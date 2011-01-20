Poll

How do you think Suarez will do at Barcelona?

Better than Messi
Messi level
Sub Messi, better than Eto'o, Ibrahimovic etc. Ronaldinho maybe.
Pedro level
Flop
Author Topic: Luis Suarez  (Read 492456 times)

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4760 on: February 7, 2022, 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  7, 2022, 09:19:03 am
I watched our goals through the years thingymajig on one of the Sky Sports channels this morning and fucking hell he scored some unbelievable goals.

Probably best variety and difficulty of goals I've seen from any Liverpool striker. Mo is close for me, but Luis was just mesmerisingly insane.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4761 on: February 7, 2022, 11:58:40 am »
Quote from: Zlen on February  7, 2022, 11:15:06 am
Probably best variety and difficulty of goals I've seen from any Liverpool striker. Mo is close for me, but Luis was just mesmerisingly insane.

Have you forgotten Origi?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4762 on: February 7, 2022, 12:15:07 pm »
The interview Suarez did with this Kop kid still makes my eyes well up a bit. The kid is completely hilarious and I loved how Suarez takes the time to talk to him on his level. He was one of the top 10 players in the world at this point and he talks to the kid like hes his Uncle.

Im ok with the down sides of his personality as its all on the field and its all a total war football mentality. Win at all costs, nothing else matters. His goals were incredible and Liverpool Norwich being my favorite. He just decided he wanted to score and he scored. I dont hold grudges for players being players on the field. Except for the biting thing, Im not sure what in the world went through his brain before he bit Ivanovic, I dont think anyone understands that.

https://youtu.be/DN7RPTPdLHU
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4763 on: February 8, 2022, 04:29:53 pm »
I'm definitely not a big fan of Suarez but also think that for 18 months, he was the best player I've ever seen in a Liverpool shirt. My favourite, no. Most important? Definitely not.

He was just something else though. A proper force of nature.

I love Stevie, I love Mo now. For me, Suarez is the best to do it in my lifetime (born after the Premier League started).
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4764 on: February 11, 2022, 03:10:26 pm »
I think 2013-14 he was the best player there was. No one was able to contain him. He desire to win was off the scale. He was the absolute prime example of a player that everyone hates if hes on the opposing side, but you love him when he has your colours on.

I didnt boo him on the occasions he came back. Why would I? Do we really expect a professional player to only give 75% against a former club.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4765 on: February 22, 2022, 08:42:43 am »
That 40 yard screamer...  Reminds me of our Norwich games  :D
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4766 on: February 23, 2022, 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 22, 2022, 08:42:43 am
That 40 yard screamer...  Reminds me of our Norwich games  :D
It was on his weaker foot too... and he hits it as it's bobbling a bit.

Sometimes I think Wow when I see things like this - because I can't do them unless I really, really trained.
But then I think, these are Pro footy players - it's their job to train skills like this, especially the forwards.

Either way, it's great to behold as a non-Pro  :)
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4767 on: February 23, 2022, 01:05:08 pm »
The goal at the weekend was out of this world. I was actually a bit unimpressed when I first saw it, fully taking into account it was Suarez, who has done ridiculous things for years on end. That's how good he was/is. I'll always maintain that from about 2012-2016 or so that only Messi was better. What he done either side of that not too bad either. When you consider he was never always 'the centre forward' for a lot of his career and never the chief penalty taker his outstanding goal record looks even better.
« Reply #4768 on: February 23, 2022, 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 23, 2022, 01:05:08 pm
The goal at the weekend was out of this world. I was actually a bit unimpressed when I first saw it, fully taking into account it was Suarez, who has done ridiculous things for years on end. That's how good he was/is. I'll always maintain that from about 2012-2016 or so that only Messi was better. What he done either side of that not too bad either. When you consider he was never always 'the centre forward' for a lot of his career and never the chief penalty taker his outstanding goal record looks even better.


Got to wonder what the fuck the keeper was doing that far out of goal.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4769 on: February 24, 2022, 12:10:30 am »
Old Suarez at Old Trafford in 2 weeks would be rather fun
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4770 on: May 17, 2022, 06:16:25 pm »
Looks like he is leaving AM, did his farewell, etc, so probably a free agent now. Doesn't look he is retiring, so surprised not to see him linked to any club - Europe/Middle East/MLS/LATAM. Not the youngest anymore but still a decent player overall, maybe he can move to Arsenal after all - Arteta if I recall, was the one who had provided solid feedback to Wenger back in 2013
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4771 on: May 17, 2022, 06:17:42 pm »
Hope he doesn't end up at Newcastle.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4772 on: May 17, 2022, 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May 17, 2022, 06:17:42 pm
Hope he doesn't end up at Newcastle.

Hope he doesn't end up at any PL team, except us - which ain't gonna happen.
« Reply #4773 on: May 17, 2022, 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 17, 2022, 06:19:27 pm
Hope he doesn't end up at any PL team, except us - which ain't gonna happen.

Villa was getting thrown about in the Mirror earlier.

I'd have him here as an impact sub, he'd do a job as Divocks replacement.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4774 on: May 17, 2022, 08:35:11 pm »
Hes destined for Villa under Gerrard
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4775 on: May 18, 2022, 10:36:06 pm »
1 year on small wages he might be worth it for a team outside top 6 just for sub impact but really he should go to a place where he would be paid stupid money to not do much
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4776 on: May 19, 2022, 12:09:02 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 18, 2022, 10:36:06 pm
1 year on small wages he might be worth it for a team outside top 6 just for sub impact but really he should go to a place where he would be paid stupid money to not do much

Up front for Chelsea?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4777 on: May 19, 2022, 01:42:31 pm »
He's obviously lost a lot of pace as he's got older. Would he still be able to cut it in the PL?
What sort of set up would play to his strengths?

I'm thinking maybe as a support striker to a younger, faster strike partner?
Or, as a no.10?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4778 on: May 19, 2022, 04:55:04 pm »
Think he'd still get a respectable tally pretty much everywhere he went. Really surprised how Simeone favoured the likes of Griezmann this season, who's been off the boil for about four years at this stage, of course other than that brace against us  ;D but to be honest I don't think he's scored many at all. It's pretty obvious to say but if Suarez had had more minutes he'd have scored more goals.

Don't think the Prem would be the right move for him now. Not that he can't cut it I just don't see which team he'd be best suited in. I think Italy would be a great option for him. He could still be massive for Inter, I think he'd possibly take them to a title the same way he did last season with Atletico. Would be very surprised if he went there and didn't score 15+ in Serie A.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4779 on: May 20, 2022, 07:33:39 am »
Athletic sources reporting that he was told as early as November last year he was in his last season at Atleti.

Rumours that the coaches think his physical decline over the last 6 months has been massive and he just cant move at the speed needed anymore. I mean, hes 35 soon. Hes probably still got the skill and guile to do it in MLS, though that league is played at a rapid pace, but maybe better for him would be a season at a smaller side in Italy or even the A-League etc.

Lots of talk about him with Gerrard at Villa but that would be pointless in my opinion. Hes not the player he was even 18 months ago. What a force of nature in his prime though.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4780 on: July 28, 2022, 03:01:24 pm »
Announced for Nacional from Montevideo in his home country. Quite an exciting choice of his to no doubt reject much more lucrative offers to go back to his home :wave Good luck to him!
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4781 on: July 28, 2022, 03:33:19 pm »
First time Nacional play Peñarol, at least three red cards...
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4782 on: August 18, 2022, 06:50:01 pm »
.
.
A few videos and some info on Luis Suarez on his time at Liverpool...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luis_Su%C3%A1rez

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1224

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/luis-suarez









'Luis Suarez All 82 Goals For Liverpool I 2011-2014':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SBNSiiMw5FU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SBNSiiMw5FU</a>



'Luis Suarez - All 82 Goals for Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/32VeYaA9ia0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/32VeYaA9ia0</a>



'Top 10: Luis Suarez's amazing Liverpool goals' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wIw446It7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wIw446It7k</a>



'Luis Suarez's Greatest Premier League Goals!' - from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X2ONX3r-KJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X2ONX3r-KJs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X2ONX3r-KJs



'Luis Suárez ● Amazing Skills Show ● Liverpool F.C. 2011-14' - 6 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/92P232znbrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/92P232znbrg</a>



'When Luis Suarez Was World-Class | Liverpool' - 10 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wuk42zGg1Qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wuk42zGg1Qc</a>



'11 Times Luis Suarez Shocked The World' - 8 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KTEgduWt3hQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KTEgduWt3hQ</a>



'Luis Suarez - Genius' - 4 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aZl_-FgtytA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aZl_-FgtytA</a>



'When Luis Suarez Ripped the Premier League apart!' - 11 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-DW6a00qoik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-DW6a00qoik</a>



'Luis Suarez Goals IMPOSSIBLE To Forget' - 7 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3pJQZPDl13s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3pJQZPDl13s</a>



'When Luis Suarez scored FOUR goals in one game! | Liverpool 5-1 Norwich | 4th December 2013':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_ynVZ5dOBh0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_ynVZ5dOBh0</a>



'Suarez fantastic goal vs Newcastle 1-1':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cH9mgohXiCk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cH9mgohXiCk</a>



'Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool | Incredible 45-yard Suarez strike':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4AoBHgzfxM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4AoBHgzfxM8</a>



'Liverpool 2-1 Everton - Suarez & Carroll goals | FA Cup 15-04-12' - 6 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GyhKGsaS7r4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GyhKGsaS7r4</a>



'Luis Suarez 'dive' celebration vs Everton' - 1 minute:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NMQE9PftGIg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NMQE9PftGIg</a>



'Suarezs outrageous disallowed lob for what would've been the PL record 32nd goal of the season':-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/o82v4d/throwback_to_suarezs_outrageous_disallowed_lob



'Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool 2013/14' - 9 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oh-WqvrP-jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oh-WqvrP-jg</a>



'Luis Suarez All 31 goals 2013/2014' - 13 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R8lLfacNzg0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R8lLfacNzg0</a>



'Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge | All Goals (13/14)' - 10 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tte4IY-Jb_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tte4IY-Jb_s</a>



'Suarez & Sturridge - Liverpool Dynamic Duo' - 4 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JDlFIb2CpmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JDlFIb2CpmQ</a>



'SAS - Suarez & Sturridge - Terrific Duo' - 4 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PmN1ELuwM-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PmN1ELuwM-g</a>



'Sturridge and Suarez - All The Way' - 3 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vV72SBCh764" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vV72SBCh764</a>








'Luis Suarez Office Advert' - 1 minute:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HVwWCvFCVKo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HVwWCvFCVKo</a>



'Is Luis Suárez a Liverpool Legend? [How GOOD was He Actually?]' - 18 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uoQotnXF8yQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uoQotnXF8yQ</a>



'Luis Suarez as you've never seen him before' - a 7 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DN7RPTPdLHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DN7RPTPdLHU</a>



'Luis Suarez Song' - 2011:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FKAal82iAMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FKAal82iAMA</a>



'The Luis Suarez 8' - an 8 minute video from Tifo Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2El1AgIJqrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2El1AgIJqrM</a>



'Barcelona 3 x 0 Liverpool | Extended Highlights & Goals' - 11 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/59V3R1X5bAk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/59V3R1X5bAk</a>



Liverpool 4 x 0 Barcelona - 9 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FtjEJz7aYZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FtjEJz7aYZI</a>



'"People saw I gave my all." 👊 Suárez on Liverpool love, Anfield atmosphere, and playing With Gerrard' - 8 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0oRGs8UYDnc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0oRGs8UYDnc</a>



'Luis Suarez FC Groningen 2006-2007':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YGAN4fSqWxA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YGAN4fSqWxA</a>



'Luis Suarez 35 Goals Ajax':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4tgN0t5oLJM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4tgN0t5oLJM</a>



'Luis Suarez - ALL 198 Goals for Barcelona':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZrwriJEG8hA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZrwriJEG8hA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZrwriJEG8hA



'Luis Suarez All 34 Goals for Atletico Madrid (2020-2022)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yTGEq4BKqEQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yTGEq4BKqEQ</a>



'Luis Suarez - All 50 Goals For Uruguay' - as of 2018:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gsNlrb5okKk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gsNlrb5okKk</a>





A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post covering the 2013/14 Season can be found here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355







Honours at Liverpool...

League Cup: 2012.
2014 PFA Player of the Year.
2014 Football Writers' Footballer of the Year.
2013/14 Premier League Player of the Year.
2014 Premier League Golden Boot.
2014 European Golden Boot (shared).







Every Liverpool league goal in the 4 seasons Suarez was a Liverpool player...


'Every Premier League Goal 2010/11':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u35o2WE40vM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u35o2WE40vM</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2011/12':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLvBu2AyLTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLvBu2AyLTE</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2012/13':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uPywfOeQ1Bs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uPywfOeQ1Bs</a>



'Every Premier League Goal 2013/14':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1dtrMvgex7A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1dtrMvgex7A</a>




















^ Suarez and his 2014 PFA 'Player Of The Year' award.







^ Suarez and his 2014 Football Writers Association 'Player Of The Year' award.







^ Suarez and both his 2013/14 Premier League 'Footballer Of The Year' Award, and Premier League 'Golden Boot' Award.







^ King Kenny presents Luis Suarez with his 2013/14 European 'Golden Boot' Award.










'Uruguay 2 x 1 England ● 2014 World Cup' - 10 minute highlights; the England team seemed a little surprised and unprepared for that Suarez lad...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LSWSd1g6ZgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LSWSd1g6ZgI</a>







A few articles on Luis Suarez...


Luis Suarez: Winning the Golden Boot at Liverpool was harder than at Barcelona: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/luis-suarez-winning-golden-boot-12125888

Profile on Luis Suarez: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3169

Luis Suarez proves an instant Kop hit: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3177

SAS are on fire for Liverpool but are Suarez and Sturridge really perfect partners?: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3637

Luis Suarezs rise from the streets of Montevideo to Liverpool FC hero: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3174

Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826

Luis Suarez' will to win makes him Liverpool FC star: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3148

Luis Suarez - The Worlds Most Controversial Footballer: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3726

Racist? Diver? Cheat? People can call me what they want: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3246

Luis Suárez: Liverpool statement: www.theguardian.com/football/2011/dec/20/luis-suarez-liverpool-statement

Liverpool FC: 10 Reasons Why the Club Are Right to Back Luis Suarez (2012): https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1016308-liverpool-fc-10-reasons-why-the-club-are-right-to-back-luis-suarez

Luis Suarez Leaves Liverpool with Legacy of Controversy After Barcelona Move: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2119993-luis-suarez-leaves-liverpool-with-legacy-of-controversy-after-barcelona-move

Genius, madman... legend? Luis Suarez at Liverpool: The inside story: www.goal.com/story/luis-suarez-liverpool-genius-madman-legend/index.html

I Wanted to Sign For Arsenal - Former Liverpool Player Luis Suarez Admits: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/interviews/luis-suarez-reveals-that-he-wanted-to-sign-for-arsenal

Suarez 'wanted to disappear from the world' after Liverpool defeat: www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-suarez-idUKKCN1TF28U

Luis Suarez interview | I am so happy for Hendo and the Liverpool fans: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400019-luis-suarez-i-am-so-happy-for-jordan-henderson-liverpool-fans

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez at centre of 'beautiful madness' as fans call for return: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/luis-suarez-liverpool-fans-return-24527801

Luis Suarez player profile at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.com/suarez/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/44352/verein_id/131/wettbewerb/alle














-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4783 on: August 19, 2022, 03:49:23 pm »
Decent player, IMO
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4784 on: August 19, 2022, 06:02:48 pm »
Had a goal or two in him.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4785 on: January 4, 2023, 11:01:19 pm »
Suarez signed with Grêmio. Porto Alegre is the closest Brazilian capital to Montevideo.

If Lucas recovers from his heart problems they will be teammates again
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 07:16:37 am »
I'd love him to bang a few in for Grêmio

the welcome in Porto Alegre:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AvE5UP2NLTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AvE5UP2NLTQ</a>
