheers

Hopefully find a stable one tomorrow
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 09:17:17 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:57:01 PM
Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!



If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years


Well said. Great post, great cause. 
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 01:08:29 PM »
Do I have to do anything safety-wise before watching a stream?

I dont mean viruses, Im thinking more in terms of the uh...legality of the whole thing. Or is there basically 0% chance of getting caught and Im being paranoid?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 01:25:59 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:08:29 PM
Do I have to do anything safety-wise before watching a stream?

I dont mean viruses, Im thinking more in terms of the uh...legality of the whole thing. Or is there basically 0% chance of getting caught and Im being paranoid?

Youve just posted this on a open forum. Youre banged to rights. Lock him up and throwaway the key.
Internet terrorist

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 01:36:13 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:08:29 PM
Do I have to do anything safety-wise before watching a stream?

I dont mean viruses, Im thinking more in terms of the uh...legality of the whole thing. Or is there basically 0% chance of getting caught and Im being paranoid?

I've been streaming shit for 4+ years in China now Ukraine and I'm sat in my kitchen, not in prison.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 04:09:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 01:25:59 PM
Youve just posted this on a open forum. Youre banged to rights. Lock him up and throwaway the key.
Just seems too good to be true.

I get to watch Liverpool for free AND theres local MILFs in my area wanting to meet?
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 06:31:08 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:09:13 PM
Just seems too good to be true.

I get to watch Liverpool for free AND theres local MILFs in my area wanting to meet?

They are missing an obvious bit of marketing, they should be advertising "local MILFs in your area showing the Liverpool game, watch with them now!" ;D
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 07:08:00 PM »

At £70K now - https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - if you can donate too please do so...
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 07:14:26 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:31:08 PM
They are missing an obvious bit of marketing, they should be advertising "local MILFs in your area showing the Liverpool game, watch with them now!" ;D
Can see Rooney pitching that on Dragons Den.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 07:18:53 PM »
Liverpool vs Sheffield United streams :wave

First couple of links should be great but plenty more if needed.

https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-stream-links-watch-live-streaming-241020/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 07:23:28 PM »
Alisson is back! 🔴🔴🔴

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Salah

DAZN (1080p & mobile support)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-128xr8nepxx351ag0n5si2688c
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:37 PM by ifoundaway »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 07:41:18 PM »
Quote from: ifoundaway on Today at 07:23:28 PM
Alisson is back! 🔴🔴🔴

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Salah

DAZN (1080p & mobile support)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-128xr8nepxx351ag0n5si2688c

Peacock (Desktop)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/lfcshfw-peacock
This has got the post match United stuff at the minute - will it swtich to us at 8?
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 07:42:03 PM »
Quote from: ifoundaway on Today at 07:23:28 PM
Alisson is back! 🔴🔴🔴

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Salah

DAZN (1080p & mobile support)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-128xr8nepxx351ag0n5si2688c

Peacock (Desktop)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/lfcshfw-peacock

Ta for this. I'm in the States now and Peacock works here. I've tried to let my Dad use my a/c back in Liverpool but Peacock never connects even with a VPN. Anyone found a way around this yet?
When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece.   (John Ruskin - English critic, essayist, & reformer (1819 - 1900) )

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 07:48:10 PM »
Quote from: ifoundaway on Today at 07:23:28 PM
Alisson is back! 🔴🔴🔴

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Salah

DAZN (1080p & mobile support)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-128xr8nepxx351ag0n5si2688c

Peacock (Desktop)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/lfcshfw-peacock

Anyone else just getting, could not load the video?
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 07:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 07:48:10 PM
Anyone else just getting, could not load the video?

it says coverage to begin shortly
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 07:51:14 PM »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 07:49:09 PM
it says coverage to begin shortly

Just gives me the option to reload player? Other channels on there work fine.

edit. Got the DAZN stream now but Peacock not working.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:52:55 PM by Adeemo »
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 07:56:01 PM »
For anyone with IPTV,  Premier Sports 1 and beIn Sports 11 are 2 that I can confirm are showing the game.

(I'm watching Premier Sports 1 UHD and it's solid so far).
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 07:59:24 PM »
Been on SuperSport Premier League (rsa)

All day its the best stream ever ;)
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 07:59:28 PM »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 07:56:01 PM
For anyone with IPTV,  Premier Sports 1 and beIn Sports 11 are 2 that I can confirm are showing the game.

(I'm watching Premier Sports 1 UHD and it's solid so far).

This site is quality for matches shown live on tv around the world in the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams) - www.livesoccertv.com & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
