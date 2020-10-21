« previous next »
Nothing for tonight?
cheers
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A ton of stream sites, match highlights & full game replays : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.phptopic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new

LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)
 

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more.
jones starting! come on lads 🔴👊

edit: nervy game but W is a W! on to sheffield  ;)
Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!



If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years

and use one of these streams below to watch the match...



A few free, quality and reasonable (and sometimes superb) quality stream sites:-

https://lfcglobe.co.uk (for Liverpool matches only; look for the streams page - which appears around 30 minutes before kick off)

https://reddit.soccerstreams.net/home
https://redditt.soccerstreams.net/home
https://soccer.streamsc.com
https://soccerstreams-100.com
https://soccerstreams1.com
http://givemereddit.stream/soccer
https://homepage.footybite.com
https://www.hulkstream.com/livesport/football
https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.html
https://streamwoop.net/agenda
https://www.usagoals.net/b/football.html
https://mamahd.best

http://atdhe.pro
https://arenavision.in/schedule/guide
http://bilasport.xyz/soccerstreams.php
https://blacktiesports.net
http://buffstreamz.com / http://bfst.to
http://coswitmedia.com/soccer
https://cricfree.sc
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://daddylive.live
https://decimalnews.cc
https://www3.eplsite.football
http://firstrows.xyz
http://footballstream.to/football-live-streams.php
http://freestreams-live1.com
http://goatd.me
https://hd-streams.live
http://hockeynews.site/live-fixtures (appears very close to kick off)
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://liveonscore.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
http://www.lmisport.com
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.info
https://myoplay.club/op-schedule & https://myoplay.club/op-foot-live
http://www.myp2p.biz/soccer
http://www.ovostreams.com
http://papahd.live
http://ripple.is/soccer
http://www.releasesky.com
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
https://soccerlegacy.net
https://www.socolive.pro
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportmarble.com
https://sports24.club/soccer.php
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://studiojunction.xyz
https://successstudios.co/fixture-page
https://tonnestream.xyz
https://www.totalsportek.com/category/football
https://www.treesnetwork.com/channels/soccer/stream
https://ustvgo.tv/category/sports
https://www.vipboxtv.se
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)

^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products it is just a bonus.



Obviously, many of the above sites for streams may also be useful for other football matches and sports too... and a fair few sites have multiple streams for each match.

The quality of stream sites change over time often due to money, effort & volume of people watching them - a superb stream site one month can be poor / average the next month...

As ever, use an adblocker like 'uBlock Origin' on your web browser (free - and easy to use) - it won't block all of the pop-ups and ads - but it still stops a fair number of them.



List of live matches to be shown on UK TV in the coming weeks 1 - http://www.live-footballontv.com : https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

List of live matches shown on tv around the world in the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams) - www.livesoccertv.com & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool



Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave
Nice one Jason cheers

Hopefully find a stable one tomorrow
Well said. Great post, great cause. 
