I like all 3 to be honest. This is much much better from Nike. Unique with a touch of inspiration from previous shirts. The yellow lines probably homage to 2019-20 title win but with a unique pattern instead of straight lines. The collar is very similar to 2013-14 albeit with some yellow instead of the cyan/green. I like it.

The best one so far from nike was the 2021-22 with the pink thunderbolt lines, but even this season is nice and tidy. They're doing so much better now. I prefer the shirts to have something visibly unique to them because it makes them more memorable.