.Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPVBoycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years
Do I have to do anything safety-wise before watching a stream?I dont mean viruses, Im thinking more in terms of the uh...legality of the whole thing. Or is there basically 0% chance of getting caught and Im being paranoid?
Youve just posted this on a open forum. Youre banged to rights. Lock him up and throwaway the key.
Just seems too good to be true.I get to watch Liverpool for free AND theres local MILFs in my area wanting to meet?
They are missing an obvious bit of marketing, they should be advertising "local MILFs in your area showing the Liverpool game, watch with them now!"
Alisson is back! 🔴🔴🔴Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Jota, SalahDAZN (1080p & mobile support)https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-128xr8nepxx351ag0n5si2688cPeacock (Desktop)https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/lfcshfw-peacock
Anyone else just getting, could not load the video?
it says coverage to begin shortly
For anyone with IPTV, Premier Sports 1 and beIn Sports 11 are 2 that I can confirm are showing the game.(I'm watching Premier Sports 1 UHD and it's solid so far).
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]