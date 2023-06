Been doing some press ups and pull ups just to add a little bit of muscle. Seen some good improvements too, but Iíve got a problem with the latter.



When I do pull ups every now and then Iíll complete a set and get a weird twitching sensation in my eye. My sets are never hard to the point of failure or anything, so itís not like Iím going stupidly hard. I also make sure to breathe whilst Iím doing them. Is it anything to be concerned about?



didnt realize until well into my work out yesterday I had sunglasses on my head all the time, must have looked an absolute tosser



Was lucky not to break my foot, was looking for 20kg weights to put on something, a fella was finishing so we both misjudged timing and the weight fell off and hit my foot, luckily not full on. Careless from the other guy but also from me so didnt go mad, he was mortified and helped me with moving the stuff to be fair



good work out though, did 10k on the road, then home, water, apple, water, back to the gym for weights, did about 14 different exercises, wish i had time to put this in every day. Felt super after all that



I used to get these, normally when I was drinking too much coffee/not getting enough sleep/not drinking enough water. Come to think of it haven't had them in a couple of years. I highly doubt the pullups are causing them, more likely overall extra stress on the body and a combination of the above.Funny stories Razor, and sounds like you put in a tough session, keep at it!You reminded me of a couple of close calls in the past few weeks. Was about to start a set of overhead presses and some girl put a 20kg weight on one side of the bar, thinking it was the weight rack. I was too embarrassed for her to say anything so waited until she walked away and took it off.Another one, was doing an abductor sitting stretch, looked up in the gym mirror in front of me. My eyesight is a bit blurry these days, but could swear something weird was on my shorts. Looked down and there was a bloody hole in my shorts and I was going commando, one of the balls made an escape. Hoping no one noticed but I'll never know