« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 647 648 649 650 651 [652]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3570782 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • Well Red.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26040 on: May 9, 2024, 11:09:24 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on May  8, 2024, 09:07:18 am
and honestly to the poster above saying we are the end of some joke because of it, fuck me, so dramatic.
Not really. The placement of the Nike tick on the shirt aesthetically does not look good at all, and I'd be amazed if people thought otherwise.

I get Nike experimenting with things like this, and as mentioned, it's not new for them to do it. However it's the first time I've seen this variation and to do it on a kit of a team in the Premier League is bold to say the least. I'm quite embarrassed by it.

Also, I dispise the double Nike tick that's been about for a while, so yeah, not for me.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • Epic Swindler
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26041 on: May 10, 2024, 09:11:30 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  9, 2024, 11:09:24 pm
Not really. The placement of the Nike tick on the shirt aesthetically does not look good at all, and I'd be amazed if people thought otherwise.

I get Nike experimenting with things like this, and as mentioned, it's not new for them to do it. However it's the first time I've seen this variation and to do it on a kit of a team in the Premier League is bold to say the least. I'm quite embarrassed by it.

Also, I dispise the double Nike tick that's been about for a while, so yeah, not for me.

Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26042 on: May 10, 2024, 10:32:12 am »
Quote from: PhilV on May 10, 2024, 09:11:30 am
Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.

This. PSG for example just unveiled their new shirt and it is getting a lot of criticism. Its just a generic PSG shirt, nothing new or exciting.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26043 on: May 10, 2024, 12:55:38 pm »
Phew, relax everyone. Spurs have got an upside down swoosh on their third kit as well.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • Well Red.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26044 on: May 10, 2024, 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on May 10, 2024, 09:11:30 am
Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.
To be honest, my 'lfc being the butt of some joke'  comment was tongue in cheek, though I get why it came across as it did.

I get your point though and you are right.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26045 on: May 10, 2024, 11:29:17 pm »
Just seen the infant home kit. Much nicer collar design than the grown ups.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,307
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26046 on: May 11, 2024, 12:15:43 am »
Grown up people losing their shit over the collar of a football kit. Than again, I do remember the outrage when this was unveiled ...

Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26047 on: May 11, 2024, 08:17:07 am »
My first and the latest, which arrived yesterday.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,537
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26048 on: May 11, 2024, 08:49:03 am »
It's interesting how many times we have weird collars. Look at the collar when the kit had a pink/salmon trim. Real Madrid, for example, never seems to have a weird collar. It's as if kit manufacturers think it's okay to experiment with Liverpool kits but not other big football teams.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26049 on: May 11, 2024, 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on May 11, 2024, 08:17:07 am
My first and the latest, which arrived yesterday.

Jesus Christ would you look at the size of the collar on the one on the left. No one will buy that.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26050 on: May 11, 2024, 09:02:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on May 11, 2024, 08:49:03 am
It's interesting how many times we have weird collars. Look at the collar when the kit had a pink/salmon trim. Real Madrid, for example, never seems to have a weird collar. It's as if kit manufacturers think it's okay to experiment with Liverpool kits but not other big football teams.

That was when the red ran in the wash. 😉
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26051 on: May 11, 2024, 09:16:16 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 11, 2024, 09:00:23 am
Jesus Christ would you look at the size of the collar on the one on the left. No one will buy that.

Ha, ha I know. Must've been uproar in the Echo's comment page when we moved from the round neck back then  ;D
The coller isn't that bad on the new one . A lot higher than I thought it would be from the pictures.
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26052 on: May 12, 2024, 08:08:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 11, 2024, 12:15:43 am
Grown up people losing their shit over the collar of a football kit. Than again, I do remember the outrage when this was unveiled ...


Still one of my favorite shirts.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,307
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26053 on: May 13, 2024, 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on May 12, 2024, 08:08:33 am
Still one of my favorite shirts.

And this year's will be someone's favorite.

This is how things work ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,070
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26054 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26055 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm »
neck looks like a baby grow
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 647 648 649 650 651 [652]   Go Up
« previous next »
 