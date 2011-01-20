Think he'd still get a respectable tally pretty much everywhere he went. Really surprised how Simeone favoured the likes of Griezmann this season, who's been off the boil for about four years at this stage, of course other than that brace against usbut to be honest I don't think he's scored many at all. It's pretty obvious to say but if Suarez had had more minutes he'd have scored more goals.Don't think the Prem would be the right move for him now. Not that he can't cut it I just don't see which team he'd be best suited in. I think Italy would be a great option for him. He could still be massive for Inter, I think he'd possibly take them to a title the same way he did last season with Atletico. Would be very surprised if he went there and didn't score 15+ in Serie A.