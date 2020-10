.

+ streams etc

for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPVThey'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!If you can...- toinstead ( https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks ):-and use one of these streams below to watch the match...A few free, quality and reasonable (and sometimes superb) quality:- https://lfcglobe.co.uk (for Liverpool matches only; look for the streams page - which appears around 30 minutes before kick off) http://hockeynews.site/live-fixtures (appears very close to kick off) https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams) https://www.pimpletv.ru (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products it is just a bonus.Obviously, many of the above sites for streams may also be useful for other football matches and sports too... and a fair few sites have multiple streams for each match.The quality of stream sites change over time often due to money, effort & volume of people watching them - a superb stream site one month can be poor / average the next month...As ever, use an adblocker like '' on your web browser (free - and easy to use) - it won't block all of the pop-ups and ads - but it still stops a fair number of them.List of live matches to be shown onin the coming weeks 1 - http://www.live-footballontv.com List of live matches shown on tvin the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams) - www.livesoccertv.com Lots of& match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season :^ aka the pinnedthread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.