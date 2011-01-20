I watched our goals through the years thingymajig on one of the Sky Sports channels this morning and fucking hell he scored some unbelievable goals.
Probably best variety and difficulty of goals I've seen from any Liverpool striker. Mo is close for me, but Luis was just mesmerisingly insane.
That 40 yard screamer... Reminds me of our Norwich games
The goal at the weekend was out of this world. I was actually a bit unimpressed when I first saw it, fully taking into account it was Suarez, who has done ridiculous things for years on end. That's how good he was/is. I'll always maintain that from about 2012-2016 or so that only Messi was better. What he done either side of that not too bad either. When you consider he was never always 'the centre forward' for a lot of his career and never the chief penalty taker his outstanding goal record looks even better.
Hope he doesn't end up at Newcastle.
Hope he doesn't end up at any PL team, except us - which ain't gonna happen.
1 year on small wages he might be worth it for a team outside top 6 just for sub impact but really he should go to a place where he would be paid stupid money to not do much
