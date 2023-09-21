Know a few people trying to sell by ours and its a nightmare. There's been an influx of Hong Kong Chinese moving into the area and what they do is offer the asking price on every property they view, then fucking pull out of all but one. Old neighbours of the wife had this happen, had an offer accepted on a place in Warrington,paid out for surveys etc and then the fuckers pulled out, now friends of ours have had the same, trying to sell the house they were left by the Mum, two of her brothers had been living there since the Mum died, both got other places sorted, again the fuckers pulled out. Its just fucking everyone about.