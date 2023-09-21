« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 231633 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,099
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2680 on: September 21, 2023, 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on September 21, 2023, 12:48:17 am
Tell 'em t'fucking shove it.

Say they can fucking get it taken out themselves.

They ain't gonna back out for that.

Shame its not a house, I'd rip them out and dump them in the garden if it was.

Basically the lazy fuckers want to fit new carpets and don't want to take them the tip themselves
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,034
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2681 on: September 21, 2023, 02:16:56 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 20, 2023, 08:11:29 pm
We're in the process of selling our flat and filled out our 'fittings and fixtures form' for the buyer.

They've come back to our solicitor and asked us to remove 'carpets, built in fridge/freezer, fireplace, blinds and curtains before completion.'

Am I entitled to tell them to politely fuck off? Seems an audacious request.

It depends a little bit on how likely you think they are to pull out of the contract.

But assuming they're kist likely to continue with it:
I'd get back to them and say leaving the carpet/fireplace/fridge in place was part of the deal, but if they want them out, you'd arrange a builder before they move in and send them the invoice.

As a gesture of goodwill, you'll take the curtains and blinds out yourself, so they wouldn't need to pay for that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,959
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2682 on: September 21, 2023, 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 21, 2023, 02:16:56 pm
It depends a little bit on how likely you think they are to pull out of the contract.

But assuming they're kist likely to continue with it:
I'd get back to them and say leaving the carpet/fireplace/fridge in place was part of the deal, but if they want them out, you'd arrange a builder before they move in and send them the invoice.

As a gesture of goodwill, you'll take the curtains and blinds out yourself, so they wouldn't need to pay for that.

I agree with this!

Anything built-in/fitted I would think is acceptable to leave.

Curtains and blinds I wouldn't leave but would offer them the option to keep if they were in good condition and you didn't want them.

If you were selling the place without carpets they'd deffo want a reduction in price.

Integrated appliances are different as if you were moving somewhere that had integrated stuff you'd probably opt to take it to save you initially. So that one is possibly just a bonus they are getting.
Logged
JFT96.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2683 on: September 21, 2023, 05:29:37 pm »
We've told our solicitor to respond and say we will take the blinds and curtains but nothing else.

If they threaten to pull out we'll be in bother really as it took 3 months to find a buyer, it's not an easy sale and we are dependent on it to buy our house.

But I'm also not wanting to get totally dicked. Such a stupid request.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2684 on: September 21, 2023, 11:47:41 pm »
Like you said, they're getting it for £10k less than your asking price.

They can go suck themselves if they think you're gonna pull out all that shite for free.

Obviously entirely up to you like. See what solicitors come back with and take it from there.

I don't believe they'll pull out for something over that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2685 on: September 23, 2023, 02:35:29 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 21, 2023, 05:29:37 pm
We've told our solicitor to respond and say we will take the blinds and curtains but nothing else.

If they threaten to pull out we'll be in bother really as it took 3 months to find a buyer, it's not an easy sale and we are dependent on it to buy our house.

But I'm also not wanting to get totally dicked. Such a stupid request.

Curious if youve heard back on this? My first thought was on if you agree, then what happens then if the buyer then pulls out. Youll have spent hundreds to make your property look abandoned. If you are needing these people to buy, could you offer them a credit contingent on them closing? It sounds like theyve already got a good price, but if you need them to buy, that could meet them where they want, but also means they cant rip the place up until its theirs.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2686 on: September 23, 2023, 08:25:54 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on September 23, 2023, 02:35:29 am
Curious if youve heard back on this? My first thought was on if you agree, then what happens then if the buyer then pulls out. Youll have spent hundreds to make your property look abandoned. If you are needing these people to buy, could you offer them a credit contingent on them closing? It sounds like theyve already got a good price, but if you need them to buy, that could meet them where they want, but also means they cant rip the place up until its theirs.

Not yet. Solicitors probably take a few days to submit our response back.

I don't see why we should pay anything to them for them wanting to make changes to a property they are buying.

We wouldn't ask the seller of the house we're buying to pay for us changing carpets around or fitting a new bathroom at some point.

Totally stupid.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,971
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2687 on: September 23, 2023, 10:09:28 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 23, 2023, 08:25:54 am
Not yet. Solicitors probably take a few days to submit our response back.

I don't see why we should pay anything to them for them wanting to make changes to a property they are buying.

We wouldn't ask the seller of the house we're buying to pay for us changing carpets around or fitting a new bathroom at some point.

Totally stupid.

Some people are fucking arseholes and will do anything to screw another person over, for some money.

That's a lesson I learned many years ago.  I was selling a property and everything was about to go through, and they suddenly decided to drop their offer by £500, at the very last minute.

I accepted, due to the situation I was in.  But, that's what they rely on.  It's wankish behaviour.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2688 on: September 23, 2023, 04:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 23, 2023, 10:09:28 am
Some people are fucking arseholes and will do anything to screw another person over, for some money.

That's a lesson I learned many years ago.  I was selling a property and everything was about to go through, and they suddenly decided to drop their offer by £500, at the very last minute.

I accepted, due to the situation I was in.  But, that's what they rely on.  It's wankish behaviour.

What I don't get is, if they did reduce their offer, would we have to do a brand new mortgage application? Our mortgage offer is dependent on us getting the amount of money we've sold the flat for plus 20 grand in our own savings.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2689 on: September 24, 2023, 11:23:58 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 23, 2023, 04:45:41 pm
What I don't get is, if they did reduce their offer, would we have to do a brand new mortgage application? Our mortgage offer is dependent on us getting the amount of money we've sold the flat for plus 20 grand in our own savings.
I believe you'd have to just ask them to adjust the mortgage proposal based on the reduction of offer, or you simply make up the difference on your deposit.

They're getting it for £10k less than your asking price, c*nts surely cannot reduce their offer?!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2690 on: September 24, 2023, 11:56:34 am »
Quote from: Kalito on September 24, 2023, 11:23:58 am
I believe you'd have to just ask them to adjust the mortgage proposal based on the reduction of offer, or you simply make up the difference on your deposit.

They're getting it for £10k less than your asking price, c*nts surely cannot reduce their offer?!

Well one of their other 'enquiries' was why we got the flat for 40 grand cheaper than they're paying, 5 years ago.

A) I got it from a family member so obviously going to get a cheaper deal.

B) have they ever heard of inflation?

C) other flats in our complex are up for and selling at 10-20 grand more than they're getting it for. We only reduced down to this as we want a fairly quick sale and want to move into a house this year if possible.

I won't be surprised if they try and reduce the offer - they seem like people who might.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,099
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2691 on: September 24, 2023, 01:12:31 pm »
Know a few people trying to sell by ours and its a nightmare. There's been an influx of Hong Kong Chinese moving into the area and what they do is offer the asking price on every property they view, then fucking pull out of all but one. Old neighbours of the wife had this happen, had an offer accepted on a place in Warrington,paid out for surveys etc and then the fuckers pulled out, now friends of ours have had the same, trying to sell the house they were left by the Mum, two of her brothers had been living there since the Mum died, both got other places sorted, again the fuckers pulled out. Its just fucking everyone about.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,556
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2692 on: September 24, 2023, 09:40:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2023, 01:12:31 pm
Know a few people trying to sell by ours and its a nightmare. There's been an influx of Hong Kong Chinese moving into the area and what they do is offer the asking price on every property they view, then fucking pull out of all but one. Old neighbours of the wife had this happen, had an offer accepted on a place in Warrington,paid out for surveys etc and then the fuckers pulled out, now friends of ours have had the same, trying to sell the house they were left by the Mum, two of her brothers had been living there since the Mum died, both got other places sorted, again the fuckers pulled out. Its just fucking everyone about.
Weird you should say this Rob, a bloke I know - not a friend, an acquaintance - bought 3 houses in a 4-block terrace on a new build estate near me about 5/6 years ago. With the interest rate rises, hes been trying to get out of it and sell them all. My mate lives in the one house in the block the bloke doesnt own. He said that all of them were bid on by one family from Hong Kong and this landlord didnt know until hed accepted offers and his solicitors started the process. They pulled out of all 3 and bought another house elsewhere on the estate.

I wonder what the thinking is? Its bizarre.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,099
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2693 on: September 24, 2023, 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 24, 2023, 09:40:07 pm
Weird you should say this Rob, a bloke I know - not a friend, an acquaintance - bought 3 houses in a 4-block terrace on a new build estate near me about 5/6 years ago. With the interest rate rises, hes been trying to get out of it and sell them all. My mate lives in the one house in the block the bloke doesnt own. He said that all of them were bid on by one family from Hong Kong and this landlord didnt know until hed accepted offers and his solicitors started the process. They pulled out of all 3 and bought another house elsewhere on the estate.

I wonder what the thinking is? Its bizarre.

I've been told they're getting 40% of the purchase price off their government to move to the UK and so can afford to go full price. I suppose they offer asking on all places they might want to live in so it comes off the market and then pick the one they actually want. Our mates have told the estate agents if any Chinese make an offer they're to leave it open to all other offers so they don't get done again.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,034
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2694 on: September 25, 2023, 07:44:41 am »
Maybe that's how the housing market works in HK. I can see it being really competitive.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,099
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2695 on: September 25, 2023, 08:31:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 25, 2023, 07:44:41 am
Maybe that's how the housing market works in HK. I can see it being really competitive.

It could welll be, but it highlights glaring issues in how houses are bought and sold in England. The old neighbours ended up something like £850 out of pocket, lost the sale (that was likely never happening), lost the house they had had an offer accepted on and it goes down the chain.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2696 on: September 25, 2023, 08:41:00 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 25, 2023, 07:44:41 am
Maybe that's how the housing market works in HK. I can see it being really competitive.

We definitely go about things arse about tit in this country compared to France specifically.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,034
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2697 on: September 25, 2023, 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2023, 08:31:06 am
It could welll be, but it highlights glaring issues in how houses are bought and sold in England. The old neighbours ended up something like £850 out of pocket, lost the sale (that was likely never happening), lost the house they had had an offer accepted on and it goes down the chain.

Yes, its not a good system. But from a buyer's point of view, there's nothing stopping you from making multiple offers on houses and then only taking one.

I think a way to stop it would be to sign a pre-contract when an offer gets accepted. From that point on, either side can only back out for serious issues (survey brought up serious unknown things, mortage offer got withdrawn, etc). If you back out anyway, you're liable to pay costs the other party had because they believed the sale would go through.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2698 on: September 25, 2023, 12:02:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 08:41:00 am
We definitely go about things arse about tit in this country compared to France specifically.
How does it work in France?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,099
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2699 on: September 25, 2023, 01:06:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 25, 2023, 11:13:39 am
Yes, its not a good system. But from a buyer's point of view, there's nothing stopping you from making multiple offers on houses and then only taking one.

I think a way to stop it would be to sign a pre-contract when an offer gets accepted. From that point on, either side can only back out for serious issues (survey brought up serious unknown things, mortage offer got withdrawn, etc). If you back out anyway, you're liable to pay costs the other party had because they believed the sale would go through.

That's whats needed, as from what I'm being told, they're having offers accepted on 5/6/7 or more houses, as they are going in at full asking price, so then people are making and having offers accepted, surveys are getting done etc
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2700 on: September 25, 2023, 02:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 25, 2023, 12:02:04 pm
How does it work in France?

The seller provides all the info re work done, the age of electrics, septic tanks, roof etc, what conforms and what doesn't so you know before even viewing what needs doing. 

Plus the deposit is binding so if you pull out after paying it, you forfeit it.

Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2701 on: September 25, 2023, 03:31:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 02:29:51 pm
The seller provides all the info re work done, the age of electrics, septic tanks, roof etc, what conforms and what doesn't so you know before even viewing what needs doing. 

Plus the deposit is binding so if you pull out after paying it, you forfeit it.
Makes a lot of sense that does.  Would also help set a realistic sale price as all the potential costs can be deducted before making an offer.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2702 on: September 25, 2023, 04:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 25, 2023, 03:31:12 pm
Makes a lot of sense that does.  Would also help set a realistic sale price as all the potential costs can be deducted before making an offer.

Yep.  It's lots of reading but you know exactly where you are before you start rather than having surprises to renegotiate later in the process.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2703 on: September 26, 2023, 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2023, 04:39:25 pm
Yep.  It's lots of reading but you know exactly where you are before you start rather than having surprises to renegotiate later in the process.
Or worse, discovering major problems after you bought the house!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2704 on: September 26, 2023, 10:41:18 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 26, 2023, 10:39:43 am
Or worse, discovering major problems after you bought the house!

Absolutely
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 11:02:00 am »
On average how long should house sale/purchase take to complete once solicitors instructed.

We are 3 and a half months in with a chain of 4. Searches are all done, everyone's got their mortgage in place or don't need a mortgage. Everyone seems eager to move.

Every time I ring my solicitor he tells me they're close but waiting on a few enquiries from the management company of my leasehold flat.

Getting totally fed up and disinterested now. We really want to move in before the December weekends start as everyone starts making Christmas plans then.

If I don't ring my solicitor I never hear much at all.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:02:00 am
On average how long should house sale/purchase take to complete once solicitors instructed.

We are 3 and a half months in with a chain of 4. Searches are all done, everyone's got their mortgage in place or don't need a mortgage. Everyone seems eager to move.

Every time I ring my solicitor he tells me they're close but waiting on a few enquiries from the management company of my leasehold flat.

Getting totally fed up and disinterested now. We really want to move in before the December weekends start as everyone starts making Christmas plans then.

If I don't ring my solicitor I never hear much at all.

I'm not sure there is an average. 

Ours took exactly 3 months from offer accepted to completion but then it took over 6 months to complete on an empty flat, as cash buyers with no searches or surveys done.

My sister similar.

She had an offer accepted on an empty property in April, has nothing to sell as in rented and should get the keys next Friday.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:21:31 pm
I'm not sure there is an average. 

Ours took exactly 3 months from offer accepted to completion but then it took over 6 months to complete on an empty flat, as cash buyers with no searches or surveys done.

My sister similar.

She had an offer accepted on an empty property in April, has nothing to sell as in rented and should get the keys next Friday.

How on earth did it take 6 months? What was the hold up?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:26:33 pm
How on earth did it take 6 months? What was the hold up?

I have no idea mate other than solicitors just not following up anything with each other, even when pressed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 