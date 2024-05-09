« previous next »
New Kit thread

Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
May 9, 2024, 11:09:24 pm
Quote from: PhilV on May  8, 2024, 09:07:18 am
and honestly to the poster above saying we are the end of some joke because of it, fuck me, so dramatic.
Not really. The placement of the Nike tick on the shirt aesthetically does not look good at all, and I'd be amazed if people thought otherwise.

I get Nike experimenting with things like this, and as mentioned, it's not new for them to do it. However it's the first time I've seen this variation and to do it on a kit of a team in the Premier League is bold to say the least. I'm quite embarrassed by it.

Also, I dispise the double Nike tick that's been about for a while, so yeah, not for me.
PhilV

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:11:30 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  9, 2024, 11:09:24 pm
Not really. The placement of the Nike tick on the shirt aesthetically does not look good at all, and I'd be amazed if people thought otherwise.

I get Nike experimenting with things like this, and as mentioned, it's not new for them to do it. However it's the first time I've seen this variation and to do it on a kit of a team in the Premier League is bold to say the least. I'm quite embarrassed by it.

Also, I dispise the double Nike tick that's been about for a while, so yeah, not for me.

Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.
LFCEmpire

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:32:12 am
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:11:30 am
Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.

This. PSG for example just unveiled their new shirt and it is getting a lot of criticism. Its just a generic PSG shirt, nothing new or exciting.
Lad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:55:38 pm
Phew, relax everyone. Spurs have got an upside down swoosh on their third kit as well.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:35:59 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:11:30 am
Being not for you is totally fine mate, but it doesn't make it a "Liverpool are the end of some joke" sort of thing, that is a weird take.

Honestly, look around, kit makers are clearly struggling creatively, a banging set of kits is rare, everyone has a horrid shirt and if the only bad thing about our away is a 90 degree rotation on the Nike logo, it's not the end of the world. At least it's their logo they are being funny with and not ours.
To be honest, my 'lfc being the butt of some joke'  comment was tongue in cheek, though I get why it came across as it did.

I get your point though and you are right.
stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm
Just seen the infant home kit. Much nicer collar design than the grown ups.
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:15:43 am
Grown up people losing their shit over the collar of a football kit. Than again, I do remember the outrage when this was unveiled ...

