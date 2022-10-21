I go to the gym for my fitness more so than mentality because while it is worth it physically, I just don't get an endorphin rush afterwards. Okay, I get a little bit, but it just isn't enough and the last two years and the gym has been such a massive chore.



First of all, I'm a runner. Before two years ago, I never went to the gym but then I tore my plantar fascia really badly and it has taken an age to heal. In spring and summer of this year, I was able to run a few miles before the pain returned. So the gym was very much still the main focus of fitness for me. But the last week, I've been back out running and doing 10 plus miles each day without any side effects. The ultimate high and feeling of elation I got was like a something I hadn't felt in two years.



How do other folks feel mentally after the gym? Some folks like the gym for this very reason but it just hasn't had any impact on me (physically yes, mentally no).