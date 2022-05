The interview Suarez did with this Kop kid still makes my eyes well up a bit. The kid is completely hilarious and I loved how Suarez takes the time to talk to him on his level. He was one of the top 10 players in the world at this point and he talks to the kid like heís his Uncle.Iím ok with the down sides of his personality as itís all on the field and itís all a total war football mentality. Win at all costs, nothing else matters. His goals were incredible and Liverpool Norwich being my favorite. He just decided he wanted to score and he scored. I donít hold grudges for players being players on the field. Except for the biting thing, Iím not sure what in the world went through his brain before he bit Ivanovic, I donít think anyone understands that.