didnt realize until well into my work out yesterday I had sunglasses on my head all the time, must have looked an absolute tosser
Was lucky not to break my foot, was looking for 20kg weights to put on something, a fella was finishing so we both misjudged timing and the weight fell off and hit my foot, luckily not full on. Careless from the other guy but also from me so didnt go mad, he was mortified and helped me with moving the stuff to be fair
good work out though, did 10k on the road, then home, water, apple, water, back to the gym for weights, did about 14 different exercises, wish i had time to put this in every day. Felt super after all that