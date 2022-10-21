« previous next »
The Gym

Lalesa

Re: The Gym
October 21, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 18, 2022, 10:18:54 pm
Got another week off from gym. Injured my damn ankle and can barely walk.
I'm sorry. I hope you will get well soon!

I've just started working with kettlebells in the hope they help me lose weight, and boost aerobic capacity, apart from increasing strength. I found a 100 kettlebell swings a day weight loss program and began following it (if someone is interested, here is the guide https://betterme.world/articles/100-kettlebell-swings-a-day-weight-loss/). Fortunately, there was also an explanation of how to do it right and avoid injuries.
« Last Edit: October 31, 2022, 09:39:19 am by Lalesa »
King_doggerel

Re: The Gym
October 21, 2022, 01:41:24 pm
I've been doing Crossfit consistently for almost 2 years now and the results have been fantastic. I have lost 10 kg, ripped and able to see my 6 pack since forever  ;D Most importantly, i feel better than i've ever felt.

While not criticizing anyone's routine (whatever works for you, then continue doing it!), i couldn't step into a normal gym anymore. 
Persephone

Re: The Gym
October 21, 2022, 03:08:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 18, 2022, 12:34:37 am
Cheers AFCT good advice mate.  I'm always second guessing myself as to whether I'm going either too light or too heavy.

Tonight, I did 4x12 solid single arm overhead triceps extensions using 5kg DB's.  Got a nice contraction.  Could maybe go up another couple of K's with less reps but happy with 5kg for a few weeks at least.

Its a new all seated, unilateral programme I'm trying.  Was all dumbbells tonight

Cuban Press
Hammer curls
Single arm Overhead Triceps extensions
Single arm dumbbell rows

Really enjoyed it and really feel it now which is a good thing.
May I suggest skipping the dumbell overhead tri extension as your main tricep excercise? They aren't a great overall tricep exercise even though it gives a good pump. Go for a heavy close grip bench press or my favourite the dumbell skullcrusher which you can load light to start with for higher reps.

And tricep kickbacks on a cable or with a band are a much better, the dumbell won't recruit as many muscle fibres because of a smaller arc of resistance relative to gravity.
« Last Edit: October 23, 2022, 04:21:01 am by Persephone »
Spezialo

Re: The Gym
October 21, 2022, 04:23:24 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on October 21, 2022, 01:41:24 pm
I've been doing Crossfit consistently for almost 2 years now and the results have been fantastic. I have lost 10 kg, ripped and able to see my 6 pack since forever  ;D Most importantly, i feel better than i've ever felt.

While not criticizing anyone's routine (whatever works for you, then continue doing it!), i couldn't step into a normal gym anymore.

great that mate. what sort of exercises you doing?
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Gym
October 22, 2022, 08:39:18 am
Quote from: Lalesa on October 21, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
I'm sorry. I hope you will get well soon!

I've just started working with kettlebells in the hope they help me lose weight, and boost aerobic capacity, apart from increasing strength. I found a 100 kettlebell swings a day weight loss program and began following it. Fortunately, there was also an explanation of how to do it right and avoid injuries.
Cheers. Actually getting worse with the leg pains and a shooting sensation up to my hip area. Makes sleep stop start also.
Buck Pete

Re: The Gym
October 23, 2022, 02:07:31 pm
Quote from: Persephone on October 21, 2022, 03:08:07 pm
May I suggest skipping the dumbell overhead tri extension as your main tricep excercise? They aren't a great overall tricep exercise even though it gives a good pump. Go for a heavy close grip bench press or my favourite the dumbell skullcrusher which you can load light to start with for higher reps.

And tricep kickbacks on a cable or with a band are a much better, the dumbell won't recruit as many muscle fibres because of a smaller arc of resistance relative to gravity.

Interesting stuff mate.  Thanks

Not considered Kickbacks with a cable to be honest.  Will have a go next gym sesh.  Ta.
Persephone

Re: The Gym
October 27, 2022, 08:03:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 22, 2022, 08:39:18 am
Cheers. Actually getting worse with the leg pains and a shooting sensation up to my hip area. Makes sleep stop start also.
Hope you're feeling better G, nothing worse than pain affected sleep.

Quote from: Buck Pete on October 23, 2022, 02:07:31 pm
Interesting stuff mate.  Thanks

Not considered Kickbacks with a cable to be honest.  Will have a go next gym sesh.  Ta.
Enjoy :wave I've only had one training session this week and have been missing out on those gym endorphins.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Gym
October 28, 2022, 08:42:11 am
Quote from: King_doggerel on October 21, 2022, 01:41:24 pm
While not criticizing anyone's routine (whatever works for you, then continue doing it!), i couldn't step into a normal gym anymore.

Typical "cross-fit wanker" statement ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Gym
October 29, 2022, 10:32:45 pm
Quote from: Persephone on October 27, 2022, 08:03:55 pm
Hope you're feeling better G, nothing worse than pain affected sleep.
Still got pain issues which isn't great. Have not gone gym in ten days or so.
Persephone

Re: The Gym
October 31, 2022, 08:06:26 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 29, 2022, 10:32:45 pm
Still got pain issues which isn't great. Have not gone gym in ten days or so.
Sorry to hear that. Have you been to a physio to get assessed?
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Gym
November 2, 2022, 06:42:18 pm
Quote from: Persephone on October 31, 2022, 08:06:26 am
Sorry to hear that. Have you been to a physio to get assessed?
Been physio in past done leg strengthening exercises but doesn't last for long before pain returns. Going Chiropractor instead. Doctors are impossible to get appointment for.

They used to put it down to growing pains years ago.
mattD

Re: The Gym
December 7, 2022, 07:03:12 pm
I go to the gym for my fitness more so than mentality because while it is worth it physically, I just don't get an endorphin rush afterwards. Okay, I get a little bit, but it just isn't enough and the last two years and the gym has been such a massive chore.

First of all, I'm a runner. Before two years ago, I never went to the gym but then I tore my plantar fascia really badly and it has taken an age to heal. In spring and summer of this year, I was able to run a few miles before the pain returned. So the gym was very much still the main focus of fitness for me. But the last week, I've been back out running and doing 10 plus miles each day without any side effects. The ultimate high and feeling of elation I got was like a something I hadn't felt in two years.

How do other folks feel mentally after the gym? Some folks like the gym for this very reason but it just hasn't had any impact on me (physically yes, mentally no).
damomad

Re: The Gym
December 7, 2022, 09:33:29 pm
Running is definitely a better mood booster for me, if I start off a run with something on my mind, it's guaranteed that by the end of it the problem will be less important.

The gym is different, especially if I'm doing sets of say 8-10. Between sets I'll likely be in a negative frame of mind about something, sometimes I can use it as a fuel to get me through the next set, at other times it completely throws me off and I end up wasting a lot of time.
FlashGordon

Re: The Gym
December 10, 2022, 03:37:06 pm
Quote from: mattD on December  7, 2022, 07:03:12 pm
I go to the gym for my fitness more so than mentality because while it is worth it physically, I just don't get an endorphin rush afterwards. Okay, I get a little bit, but it just isn't enough and the last two years and the gym has been such a massive chore.

First of all, I'm a runner. Before two years ago, I never went to the gym but then I tore my plantar fascia really badly and it has taken an age to heal. In spring and summer of this year, I was able to run a few miles before the pain returned. So the gym was very much still the main focus of fitness for me. But the last week, I've been back out running and doing 10 plus miles each day without any side effects. The ultimate high and feeling of elation I got was like a something I hadn't felt in two years.

How do other folks feel mentally after the gym? Some folks like the gym for this very reason but it just hasn't had any impact on me (physically yes, mentally no).


I get a massive boost to my mental health from the gym. Can change my mood in an instant really.
AndyMuller

Re: The Gym
December 13, 2022, 03:32:00 pm
I've deffo fell out of the routine since coming back from America in October. I pay £64 a month for the David Lloyd and hardly ever go, might join the Pure Gym that has opened and is a bit closer to home.
damomad

Re: The Gym
December 14, 2022, 08:20:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 13, 2022, 03:32:00 pm
I've deffo fell out of the routine since coming back from America in October. I pay £64 a month for the David Lloyd and hardly ever go, might join the Pure Gym that has opened and is a bit closer to home.

£64 is steep but I'm sure it comes with a lot included. I'm paying £20 a month for a bare bones place, and I've been feeling it in my bones the last few times, the mingebags won't turn the heating on. The barbells are stone cold, as if motivation to go wasn't low enough this time of year.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Gym
December 14, 2022, 08:46:14 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 13, 2022, 03:32:00 pm
I've deffo fell out of the routine since coming back from America in October. I pay £64 a month for the David Lloyd and hardly ever go, might join the Pure Gym that has opened and is a bit closer to home.

Puregym is great if youre only using a gym for weights and/or cardio machines. About a 5th of the price of a Bannatynes et al but with much more, better and newer equipment. Can also access any of them as part of the same package if you travel a lot.

It's only worth going high end if you regularly want access to a pool/sauna/hydro as that's where the cost comes from.
AndyMuller

Re: The Gym
December 15, 2022, 10:47:23 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 14, 2022, 08:46:14 pm
Puregym is great if youre only using a gym for weights and/or cardio machines. About a 5th of the price of a Bannatynes et al but with much more, better and newer equipment. Can also access any of them as part of the same package if you travel a lot.

It's only worth going high end if you regularly want access to a pool/sauna/hydro as that's where the cost comes from.

Yeah I think I'm going to join mate. When I do go to the David Lloyd I end up spending about 3-4 hours in there with the gym then swim then sauna and steam and them sometimes have something to eat there (and the food isn't cheap).

I'm at the point I just want to get into a gym, workout and then go home.
damomad

Re: The Gym
May 23, 2023, 10:24:07 am
Been in a good routine recently, and really enjoying it. I'm even back squatting which I stayed away from over a year as I was running a lot more.

Previously I used to squat with the bar high up on the shoulders but changed it up and have brought it further down. Was able to add a third more weight to the bar in an instant and it feels a much more natural movement. Such a small change and squatting has gone from my least favourite to most. Deadlifts are another one, I'm sticking to the trap bar and have been seeing good progress and it feels a lot safer for my lower back.
Persephone

Re: The Gym
May 24, 2023, 08:14:04 am
Quote from: damomad on May 23, 2023, 10:24:07 am
Been in a good routine recently, and really enjoying it. I'm even back squatting which I stayed away from over a year as I was running a lot more.

Previously I used to squat with the bar high up on the shoulders but changed it up and have brought it further down. Was able to add a third more weight to the bar in an instant and it feels a much more natural movement. Such a small change and squatting has gone from my least favourite to most. Deadlifts are another one, I'm sticking to the trap bar and have been seeing good progress and it feels a lot safer for my lower back.
I did the same about 4 months back and it did wonders for the way my back felt. I have comparatively long femurs to my torso and I struggled with a traditional deadlift. The trap bar also helps me hit my quads more which is an added benefit. Glad you're getting back into Damomad, keep it up.
S

Re: The Gym
Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Been doing some press ups and pull ups just to add a little bit of muscle. Seen some good improvements too, but Ive got a problem with the latter.

When I do pull ups every now and then Ill complete a set and get a weird twitching sensation in my eye. My sets are never hard to the point of failure or anything, so its not like Im going stupidly hard. I also make sure to breathe whilst Im doing them. Is it anything to be concerned about?
paulrazor

Re: The Gym
Today at 08:31:57 am
didnt realize until well into my work out yesterday I had sunglasses on my head all the time, must have looked an absolute tosser

Was lucky not to break my foot, was looking for 20kg weights to put on something, a fella was finishing so we both misjudged timing and the weight fell off and hit my foot, luckily not full on. Careless from the other guy but also from me so didnt go mad, he was mortified and helped me with moving the stuff to be fair

good work out though, did 10k on the road, then home, water, apple, water, back to the gym for weights, did about 14 different exercises, wish i had time to put this in every day. Felt super after all that
damomad

Re: The Gym
Today at 09:09:02 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Been doing some press ups and pull ups just to add a little bit of muscle. Seen some good improvements too, but Ive got a problem with the latter.

When I do pull ups every now and then Ill complete a set and get a weird twitching sensation in my eye. My sets are never hard to the point of failure or anything, so its not like Im going stupidly hard. I also make sure to breathe whilst Im doing them. Is it anything to be concerned about?

I used to get these, normally when I was drinking too much coffee/not getting enough sleep/not drinking enough water. Come to think of it haven't had them in a couple of years. I highly doubt the pullups are causing them, more likely overall extra stress on the body and a combination of the above.

Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:31:57 am
didnt realize until well into my work out yesterday I had sunglasses on my head all the time, must have looked an absolute tosser

Was lucky not to break my foot, was looking for 20kg weights to put on something, a fella was finishing so we both misjudged timing and the weight fell off and hit my foot, luckily not full on. Careless from the other guy but also from me so didnt go mad, he was mortified and helped me with moving the stuff to be fair

good work out though, did 10k on the road, then home, water, apple, water, back to the gym for weights, did about 14 different exercises, wish i had time to put this in every day. Felt super after all that

Funny stories Razor, and sounds like you put in a tough session, keep at it!

You reminded me of a couple of close calls in the past few weeks. Was about to start a set of overhead presses and some girl put a 20kg weight on one side of the bar, thinking it was the weight rack. I was too embarrassed for her to say anything so waited until she walked away and took it off.

Another one, was doing an abductor sitting stretch, looked up in the gym mirror in front of me. My eyesight is a bit blurry these days, but could swear something weird was on my shorts. Looked down and there was a bloody hole in my shorts and I was going commando, one of the balls made an escape. Hoping no one noticed but I'll never know  :-[ 
